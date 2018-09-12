Highlights From the 2018 BP Statistical Review of World Energy

Guest highlighting by David Middleton
Statistical Review of World Energy
Global primary energy consumption grew strongly in 2017, led by natural gas and renewables, with coal’s share of the energy mix continuing to decline
Energy developments
- Primary energy consumption growth averaged 2.2% in 2017, up from 1.2 % last year and the fastest since 2013. This compares with the 10-year average of 1.7% per year.
- By fuel, natural gas accounted for the largest increment in energy consumption, followed by renewables and then oil.
- Energy consumption rose by 3.1% in China. China was the largest growth market for energy for the 17th consecutive year.
Carbon emissions
- Carbon emissions increased by 1.6%, after little or no growth for the three years from 2014 to 2016.
[…]
Despite the Never-Ending Death of Coal: It’s Still a Fossil Fueled World
53rd Consecutive Year: Peak Oil and Gas Are Still Just Over the Horizon
Note to both Peak Oilers and Abiotic Aficionados: Proved reserves are a fraction of the oil & gas that are likely to be produced from existing wells in existing fields.
New From BP: Minerals Production, Reserves and Prices
This year, BP has included tabs for Cobalt, Lithium, Graphite and Rare Earth mine production and reserves, a tab with Cobalt and Lithium prices. I cross-plotted Lithium prices with EV sales…
Advertisements
Lithium and all other mineral markets are not straight line constructs. You should know better than that.
Lithium was the only one that was. All the others were shotgun scatters.
The correlation is probably a coincidence… but, it’s definitely funny.
Okay
Better use the Lithium as Fusion reactor cladding for Tritium breeding, instead of EV batteries.
Yup. And more than that, I think? It is also the planned means of extracting heat from fast neutron energy from the fusion, at least in son of ITER (DEMO?) , as I understand it. Which I also assume means it has a high cross section for capture of fast neutron’s at Fusion energies? Probably and tritium formation is one of the results of Li capturing a neutron or two. Need to do some revision…. also gues the Li jacket is cooled by steam and we are back to the same old same old, Hopefully w/o the dumb 20th Century cooling towers. We can afford to power low profile open cycle water cooling withfan arrays and lose the plant behind the trees, guys. Out of sight….
If climate change/global warming were ever to be the scariest, deadliest and most urgent matter to be both locally and globally solved, we would have seen – above all in places like Germany or California – a spike in nuclear power generation and a rush to build more and more reactors around. Instead we (the world) are wasting hundreds of billions of $ (€, £) in unefficient wind or solar farms, where anti-nuke environmentalists (usually much or totally ignorant about sciences) have more power in driving our resources and technologies than engineers. This is going to be the biggest fraud ever.
Yep…
You can mostly forget these claimed new nuclear costs – they refer to Gen3+
conventional light water reactors, which are woefully inferior to the SMR molten salt (and Thorium) reactors that will replace them in every instance, for every reason : safety, no need for water for cooling, load following capability, which drastically reduces side effect costs of maintaining peak load generators, total inherent safety, extreme resistance to proliferation, low build costs (1/2the cost of a conventional light water reactor) and low operational costs.
When one starts discussing EVs, one should always use a picture of children in the Congo mining cobalt. Bathos should not be an exclusive for the green blob.
I just went by the Port of Corpus Christi, and they are still importing windmill blades. I did not know that fossil fish were so well organized, just like a windmill field. What are we going to do with all of these? They are filling up the cotton fields.
Harvesting those subsidies.
Love the graphic in the pie-chart for Renewables. By the way, typo alert: “Satistical”.
Should be “sartistical”, to make sure the /sarc tag is applied.