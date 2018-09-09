Just like climate models over-predict the future, so do protest organizers and journalists

From the “adjustments required” department comes this “Inconvenient Truth”. A couple of days ago I carried a reference to this story in The Guardian that said there would be “hundreds of thousands” of climate actions protesters this weekend organized by Bill McKibben’s 350.org.

I said then:

Just like models overestimate future climate, I’m betting they are overestimating the crowds.

Seems I was right. Compare these two before and after headlines:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/sep/07/hundreds-of-thousands-expected-to-join-global-climate-marches-this-weekend

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/sep/08/rise-for-climate-protests-san-francisco-new-york

Lest you think this is just a US vs. the world comparison, note that a day later, there are no other stories on the Guardian about “global protests”. Either there were none, or they were too miniscule to cover because they’d be embarrassing.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-change

