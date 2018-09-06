“Ninety-seven percent of scientists agree: climate change is real, man-made and dangerous”… Survey Says: NOT!

Guest dredging up the past by David Middleton
As a geologist, I spend my work days dredging up the past, mostly from the Upper Miocene to the Lower Pleistocene. My earlier post today about Dr. Will Happer joining the Trump administration led me to dredging up a 2016 survey of the American Meteorological Society (Maibach et al., 2016)… And that led me to dredging up this 2013 Tweet from thankfully former President Barack Hussein Obama…
Ninety-seven percent of scientists agree: #climate change is real, man-made and dangerous. Read more: http://t.co/4lEEBYtVqf
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 16, 2013
In light of CNN’s proclamation that Dr. Happer’s “public stance on climate change is in opposition to near universally accepted science,” as outlined in thankfully former President Barack Hussein Obama’s Tweet, I decided to proverbially put 2 + 2 together and see if I get 97%.
“Climate change is real”
“Man-made”
“And dangerous”
“And today, there’s no greater threat to our planet than climate change.”
So climate change can no longer be denied – or ignored. The world is looking to the United States – to us – to lead.
–Thankfully former President Barack Hussein Obama, April 18, 2015
Climate Change…
“More than one in three (37%) AMS members who participated in this survey consider themselves
‘expert’ ” in climate science.
Will those that are wrong resign their positions?
I have much more respect for those who are still questioning than for those who’ve made up their minds when not all the facts are known- as they are not now.
More than half (57%) don’t consider themselves to be an expert in climate science. 🙂 But they still gave an opinion and it counted in the study.
I’d trust the opinion of those who didn’t consider themselves experts above the opinions of those who did consider themselves experts.
97% of UFO experts agree… UFO’s are real, not of this Earth and dangerous.
Yup. Similar results, I’m sure, would be found among experts in parapsychology, cryptozoology, homeopathy and theology. Although, to be fair, surveys have found that only about 60-70% of Christian ministers, reverends and priests believe in the virgin birth of Christ.
There is probably a higher percentage of AMS members gainfully employed in other than government funded jobs than the general population of scientists who consider themselves climate scientists. In other words, they aren’t as reliant on keeping the BS alive for their daily bread.
We will always need weather forecasters. WE DO NOT NEED CLIMATE FORECASTERS.
We do need short-term climate forecasters… ENSO and a few other teleconnections directly impact the weather over economically meaningful time scales.
Weather forecasters have to answer for bad predictions.
Climate forecasters, not so much.
Alan Tomalty
Are you kidding? Our weather forecasters are about 90% incorrect. Typically they cannot even get their observations right!
In my country you generally get a better idea of the coming day by looking out the window.
If our forecasters actually did that, they might actually get a bit closer, but in my opinion, these people need to be cast off by the government and sent out to get a real job where you are paid according to their meager abilities and results.
You have to wonder how much “virtue signaling” is involved in these numbers.
Probably a lot.
It’s worth remembering that even in the original 97% consensus paper, not all three of these assertions were claimed. This quote from Obama was a deliberate distortion of the original (flawed) paper, and therefore is best described as a LIE.
In this case, I don’t think he was lying. I think Obama, and the vast majority of Gorebots, believe that the so-called 97% consensus is that climate change is nearly entirely anthropogenic, an existential threat to the planet and could easily be fixed if we turned over control of our economy to a handful of government masterminds (AKA brain-dead bureaucrats).
well of course they believe it. They are politicians. Does anyone think they spend countless hours as we do, rifling through dry historical records and attempting to decipher between adjustments vs raw data, seriously considering the dark elements of communism/socialism/fascism that are attempting to wrestle final control over the individual? They don’t care. They just care about pretending they are important.
But also, of course they are lying! They are politicians. sheesh.
Climate changes … Who knew ?
So if humans stopped use of fossil fuels would the climate stop changing ?
Just ask those Wholly Mammoths and the former residents of Pompeii .
The scary global warming industry is all about money . You have it and they want it .
100% of rational people agree: Consensus science isn’t science at all.
And surveys aren’t proof of anything but, people lie on surveys.
It is rather disappointing to see that 42% believe that mitigation may moderately advert additional climate change. It is these types of misconceptions that helps the thing keep going, and enriching the scammers.
