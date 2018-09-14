The Presidential Politics of Climate Change

Guest political humor by David Middleton

All of the Gorebal Warming since Al Gore & Jimbo Hansen invented climate “science” has occurred while Democrats occupied the White House…

All of the warming since George H. W. Bush took office in January 1989 occurred while Democrats Bill Clinton and Barrack Hussein Obama occupied the White House. No warming occurred while George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump were Chief Executives of the U.S. government… Yet Presidents Bush & Trump have more or less been blamed for every hurricane and all other inclement weather since at least 2005.

Put that in your peace pipe and smoke it.

Note: This post is filed under “Humor”… Comments to the effect of, “There’s no physical basis for this relationship,” will be ignored, laughed at or ridiculed.

