Rex Murphy on the IPCC: you can’t have plural doomsdays – you only get one

The UN climate-change panel that cried wolf too often
You can’t set multiple deadlines for Doomsday. It’s a kind of one-off by nature. Do it too often and people cease to take notice or even care
By Rex Murphy
Everybody loves the Apocalypse. The idea of the end of the world, the more imminent the better, has always had enthusiastic popular support. For as long as we’ve enjoyed life on this delightful Earth there has been a morose and righteous sect of one sort or another telling us the lease was nearly up, the doomsday bailiff coming any minute now to shut things down forever. And whether from the abrasive thrill of the message, or the melodrama of the scenario, people have lapped it up.
Indeed there is a whole category of philosophy devoted to that time when the world in flame and fire renders itself into ash, when time stands still, life evaporates into eternity and all is dead and cold. It is impressively called eschatology — the study of The Four Last Things. Not, as might be facilely assumed, Feminism, Ecowarts, Don Lemon and WE Day, but the rather more appetizing quartet of Death, Judgment, Heaven and Hell. It is the four last things, not the four most annoying.
Its enchantment never fades. However often it proves hollow, there is always another set ready to take it up. (It’s like the Quebec referendum: if at first you don’t secede, try, try again. Sorry.) Summoning the shadow of universal doom has advanced many a fretful cause, spawned numerous sects, and wrought tribulation and anxiety in the minds of men since ancient times.
Religious pretenders, in particular, have demonstrated a fondness for the imagery and idea of extinction and collapse and none quite so gluttonously as the modern sectarians of the environmental movement. They have been throwing out scares of population bombs, famine, extinction, wars, world floods, vast migrations and — the favourite — imminent and absolute global ecological collapse for decades now. It would take a master of the abacus to tot up how many “deadlines” and “last chances” and “tipping points” and “if-we-don’t-act-NOW-it-will-be-too lates” the world has been teased with, whether from Prince Charles on his private train, sundry ecological anchorites, or the pursed pious lips of the “we’re-here-to-save-you, send-in-your-money-now” megacorp fundraising machines of Greenpeace, the Sierra Club and all their green ilk.
The IPCC enjoys a delightfully recurrent state of despair over the world’s imminent collapse, which happily coincides with the release of each annual report. This is not without some burden of paradox. Had the world come close to ending when and as many times as its green sages have foretold, there wouldn’t be enough of it left to hold their next conference. An extinction event “devoutly to be wished.”
Things are looking, unsurprisingly, down. 2100 used to be the final frontier. It’s been moved up some 70 years to 2030. And we’ve lost half a degree. The new threshold is 1.5, where we used to have the full comforts of a whole two degrees. Other good news. No one is living up to their commitments. Even the most sanctimonious on the subject.
The greener-than-thou Canada of Mr. Trudeau and Ms. McKenna it has been noted is singing all the hymns in the right key and enjoys a friendly smile from the preacher, but $10 a tonne, $20 a tonne, even $50 dollars a tonne won’t cut it. And they know it. To be true to their own sermonizing, Mr. Trudeau and his Cabinet colleague would have to deal with the United Nations report that estimated governments would need to impose effective carbon prices of $135 to $5,500 per ton of carbon dioxide pollution by 2030 to keep overall global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
And Canadians will see that when grand pianos take wing and Donald Trump is invited for a few beers over a weekend at Harrington Lake to pick up a few tips about the best restaurants in Mumbai for his next trip to the subcontinent. The Liberal government’s fabled plan, by the IPCC reckoning, is actually more of a ploy.
The trouble with apocalypses is that they can’t be plural. You only get one by definition
Everyone knows the sad story of Cassandra, the woman given the gift of true prophecy by the gods and simultaneously cursed to have no one believe her. The IPCC’s problem, up to now, is like that but reversed. Always off, but generously credited. I think that string has run out. They can play Wagner and whistle the Ride of the Valkyries all they want from here on. People are tired of that music, and sick of the band.
After forty years of Doomsdays coming and going benignly, we are seeing yet more proof that the Earth and its Climate are remarkably stable and very regular. Responding to the threat abatement, New Zealand has banned the sale of homes to foreigners after too many people started treating the island like a doomsday hideout
NZ is a clean, beautiful and magnificent place with a very low population density. You don’t need to be a prepper to what to live there, but you probably will need an external source of income.
I can understand them wanting to maintain the low population density.
Taupo can take care of that in one shot.
There has been ash found down in Chch from a previous eruption in the Taupo area.
Taupo was several orders larger than Krakatoa. It’s a real interesting site to explore. I once used to work for a company that “managed” a lahar monitoring system on Mt. Ruapehu.
Tarawera went from “Hello” to full on in about 2 hours. North Island has some spooky stuff underneath it.
Sure does. That eruption buried the famous Pink and White terraces.
A great analysis. The last IPCC report seems to be the last one to come out. They have now shot their own toes off. Before 2040, the report demands that all combustion motors be silenced, all over the world, from diesel engines to gas turbines. Are we ready for that? Do we have enough alternative mobile energy sources? No, – not at all. So, it means that they have pointed us in the wrong direction. None of us any more believe this new and horrifying narration. It is pure science fiction they are preaching. They have gone to the utter extreme, and 2030 / 2040 is near, – it is laughable. IPCC is from now on TOAST!
