Met Office responds to HadCRUT global temperature audit by McLean

While not issuing a press release, the scientists have responded to press inquiries.
Britain’s Met Office welcomes audit by Australian researcher about HadCRUT errors
Graham Lloyd, The Australian
Britain’s Met Office has welcomed an audit from Australian researcher John McLean that claims to have identified serious errors in its HadCRUT global temperature record.
“Any actual errors identified will be dealt with in the next major update.’’
The Met Office said automated quality checks were performed on the ocean data and monthly updates to the land data were subjected to a computer assisted manual quality control process.
“The HadCRUT dataset includes comprehensive uncertainty estimates in its estimates of global temperature,” the Met Office spokesman said.
“We previously acknowledged receipt of Dr John McLean’s 2016 report to us which dealt with the format of some ocean data files.
“We corrected the errors he then identified to us,” the Met Office spokesman said.
I’m sure that crap data apologists Mosher and Stokes will be along to tell us why this isn’t significant, and why HadCRUT is just fine, and we shouldn’t give any attention to these errors. /sarc
Jo Nova adds:
Without specifically admitting he has found serious errors, they acknowledge his previous notifications were useful in 2016, and promise “errors will be fixed in the next update.” That’s nice to know, but begs the question of why a PhD student working from home can find mistakes that the £226 million institute with 2,100 employees could not. Significantly, they do not disagree with any of his claims.
Most significantly they don’t even mention killer issue of the adjustments for site moves — the cumulative cooling of the oldest records to compensate for buildings that probably weren’t built there ’til decades later.
More on her take here.
Jo makes a good point. Why is it that skeptics always seem to be the ones that find the errors in climate data, hockey sticks, and other data machinations produced by the well-funded climate complex?
Perhaps it is because they simply don’t care, and curiosity takes a back seat to money. Like politicians looking to the next election, Climate Inc. has become so dependent on the money train, their main concern is the next grant application.
Eisenhower had it right. We’ve all heard about Dwight D. Eisenhower’s farewell address, warning to us about the “military industrial complex”. It’s practically iconic. But what you probably didn’t know was that same farewell speech contained a second warning, one that hints at our current situation with science. He said to the Nation then:
Akin to, and largely responsible for the sweeping changes in our industrial-military posture, has been the technological revolution during recent decades.
In this revolution, research has become central, it also becomes more formalized, complex, and costly. A steadily increasing share is conducted for, by, or at the direction of, the Federal government.
Today, the solitary inventor, tinkering in his shop, has been overshadowed by task forces of scientists in laboratories and testing fields. In the same fashion, the free university, historically the fountainhead of free ideas and scientific discovery, has experienced a revolution in the conduct of research. Partly because of the huge costs involved, a government contract becomes virtually a substitute for intellectual curiosity. For every old blackboard there are now hundreds of new electronic computers.
The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present – and is gravely to be regarded.
Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.
I will be interested to see how the Met Office ‘corrects’ the total lack of observations in the southern hemisphere in the early record and their sparsity in the northern hemisphere. Perhaps an admission that their early record is insufficient to use as a ‘global’ temperature set. I would have thought that there is a minimum coverage requirement before any surface observation set can be called ‘global’ and with the reduction in observation stations we are perilously close to that now.
In science data rules but in politics the data is what they say it is. We have been immersed in global politics with this Meme since the UN established the IPCC explicitly to find an adverse effect between man and his environment or should I say woman and her environment after all we wouldn’t want to be POLITICALLY INCORRECT.
“In science data rules but in politics the data is what they say it is.”
If A is greater than B, and B is greater than C, then Ais greater than C, except where prohibited by law.
—Robert Anton Wilson
models , that is always the answer when you spent has much as they have on computing power
I was working with HadCRUT4 data downloaded in September of 2018 and I compared it with the version I downloaded in July of 2014. Subtracting the 2014 values from the 2018 values shows a set of adjustments to the monthly median temperature anomalies ranging from about -0.06 degrees to about +0.06 degrees. The decade with the largest cooling adjustment was the 1860s (the average adjustment was -0.0198) and the two decades with the largest warming adjustments were the 2000s (+0.0059) and the partial decade from 2010 to June 2014 (+0.0203).
