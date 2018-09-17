“What Will Persuade Conservatives To Fight Climate Change?” The same things that would persuade us to fight plate tectonics, entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics!

Yes… I know entropy falls under the Second Law of Thermodynamics… But I doubt the author of the Clean Technica article does.
Guest ridicule by David Middleton
Among today’s Real Clear Energy headlines, almost totally unrelated to energy: What Will Persuade Conservatives To Fight Climate Change?
Carolyn Fortuna, one of CleanTechnica’s energy industry and climate science experts (AKA a sustainability blogger), has put forth a list of six reasons conservatives should fight climate change…
Reason #1: To Fight Climate Change is to Negate a Serious Threat to Global Security
Ms. Fortuna cites a report from The Center for Climate & Security, a warmunist activist group composed mostly of Obama-era retired military brass, including Rear Admiral David W. Titley, USN (Ret). This group was addressed recently in another post.
The gist of the latest Center for Climate & Security is that sea level rise is an existential threat to coastal military facilities, which are quite often naval bases… frequently hosting “ships and/or submarines.’ Some of the latest climate modeling indicates that ships and submarines may be able to adapt to sea level rise.
It is also thought that Marine Amphibious Groups may also handle sea level rise fairly well. A question for Ms. Fortuna: Which is worse for an amphibious assault? Rising or falling sea level? (Think tides).
Honestly, if this threatens our war-fighting capabilities, we have bigger problems than climate change…
I thought about posting this image at the same scale as an Arleigh Burke Class DDG (figuring a Nimitz Class CVN was overkill), but since I already had an image of global sea level rise plotted at the same scale as the Statue of Liberty, I figured it conveyed the same message…
If the Navy has a climate change problem, it’s the fact that their newest class of warships, Littoral Combat Ships, have trouble with ice…
Reason #2: Many Republican-Held Districts are Already Experiencing the Effects of Climate Change
Many Republican-held districts are also already experiencing the effects of plate tectonics, entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics. For that matter, every Republican-held district has been experiencing the effects of climate change for a very long time… And it was all good up until 1988, apart from the Dust Bowl.
What changed in 1988? Al Gore & Jimbo Hansen invented Gorebal Warming.
Reason #3: Respected Republican Elders are Promoting Carbon Dividends
Republican party elders James A. Baker III and George P. Schultz formed a new organization in 2017 to build political support for the carbon dividend proposal, and former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and former Sen. John Breaux (D-La.) have joined in with their support. Calling themselves the Climate Leadership Council, the group has outlined a 4-point plan:
- A gradually rising tax on carbon dioxide emissions, to be implemented at the refinery or the first point where fossil fuels enter the economy
- All proceeds from this carbon tax would be returned to the American people on an equal and monthly basis
- Border adjustments for the carbon content of both imports and exports would protect American competitiveness and punish free-riding by other nations, encouraging them to adopt carbon pricing of their own
- Elimination of regulations that are no longer necessary upon the enactment of a rising carbon tax
Not just no… But… NO FRACKING WAY!!!
- Respected Republican Elders? Two fossilized RINO’s, the State Swamp Critter of Mississippi and a Loosiana Democrat??? WTF???
- “All proceeds from this carbon tax would be returned to the American people on an equal and monthly basis”… Does anyone really believe this? The government will p!$$ that money away faster than they collect it.
- $45/ton = $.40/gallon of gasoline and other economically destructive nonsense.
- A real-world discount rate zeroes out all “benefits” of a carbon tax.
Reason #4: It’s All about Politics, Stupid
Fixed it for Ms. Fortuna:
Reason #4: It’s All about
Politics, Stupid… and…
Reason #5: Clean Energy Creates Jobs
So does hiring thousands of people with brooms rather than a couple of snowplows to clear the streets of snow. Note to Ms. Fortuna: The energy industry is NOT a jobs program.
Reason #6: The Millennials Want Clean Energy, & Conservatives Want the Millennial Vote
Who fracking cares what millennials want? This is like saying they want unicorns in a fossil fueled world.
When asked about their clean energy desires (unicorn fantasies) are they also asked if they’re cool with a 20-300% tax on their energy consumption? Note to Ms. Fortuna… That escalating $.40/gal tax on gasoline will be passed on to millennials’ Uber bills. The 56% tax on natural gas and 297% tax on coal will hit them right in their iPhone chargers.
Millennials are an energy dichotomy. They are more likely to be “Green Champions” *and* be “Savings Seekers” than the over-35 crowd…
Apparently, they want to have their energy cake and eat it too.
