President Trump Witholding Money from Climate Research: “Thats Where it Hurts”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Former Irish President and UN Apparatchik Mary Robinson, President Trump’s refusal to hand over loads of money for clean energy research is hurting people’s feelings.
Mary Robinson on climate change: ‘Feeling “This is too big for me” is no use to anybody’
The former president of Ireland has a new raison d’être: saving the planet. Yet, despite the dire warnings of this week’s IPCC report, she is surprisingly upbeat.
by Rory Carroll
Sat 13 Oct 2018
On the morning that the world’s leading climate scientists warn that the planet has until 2030 to avert a global warming catastrophe, Mary Robinson appears suitably sombre. She wears black shoes, black trousers and a black sweater and perches at the end of a long table at her climate justice foundation, headquartered in an austere, imposing Georgian building opposite Trinity College Dublin. The only dash of brightness is a multicoloured brooch on her lapel. “It symbolises the sustainable development goals,” she says. “It’s the one good emblem that the United Nations has produced, so I like to wear it.”
There seems little reason for cheer on this Monday. The landmark report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has just warned that urgent, unprecedented changes are needed to keep global warming to a maximum of 1.5C; even half a degree beyond this will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people. Donald Trump, rejecter of the Paris climate agreement, is riding high on the back of Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the US supreme court. Britain and the EU are consumed by Brexit. Brazil is on course to elect a president who wants to open the Amazon to agribusiness. Closer to home, the Irish government is flunking its climate policy goals. Now, climate scientists warn that the clock ticks ever closer to midnight.
“Governments are not responding at all adequately to the stark reality that the IPCC is pointing to: that we have about 11 years to make really significant change,” says Robinson, sitting ramrod straight, all business. “This report is extraordinarily important, because it’s telling us that 2 degrees is not safe. It’s beyond safe. Therefore, we have to work much, much harder to stay at 1.5 degrees. I’ve seen what 1 degree is doing in more vulnerable countries … villages are having to move, there’s slippage, there’s seawater incursion.”
…
So, while the Trump administration withholds leadership and money from the global effort for clean energy – “That’s where it hurts” – the US may yet meet Paris emissions targets, thanks to efforts by We Are Still In, a coalition of mayors, governors, tribal leaders, colleges, businesses, faith groups and investors that is continuing to follow the terms of the agreement. The movement to divestment from fossil fuels is also making progress. “They’ve now moved to trillions being divested. That’s very significant.”
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/oct/12/mary-robinson-climate-change-former-president-ireland-ipcc-report
Just a few hundred billion per year would put a smile back on Mary Robinson’s face. Perhaps she would dress in happy colors, rather than “sustainable development goal” sombre black.
You do care, don’t you?
78 thoughts on “President Trump Witholding Money from Climate Research: “Thats Where it Hurts””
No, put money into science that shows CO2 is beneficial. Teump will last 8 years, science lasts forever. If he really wants to kill this CAGW BS off, this is what he has to do.
I’m not gonna quibble with his actions on this, since he’s already done more to fight the climate change nonsense than everyone else on the world stage put together, and you can add all ex-US presidents to that list.
Yes— but that liberal junkie AVANKA will add to the pressure of Trump’s Dad/Daughter relationship as she has already bought into the IPCC/UN mantra from her NYC social circle.
Intelligent yes, not a scientist or critical thinker IMHO.
I am not sure we need more proof that CO2 is beneficial as the evidence is all around, though I won’t argue against spending money understanding reality. I think the defunding that has happened under Trump of a lot of the UN IPCC nonsense is a phenomenal antidote to stupidity, and fraud. Would welcome much more of the same policy.
Long past time to make all the thieves in UN pay their own way, out of America.
Translation: “Give us your money”.
Perhaps Mary Robinson could address all the past failed predictions of Climate Catastrophe. Why would anyone believe her?
Believe her because she it stilling there in black like some pious Mother Superior.
“Governments are not responding at all adequately to the stark reality that the IPCC is pointing to:… ”
That being a virtual “reality” is confined to the guts of some suitably tuned climate models.
Oh well, at least it has given her a purpose in life. She must be feeling a bit empty after the immense importance of her job as the symbolic Pres. of Ireland.