The average temperature anomaly from 1850 to 1899 was -0.313 as reported in June 2014 and -0.315 as reported in September 2018. The difference between the upper and lower confidence intervals on the reported temperature anomaly averages 0.6 degrees for the period, so reporting to three decimal places seems a bit silly to me. Isn’t 1850 to 1900 supposed to establish the benchmark temperature against which we measure the 1.5 degrees that was formerly known as 2.0 degrees?
” Perhaps an admission that their early record is insufficient to use as a ‘global’ temperature set. “
If you go back in time, there will always be a point where you decide that the record is insufficient. For GISS and NOAA it is 1880. HADCRUt decided to post numbers back to 1850. The quality is always fading towards the end chosen, and you can always say it should have been a few years earlier or later.
But HADCRUT post the error estimates, increasing as you go back, and you can make your own decision about whether to use the calculation.
The modern data still suffers from grossly insufficient sampling.
“Why is it that skeptics always seem to be the ones that find the errors in climate data, hockey sticks, and other data machinations produced by the well-funded climate complex?”
It’s like everything else Anthony. The ‘concencus alarmists’ see one side of the story, theirs. And whilst sceptics are subject to exactly the same propaganda as them, and we understand the arguments supporting climate alarmism, we have also taken the time to educate ourselves on the other side of the debate.
But of course we’re the idiots for taking an objective view of the subject, understanding both sides of the argument and reaching a reasonable conclusion.
PS
Nor do we run round with our hair on fire screaming “the worlds going to be perfect in 50 years time”, all we’re saying is that judging by the last 40 years (or couple of hundred years of shoddy weather records) there appears no reason for alarm as the planet is in better nick now that it has been for many years. It’s more prosperous, there’s less poverty, more cures for disease, longer lives and, of course, far more peaceful than it has ever been in mankinds history.
And I have to laugh when climate is blamed for the Syria crisis. Did the climate cause the American Revolution, the Napoleonic wars, WW1 or WW2, Vietnam or the Korean war? If so then it must be the force that has brought about a more peaceful world since then.
But of course while the claim about Syria is a reasonable conclusion to draw, the rest of my statement is just ridiculous………..
Point of interest in there, HotScot — those “shoddy” records never needed to be anything better. Nor, by and large, do they now.
My “official” temperature at the moment (the thermometer on the north-facing wall that gives my weekly max/min readings) says 21.4. The one out in the open says 24.8. 3.5° difference in less than 50 feet.But so what? And not to mention the 12° degree difference since 6 o’clock this morning! Interesting information but what exactly am I supposed to do with it?
Agreed that we need standards if we are to get reliable figures but what are we going to do with those figures when we have them? This seems to me to be where we see the emperor in his new clothes. Experts collect these figures and then massage them, homogenise them, “nurse them, rehearse them, and give out the news” that they can’t predict what they will be more than four days ahead — today’s forecast maximum four days ago was for 17°, this morning it was for 21 — but that they know that Schellnhuber’s totally out of thin air 2° more than some unspecified “average” for 200 years ago (when the figures really really were shoddy by today’s standards) is going to mean doom unless we cough up large amounts of cash, payable to heaven knows who, from now on.
And we fall for it!
HotShot wrote:
“Why is it that skeptics
always seem to be the ones
that find the errors
in climate data, hockey sticks,
and other data machinations
produced by the well-funded
climate complex?”
My comment:
I’ve been writing
an economics newsletter as a hobby
since 1977. Every issue contains
typoes and gramma errers
that I find later,
because after writing two drafts,
I have no desire
to proofread what I wrote
when I’m charging only
one dollar an issue !
If the confuser
didn’t spot my errors
while I was typing,
I just assume they
couldn’t be too bad.
