The Voice of America Babbles Nonsense About Climate Change and California’s Wildfires…

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
I miss the good old days when it was Radio Free Europe.
From today’s Real Clear Energy headlines, totally unrelated to energy…
Climate Change Fuels California Fires
September 12, 2018
Mike O’Sullivan
LOS ANGELES —
California has experienced record heat waves and catastrophic fires in recent years, and climate experts say it is likely to get worse.
A report released Aug. 27 by the state of California, the fourth in a series of assessments, puts the blame squarely on climate change.
[…]
The Trump administration, however, has pledged to overturn emissions curbs and has promised to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, an accord of nearly 200 countries that requires national targets for emission cuts but which lacks enforcement powers.
President Donald Trump said the pact is ineffective and kills jobs. Climate experts say something must be done to slow the climate shifts that are underway.
[…]
Why do you call VOA Deep State?
Voice of America (VOA) is a U.S. government-funded international radio broadcast source that serves as the United States federal government‘s official institution for non-military, external broadcasting.
[…]
Deep State… ¿Comprende?
The “report released Aug. 27 by the state of California” is just a pamphlet, published by “a European financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany“.
“Climate change” appears in the pamphlet six times:
- Natural Catastrophes and Climate Change both ranked in the top ten of global risks in the 2018 Allianz Risk Barometer, the annual corporate risk survey based on insight from more than 1,900 risk management experts from 80 countries.
- CLIMATE CHANGE NOTES: IMPACT ON THE WORLD’S LEADING WINE REGIONS
- China may be the climate change winner, as areas previously untenable for wine production will become more suitable
- Deutsche Welle, How climate change is increasing forest fires around the world, June 19, 2017
- Euro News, Climate change blamed as EU’s forest fires more than double, October 16, 2007
- Union of Concerned Scientists, Western Wildfires & Climate Change, 2013
Mr. O’Sullivan cited a pamphlet that wasn’t a report, wasn’t from the State of California and documented no relationship between climate change and fires. He then goes on to babble…
If nothing or little is done, the reports say to expect temperature rises of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius (5.6 to 8.8 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100…
Nothing in the pamphlet says this. Nor is it even possible outside the bad science fiction of RCP8.5 scenarios “to expect temperature rises of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius (5.6 to 8.8 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100”. Temperatures are tracking below RCP4.5, a strong mitigation scenario,
Mr. O’Sullivan then goes on to quote the Father of all hockey sticks…
“I think we’ve reached the point where the impacts of climate change are no longer subtle,” said Michael Mann, who directs the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University.
Mann was not involved in the study, but said he thinks its finding are, if anything, conservative.
“We are literally seeing them play out in real time in the form of record heat waves, floods, droughts and wildfires,” he said.
Mann was not only “not involved in the study,” but probably oblivious to the fact that it wasn’t a study and it didn’t connect California wildfires to climate change. For that matter, NOAA concluded that the worst drought in California history (2011-2014) was not due to climate change. So,,, If the droughts aren’t due to climate change, the fires can’t be due to climate change.
California Climate Change 1895-2018
The worst drought in California history was 2011-2014, and NOAA concluded it was not due to climate change.
That takes care of climate change and California droughts. Now let’s look at a historical perspective of wildfires in these tangentially United States.
Recent History of Wildfires in the U.S.
HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE
Fire is a major influence on the dynamics of most forest ecosystems in the United States. The frequency and occurrence of fires has been influenced by humans living in or near these forests for about 12,000 years. Brose and others (2001) present a graphic representation of fire history of Appalachian oak forests and show three profoundly different fire regimes (Figure 5). This model generally applies to all of the fire dependent forest ecosystems in the United States. During the first the period prior to European settlement, indigenous tribes used fire to prepare sites for planting; drive game; encourage fruit and berry production; create open forests, prairies, and savannas desired for early successional wildlife and to maintain a network of trails to facilitate travel. These fires were periodic, low intensity surface fires.
Following European settlement, early settlers adopted the burning practices of the indigenous people. However the low intensity fire regime was replaced by high-intensity, stand replacement fires caused by the onset of extensive logging and mining activities and the introduction of steampower for transportation and processing of raw materials. This resulted in fires of increased size and intensity, often burning over vast areas. The massive wildfires of the late 1800s and early 1900s contributed to a nationwide movement that identified fire as an undesirable, destructive force that must be controlled.
Following the massive wildfires of 1910 in the Northern Rocky Mountains, fire protection improved and eventually reduced destructive wildfires by more than 90 percent: from 20–50 million acres per year to 2–5 million acres (Frederick and Sedjo 1991, Powell and others 1994) (Table 3, Figure 6). This third phase resulted in virtual exclusion of fire from many ecosystems, causing significant changes in the character of the vegetation and fuel conditions. These forests are now susceptible to intense, stand replacement fires. Foresters and ecologists have begun to recognize the role of fire in these ecosystems and are re-introducing prescribed fire as a vegetation management tool.
