Bangkok Climate Conference: “Urgent Session” Required, Not Ready for Poland

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Fiji PM Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama is worried insufficient progress is being made in Bangkok, which only leaves three months to sort out remaining so far intractable issues before the COP24 “changing together” conference in Poland.

Governments ‘not ready’ for Poland climate change talks: Fiji PM

Amy Sawitta Lefevre

BANGKOK (Reuters) – – Governments are unprepared for a crucial climate change meeting in Poland later this year aimed at ensuring the full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said on Tuesday at the opening of climate talks in Bangkok.

The talks in the Thai capital come ahead of a gathering in Katowice, Poland in December, when government ministers will meet to agree rules for the 2015 Paris climate accord.

…

The Paris Agreement set a sweeping goal of ending the fossil fuel era this century, but the text was vague on details.

…

After failing to make enough progress in Bonn in May, the Bangkok summit is seen as a last shot before Katowice.

“This is not just an additional session. It is an urgent session,” Bainimarama said.

…