A worthy investment:
Factualism | Definition of factualism in English by Oxford …
en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/factualism
Definition of factualism – Any theory that treats facts as being of prime importance.
Okay,.. voting for Trump next time,..
She said that she had allowed former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to “bully” her into taking the role of high commissioner, and that it was her “hardest decision” not to go for a second term as President of Ireland.
Robinson served as President between 1990 and 1997, before taking up the role as High Commissioner for Human Rights in September 1997. She served in this role until 2002.
Imagine that, a victim of bullying. More like something to do with the attack on Kavanaugh.
Communism finished when run out of other people money.
To the extent that the US is reducing carbon emissions, it’s fracking-well due to shale, frac’ing, horizontal drilling and natural gas, not due to the efforts of a group of greetarded idiots. 63% of the reduction in US CO2 was due to switching from coal to natural gas.
Source: US EIA
Thanks, David, for responding to the nonsense.
I wish there was a way to get your comment to the confused lady.
The deadline for world destruction by CO2 is now 11 years away, they say.
Can anyone take these people seriously when, even though it is as dire as they claim it is, they still have not called on China and India and others to stop building and using coal-fired powerplants and switch to nuclear instead?
If we were really in such dire straits, that would be one of the first things a rational person would do.
they still have not called on China and India and others to stop building and using coal-fired powerplants
They know they’d be laughed at…..
The former colonies are going nuclear, with Russian tech. Russia is already building six VVER-1000 nuclear power reactors at Kudankulam in the state of Tamil Nadu, and ordered six more nuclear power plants in the coastal Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
India is thus violating 2 UN warrants – no nuclear, no coal – no deal.
But their most serious crime is working with Russia and China, and implicitly Trump, against the British Empire’s divide and conquer Mackinder geopolitics.
Looks like Ms. Robinson indeed serves the Crown, like Sir Henry Kissinger and Dr. John Schellnhuber CBE.
A CBE in the offing?
Mary Robinson is Irish, as in Republic of Ireland.
No kidding, who would have thought.
Funny thing about that time frame – the deadline for world destruction is ALWAYS 11 years away. I think it’s been 11 years away my entire life. Oh wait, I think for a while it was only 7 or 8 years away.
It’s the End of the World, as we Know It, and I Feel Fine.
Don’t worry, Tom. If we don’t make it in 12 years, they’ll give us another 12 years.
This is exactly like my doctor. He once gave me 6 months to live. I didn’t pay the bill so he gave me another 6 months.
What was that song from the 60’s: ‘We are on the eve of destruction’
Here you go Greg.
I remember D.J. playing it the night I heard that the Berlin wall fell
michael
Tom Abbott:
Females, … aka Mary Robinson, are genetically pre-programmed to make “emotional” decisions, ….. not logical or rational ones.
A strong statement. Some here will disagree with you.
I think humans of both genders react emotionally to things. Did you see those male Hillary supporters screaming at the sky in anguish after Hillary lost? 🙂
Stupidity is not limited to any one gender. But it might be limited to one political party, the Democrats/Liberals/Left. I think that’s the main source of fuzzy thinking in the Western world today.
Is the US “withholding money for clean energy research”? No evidence is presented, so this is probably just an excuse for marketing the UN, and for bashing The Donald.
Since the science is now settled why not spend the money instead on alternative energies, always useful for strategic purposes regardless.
Didn’t Trump’s administration recently give a big go-ahead to advanced nuclear power. Green don’t regard this as clean but advanced nuclear power will, potentially has a smaller CO2 footprint than either solar or wind power.
advanced nuclear power
Forward thinking with sustainable gains… if the positive outcomes can be realized… marketed before a change in political order or demographic distribution.
The link at https://www.greentechmedia.com/articles/read/trump-signs-legislation-to-promote-advanced-nuclear-technology seems to have mysteriously disappeared.
Here is another version: https://www.energy.gov/articles/president-trump-signs-bill-boost-advanced-nuclear-america
Because when pushed, the green scammers have to admit it’s not about CO2, but about controlling the power, thus giving the power elites at UN all the power over humanity. This has been repeated by those same people pushing the agenda again and again, but the media keeps feeding us bs propaganda.
If she could conjure up a leprechaun, she could wish away the greenhouse effect…..
