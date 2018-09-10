Arctic Sea Ice not cooperating with doomsday climate predictions

This year’s Arctic sea ice minimum is just a few days away, but it isn’t going to be a new record low, in fact, it’s likely to come in within 2 standard deviations
Arctic sea ice is proving remarkably reluctant to enter its appointed ‘death throes’, despite the usual suspects having already planned the funeral. Climate Change Anxiety Disorder, it turns out, is yet to impose its angst on the actual climate, no matter how hard the BBC tries to make it.
The latest observations show that Arctic sea ice is on course to have a greater minimum extent than in 2015 and 2016, and is running higher than levels seen a decade ago. Back then, the BBC reported that Arctic summers may be ice-free by 2013, although this estimate was described as being ‘too conservative’.
That prediction was spectacularly wrong, and contrary to warnings of an ‘Arctic death spiral’, sea ice extent has been remarkably stable in the last decade. No one can say what exactly will happen next; if this humbling affair teaches anything it should be precisely that.
The climate has misbehaved in other ways too. The Greenland Ice Sheet has been gaining mass at a record rate for the second year running, and Antarctic sea ice extent is perfectly normal relative to the 1981-2010 average. These facts get little coverage because they don’t sound alarming at all, and for most reporters that means they’re not news. These ‘inconvenient truths’ are nonetheless a helpful reminder that climate change coverage should be taken with a healthy dose of scepticism. There is a long way to go before we can make accurate predictions about how the climate will behave, if indeed we ever can.
Climate science has to be more deeply grounded in real-world observations rather than models that are inevitably riddled with flawed human assumptions.
Comparing the current level with the base one : 1981/2010, ?
I’m curious why they use +/- 2 SDs. I would like to see the graph show +/- 3 SDs.
One SD is 68.3%, 2 SD is 95.5%, 3 SD is 99.7%. Much additional information going from 2 to 3 SD?
littlepeaks
+/- Two std deviations are a common definition of “what is the normal random difference (deviation) from the average value of this measurement? How big should a measurement be from the average before I consider it “unusual” or “excessive”?
However, that is a statistical tool. For +/1 2 std dev’s to be meaningful in real life, several other things MUST OCCUR in the problem:
The “average” of the measurements must be constant, must be accurate, and must be meaningful.
The distribution of errors or differences or changes must be randomly distributed around that average: The erros are assumed to be a Bell Curve around the average. If they are not (if there are more high differences than low differences, there are still ways to calculate the std deviation, but those calc’s are rarely done. Note that I used “differences” from the average – just because some measurement is different does not make it wrong, does not make it an error in science. (In manufacturing – Yes, a difference from the intended design is almost always an error. In farming, a super-sized pumpkin may be a prize-winner! A super-fast runner may be the next champion, a super-steady gymnast or rock-stiff ballet dancer may be the next star.)
In sea ice extents, the 1980-2010 “daily average” is clearly NOT steady with time: Only once since 2006 has ANY daily sea ice extents been above the average! Clearly, the differences (deviations) have ALL been negative for more than 1/2 a “climate length” of 30 years, so the old idea of an “average sea ice extents” for any given day is incorrect.
When you look at 3 year and 5 year averages, you see a very a near steady maximum from 1978-1985-86, then a steeper decrease from 1982-1983 high through 2004-2005, then a steadying from 2006-2012. We are now beginning the increase back towards some future cyclical maximum.
This is true for any cyclical event:
The increase in daily temperatures from January through April CANNOT be used to extrapolate the temperature in August, Sept, or November.
The average of July, August, and Sept CANNOT be used to calculate the temperatures in April or May.
The number of hurricanes in Jan-Feb_March CANNOT be used to predict the hurricanes in Sept and Oct off of the US coastline.
But, one can use the September (or similarly for other months) multi-year average to predict the probable extent of next year’s September ice coverage. Or more correctly, the improbability of exceeding the 2 SD of the series.
“I’m curious why they use +/- 2 SDs.”
Because if they used their best estimates of measurement uncertainty the entire data series, and all discussions based on it, wold be meaningless. All years would fall inside the uncertainty bars.