You can’t find errors
unless you look for them,
with a desire to find them,
and then correct them.
Concerning the errors coming in from
the national meteorological offices
listed in the summary of McClean’s report
(I’m too cheap to pay $8 for the actual report),
… I don’t know how many of these “local errors”,
if any, are caught and fixed before compilation
of the HADcrut4 average global temperature.
I assumed John McLean didn’t know that either
— government bureaucrats with
science degrees tend to guard their
“final” adjusted, readjusted,
and re-re-adjusted “data”
with a pack of junkyard dogs
(led by bureaucrats such as
Michael “Fido” Mann),
The fact that such obvious
“garbage data”
was submitted
in the first place
concerns me.
The fact that
weather satellite data
and weather balloon data
are similar to each other,
but both show less warming than
surface data, concerns me too.
The fact that most of the planet
is not populated, and has no weather
stations, makes the surface data into a
an infilled / wild guessed laughingstock
— infilled numbers can never be verified
before 1979, or falsified.
After 1979, surface data can be compared
to the two other measurement methodologies,
satellites and balloons — and they are different
= not verified.
Sort of shooting down my own arguments:
(1)
The average temperature is not “the climate”,
and is meaningless to people — no one lives
in the “average climate”, and
(2)
Slight warming of the average temperature,
mainly at night,
mainly in the colder months,
and mainly in the colder latitudes,
is GOOD NEWS
— If we worry, then we ought to worry
about the large temperature declines
after the current interglacial ends,
perhaps delayed somewhat
by adding CO2 to the air?
A lot of people on this planet would suffer
from a significantly colder climate.
No one would care about a +2 degree rise
in the average temperature in the next 600 years
(extrapolating the actual
warming rate since 1950,
and assuming
2 ppm / year CO2 growth
for the next 600 years).
My climate change blog,
with over 25,000 page views so far:
I think those doing these metrics need to get acquainted with even the basics of a quality system like ISO9000
Mike Haseler
Just a quick audit here, isn’t it 9001 now? 🙂
(As I remember)
9000 was the overall concept.
9001 was design, manufacture and servicing
9002 was just manufacture and servicing
I think there was a 9003 which presumably was just servicing.
However,
You are pretty much correct, though they’ve roped in some industry specific standards as well that are covered by letters instead of numbers My mother is ISO consultant and she throws around enough acronyms to make my eyes glaze over – and I’m a US Army retiree.
9003 for ‘services rendered’?
So there is a Q/A program for brothels now? Amazing.
Aaaah,
the good old days of BS5750 as a new toy to play with, based on the super AQAP 1-4,
I never did like the number 9000, and yes it was the series.
Even here the numbers keep on inflating, next they will simply make it 5 digits long,
darn, it already is
make way for 6 digits !
I did some ISO 9001
quality management work
in product development
before I retired at the end
of 2004.
Most important
was to document
the PD process in detail,
train the engineers,
and follow the process
consistently.
There is no way
government bureaucrats
would ever document
the ACTUAL process
of how NOAA / NASA
come up with
an average global
surface temperature !
( assuming there is a “process”
— it might be an ad hoc process,
managed “from the top”,
that starts with the politically
correct climate conclusion,
and then works backwards
to support the conclusion ! )
Does anyone think
goobermint bureaucrats
document the ACTUAL
infilling,
adjustments,
re-adjustments,
re-re adjustments,
and how they can claim a
+/- 0.1 degree C.
margin of error ?
( Remember when one year was a
few hundredths of a degree warmer
than the prior year ?
Do you expect them
to document how they could have
measured the global temperature
in hundredths of a degree C. ? )
ISO quality control will never happen.
Remember their motto:
“It’s good enough for government work !”
The reason private sector care about quality is because the private sector have real customers who want to get real quality and don’t want to pay for rubbish.
And there’s a reason why the public sector don’t care about quality, don’t care about those that have to deal with them and spend all their time on politicised rubbish.
