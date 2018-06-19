Happy 30th Birthday Gorebal Warming!

/ 41 mins ago June 19, 2018

Guest drive-by by David Middleton

Well… Happy 30th birthday, 3 days early…

AP Was There: The age of climate change begins

By GUY DARST, ASSOCIATED PRESS WASHINGTON — Jun 18, 2018

On June 23, 1988, a top NASA scientist told Congress and the world that global warming had arrived. NASA scientist James Hansen predicted that 1988 would be the world’s hottest year on record, thanks to the burning of fossil fuels that released heat-trapping gases.

The Associated Press is republishing a version of its report on the testimony to mark the 30th anniversary.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “greenhouse effect” global warming of the earth is here, but the current drought and heat wave over much of the United States can’t be blamed on it, a scientist told a Senate panel Thursday.

However, similar heat waves and droughts can be expected much more often as a result of future warming, said James E. Hansen, a climatologist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York City.

Hansen told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee there is only a 1 percent chance that he is wrong in blaming rising temperatures around the world on the buildup of manmade gases in the atmosphere.

Blah, blah, blah…

[…]

ABC Snooze

Hansen’s fabulously wrong 1988 climate model.  The red curve is the 5-yr average of GISTEMP.

Scenario A is “business as usual.” Scenario C is where humans basically undiscover fire.

 

Reference

Hansen, J., I. Fung, A. Lacis, D. Rind, S. Lebedeff, R. Ruedy, G. Russell, and P. Stone, 1988: Global climate changes as forecast by Goddard Institute for Space Studies three-dimensional model. J. Geophys. Res., 93, 9341-9364, doi:10.1029/JD093iD08p09341

Reverence

None.

mehere

Depending on your views concerning religion, the most successful con in human history.

June 19, 2018 5:24 am
ResourceGuy

Certainly in nominal dollars and possibly inflation adjusted also. If all religions evolve into cons, then this one would rank in the top 10.

June 19, 2018 5:53 am
rbabcock

Well, the really sad part is the historical and current temperature records are so corrupted we will really never know exactly where we stand.

I’m guessing we will need to use fallback comparisons like first/last frost dates, snow and ice coverage and how much your wife complains about the heat or cold to get a true picture.

June 19, 2018 5:35 am
Latitude

You know…..the theory of CO2 is over 100 years old…..we need to celebrate it’s centennial

BTW…do you guys realize they haven’t been able to prove it in over 100 years

June 19, 2018 5:36 am
David Middleton

Let’s lump them all together into one holiday… We’ll call it Malthus Day… LOL!

June 19, 2018 5:38 am
Louis Hooffstetter

Or Lysenko Day…

June 19, 2018 5:42 am
Ric Werme

Pressable suggests reading https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/01/27/james-hansens-former-nasa-supervisor-declares-himself-a-skeptic-says-hansen-embarrassed-nasa-was-never-muzzled/ – it’s well worth doing so.

June 19, 2018 5:44 am
Nick Stokes

“Hansen’s fabulously wrong 1988 climate model.”
Hansen’s prediction was remarkably accurate. Of his scenarios, we fell between B and C. So even the graph shown affirms his model. But then again, he wasn’t predicting Gistemp land/ocean, which was not yet invented. He was predicting his “Met stations only” model, as shown on his original graph.

Here, from a 2016 post here, is a plot of annual Gistemp (brown) and the “Met stations only” index (blue)superimposed on his original plot. At the source, you can try out other datasets.

comment image

June 19, 2018 5:45 am
Forrest Gardener

Amazing. Every thing you wrote is wrong.

June 19, 2018 5:51 am
Ric Werme

I guess it’s a good time to review the scenarios. From https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/ha02700w.html (Hansen 1988):

Scenario A assumes continued exponential trace gas growth, scenario B assumes a reduced linear linear [sic] growth of trace gases, and scenario C assumes a rapid curtailment of trace gas emissions such that the net climate forcing ceases to increase after the year 2000.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
June 19, 2018 5:56 am
Bad Andrew

Is this a Rorschach test? Looks like a bunch of squiggly lines to me.

Andrew

June 19, 2018 5:59 am
Ric Werme

Curious. Pressable says there are six replies. All I see are mine and one from “mehere”. My page with the Theon post shows that Latitude and rbabcock also made comments. Sigh.

June 19, 2018 5:48 am
Bruce Cobb

30 years of fighting a bogeyman. What a waste.

June 19, 2018 5:49 am
Mark

Let’s use the satalite measurements in that graph.

June 19, 2018 5:55 am
