Just like climate models over-predict the future, so do protest organizers and journalists

From the “adjustments required” department comes this “Inconvenient Truth”. A couple of days ago I carried a reference to this story in The Guardian that said there would be “hundreds of thousands” of climate actions protesters this weekend organized by Bill McKibben’s 350.org.
I said then:
Just like models overestimate future climate, I’m betting they are overestimating the crowds.
Seems I was right. Compare these two before and after headlines:
Lest you think this is just a US vs. the world comparison, note that a day later, there are no other stories on the Guardian about “global protests”. Either there were none, or they were too miniscule to cover because they’d be embarrassing.
I wonder if a heapin helpin of public ridicule would have a positive effect on climate protests? Just stand there as they pass by, point and laugh hysterically.
I kept wondering about this: What if they held a protest and nobody showed up?
And – well, it happened again, didn’t it?
Hundreds of thousands thousands hundredsDozens march to protest climate
To be fair, there was a 30,000-person march in CA, I believe, and a couple-thousand-person march in NY, … still a far cry from “hundreds of thousands”.
Good. Fresh air and exercise keeps the body healthy.
Were there any other ‘incentives’ for someone to attend? Well known bands playing, etc.. The political left is good at pretending everyone at their gatherings are speaking in one voice, but I’ve seen where people really attended because of a concert at the end, or they’re really marching for ‘equality’ or ‘social justice’. It would be interesting to see if there were other banners with other social messages on them.
There are benefits to these marches.
Because this is Waterloo, the protesters were mostly doctors, dentists and lawyers. They were waving hand-written placards so no one could read what they were trying to communicate. One word was either ‘fee’ or ‘free’. Not sure. They all drove nice cars though.
Based on these pictures from 350.org it’s doubtful that the total # marches around the world amounted to 10,000 people. https://www.flickr.com/photos/350org/albums/72157673139541578/page1
Hundreds of millions of people are sane enough to recognize the value of fossil fuels and are not protesting.
France 24 reports there were 18000 protesters in Paris. To my amazement the BBC (Bolshevik Brainwashing Company) is totally silent on the matter. Maybe nobody turned up in London. Ha ha!
Assuming the report be reliable, I wonder how that turnout compares with previous climate-themed marches and protests in the City of (fossil-fuel and nuclear-powered) Light.
The climate has indeed changed in London. It used to be a civil society. Now, London carries the additional cache of acid, knife and vehicular terrorist attacks on any public assembly, from their diversity of islamic fundamentalist immigrants. Tends to put a damper on frivolous public displays of faux-climate-change virtue signaling, dontcha know?!
From the France 25 article: “Police estimated that 18,500 took part in the Paris march, while organisers put the number at some 50,000.”
Ha ha the organizers said 50k. Police put it at about 1/3 of that. About the same as the inflated temperature readings.
The French are always protesting about something.
Your crystal ball shows infinitely more predictive skill than the notorious, GIGO GCM computer games. At infinitely less expense, to boot.
Anthony, is that supposed to be “no” other stories?
The Alarmists must be very disappointed.
They have “cried wolf” too many times and no wolf appears. CAGW scare stories are landing on deaf ears.
Agree Tom. But I would characterize it as ‘landing on knowledgeable and correctly dismissive ears’. The purported big, bad wolf is a hairless chihuahua, at best.
Wow, these climate “rallies” are losing audience as fast as the nfl is. Beginning to see a pattern here. Same one I saw at Shrillary “rallies”.
‘Hundreds of thousands’ predicted. ‘Thousands’ are the generously counted reality.
Sounds quite normal…
Two orders of magnitude ‘accuracy’ is about right for climate seance predictions, in my experience.
The protests must have been effective. Nowhere have I read that they had to march through 3 feet of seawater. I didn’t see any photos of people in Miami in ski jackets. There were some reports of a couple of cubes of ice melting in Manhattan, but they were in a glass of scotch and the fellow seemed to have the melting under control. I didn’t hear any news about mass die-offs of penguins, so I take that as a no-news-is-good-news situation.
All in all, it seems most of the climate problems are well in hand. Everybody can go home now. Don’t forget to throw your sign in the nearest bin.
I have been watching some you tube vids of the marches and speeches, pretty pathetic, the main theme seems to be socialism, tear down the corporations, etc. All so hypocritical.
Climate change is so yesterday. Yawnersville.
All French information channels were promoting the “marche” that was supposed to start place de l’hotel de ville at 14 h. I watched many channels and could not see one large view. The “marche” stayed there for at least two hours. Wonders why.
I checked to see what happened in Europe. From Al Jazeera:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/09/global-climate-protests-call-united-action-talks-stall-180908184203368.html
“Organisers in France claim that roughly 115,000 took part in nationwide rallies. If true, it would make the “Rise for Climate” marches the largest environmental protest in the country’s history.”