Mike Haseler
Thus the old quip, “Good enough for government work!.”
It could be argued that in the case of the climate change question/problem/dispute Ike’s warnings should be inverted. It is the public policy and the politicians and their financial confederates that have captured the scientific and technological elite not the other way about.
BTW I hope no one over there is offended by my calling Eisenhower Ike . it was how he was always known to my father’s generation ( the one that lived through the war) and to the press of that period .
No problem. For those of us growing up when he was president, the expression “I like Ike” was the way to show support.
Scientists aren’t captives of government. Funds were the magnet and unresisting scientists are the iron filings. They even line up perfectly with the demands of the magnetic field.
Trillions spent and unpaid sceptics find all the errors – makes one wonder how 99% of real, fundamental scientific discovery was self funded prior to 100 years ago and these science-lite guys need billions a year to crank out the the same chaff with no advancement beyond a little linear formula discovered by Tyndall in the 19th century.
Einstein had to spend his days as a Swiss patent clerk to put bread on his table and after dinner revolutionized our understanding of the Universe and corrected the work of Sir Isaac Newton, no less. Heck he only needed a pencil, paper and some pipe tobacco wh8ch he paid for out of pocket.
Our foremost paleoclimatologist, Steve McIntyre, a mining engineer in his day job, similarly at his own cost struck down the hockey stick and corrected Mann’s faulty stats (Mann’s invalid method that converted red noise into hockey sticks and basically breathed new phlogiston into alchemy), caused other authors to have papers withdrawn, etc.,etc. He also had doubts about use of the popular bristlecone pine as a temperature proxy and inquired of Mann if the series had been updated (from the 1980s IIRC). Mann said it was too expensive and time consuming, so McIntyre set himself a challenge: to take off in the morning from Starbucks in a Colorado mountain town, climb up to update the series and be back at the Starbucks by afternoon. He did just that and his findings retired bristlecone pines from paleoclimate duty.
Anthony Watts’s US weatherstations exposé was another that got NOAA into action. I think volunteer crowd sourcing to check work done by alarmists is the way To put These shameful (shamful?) gougers out of business.
Gary Pearse
No computer ever came up with a scientific theory. It’s all from the brain and the proof of the pudding is in the blood sweat and tears, not a spreadsheet, that’s no better than an abacus.
Trouble is Gary that these (shamful) gouges are not in business. They get paid for just keeping their noses clean.
Of course this in no way undermines a well established religion and its adherents. Nor does it undermine the power structure and money flows within that religion. The faithful will endure all critique from the unwashed. You can’t slow the ship now even with evidence of icebergs ahead.
‘Any actual errors identified will be dealt with in the next major update.’
by models that give us the result we ‘need’
‘The HadCRUT dataset includes comprehensive uncertainty estimates in its estimates of global temperature,” the Met Office spokesman said.’
Of course we never say that the media nor to politicians and estimates we mean, something either below or above that do ask us to define that ‘something’.
“We previously acknowledged receipt of Dr John McLean’s 2016 report to us which dealt with the format of some ocean data files.
And filed it ‘ironically ‘ under inconvenient truth .
“We corrected the errors he then identified to us,”
But has we never make any, because ‘models’ this is a none-problem.
As has been noted before, I would compare these scientists to prostitutes, but prostitutes provide a needed service unlike “climate scientists” on the government dole.
1. Mosher told me he personally identified an error in GHCN with one station reading 15000ºC, which after he corrected had no noticeable affect on the global average! Within 1 hour he corrected himself and said the error was “only” 5000ºC.
2. Why do skeptics find errors, never the ‘climate consensus’? Over here, Philip B. Stark and Andrea Saltelli wrote there had been a fundamental shift in how science is done since the 1960s. Prior to the 1960s people entered science as a vocation; they cared about being right and doing right. With the vast expansion in higher education, in the West, since then, people now enter science as a career; they care about grants, papers published, career advancement, … There’s no fix for this. Much of science is broke and will continue to be broke while so many treat scientific knowledge as a tool to lever in their career advancement. Science is not like other pursuits. It is easily gamed because even scientists can be quite naïve in accepting truth claims made in niche disciplines outside their expertise.