The fire protection programs of the mid-20th century left the forests “susceptible to intense, stand replacement fires, which began to increase in the 1980’s, particularly in the west. This is supported by numerous recent studies.
For the overall contiguous U.S., fire was far more severe in the early 20th Century than it is today, particularly in the South RPA…
And the relationship between fires and climate change is comical, at best…
While some areas of the West have experienced slightly worse drought conditions lately, compared to the early 20th Century, there are no statistically significant trends…
And the Lower 48 States exhibit no trend at all…
Conclusions
Who the HELL is Mike O’Sullivan? And what qualifies him to babble nonsense about California fires and climate change… as the Voice of America? According to his LinkedIn page, he has a PhD in Religion and Social Ethics from the University of Southern California. On his way to becoming West Coast Bureau Chief for Voice of America, he doesn’t appear to have ever had a real job:
Previously LA Correspondent, VOA, 1983-90. Associate Professor, Gunma Prefectural Women’s University, Japan, 1992-1995. Assistant Professor, San Diego State University, 1981-1983. Various poorly paid public radio/freelance gigs prior and in between. Part-time college teaching at various campuses in the Cal State University system.
What qualifies me to ridicule the Voice of America? The ability to look things up… A major part of my education in geology. So… Dr. or Rev. or Mr. O’Sullivan…
“California has experienced record heat waves and catastrophic fires in recent years, and climate experts say it is likely to get worse.”….
Just for a second, assume this is true…and even Moonbeam believes it
Wouldn’t it be wise to start investing in water bomber and fire retardant planes?…and the infrastructure to put these fires out fast….while they are still little?
From what I’ve seen, California puts people on the ground first to fight the fires…putting them in danger…..doesn’t work…and finally when the fires are out of control then they decide to call out the big guns
That’s stupid….blow these fires out of the water right off the bat when they are still small…almost all of these fires would not even happen if they would hit them hard and heavy first thing
….but then that’s California….who let in over 10 million immigrants…and didn’t add anything to the infrastructure to support them…I guess they figure these immigrants are from desert countries and are used to doing without water…../snark
It is appalling that government funded broadcasters, at least with English language outlets, are apparently uniformly Koolaid drinkers. PBS and NPR in the US, the BBC in the UK, CBC in Canada, and ABC in Australia have all drawn the same sort of criticism in this blog and elsewhere.
Asking a Climatist to “next time, do a little research” is like asking a homeless person to next time shower, shave, and put on some clean clothes. Not gonna happen.
And as you know the libtards gobble this up as gospel. Why can’t the conservative side of the argument, whether it is “climate change” or conservative politics in general provide a rational explanation of our point of view, (assuming you are conservative), and get it before the public? Are we just too non-confrontational compared to the “antifas” for example or are we being blocked by the liberal mass media. Isn’t there something we are capable of thinking up that will surpass the efforts of mass media and social media?
We have real jobs.
Blaming everything on something (body) else is a common juvenile trait found also in various groups. “He (she) made me (did it) do it.” This would indicate (what so many scientific papers loosely conclude) that all this blaming of things on “loss of wetlands, ice, etc., (fill in the blanks)” while expected in juveniles, in adults is a clear sign of inability (incompetence) to handle the problem. Curiosity is also a juvenile trait, apparently lacking in those blaming things that they don’t know how to fix on something (body) ephemeral and difficult to prove. There is a better word than ephemeral.
If I were politician, no doubt impossible, I would simply say all that about my opponent. But then again, he may be smarter or slyer than I am.
I actually vote. When the political people show up at my doorstep, I ask them how to get the windturbines tore down. When, automatically, they shriek climate change, I let them know that they are not going to get my vote because I would never vote for a follower of the cult of CAGW.
” a rational explanation of our point of view,”
Because it has nothing to do with that…
This is all about pushing a agenda….it’s impossible to push a non-agenda
The voice of america babbles, the BBC babbles, the PBS babbles, the guardian babbles, the wapo babbles, the nyt babbles.
And on and on.
Babbling is where it’s at.
We should stop calling them “climate experts” they are zealots or rabbis – it is their religion not science and the sooner we accept this the better for all of us !!!
Climate change, global warming, or whatever you want to call it really is a leftist’s political miracle. The ultimate power grab and the ultimate denial of responsibility for the failure of your politics all rolled up into one. How bad must it suck to be them and have it constantly just out of reach?
David M. good one, i love your posts, OT a bit but a side note; the recent “Rise for climate change” march (Saturday), I have been viewing You Tube videos of the marches across the US and they all seem to be very small, compared to the climate march of 4 years ago. My how popular support for the cause has SHRUNK! It is hilarious. It shows we skeptics are winning.