25 thoughts on ““What Will Persuade Conservatives To Fight Climate Change?” The same things that would persuade us to fight plate tectonics, entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics!”
I have become convinced that the Climate Fear Mongers simply don’t understand the industrial scale of modern society. They have a belief that everything can be changed to local food sources, employee-owned businesses, renewable energy sources etc.
The reality is that to feed and cloth and keep the many billions of people on the planet we need industrial scale solutions. And energy wise that means reliable large-scale base load from big hydro, nuclear, coal or gas. And for transportation, that means oil for the foreseeable future.
A good many greens are Arcadian Socialists who think a vastly reduced population (not including themselves as the population to be reduced) and “simple” technology (except for what they actually understand they use) will be adequate in their roles as a Leninist Green Vanguard to make sure the proles do as little environmental damage as possible.
“Stuart Lynne September 17, 2018 at 5:36 pm
And for transportation, that means oil for the foreseeable future.”
Many Greenie types believe hydrogen is the future for transport however, they don’t understand that the high school lab experiment can’t do the job on an industrial scale because stripping hydrogen from water requires massive amounts of energy to produce, it’s a very “dirty” process, ie, lots of emissions of CO2 (I don’t believe wind and/or solar could generate enough energy to do the job). It can’t be kept liquefied at usual air temperatures and pressures and when it is in gaseous form it leaks out everywhere easily. So, the best fuel for transport is derived from oil.
“What Will Persuade Conservatives To Fight Climate Change?”
Telling the truth and honest, unmangled data that shows anything truly dangerous would be a good start. Ships full of green WIMPS* stuck in ice, not so much.
(proudly sent from a solid red state in the deplorable Midwest.)
*WIMP … Weakly interacting moronic person
when the libs stop getting caught lying…….
I have an idea. How about we get the government out of our pockets? Put government on a diet.
As I am becoming an “elder”, I concentrate on fighting gravity.
I would imagine that trying to fight entropy with raising environmental taxes on fuel would be just as advantageous as fighting compound interest with a dollar a year payment?
What will it take for me to believe in CAGW?
(1) I will start to take notice when their predictions improve to 1% accurate after 5 years. Until then, no dice.
(2) I require all studies to use actual factual observable and repeatable data, and absolutely no models.
(3) I require everyone who says it is a problem to lead by example. Don’t ever tell me to do something you won’t do yourself. Until then, I will tune you out.
(4) I require all the people who say it is a problem to debate honestly with someone who says it is not. The debate may not use, by either party, ad hominen, ad populum, strawman, appeal to emotion, or any other logical fallacy.
Wade “The debate may not use, by either party, ad hominen, ad populum, strawman, appeal to emotion, or any other logical fallacy.”
That would leave them speechless.
Carolyn Fortuna
https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolyn-fortuna-9b1b521a/
“Digital Literacy & Learning Scholar— for Environmental, Sports, and Educational Spaces
Providence, Rhode Island Area”
“I’m a digital literacy and learning professional who has specific interests in environmental sustainability, sports culture as a reflection of society, and secondary English education. Sometimes these three coalesce! I offer professional development workshops across the U.S. to help others learn about the potential for digital literacy and learning across all topics and issues.”
____________________________
The above is from Ms Fortuna’s LinkedIn page. It also lists her education majors as English and Education.
She has avoided the “hard stuff”, science courses etc. in her years at university. It would probably be a shock for her to learn about the Scientific Method.
Nevertheless, Ms Fortuna somehow feels competent to opine on matters of climate science, energy and public policy. She is clearly NOT qualified to do so.
When society gets energy wrong, as so many pundits and politicians do, they do real harm. They drive up energy costs, reduce energy reliability and increase Excess Winter Mortality, which now averages about 2 million Excess Winter Deaths per year worldwide, and about 100,000 per year in the USA – that’s the equivalent of two 9-11’s per week for 17 weeks every year.
If society were to ban fossil fuels overnight, which currently comprise 85% of total global primary energy, most people in the developed world would be dead within a few weeks or months. That means you and your family.
Instead, I suggest that Ms Fortuna should opine on matters that are less risky to the general public. With the proliferation in tattoos and piercings, perhaps do-it-yourself trepanning be the next popular trend she can latch onto. Get on the leading edge, give it a try – it’s a lot safer than fools messing around with energy policy.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trepanning
It’s either a baby or a colorful clump of cells. Anyway, Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming would be a real threat. Anthropogenic Planned Parenthood is a clear and present risk to human rights. However, climate change, not so much.
+42… million
If the threat of climate change doesn’t kill them, Planned Parenthood will.