Interesting tidbits. According to the survey, the survey was sent out to 7,682 people. Only 53.3% completed a portion of the survey, and only 51.4% completed the entire survey. Looks like almost half the people surveyed didn’t give a rat’s *ss.
Then… There’s a 71% “consensus” that climate change can be ignored.
While we’re dredging up, let’s not forget these:
I’m going to do a survey now, where I CONSIDER asking every human on the planet what is their favorite color. So, the number of potential respondents is in the multiple billions. Alas, I only have enough money to mail out 30 surveys, and, since I cannot afford overseas postage, I have to limit where I mail them to the continental United States.
Crap! Only ten people of the 30, within the larger multiple billions, responded. So, I have ten people to work with. Based on these ten people, then, I will make all my T-shirts yellow, because seven out of ten respondents said that yellow was their favorite color. I anticipate a windfall of profits selling my yellow t-shirts, whose production run I shall start at 10,000 shirts — ALL yellow. How could I possibly fail?
Reminded me of this read.
http://www.populartechnology.net/2014/12/all-97-consensus-studies-refuted-by.html
One thing to note about this and other surveys conducted by Maibach, it’s an opinion poll. You aren’t asked “What does the data show?” or “What can you prove?” only “What do you feel?”. I would say a large portion of AMS membership has really not dug into the questions about climate change and human influence. They react the same way as the general public, by what they’ve read in the funny papers. So they fall back on what they ‘feel’ must be true because they saw it on a PBS documentary.
That’s a good point. Even if the 97% figure were true (which it is NOT), it would be a 97% OPINION, and opinions can be molded by far more effective information than actual supporting data.
Note that even the 38% who believe the local impact in the next 50 years will be primarily or exclusively harmful may not agree that AGW is “dangerous”. There are lots of things that have negative impacts without being dangerous. For example, suppose that AGW increased sea level rise by an additional 1mm/year beyond the “natural” rate. This would be exclusively harmful, as there’s no real benefit (AFAIK) to sea level rise. But it wouldn’t remotely be “dangerous”, as it threatens life not at all and threatens property so slowly that it is practically painless to adapt to.
There is no consensus because scientist have never bee registered and then voted on the validity of the AGW conjecture. But such a consensus would be meaningless because science is not done that way. Science is not a democracy. The laws of science are not some sort of legislation. Scientific theories are not validated through a voting process. This idea of consensus is not science but rather politics.
Based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, one can conclude that the climate change that we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.
There is a “no consensus” review in the booklet via The Heartland Institute titled:
“Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming” by Idso, Carter, & Singer. [2nd. Ed., 2016]
Pages 7 – 30, Chapter 1 – No Consensus.
Four often cited studies are mentioned:
1. Oreskes, 2004;
2. Doran and Zimmerman, 2009;
3. Anderegg et al., 2010;
4. Cook et al., 2013
There is more about the issue in the chapter and other author’s material is included.
The four items listed above seem to be where the majority of the 97% stuff comes from.
“The world is governed by opinion. “
John Hobbes
Once again, all I can say is this.
Guess who the real deniers of science are?
My basic refutation of RGHE theory is that the 396 W/m^2 upwelling LWIR power flux is only a theoretical calculation, 289 K, 16 C, inserted in the S-B equation with an ideal BB emissivity of 1.0. (TFK_bams09)
This 396 W/m^2 power flux has no physical reality because: 1) it requires thermodynamic violations, i.e. 333 W/m^2 created out of thin air, a 100% efficient perpetual energy loop, cold to hot energy flow w/o added work and 2) the non-radiative heat transfer processes, e.g. conduction, convection, advection, latent evaporation & condensation, of the contiguous participating media, i.e. atmospheric molecules, limit the surface’s LWIR emissivity to 0.16, 63/396.
In the spirit of R. W. Wood’s 1909 experiment that disputed CO2’s atmospheric role, I have actually demonstrated point 2 in a lab situation.
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6394226874976919552
No 396 W/m^2 upwelling means no 333 W/m^2 GHG energy loop invalidating RGHE theory, CO2 warming and man caused climate changing.
Seems to me that over RGHE’s decades of decades my refutation would have been addressed long ago and a defense, an explanation of how & why I’m wrong, lying close at hand.
Guess not.
That’s a shame.
Yes, there is now a video!!
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6443501424587395072
Might as well go all the way and ask when the next recession starts. I’m sure there is a result for that too.