Beautiful
I don’t see why it’s a problem that ‘they’ adjust the 1800s temperatures downward. Nobody says that anthropogenic CO2 caused any warming before 1950. Cooling the 1800s temperatures just means that more of the modern warming is unambiguously due to natural causes. That means any calculations of equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) should be reduced.
Any pre-1950 warming should weaken the alarmist position. The more ‘they’ cool the 1800s temperatures, the greater the pre-1950 warming, the less the ECS. I think they are hoist with their own petard.
Commie, you missed the memo.they pushed the start period from 1950 back to 1850 and pushed the 1930s-40s peak down~1C. Before that, over 90% of the warming had occurred by late 30s and questions were raised on what caused that and why did the temperature decline for 40yrs after the peak? They “fixed” both!
Did you not catch that in doing so, they had 1C of the 1.5C already in the bank. The big worry was over 3C rise by 2100 measured from 1950. Now its 0.5 higher than today that’s going to kill us off! They realized once observations caught up with their 1990 forecast, the 300% too hot expectation meant that we couldnt attain even the 2C threshold by 2100 even if we pulled out all stops on burning of fossil fuels. 1.5C is double what happened in the past 100yrs. They hedged their bets even on that making 2C a complete disaster (even with 1C already banked.)
Want to know what’s wrong with an average?
20 F + 80 F = the crops in the field are dead or 100/2 = 50 F ( Sat,Oct 13 & 14, 2018)
40 F + 60 F = I can pick tomatoes until or 100/2 = 50 F (Mon, Oct 8 & 9, 2018)
Indeed.
Here in Toronto, we had a hot summer. “Average” temp was 22.5C. Last summer was 20.1, so yeah, panic time! Apocalypse!! Death is here on heated wings…
But…if you count extremely hot days (i.e., 7 degrees over the average max):
2018: 8
2017: 1
Ah ha! getting hotter, but:
2016: 8
2015: 5
2014: 1
2013: 3
2012: 8
2011: 3
2010: 5
2009: 0
etc. No pattern at all. (BTW, “hottest summer in Toronto history”, i.e., since 1938 measuring like this was 1955 with 17 extremely hot days. Ah, the “good times”, right?).
I think if anything is significant with such small time frames, its nighttime temps and we did set a “record” with 64 nights above average max.
Oh, and one more nerdy number: people will remember it a dry summer, but we had 226.8 mm of rain Average summer? 226.7.
I think in the general “Hype it UP” sense, that .1 mm means we were actually FLOODED!!!!
“Jo makes a good point. Why is it that skeptics always seem to be the ones that find the errors in climate data, hockey sticks, and other data machinations produced by the well-funded climate complex?”
Possibly because skeptics are the only ones looking for errors? You know, that last step one should do before yelling “fire” in a crowded theater, just in case its not really on fire, just seems like it because there is a smoke machine on stage and an actor yelling “fire”.
Seriously, thought, we know why: if it bleeds, it leads. Can’t get media attention and grants with “maybe”, or “might”, or “slight chance of”.
To paraphrase the line about legal proceedings: “if you have the measurements, pound the measurements. If you don’t have the measurements, pound the table”.
Basically, there would more skepticism and less panic if more of the general public (let alone the media) had better math skills.
Hell, ANY math skills.
Double hell, any interest in math at all.
“Possibly because skeptics are the only ones looking for errors?”
That is correct. Many were seeing the ‘Earth going Venus’ propaganda that was circulated on facebook and were blindly believing it, without checking.
It was annoying enough to me to determine me to look over the sources (confirming me that it’s pure idiocy, even if the code would be correct, although it was not). In 5 minutes I found a fatal bug: https://github.com/ddbkoll/PyRADS/issues/2 It amazes me how people think that such garbage is the absolute truth and nothing but absolute truth.