“Some of the latest climate modeling indicates that ships and submarines may be able to adapt to sea level rise.”
I don’t normally like articles that ridicule, but that’s funny right there.
Appealingly About 9,050,000 results (0.53 seconds) thought so!
Why would anyone fight climate change?
1. The climate has been changing since the big bang.
2. The claimed warming has occurred by making night time low temperature not as deathly cold in winter while day time highs remain consistent.
3. CO2 causes plants to be able to grow in less favorable H2O environments leading to the greening of scrub lands and deserts.
4. The proposed sea-level rise is at a rate that even a snail could climb out of the way of.
5. The accumulated cyclone energy has been on a steady decline – fewer storms of less deadliness – of course those that occur hit built up areas and cause huge losses, but that was going to happen anyway as we build up lots of structures in storm surge areas.
In short all the excuses for fighting it are actually positives for life on earth so why fight it at all?
“The same things that would persuade us to fight plate tectonics”
Absolutely! We are 100% with you on this, David Middleton.
Reunite Gondwanaland!
You can even show your support for the cause by getting the T-shirt.
https://www.cafepress.com/+reunite-gondwanaland+womens-t-shirts
I bloody LOVE your humorous (and scientifically accurate) graphs! Keep em coming. They make me feeeeeeeeeel slightly less “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer” as I am described by the the Warmists.
http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/unfrozen-caveman-lawyer/2862211
CACA is at odds with Einstein’s theory of relativity, E=mc2. To reduce energy, mass needs to be reduced.
David,
Sea level rise is not uniform.
“What Norfolk gets is that while sea level is rising globally at about a tenth of an inch per year, cities along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States — including Norfolk; Baltimore; Charleston, South Carolina; and Miami, among others — have suffered “sunny day” flooding from seas rising far faster than the global average. One study published last year shows that from 2011 to 2015, sea level rose up to 5 inches — an inch per year — in some locales from North Carolina to Florida. Given growing concerns over the flooding, scientists are now working to unravel the mystery of why some parts of the globe are experiencing so-called “sunny day” flooding that had not been expected for decades under conventional sea level rise projections.
“Along the southeastern coast of the U.S., researchers have zeroed in on three factors that have made this shoreline a regional hot spot of sea level rise. They include a slowing Gulf Stream, shifts in a major North Atlantic weather pattern, and the effects of El Niño climate cycles.
“These coastal areas are more vulnerable than they realize to short-term rapid acceleration of sea level rise,” says Andrea Dutton, a University of Florida geologist who studies the history of sea level fluctuations. “If they’re hanging their hat on sea level rise projections looking at the potential over decades, they need to refocus and think about the potential for short-term variability in that rate.”
That’s a GEOLOGIST talking!
https://e360.yale.edu/assets/site/_800xAUTO_stretch_center-center/coastal-flooding-figure2-2016_EPA_web.jpg
“Sunny day flooding — what one researcher calls “high tide on steroids” — has increasingly disrupted coastal cities in the southeastern U.S. coast. In Charleston, tidal flooding increased to 50 days in 2016, up from four days annually 50 years ago, causing millions of dollars in damage and disrupting travel to the city’s hospital district. In Miami, flooding during unusually high tides, what local forecasters call “king tides,” is becoming an increasingly severe problem, with clear-weather flooding accelerating to nearly 20 days a year. ”
(Aside: Miami Beach is spending $100 million on infrastructure to combat increasingly common flooding.)
…Elsewhere in the world, causes are different:
“Scientists from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), for example, have found that sea levels in the northern Indian Ocean are rising more rapidly than the global average and threatening densely populated shores, particularly along the coastlines of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, Sri Lanka, and Sumatra. Scientists say that shifting monsoon patterns have significantly warmed the north Indian Ocean, causing unusually rapid thermal expansion of the region’s seawater and thereby increasing sea levels.”
https://e360.yale.edu/features/flooding-hot-spots-why-seas-are-rising-faster-on-the-u.s.-east-coast
P.S. “The oldest and thickest sea ice in the Arctic has begun to break up, opening waters that are normally frozen, researchers say. This type of incident, which has not been recorded before, has happened twice this year due to warmer winds and what scientists call a climate-change driven heat wave in Earth’s northern hemisphere…The Norwegian Ice Service said that the Svalbard sea ice area for Tuesday is at 43,231 square miles, which is 44,775 square miles below the average from 1981 to 2010 and it’s the lowest area for this day of the year dating back to 1967.”
http://www.foxnews.com/science/2018/08/21/arctics-oldest-thickest-sea-ice-breaks-up-for-first-time-on-record.html