Today’s 10 Sept NSIDC Arctic Sea Ice Extent chart is out for the last three weeks :
2018 Arctic Sea Ice Extents are higher than 7 of the previous 11 years’ going back to 2007.
2018 recently passed 2008, has been larger than 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017. In a few days, 2018 will most likely exceed 2010 as well – making 2018 larger than 8 of the past 11 years!
In fact, 2018 is simply right above the middle of the most recent years’ sea ice extents, staying at -2 std deviations from the (too high) publicized daily average all year.
True, 2018 is less than the “accepted” 1980-2010 average Arctic Sea Ice Extents, but the “accepted” linear trend line for Arctic Sea Ice also begins above any recorded Sea Ice extents, and continues down well below any recent measured sea ice extents.
The much-publicized trend simply linearly extrapolates what appears to be a 60-70 year cycle down towards 0. Because it has to go to zero: CO2 is increasing near-linearly, therefore Arctic Sea Ice must decrease in a matching straight line if sea ice is to be used as a symptom and a publicity number.
A simple 55-60 year cycle, maximum at 1982-1983, minimum 2006-2012? Can’t have that.
The interesting issue about this sea ice is that LWIR between 13 and 18 microns won’t melt ice. In fact, ice emits a shorter wavelength than CO2 does.
Why CO2 is Irrelevant to the Earth’s Lower Atmosphere; You Can’t Absorb More than 100%
Hello sir, I just visited your site and read through your work. another commenter on here made the claim, I interpret as, “we aren’t weighing 15um adequately and it is more important because of the peak Earth’s 255K maximum emission”
Would you please engage with him so I can watch it unfold and attempt to digest your opinions on the matter? Many thanks.
If it is, in fact, growing then isn’t that an indicator that we may have a normal to possibly excessively snowy winter in various places? (I don’t mind snow. Just do not want really, really bitter cold.)
This report makes me very happy. It is nice to see another “alarm” message refuted by hard evidence.
It is commonly assumed that changes in Arctic sea ice can be interpreted in terms of AGW and moderated by cutting emissions but the data do not support such a relationship.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/
Thank you for this link! I have come to believe that our present warming period is most likely caused by the opening of the Arctic making Northern regions into a marine climate. This is most likely a cyclical event caused by heat trapped in Arctic ocean water under the ice until it overwhelms the cooling effect of Northern winters. Once the ice opens, wind and summer sun contributes to the opening even as the waters cool in winter. Eventually they cool to the point that the ice grows more in winter than it melts in summer. As the ice covers the Arctic ocean the heat begins to build again.
The ice extent is a balance between the air temperature and the ocean temperature, wit complicating factors of winter heat loss, summer heat gain and wind.
It is counter-intuitive, but the classic Arctic Death Spiral so often spouted appears to be backwards.
Calculations using Arctic sea ice albedo measurements, the Russian North Pole2-32 Drifting Ice Stations radiation measurements, the SHEBA experiments on ice, and at-sea ocean albedo measurements show the opposite: Less sea ice all year-round means “More heat is lost from the newly-exposed (darker) Arctic Ocean over 12 months than is gained by the Arctic Ocean in the short 5 months of summer.”
Less sea ice = Cooler Arctic ocean.
The opposite is true for the sea ice further south at 60 north latitude, and for the Antarctic sea ice. Closer you get to the equator, the more correct the classic calculation becomes: Less Sea Ice = A warmer ocean surface.
Yes! Our present slightly higher Northern Hemisphere temperatures area symptom of a period of higher global heat loss. This swing is governed by the Arctic ice extent.
Another reason AGW messaging always targets the young – they haven’t been through several decades of failed Doomsday predictions. Yet.
Article: Climate science has to be more deeply grounded in real-world observations rather than models that are inevitably riddled with flawed human assumptions.
There is an old saying: If the map says there is a bridge and there is no bridge believe the terrain.
I don’t get it….the AMO has been increasing since 1975….the Atlantic flows directly into the Arctic…sea ice is 90% under water
Isn’t this exactly what you would expect?
The AMO has plateaued now….so ice should too
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantic_multidecadal_oscillation#/media/File:Amo_timeseries_1856-present.svg
Yep. If the AMO acts like it has the last 100 years or so, we should see growing arctic ice and cooling temps around the north Atlantic. I think we are in the midst of a very interesting natural experiment.
