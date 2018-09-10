The Atlantic: Address Climate Change, or You Might End Up in a Cave Drinking Urine and Eating Radioactive Insects

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A sneak preview of the next level of climate activism.
The Most Honest Book About Climate Change Yet
William T. Vollmann’s latest opus is brilliant, but it offers no comfort to its readers.
Authors like to flatter themselves by imagining for their work an “ideal reader,” a cherubic presence endowed with bottomless generosity, the sympathy of a parent, and the wisdom of, well, the authors themselves. In Carbon Ideologies, William T. Vollmann imagines for himself the opposite: a murderously hostile reader who sneers at his arguments, ridicules his feeblemindedness, scorns his pathetic attempts at ingratiation. Vollmann can’t blame this reader, whom he addresses regularly throughout Carbon Ideologies, because she lives in the future, under radically different circumstances—inhabiting a “hotter, more dangerous and biologically diminished planet.” He envisions her turning the pages of his climate-change opus within the darkened recesses of an underground cave in which she has sought shelter from the unendurable heat; the plagues, droughts, and floods; the methane fireballs racing across boiling oceans. Because the soil is radioactive, she subsists on insects and recycled urine, and regards with implacable contempt her ancestors, who, as Vollmann tells her, “enjoyed the world we possessed, and deserved the world we left you.”
Carbon Ideologies is a single work published in two parts, No Immediate Dangerand No Good Alternative, the bifurcation due to the insistence of Vollmann’s weary publisher and the limitations of modern bookbinding. Of all the writers working today, Vollmann must be the most free: He writes fiction, essays, monographs, criticism, memoir, and history, usually merging several forms at once, taking on subjects as diverse as Japanese Noh theater, train hopping, and the Nez Perce War, all the while dilating to whatever length suits him. (After 25 books, his career word count now rivals Zane Grey’s.)
Nearly every book about climate change that has been written for a general audience contains within it a message of hope, and often a prod toward action. Vollmann declares from the outset that he will not offer any solutions, because he does not believe any are possible: “ Nothing can be done to save [the world as we know it]; therefore, nothing need be done.” This makes Carbon Ideologies, for all its merits and flaws, one of the most honest books yet written on climate change. Vollmann’s undertaking is in the vanguard of the coming second wave of climate literature, books written not to diagnose or solve the problem, but to grapple with its moral consequences.
Author William T. Vollmann seems a bit special even for a climate advocate. Back in April this year, Vollmann called for “regulatory hell” to force everyone to accept a greener lifestyle – an insight Vollman apparently reached by bathing his face in gamma rays, and other risky sounding activities.
My first thought after reading The Atlantic review was that I would rather choose the diet of radioactive insects and recycled urine than read Vollmann’s latest opus. But perhaps I am being unfair – after all, I haven’t read the work itself, just The Atlantic reviewer’s impression of the work.
If Vollmann wants to send Anthony a reviewer’s copy, I shall make an effort to read at least the first chapter, and report my impressions.
He says nothing can be done…then why write the freaking book?
Money
Oh well , if there is nothing to be done, I guess we”ll just have to grin and bare it with the current pleasant climate and relatively cheap and abundant energy we have been blessed with.
What is it we are ‘baring’?
Does the author explain how an increase in CO2 will cause everything to become radioactive?
That one is truly mystifying and bizarre. Last I checked CO2 isn’t radioactive and neither is methane, unless some agency irradiates and transmutes the elements in the molecules for each one.
Thats simple. Financial systems collapse and with them our capacity to safely shut down 400 nuke plants.
RyanS
Only in your own dystopia little world.
Pretty sure someone at each plant would be responsible enough to trigger the SCRAM before leaving to join the food riots…
Yea, that’s what I was wondering. Maybe someone with low self-esteem could buy this book, read it, and let us know?
Groaaaaannnnn…..
It appears to be a major work of Global Warming science fiction.
nicholas tesdorf
Movie, sequel, then long running TV series to follow.
Then of course he’ll step in with all his money and take the USA’s place funding the Paris accord. Not! He’ll buy a beach front property next to Al Gore.
And there are PLENTY of those about !
Lots of competition for the bottom of the thunder pit, so to speak.
The green blob as created a whole industry out there, not just the windmills and solar panels, but the book business and of course the tourest industry to carry the truly faithfull to the next big conference.
Is it any wonder that they want to continue with thiks myth.
MJE
dystopia future is hardly a new area , and certainly not when its comes to climate .
But he may find there is a rather smaller readership for this work than he thinks , still he can blame that on the ‘right wing media ‘ and so be happy that he has proved his progressive credenitals , which is what really matters .
They have skipped right past retard and gone full potato.
Eric, please stop with the dubious portraits. You don’t really capture the man , so how about just a photo.
You fail to capture how dumb he really looks.
You sound like my art teacher… 🙂
For Pete’s sake, could you post a spew alert, fella?????
I was in the middle of morning tea! That’s just cruel!!
One can also wash one’s face (and clothes presumably) with urine too. Useful stuff. Don’t knock it til you try it…….
Larry Niven wrote a book once about how everything in the global warming scare was correct, we had taken all the recommended actions, so we started a new ice age.
Degree in comparative literature and couldn’t hack it doing a doctorate in the same. All the qualifications you need to be a climate expert.
Good book, I remember the green character in the story talking about venturing out on the glacier to chase some fugitives – “ice is a crystal, and crystals concentrate the life force. Nevertheless some deaths have occurred…”
Drinking urine and eating radioactive insects ?? I like Mike Mann so much,…he can have mine
I guess there will be a nuclear war for… reasons? Otherwise I can’t figure out how the world becomes radioactive.
Maybe that’s supposed to be his hook? I don’t know. I read that line and was just confused by the bizarreness of it.
“Because the soil is radioactive, she subsists on insects and recycled urine …”
Worse yet, those insects were maggots feasting on her own feces.
Well, thank you for the review. That’s another book I don’t have to add to my shopping list. Not even a desire to read it for free at the library. There is only so much drivel I can stand at one go.
No, I’ll stick to 18th and 19th century cookbooks, in case I have to revert to that way of living, and focus on what a wonderful planet we live on, instead of perusing the angst and navel-gazing of a crank.
Thanks for the warning!
I hope this dope never knocks on my door requesting aid and comfort.
Don’t all zombie apocalypses and scary stories end that way?
But of course Vollmann keeps on using fossil fuel, naturally! He is allowed to because he is a believer and is swaying the little people to stop using fossil fuels, by writing persuasive books.