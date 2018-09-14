The Presidential Politics of Climate Change

Guest political humor by David Middleton
All of the Gorebal Warming since Al Gore & Jimbo Hansen invented climate “science” has occurred while Democrats occupied the White House…
All of the warming since George H. W. Bush took office in January 1989 occurred while Democrats Bill Clinton and Barrack Hussein Obama occupied the White House. No warming occurred while George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump were Chief Executives of the U.S. government… Yet Presidents Bush & Trump have more or less been blamed for every hurricane and all other inclement weather since at least 2005.
Put that in your peace pipe and smoke it.
Note: This post is filed under “Humor”… Comments to the effect of, “There’s no physical basis for this relationship,” will be ignored, laughed at or ridiculed.
Using Obama logic, he is responsible for the economy improving at a more rapid pace now after he’s gone. Obviously, he’s also responsible for the lack of temperature increase since he left as well.
I think it’s fair to give Obama credit for not being President.
He also deserves some credit for Hillary not being president, although she is mostly responsible for that.
I’ll give Obama all the credit he wants… if he just stays gone.
Here in Australia we have the ALP, Australian Labour Party, it is the euivelent of the US Demotracts and has the same nutty items about Climate change, i.e. before it ws global warming until that stopped.
The Liberal Party of Australia is the same as the Republician Party of the USA, perhaps not quite as right wing. I t used to have Turnbull a Green PM, but he got kicked out two weeks ago and since then noises of being anti Paris have been heard,
But the34 polls all indicate that the ALP will win the next election, due before next may, so we will have to wait till the lights go out.
MJE
Suppose that you were a clueless academic. You would notice the correlation between the President’s party and the temperature trend. You would calculate a convincing p-value to prove that it wasn’t a fluke. I have a bad feeling that some journal, especially of the predatory sort, would publish the paper.
The above scenario sounds stupid but it is absolutely standard operating practice. My favorite example involves dark chocolate. link Interestingly, it was a blogger, not the scientific community, who first noticed that the paper was bogus.
This is absolute proof that electing Democrats is not healthy for children and other living things. Clinton and Obama have put our babies in harm’s way. Vote straight Republican… for the children, the Polar Bears and all the other cuddly living things.
I knew it: leftists cause global warming!
meh.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/graph/hadcrut4gl/from:1988/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1988/trend
Thanks for that David.
Made my Friday. 🙂