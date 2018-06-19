Happy 30th Birthday Gorebal Warming!

Guest drive-by by David Middleton
Well… Happy 30th birthday, 3 days early…
AP Was There: The age of climate change begins
By GUY DARST, ASSOCIATED PRESS WASHINGTON — Jun 18, 2018
On June 23, 1988, a top NASA scientist told Congress and the world that global warming had arrived. NASA scientist James Hansen predicted that 1988 would be the world’s hottest year on record, thanks to the burning of fossil fuels that released heat-trapping gases.
The Associated Press is republishing a version of its report on the testimony to mark the 30th anniversary.
———
WASHINGTON (AP) — The “greenhouse effect” global warming of the earth is here, but the current drought and heat wave over much of the United States can’t be blamed on it, a scientist told a Senate panel Thursday.
However, similar heat waves and droughts can be expected much more often as a result of future warming, said James E. Hansen, a climatologist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City.
Hansen told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee there is only a 1 percent chance that he is wrong in blaming rising temperatures around the world on the buildup of manmade gases in the atmosphere.
Blah, blah, blah…
[…]
Reference
Hansen, J., I. Fung, A. Lacis, D. Rind, S. Lebedeff, R. Ruedy, G. Russell, and P. Stone, 1988: Global climate changes as forecast by Goddard Institute for Space Studies three-dimensional model. J. Geophys. Res., 93, 9341-9364, doi:10.1029/JD093iD08p09341
Reverence
None.
Depending on your views concerning religion, the most successful con in human history.
Certainly in nominal dollars and possibly inflation adjusted also. If all religions evolve into cons, then this one would rank in the top 10.
Well, the really sad part is the historical and current temperature records are so corrupted we will really never know exactly where we stand.
I’m guessing we will need to use fallback comparisons like first/last frost dates, snow and ice coverage and how much your wife complains about the heat or cold to get a true picture.
You know…..the theory of CO2 is over 100 years old…..we need to celebrate it’s centennial
BTW…do you guys realize they haven’t been able to prove it in over 100 years
Let’s lump them all together into one holiday… We’ll call it Malthus Day… LOL!
Or Lysenko Day…
Pressable suggests reading https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/01/27/james-hansens-former-nasa-supervisor-declares-himself-a-skeptic-says-hansen-embarrassed-nasa-was-never-muzzled/ – it’s well worth doing so.
“Hansen’s fabulously wrong 1988 climate model.”
Hansen’s prediction was remarkably accurate. Of his scenarios, we fell between B and C. So even the graph shown affirms his model. But then again, he wasn’t predicting Gistemp land/ocean, which was not yet invented. He was predicting his “Met stations only” model, as shown on his original graph.
Here, from a 2016 post here, is a plot of annual Gistemp (brown) and the “Met stations only” index (blue)superimposed on his original plot. At the source, you can try out other datasets.
Amazing. Every thing you wrote is wrong.
I guess it’s a good time to review the scenarios. From https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/ha02700w.html (Hansen 1988):
The only scenario worth comparing against is Scenario A. Anyone who suggests scenario B or C should automatically lose two credibility points.
Is this a Rorschach test? Looks like a bunch of squiggly lines to me.
Andrew
Curious. Pressable says there are six replies. All I see are mine and one from “mehere”. My page with the Theon post shows that Latitude and rbabcock also made comments. Sigh.
30 years of fighting a bogeyman. What a waste.
Let’s use the satalite measurements in that graph.