SUBJECT- THE FLAWED MODELS.
The models are all flawed because they do not incorporate solar/geo magnetic effects. The only reason why this is not more apparent yet is because thus far the solar/geo magnetic fields have yet to reach threshold values of weakness which would result in a major rather then a minor climatic impact.
So if you think the climate models are off now just wait a few more years. This is going to become more and more apparent as the climate models forecast a continued warming trend while reality is likely a continued cooling trend.
SDP, the models can never be right
..and the models are the best proof that their past adjustments are lies
Why is it that skeptics always seem to be the ones that find the errors in climate data….
They know it’s there…..they can’t work with it, know what to adjust it, or even how to use it…
…without knowing
These aren’t “errors” and don’t let them get away with that…..
Latitude – at 7:35 am
“…These aren’t “errors” and don’t let them get away with that…”
It was generous of Dr. Feynman to allude to the wrongness of the experts as merely an artifact of ignorance.
Just maybe there is still a place for solitary individuals making significant contributions to science and industry. (-:
The mantra of any large human enterprise:
You do what the boss wants done and say what the boss wants said – or you no longer work there.
“Why is it that skeptics always seem to be the ones that find the errors in climate data”
Well, is it? There are indeed errors in “climate data”. Many millions of numbers are collected from around the world, and mistakes are inevitable. A few years ago, I went on an investigation of similar errors in GHCN. Again there was the odd place and month (in Bolivia this time) where decimal points had slipped and numbers like 80 °C were appearing. But I didn’t just crow about finding an error. I looked into where they had come into the system (mostly on the Climat forms submitted by the local MO’s, but at least one was a GHCN error), and what GHCN did about them. And in each case, GHCN had flagged the errors, but left them in place. This is a proper attitude to raw data. You don’t change what was reported; you adapt what you are going to do about it.
But more importantly, there, I checked the consequences. I did the calculation with and without the suspect data. And it did make a difference, as I noted. This contrasts with this PhD thesis of John Mclean, where he says, on p 4:
“This thesis makes little attempt to quantify the uncertainties exposed by this investigation, save for some brief mention of the impact certain issues might have on error margins, because numerous issues are discussed, and it would be an enormous task to quantify the uncertainties associated with the many instances of each. It has been left to others to quantify the impact of incomplete data, inconsistencies, questionable assumptions, very likely data errors and questionable adjustments of the recorded data.”
I wasn’t hoping for a PhD. I was just doing blog articles. But I did do the calculations to see how much it mattered. And I did look into what could be done about it. The obvious answer (which took me a while) was to make sensible use of he flags provided by GHCN. The problem went away.
That comes back to the issue “Why is it that skeptics always seem to be the ones…?”. Why is it that naysayers are always the ones complaining about how temperatures are calculated by scientists, but never doing a calculation themselves? It really isn’t hard. You don’t even need a PhD.
…“Any actual errors identified will be dealt with in the next major update.’’…
1 – Obvious errors like temperatures in excess of 100degC will be removed.
2 – HadCRUT will then claim that their data is the most accepted set of the planet, since it has been audited by both believers and skeptics alike….
The other (recent) end of climate data is in serious trouble, but this seldom gets a mention. For example, here is the entirety of the 2017 rainfall data for Australia in GHCNM version 2 (the version that now deals with rainfall data). Missing data is marked in red, besides that problem the number of stations is woefully inadequate for analysis work on recent droughts:
https://climanrecon.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/australia_2017_ghcnmv2_prcp.jpg?w=1024
Bit of a hiccup but have the 2100 with their computer assisted manual checks and major updates worked out what the average temperature of the globe is supposed to be yet?
Having had some errors pointed out they are only going to correct those errors. So we now we have two people, Stokes and McLean, highlighting issues. To me this suggests that there are more as yet unidentified errors. With all their resources perhaps the Met Office could spend some their budget on doing a proper audit rather than a couple of dozen of them jetting off to conferences in exotic locations.