Washington Post: “Double or Triple” Fuel Prices to Solve the Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Washington Post Economics Columnist Robert J. Samuelson’s advice to solve the climate crisis is to double or triple the price of fuel and hope for a scientific breakthrough.
We’re on mission impossible to solve global warming
By Robert J. Samuelson
Columnist
October 14 at 7:34 PM
If there were any doubt before, there should be none now. “Solving” the global climate change problem may be humankind’s mission impossible. That’s the gist of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the U.N. group charged with monitoring global warming.
Unless we make dramatic reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions (carbon dioxide, methane and others), warns the IPCC, we face a future of rapidly rising temperatures that will destroy virtually all the world’s coral reefs, intensify droughts and raise sea levels. We need to take action immediately, if not sooner.
…
It’s not clear how this would be done. The reality is that global carbon emissions are rising, not falling. Emissions today are about 60 percent higher than in 1990, according to the World Bank.
…
What is to be done?
…
My own preference is messier and subject to all the above shortcomings. I would gradually impose a stiff fossil-fuel tax (producing not a 10 or 15 percent price increase but a doubling or maybe a tripling of prices) to discourage fossil-fuel use and encourage new energy sources. In addition, some of the tax revenue could reduce budget deficits and simplify income taxes. With luck, a genuine breakthrough might occur: perhaps advances in electric batteries or storage. That would make wind and solar power more practical.
…
Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/were-on-mission-impossible-to-solve-global-warming/2018/10/14/518acff8-ce34-11e8-a360-85875bac0b1f_story.html
Imposing indescribable economic pain, while hoping for a bit of luck, is the “preferred” option? Why not simply build a few nuclear reactors, and use known technology to put a massive dent in the global carbon footprint?
Obviously I don’t believe CO2 is a problem – but if it was a problem, imposing unimaginably painful, life destroying taxes on ordinary people in the hope that their agony might produce a scientific advance would not be my preferred option.
13 thoughts on “Washington Post: “Double or Triple” Fuel Prices to Solve the Climate Crisis”
I am going to look into the possibility of converting diesel engines to run on food oil, that should cause some interesting taxation problems.
In France fuel for heating and for trucks have different colors, because trucks are highly taxed. Because it’s the almost same product, some people try to use heating fuel for trucks, it’s called “rouler au rouge” (driving red). They risk a heavy fine!
looks like this is the bargaining stage
throw on more grief!
As the Warmistas see their scam unravelling and public scepticism increasing, they double down on their unreasonable and unrealistic demands for others to be punished.
Why not simply build a few nuclear reactors, and use known technology to put a massive dent in the global carbon footprint?
That line presupposes that there’s some sort of need to put a “…dent in the global carbon footprint …”
In simple terms, CO2 is NOT a Problem. Don’t go on in any manner that implies that it is.
There’s something terribly wrong with Liberals (demoncrats).
Why don’t the Greens just give up. They say its all too late, so lets see what happens next. If I were a betting man and going on all of their failed predictions, I would consider our chances of survival are quite good. So enjoy the world for what it is and stop worrying.
MJE
” tax revenue could reduce budget deficits and simplify income taxes. ”
That won’t help much when half of the workforce is unemployed and probably have an armed revolution.
The great sadness about all this is that newspapers like the Washington Post, and the British Guardian should be able to promote absolute stupidity, false information and lies to their tens of thousands of readers, without allowing any sensible and balanced reply to the contrary. Many readers who cannot think for themselves will take Samuelson’s ridiculous thinking on board, and the myth will again be successfully perpetuated. What a pity just one major news outlet in the Western world does not have the courage to take a stand and at least question the IPCCs outrageous statements and ridicule the left wing thinking of so called writers like Samuelson.
Perhaps the secret agenda of the warmest Left is a world revolution fuelled by starving 3rd World masses and first world unemployed?
There is no doubt that the insanity of the warmalarmists is reaching unprecedented levels, perhaps it has even reached a tipping point, but it is definitely unsustainable.
I think I’ve got all the PC bits in there.
I actually love seeing the Left destroy themselves with such INSANE proposals as tripling gas prices….
I hope they keep pumping out these crazy ideas, and are voted out of office.
IPCC’s great proposal last week was for global governments to waste $122 TRILLION to “fix” the CAGW hoax.
If Leftists were actually serious about CAGW, they’d propose global governments spending about $4 Trillion to completely replace grid-level fossil fuel power with LFTRs within 30 years, after commercial LFTRs become commercially viable in about 10 years…
Mo’ bedda, just let the market decide the form and timing of which power sources is best to replace fossil fuels in the future.
Excessive fuel costs would most probably plunge an economy into recession
and – getting China and India to play ball?
Never
All this stuff is just lip service to an ideal. The global warming agenda is a great juggernaut created by themselves and over which they too now have no control. The “keep below 1.5 C” is a case of falling on ones sword if there ever was one.
They have painted themselves into a corner. There is no way that global emissions can be reduced to the levels they specify. If +1.5 is not breached in the given time-frame, then this is absolute proof that they have been wrong all along. We all know that the planet wont even sneeze if this happens anyway.
I am fairly sure that they fiddled with the 20th century data (or at very least cherry-picked it) but they wont get away with this in the 21st. There are too many informed parties watching, plus these wonderful things called satellites being analysed by honest people.
Its going to be quite a party 🙂
Regards
M