Of course, it is the run up to this December’s IPCC meeting!
Were it not for this doomsday oriented Press coverage, how could legions of delegates justify $800 per night Hotel rooms, and let’s not forget the gourmet meals either!
Hang onto your hats! They have just announced a “Climate Summit” for this September, realizing in advance that this meeting too, will mandate another round of $900 per night Hotel rooms (inflation, of course), and let’s not forget the rising costs of gourmet meals either!
Notice how the participation and “solution” costs keep on rising at an accelerated pace, while sea levels refuse to cooperate!
It amazes me that anyone takes any notice now after so many false prophecy’s.
Plan minimizing power consumption. Make people plan use of computers to a minimum by corporate network. Make the corporates to minimize the power for lighting. In these cases keep a tab and increased the rate of power charges. Make them to use solar power.
Given that we know that the Medieval Warm Period was around 1 C Hotter, the Roman Warm Period around 1.5 C Hotter and rhe Minoan Warm Period around 2C Hotter than the 1980s does the IPCC think we are stupid?
Civilisation flourished in those periods that were 1-2 C Hotter than the IPCC’s latest doomsday temperature. So where, apart from the ignorance and stupidity of the ‘scientists’ and money grubbing eco activists, is there anything to fear in a further rise of 0.5C.
This IPCC scare scam is total nonsense dreamed up by alarmist fantasists and contains the seeds of the death of the IPCC and it’s climate con.
They don’t care if we are stupid or not. It is only important that the politicians, MSM, “opinion makers” and the international bankers are either stupid, or in on the con.
Jim, an excellent reason to do all we can to inform as widely as possible about the MWP, RWP and Minoan WP to put this ludicrous scare in its true context.
“does the IPCC think we are stupid?”
That’s a stupid question !
Be careful – referring to “Feminism, Ecowarts, Don Lemon and WE Day” as the four most annoying things (as true as it may be) can get you into trouble. The shouting heads on Don’s CNN show will not be amused.
Ah, preach it Rex…
We laugh at the flagrant BS and cries of doom and gloom that societies in the past have fallen for and used as excuses to eliminate political foes. We like to think we had outgrown such superstitions of days gone by, but alas, we are being conned yet again-big time.
Future generations will LAUGH at us idiots in the current era and say what a pack of fools we were to believe that human CO2 that has probably added less than 100ppm -1/10,000 th of the atmosphere was going to cause the world to burn in flames. Those future generations will shake their heads at their crazy ancestors that destroyed everything and allowed their entire technology and energy based civilization and society to collapse in to oblivion because they refused to call out flagrant BS.
Looking back in history, of all the flagrant BS to be shoved down people’s throats, the catastrophic anthropogenic global warming/ “climate change” hoax would have to be one of the most absurd and blatant hoaxes ever perpetrated on humanity.
It never stops. That future generation has a group trying to frighten it to death over the dangers of fluoride in water. “We must remove fluoride” they scream “or the Earth’s mantle will suffer a irresistible meltdown”.
Yes, you can have multiple Apocalypses.
You can because too many people today in our technological society are as stupid as a cow.
Everytime a cow blinks, it’s a new day for the cow.
No long-term memory. No applocation of critical, skeptical inquiry.
In the US, the Democrat’s base proves this cow-like memory thesis every day. And the Democrat’s are building the educational system to perpetuate a cow-like ignorance for generations to come.
Apocalypse is just Fear of Death.
Of the many things Canadians should treasure,
Rex is right up there with Polar Bears, and the land itself.
Rex’s cogent disputation is matched by his inimitable style. Watching him deliver his thoughts on CBC television is always a treat.
No one I know of can write (or talk) like Rex. He can speak more wisdom in fewer words with greater elegance than anyone I have read. And that subtle sarcasm! It’s the Newfie in him.
To prove how utterly tone deaf the Democrat Party is there newest ranting squirrel Cortez wants to shut down all fossil fuel . Yep not just coal miners … the whole fossil fuel industry . Bye bye economy hello mass genocide .
Quoting an IPCC study sponsored by the globalist industry ,climate con-man and representing virtue signalers
Cortez waves her finger and puts down the singe greatest thing that has advanced life on earth .
Someone didn’t get Hillarie’s memo on the ways she peed away a sure thing election .
The disgraceful Democrats need a good long time out to grow up .
Canada really has to get rid of the monarchy. Past that, I’m invoking my mother’s dictum that, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything (no matter how funny you think it is).
My one regret is that I did not visit the Maldives while they were still there????
The thing about the IPCC We’re All Doomed fests is that they finish having reached an agreement which will save the world and which they all joyously congratulate each other about.
Only to return and do it all again a little while later.
I haven’t worked out if they truly believe the agreements will do what they want, if they are horribly disappointed to come back and do it all again. But most importantly why the repeated optimism that the latest agreement will be adhered to by anyone.