Apparently Al Jazeera also has doubts about the claimed numbers. Note the “If true…”
SR
Hundreds of thousands protested by not burning gasoline to go to the protest. 🙂
I think I may have passed one of these in sunny Adelaide this weekend, but it is always so hard to work out just what they are moaning about. Whenever one of these protests gets arranged all the fringe leftwing groups turn up for stage time with their own flags and banners. The group I saw could have been a ‘White People Are Evil’ protest by Aboriginal groups going by some of the flags being carried.
General public seemed utter indifferent.
I am surprised there was no coverage at all over the w/e if there were any protests in Sydney.
Remember the BIG climate marches in autumn 2014 was it? Much smaller turnout this round. No one cares much about CC any more, i suppose.
Even in reasonable weather seems the doomsters can’t pull a crowd. Rent-a-crowd organisers here in Oz now often have to resort to free rock concerts, raves etc to pull a crowd.
Years ago there was a nation-wide climate change/global warming protest organized for most major cities in the U.S. Emails were provided so that protesters could coordinate times and exact places to stage the event. So I joined in and showed up on Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee at the appointed time. There were four demonstrators a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter and me. I told the reporter not to count me. Sorry, I didn’t follow up to see if there was an item in the paper.
There is literally no science behind this movement. It is a complete manufactured crisis.
Why CO2 is Irrelevant to the Earth’s Lower Atmosphere; You Can’t Absorb More than 100%
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/09/08/why-co2-is-irrelevant-to-the-earths-lower-atmosphere-you-cant-absorb-more-than-100/
Give them a break – they can’t do math and were only off by 2 decimal points. /s
From the Daily Caller”
That “thousands march across the US” line appears to be exaggerated too.
Even with extreme approaches to protest organization, attendances appear to be limited.
e.g. The Associated Press reports that the protest in Philadelphia were clearly exhibitionists. Not that climate alarmists being exhibitionists is a surprise; society has known that childish temper tantrums, acting out and over the top performances were methods of attracting attention.
AP’s article in the “Providence Journal“:
On top of Obama’s huge 750 rally attendees in Anaheim where he only attracted 750 attendees.
And that’s according to the exaggerative minds at ThinkProgress.
Wow, these nudist idiots in Phylthydelphia must have been freezing their a$$s off, been raining steadily since noon Saturday all across PA.
“ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA — Former President Obama made his first campaign stop of the midterm elections in Orange County, California Saturday to stump for seven Democratic House candidates
About 750 people attended the event at Anaheim Convention Center, where Obama delivered a short speech”
Trump had 10,000 people at his latest political rally. 🙂
Blue wave looks to be bluish trickle.
ATheoK wrote: “Blue wave looks to be bluish trickle.”
I think there’s a new antibiotic out that will take care of the “bluish trickle” lickety split.
Over 7,000.000.000 people did not march for the planet this weekend.
the way they call it “climate justice” march, like they want revenge…against something, capitalism of course. Part of the pitch is for a “living wage” which seems to be far from the subject of weather.
These marchers might get what they wish for? A horse and buggy electricity system to go along with a horse and buggy economy.
It appears up to 200 marched in Toronto though the number may be a round-up. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/rise-for-climate-march-toronto-1.4815983
A significant number of them may have been paid organisers. 350.org has been paying protest organisers in Canada trying to get the universities to set a precedent by divesting from all ‘fossil fuel investments’ with the intention of making the companies bankrupt. It is not clear how selling your shares to someone else bankrupts a company, but no one is listening anyway.
Zero coverage of the mighty 200 on the CBC. You’d think they could have mustered at least 350 to go with the foreign sponsoring organisation.
In my day it was antiwar protests. Like today if you looked behind the curtain it was organized by leftist/commies and turned out to be big hippie grass smoking parties to protest Vietnam. Not much has changed.
I like the sign at the rear and to the left that says…
“It’s too hot!”
Look at the number of people carrying what looks like to be jumpers or coats.
Interesting how many in the photo are carrying jackets or extra clothes. Were they told to brave the cold weather to make it look warmer? 😀
The crowd didn’t show up because of global warming (too hot to walk). And Serena lost the US Open because of global warming (it made her head hot)
She can take a seat (or a knee) right next to Colin Kaepernick, on the ‘Self Destroyed Jocks Bench’. Her coach was shouting out suggestions from the stands while play was in progress, which is a violation of The Rules. No coaching during play. She was warned. Then she was penalized, when it continued. Then she was penalized for her faux-SJW tantrum. End of story.
Who will be the next sports millionaire fool to implode through childish tantrums?