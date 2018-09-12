Highlights From the 2018 BP Statistical Review of World Energy

Guest highlighting by David Middleton

Statistical Review of World Energy Global primary energy consumption grew strongly in 2017, led by natural gas and renewables, with coal’s share of the energy mix continuing to decline Energy developments Primary energy consumption growth averaged 2.2% in 2017, up from 1.2 % last year and the fastest since 2013. This compares with the 10-year average of 1.7% per year.

By fuel, natural gas accounted for the largest increment in energy consumption, followed by renewables and then oil.

Energy consumption rose by 3.1% in China. China was the largest growth market for energy for the 17th consecutive year. Carbon emissions Carbon emissions increased by 1.6%, after little or no growth for the three years from 2014 to 2016. […] BP

Despite the Never-Ending Death of Coal: It’s Still a Fossil Fueled World

53rd Consecutive Year: Peak Oil and Gas Are Still Just Over the Horizon

Note to both Peak Oilers and Abiotic Aficionados: Proved reserves are a fraction of the oil & gas that are likely to be produced from existing wells in existing fields.

New From BP: Minerals Production, Reserves and Prices

This year, BP has included tabs for Cobalt, Lithium, Graphite and Rare Earth mine production and reserves, a tab with Cobalt and Lithium prices. I cross-plotted Lithium prices with EV sales…

