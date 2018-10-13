Earth narrowly misses massive meteor storm

On Oct. 8-9, European sky watchers were amazed when a flurry of faint meteors filled the sky at midnight. It was an outburst of the annual Draconids meteor shower. Turns out, that outburst was just the tip of the iceberg. Computer models show that Earth narrowly missed two streams of comet debris that would have caused significant meteor storms had they intersected our planet. These conclusions are based on a computer model of the comet’s debris field from the University of Western Ontario’s Meteor Physics Group. Here it is, showing Earth shooting the gap between two filaments of comet dust:
…
It could easily have been 10 times more impressive. In fact, Earth narrowly dodged a meteor storm.
The European outburst occurred as Earth skirted a filament of debris from Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. If that filament had shifted in our direction by a mere 0.005 AU (~500,000 miles), Earth would have experienced a worldwide storm of 1000+ meteors per hour.
Complete story at spaceweather.com
What goes around comes around.
Maybe next year.
That gap may have been created by the Earth during a previous pass. But sooner or later:
“…the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers that are in the heavens shall be shaken.”
Sometimes the bible just sounds like utter rubbish written by some untreated lunatic.
I suppose its gotta be possible that’s what it is.
Even evangelical Jimmy Carter admits that stars don’t literally fall to earth.
Technically fundamentalism means biblical inerrancy, not literalism, but it’s often a distinction without a difference.
Space is really big. There’s an astounding lot of stuff out there that doesn’t hit us because space is so big. The stuff per volume ratio is just that low.
Yeah, the “narrowly missed ” actually means roughly twice as far as the moon since L1 and L2 are outside the lunar orbit.
Neither are we likely to hit them next time around. since the reason those clusters are there is precisely because they are the L1 and L2 distances. Almost anything closer has already fallen into the Earth’s gravity well or been ejected.
Hey if the moon moved by just have that amount , it would hit the Earth and destroy us. Phew ! That was close. I wonder why we never wonder about that happening. We “narrowly miss” the moon every month.
Shock discovery.
:>)
Lot’s of people name it [nature] . . . the Will of “the Lord God of Hosts” which is why I think science evolved to begin with . . .
What could be considered scientific observations were made by the ancients and even cavemen (people of cave?), that’s a long way from the modern scientific method.
Science began when philosophers started looking for natural explanations for observations, rather than relying upon or making up mythological stories to explain them. But it took a long time for that naturalistic approach to develop into the scientific method.
From philosopher and mathematician Thales of Miletus, c. 600 BC, to experimentalists of the 16th and 17th centuries AD, such as Gilbert and Galileo, is some 2200 years.
The Scientific Revolution is usually dated from AD 1543, when Copernicus and Vesalius published their famous books. But final evolution of the scientific method awaited the turn of the 17th century, with Gilbert and GG. Kepler (1609) relied upon Tycho’s precise, naked eye observations of Mars to discover its elliptical orbit and derive his laws of planetary motion, but didn’t offer an hypothesis testable and capable of being shown false by experiment. So, in this case at least, he didn’t practice all aspects of the modern method.
Oops. Missing a conjunction in the first sentence. Miss the edit function.
Kepler’s curve-fitting exercise would have gone much more quickly and easily had he not assumed at the outset that if it were as simple as an ellipse, somebody already would have figured that out.
Actually, there’s a reason why science only developed in Christian Europe rather than great civilizations such as China, Persia, Rome, Greece, or the Islamic caliphate. Only Christianity posited a rational, law-giving Supreme Being who created a rational, law-following universe which could be apprehended by rational creatures made in His image.
Then how do you explain the ancient Greeks? Their pantheon was as irrational as any you could find but the Greeks laid down the foundations for much of our thinking.
Don’t forget anthropic, that the Christians got their rational, law-giving Supreme Being who created a rational, law-following universe from Judaism.
Yet both the Old and New Testaments retain the prescientific cosmology and mythology of the Ancient Near East, rather than reflecting the protoscientific Hellenistic philosophy surrounding the Levant and the Jewish colonies in Alexandria and latter Rome. (As you may know, the Septuagint Greek translation of the OT was made in 3rd and 2nd BC Alexandria, allegedly by 72 Jewish scholars, supposedly, but improbably, six from each of the 12 Hebrew tribes, hence the name.)
Not that classical pagan science wasn’t also hampered by religious strictures. Ancient Greek advocates of heliocentrism, like Aristarchos of Samos (3rd century BC), were afraid to push their views too hard because even among pagans, putting the sun rather than earth at the center of the universe seemed impious.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heliocentrism#Pythagoreans
the steady development of mathematics was key, and that was enabled by the printing press which allowed the dissemination of information between scholarly centers of thought in Europe.
Copernicus specifically said that his book was for “mathematicians”. Though a Catholic canon, he was encouraged to publish by his Protestant pupil Rheticus, and “On the Revolutions” was printed in Lutheran Nürnberg.
meteor storm??….well don’t let the weather service know that….they will start naming them
Latitude,
They already have names, such as “Draconids.”
Yes!!
Worse, they will be blamed on Climate Change!
Yup, the BBC are planning to blame next July & August’s annual Perseids shower as the ‘control knob’ for man-made CO2.
Meteor showers are named for the constellation that the meteor trails point back to. In this case Draco.
Perfectly sensible, and useful too.
Beware Tauriods: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4Fgfe69FySJQLSsk83gbZfbp4ZRUfwUm
Given the price and demand for recovered meteorites by the jewelry business, it would have been raining money for somebody.
A meteor storm meteor has never become a meteorite.