She could wish it into the cornfield like Billy Mummy in the classic Twilight Zone episode…
https://youtu.be/_C34g5mz1ZQ
It would be a win-win because corn likes CO2 and Gorebal Warming.
She is another useless political has-been who is cashing in on the climate change scam.
“Money Talks & Bull—- Walks!” – Danny De Vito Trying to legislate the climate is like throwing every bit of money at it. It does NOTHING! It’s a waste of time, money & effort.
The winning, it just keeps happening! Now to defund UN entirely and strip diplomatic immunity from all UN personnel in US. In parking tickets alone we could fund NASA for a decade in short order. Keep swingin’ that magic wand, Mr President, it is working.
That is one thing all Americans should agree on. Get The UN out of the US. They could go to NOKO. They could get all the rubber stamped propaganda handed to them. I understand that it is their preferred way of government. They keep trying to push it on to the rest of the world.
David,
Thanks for the information on tracking.
I remember the Obama tried everything in its power to stop tracking, including regulations.
Some elite blue states have prohibited cracking and pipelines so New England has to buy natural gas from Russia.
Cheap natural gas has contributed to an economic boom in the US chemical Industry building new plants and helping our economy and providing jobs ( myself included).
[Fracking, correct? .mod]
The evidence doesn’t matter. Perception matters. Thus the progression from Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming to Catastrophic Anthropogenic Climate Change to simply Global Warming, or, best of all, the plausible deniability of Climate Change, and the emotionally appealing “shared responsibility”, or, more correctly, delegated responsibility. This will be a fait accomplis with districts gerrymandered through immigration reform including refugee rises and mass emigration and sustainable diversity (i.e. color divisions/judgments).
Use some of the money for required curriculum in ethics for climate and environment research students. They need it.
Forget about all the global warming nonsense, my window plant tells me it’s going to be an early and very cold winter in England; out it goes if it gets it wrong.
The author states:
“while the Trump administration withholds leadership”
Not the way I see it, he’s being a LEADER. A REAL leader. He’s not following the pack like the rest for the lemmings in the UN, he’s looking at all of the evidence and making policy decisions that is in the best interest of his constituents. Just because he’s withholding money from the cry babies of the world doesn’t mean he’s not a leader. This makes me liken them to children who don’t get their allowance, they might as well call him a ‘poopy-head’, it’ll have the same effect.
Now that Trump dumped (sorry parted with) UN US Ambassador Nikki Haley and the post is open maybe some hear the way the wind is blowing? Samantha Power, Haley’s predecessor, also Irish-American, from the same mold advocated the attack on Libya even when calling Hillary a monster.
Drain the swamp.
Nikki Haley was a fantastic repesentative for the United States at the UN. I was very impressed with her. She sees the world situation clearly, which is a rare trait in Washington DC. Fortunately, President Trump also sees the situation clearly, which is why he and Nikki see eye to eye.
As for Obama’s ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, I expect to see her in front of Congress testifying in the near future, and possibly in criminal court. Power is reported to have “unmasked” dozens of people. Which means they can spy on those who are unmasked. And I would bet a dollar to a donut that the people she unmasked were close to one hundred percent Trump and his Republican supporters, and any other political opposition that might have popped up.
Of course Power did not initiate these unmaskings, she was just carrying out orders from higher up.
Yes, if the Republicans hold the House, then we may have all sorts of revelations about the corruption and criminality that took place in the Obama administration, including the attempted rigging of the 2016 presidential election, in conjunction with Hillary Clinton and her Russian Dirty Dossier, and the subsequent attempts to undermine Trump’s ability to govern with investigations into “Russian Collusion” fueled by Hillay’s Dirty Dossier.
Lots of criminal wrongdoing. Lots of sedition going on.
The Elephant in the Room: Barack Obama
that we have about 11 years to make really significant change
Unless you inhabit broken climate models, the best thing to do, if you live in the real world, may be to do nothing.
Do nothing is not an option. The perception forced by the academic and press industry is sustainable. There need to be solutions proposed and implemented to address clean environments, economic development, civil stability, and human welfare. In particular, with the progress of immigration reform, there is a near-term requirement to preemptively mold demographic distributions before political change.
I hope you have enough money to make a meaningful contribution to solving these imaginary problems. If not, shut up!