As is well known, sea ice is said to be critical to polar bear survival. So I thought I’d look to see what the experts have to say about polar bear population estimates now and in the past. I found this link:
Are polar bear populations increasing: in fact, booming? Dr. Steven C. Amstrup
If you follow the link, Dr. Amstrup absolutely does not tell you if polar bear populations over the last several years have increased or not. Dr. Amstrup is the chief scientist for Polar Bears International.
steve case
It is not in Dr Amstrup’s financial nor political nor public-relations interest to admit that polar bear populations have been increasing dramatically in 23 of the 24 polar bear groups arctic-wide. To do so would undermine his position, his funding, his power in the world news media.
Check out Susan Crockford on this. Polar bear populations survived much warmer climes than this and have increased over the last 20-30 years.
Amstrup was the lead author on the USGS report (2007) used to support the 2008 listing of polar bears under the ESA. It was his opinion alone that was used in the models to determine how polar bears would respond to declining sea ice.
By his own admission (in an interview he gave, don’t have the link at the moment), he joined PBI (as a paid employee) so that he could be a more effective advocate. To say he has a vested interest in polar bears being ‘threatened’ is an understatement: his professional reputation, his legacy, is dependent on that outcome.
Sea ice unpredictability and polar bear resilience has made Amstrup look a fool and he is not happy about it. His buddy Ian Stirling is in the same boat.
WUWT posted up similar at this time last year …
Then we got this …..
The 2nd lowest max extent in the sat record (previous year being lowest).
AGW is impacting winter arctic sea-ice growth to a greater extent than summer melt, as can be seen from from the series of warm winters….
Looks exactly like the AMO…and exactly what you would expect
Except that winter sea-ice growth was declining during the cold phase (up until the mid 90’s). I would expect sea temp to be maximised in the winter as a means of inhibiting ice growth.
I think the first 2 graphs are explained by the warm phase of the AMO. I would like to see a chart of the unadjusted data in for chart 3
Chart 3 is also the Winter Anomaly which means that the temperature anomaly would reflect a temperature change from -32C to -28C no from Mind numbingly cold to snot freezing cold
So while the world always wants make it about low minimum extents, now you want to make it about low maximum extents because the minimum extent is inconveniently high, lol.
Pretty amazing how we get a minimum that is within 2 SD of average while starting from the 2nd lowest maximum on record, eh? Is global warming/climate change starting to hibernate during winter?
I personally like how you show Dec-Feb temperature data but March sea ice data and act as if the time periods equate. I also like how you present “average monthly extent” as “maximum extent.”
Maybe you should present data which says what you claim it says.
A couple of weeks ago it was in the news that the oldest arctic ice was breaking up and that this was serious. Does anyone know anything about this?
That was some alarmists pointing to some fast sea ice breaking down at the northern tip of Greenland. It also happened in 2011.
“in fact, it’s likely to come in within 2 standard deviations”
Something that should happen 95% of the time.
It seems to me that the 2012 trend like gave some valid reason for concern. And I don’t know if I’d say that this year’s ice trend is “perfectly normal” when it’s dancing on the 95th percentile line.
However, it is absolutely the case that trends have reversed, and the death spiral did not happen. Do the “consensus scientists” have any theories for an increasing sea ice extent in the face of gradually increasing CO2 concentrations? Do they say this is a “head fake” and the decreasing trend will return?
Or will they say that this is a natural fluctuation? (And why does that last argument sound familiar…)
“Climate science has to be more deeply grounded in real-world observations rather than models that are inevitably riddled with flawed human assumptions.” If only we could get more scientists, politicians and reporters to realize this turth.
Isn’t there a volumetric estimate of Arctic sea ice, as well as an areal measurement?
NSIDC’s Charctic Interactive Sea Ice Graph differs from that cited in the story.
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
It shows 2018 still outside the +/-2 SD range.
But it does show that this year is liable to beat last year’s extent, and all other of the past 12 years except for 2009, 2013 and 2014. The three record low years, ie 2007, 2012 and 2016, all suffered at least one Arctic cyclone in August. Without its second cyclone, 2016 extent would have been higher. Of the six in-between years, 2018 is likely to be the iciest.
The inconvenient truth is that Arctic sea ice summer minimum extent has been growing since 2012.