Threading the eye of the needle:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/bf/Lagrangianpointsanimated.gif
The comet dust gap at 1 AU that Earth-Moon traverses will still be there on the next lap… and the next lap… and the next lap. The dust concentrations at L1 and L2 are also why we put orbiting telescopes to study the sun or the magnetic sheath around Earth from the solar wind at those locations. LaGrange has something to say about that mathematically.
Read more here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagrangian_point
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/bf/Lagrangianpointsanimated.gif
I get it, the planet has passed through the trail so many times that the interaction zone is mostly cleared out. Right?
Probably not. I think the image with the L1 and L2 points shows happenstance.
Big years for meteor showers generally happen fairly soon after they reach perihelion.
See https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/observing-news/leonids-2002-the-grand-finale/ for information about the activity related to the last close approach of Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.
This isn’t the first peak from the Draconids, see https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/small-bodies/comets/21p-giacobini-zinner/in-depth/ which notes
The comet has a period of 6.6 years, so check back then.
Gee…i wonder how the computer knows so much about comet tails? I guess computers just ‘know’ this stuff. All hail the great and powerful computer!
My beef here is with the writer, not the information contained in the article. I assume that they was some actual data collected, and human understanding of physics that that was used to come to the above conclusion, but you would never know it from the way it is written.
Computers can calculate faster and more efficiently than humans, but they don’t ‘know’ anything! I wish the people who wrote this stuff would stop treating computers as if the were mystical oracles.
What direction are those filaments of comet dust moving? Are the moving toward the sun? Are they moving in an orbit around the sun? Is the gap caused by the fact that we have already taken impacts much worse in the past due to this filament always being there and being worn away by the earth in its orbit?
My thoughts too. See Joel O’Bryan and Ric Werme’s comments above.
So, we missed it by that much.
Not a fan of government waste but I wouldn’t mind if NASA rocketed a bunch of BBs and bags of sand into space and then shot them down into the earth’s atmosphere so earthlings could have a really cool meteor show…
Some years ago during the Leonids in Nov, I took my two sons out about midnight to see them. I drove down to a rest area heading towards San Diego but it was packed and cloudy. I headed back home thinking the night was a waste but then remembered a park high up on a hill in Laguna Niguel that had a nice view of the ocean and OC. We went up there and the place was packed with people and even several fire trucks with fireman in the crowd. It was like a party at 1:30AM. I stood there with my youngest son next to me and counted over 750 meteors that night. Many exploded in the sky and lit the backs of some of the wispy clouds.
Was the coolest nature show I’ve ever seen so far…
An old saying from Mom’s everywhere:
“It was all fun and games until one kid got his eye poked out.”
I’m sure the dinosaurs had many near misses before that other one got them.
Near misses and also hits of lesser energy in less damaging target locales.
Yawn!!
This happens TWICE a year as I understand the physics of it all …. EVERY year.
Randal Carlson covers this quite well and is well worth doing a search on YouTube to watch, listen and learn.
SO – nothing to see here folks – move on. (despite there being plenty to see and wonder at)
Yes, the link in another comment above states the same, I just wanted to feel involved. 🙂
Meteor storms of 1,000/hour do not happen every year. If we just missed one this year, then I want to know if there’s a chance next year. The most recent Leonid storm (they happen every 33-34 years) had significantly elevated counts for a couple years. It sounds like this dust stream hasn’t had time to stretch along the comet’s orbit, so I doubt there will be an outburst next year.
Some of the Leonid storms are so spectacular that people say it looks as that the sky is moving.
If anyone was wondering what the dotted tracks are in that photo of meteor streaks, those are airplane red beacons or strobe lights showing the airplane’s track during the time lapse exposure.
So you’re just a little rock drifting in space, perhaps you have a bit of slow elliptical gig with the Sun or some heavy vector from rude encounters with other Astrobumps and potato-lumps. But these vectors have mostly cancelled each other and you’re copa-centric with the solar system, just chillin’.
Every now and then you wiggle-woggle as something BIG passes nearby which leaves you a bit perturbed. You do a little dusting now and then to spruce up the neighborhood and your day/night sides fill you with just enough electrostatic tickle and a tug of graviton tockle to gather little bits. Just a big lovable clump, like a giant iron-filled molar enjoying the solitude of space grooving on the universe.
But the groove is changing. You are humming with beacons and bitcoms and bacon commercials, ringing with SATCOM beams and HF RTTY streams, and music and bouncy over-the-horizon PAVE PAWS and wave claws of a modern age. And music, voices! Millions of voices. Single sideband gwobbles and gwerps, AM throbby-bumps and gurgle-beats, quavering FM and chaotic barking bursty bits channelized and encrypted for your protection. Lissen up party people, meat is in the house. And it’s talking.
And IT is the source, that THING, a rolling blue ball with puffy white squiggles tumbling towards you. Clearly this is a bad place to be because it is headed in your direction and its inhabitants are too stupid or inconsiderate to move aside.
Its mass tugs at you as a thin layer of atmosphere sears blazing heat through your little rocky self. It becomes thicker and you dissolve in an explosion of heat and light. Your elementary particles will add mass to this malevolent menace as a few creatures point their stubby fingers at your death scream and say, “Ooooooooooooooo!“.
Then they will get on their cell phones and blabble over the radio accusing YOU of attacking THEM.
Stoopid PEOPLE on their BIG BLUE DEATH MARBLE.
So much for dust aggregating into larger particles, eventually forming a planetoid that can then crash into the Earth.
Maybe by 2100?
Nope, just another fantasy fear gone wild.
Once the Warmistas hear of this near miss they will blame it all on CO2.
Dark matters ?
Talk about little particles that really heat up the atmosphere!