Get real
Doing nothing is very much an option
The evidence for the stupid actions proposed by the ippc is very flawed
Doing nothing until we see better evidence is very rational
n.n.
Any room in that list for “Personal Freedom” ??? For “Religious Freedom”?
How many people do you propose (forcibly) moving to the Gulags and Concentration Camps (er, “re-education communities”) to “mold demographic distributions” ?
Guys I think n.n is making a joke. “The perception forced by the academic and press industry is sustainable.” It is nothing but regurgitated buzz works.
Perception sustainable?? blankety blank nonsense.
michael
“Withholding” is a term of entitlement.
Sounds like they’ve set the bar really low for Katowice. Good plan. That way, when they manage to crawl over it, after much wrangling, screaming, crying, and hand-wringing, they can shout “success!” through their tears.
We must appreciate that they have managed to establish political congruence or equivalence between deduction and inference, facts and emotions, near-frame and conflated frame of reference. None more so than Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming… Global Warming… Climate Change as a first-order forcing of second and third-world conditions in many politically unstable, economically stunted, and diversity (i..e. color judgments) afflicted second and third-world nations. And, of course, a little redistributive change to seal the deal.
Leftists are so comical and clueless…
Leftists don’t seem to realize wasting $122 TRILLION the IPCC’s now proposes is necessary to avoid their new and improved bogus Global Warming prophesies would impoverish billions of people and assure 3rd World economies continue to flounder…
Leftist lack even a basic understanding of economics and don’t understand all the new technologies, new products, new industries, jobs, capital investments, medical advances, scientific breakthroughs, new companies, etc., that will never be possible if such an insane amount of money is taken out of the private sector and wasted by feckless Leftist political hacks for no reason whatsoever….
Once this stupid CAGW scam is exposed as the the biggest and most expensive Leftist hoax in human history, and people realize their government leaders wasted $trillions of their hard earned money for nothing, the blowback against the Left will be astounding.
Thus immigration reform (e.g. diversity, refugee crises, mass emigration) to force a common cause and marginalize native dissent.
n.n. — “Leftists don’t seem to realize wasting $122 TRILLION the IPCC’s now proposes is necessary to avoid their new and improved bogus Global Warming prophesies would impoverish billions of people and assure 3rd World economies continue to flounder…”
The Soviet Union, Maoist China, Castro’s Cuba and Pol Pot’s Cambodia did not place a high priority on getting people out of poverty.
Illustrates the age-old problem of people who don’t know what they’re talking about running things.
It has now become clear that reducing emissions is not a sufficient and effective method, as emissions continue to grow, Trump is right. That is why we will have to brutally increase fission, fusion and LENR solutions. In addition to these, an effective solution must be found for the widespread use of anticonception and geoengineering.
Actually, and fortunately for us, we don’t have to do anything about CO2. It is entirely beneficial, much as the Climate Numpties want us to believe otherwise.
Have any of these climate predictions come true?
Just one?
Has Al Gore been correct on any of his predictions?
Paul Ehrlich?
Yet people still listen to them. Or perhaps they don’t and the media outlets just crank it out.
They say 11 years. Why not 10 years and 11 months? 9 years and 3 months? In school, I had to show my work. Where’s their work, calculations, assumptions, etc?
Could I, on behalf of the minority sane segment of the Irish population, apologise for this ‘ladys’ comments.
We have a leprechaun for a President at the moment.
Michael O’Higgins who is an extreme left wing type is likely to get re-elected.
We have a prime minister who is half Indian (the Asian branch) and is fully queer.
We have another ex president Mary McAlees who is even more disillusional than Mary Robinson.
Ireland was once renowned as the island of saints and scholars from which an estimated 40% of the free worlds population can claim inheritance from.
Sadly it can now be described as the island of Soros dollars, as his largess has legalised so called marriage
between same sex persons, vast sums to global warming zealots, the importation of an unending stream of members of the ‘religion of peace’ and most recently abortion on demand.
So basically anyone who is old enough to remember what old Ireland was once like are in for a shock if they are unwise enough to go ancestor hunting.
I think the headline is wrong. She wants her kleptocrat payoff money too.
I think there should be no money made available for climate research given how out of touch it is with reality. Let’s level the playing field.
the Trump administration withholds leadership and money from the global effort for clean energy – “That’s where it hurts”
The USA is the world’s biggest debtor nation. China is the world’s biggest economy. Why doesn’t Europe provide leadership, and money, if they think this is so important.
Has the UN ever had even 1 program that was a success? Maybe the Cypress peace between Turkey and Greece. I can’t think of any others.
The Korean war kept South Korea free from Communism. The United States (and, of course the South Koreans) did the large majority of the fighting, but other countries did provide significant help in that and sacrificed some of their best.
Of course, it took the Soviet Union walking out of the proceedings so they couldn’t vote against it.
‘They have now moved to trillions being divested.’
Wow, the divestors will have a serious hangover once they realise that they have been told porkies. And then they will want to recoup all their losses that entailed. They may knock on the lady’s door.
A) Why would Ireland care? Is this nutcase, Mary Robinson, afraid of a warm day or three in ireland?
B) “a coalition”; really!?
I don’t think Bloomberg’s $4.5 million dollars will cover much of EU’s parasitic corrupt climate tyranny. Nor will looney bloomeyberg’s original promise of $15 million dollars cover much. Then there is the very demanding third world expecting trillions, that bloomeyberg’s paltry billions can cover.
C) Divestment from “fossil fuels“!? Trillions divested from fossil fuels!?
Apparently, Mary Robinson has been drinking McKibben kooll-aid.
I doubt there are trillions of dollars, that is not dependent upon fossil fuel, available. Playing shell games pretending certain funds are not dependent upon fossil fuels to be viable is all delusion.
* Agriculture and food companies? Depend upon fossil fuels.
* Mining, refining, forming, even recycling!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Energy production!? Depends upon fossil fuels, even renewables!
* Lumber and construction!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Mining, refining, forming, even recycling!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Infrastructure and transportation!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Technology and communications!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Financial!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Government!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
* Climate alarmism!? Depends upon fossil fuels.
Where is the data showing that he’s withholding money from climate research?
For a long time, keeping warming below the dangerous 2 degrees level was the mantra. What’s changed to warrant reducing this to 1.5? I would suggest nothing. Nothing apart from the fact that the climate is not co-oprating with the alarmists and 2 degrees is a far off pipedream. Here’s not to you, Mrs Robinson.
“I’ve seen what 1 degree is doing in more vulnerable countries … villages are having to move, there’s slippage, there’s seawater incursion.”
Yes but the real question is, can she feel it when she’s flying? On her broomstick, of course.
Your title is in error, the actual quote is “So, while the Trump administration withholds leadership and money from the global effort for clean energy” there is nothing about climate research.
As others have pointed out, Trump is providing leadership, he is just not leading in the direction Mary Robinson wants.
He is also providing money for the best form of clean energy, nuclear.
Why in the world does anyone believe anything the IPCC says. I doubt the politicians really do (most of them). It’s just another excuse to steal money and usurp power.
“Yet, despite the dire warnings of this week’s IPCC report, she is surprisingly upbeat.”
Guinness, mmmm.
Mary Robinson is a propagandist pure and simple. She and the IPCC apparently believe that the big lie works. It’s not that simple.
There is the danger that people will begin to discount what they are being told. An example is trying to scare teenagers away from drugs. link Once the teens learn that part of what they’re being told is exaggerated, they will disbelieve all of what they’re being told about drugs.
The population in general does not think CAGW is a problem. Doubling down on the alarmism, which is what Robinson et al are doing, isn’t going to work. It just annoys a lot of people.
Save your breath Mary.
Hey Mar, you are a hoodwinked leftists pig. I listen to NOTHING you have to say. Buh by now.
Shoot, when I read the headline, I thought Trump had instructed the NSF and DoE to no longer fund climate modeling. Now *that* would be a revolutionary and wonderful development. And so richly deserved.
After that, he should withdraw funding from universities with thoroughly politicized cultural studies departments. No public money for partisan politics.
The abuses would dry up in a heart-beat. And the caterwauling would be so, well, heart-warming.
It’s nice to see Mary Robinson in a position of self-righteous complaint. But that’s her standard attitude anyway. I look for the day Trump gives her something that causes her an acute upset.
Nothing stopping her from dipping into her own pocket to help make up the difference