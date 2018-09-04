Bangkok Climate Conference: “Urgent Session” Required, Not Ready for Poland

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Fiji PM Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama is worried insufficient progress is being made in Bangkok, which only leaves three months to sort out remaining so far intractable issues before the COP24 “changing together” conference in Poland.
Governments ‘not ready’ for Poland climate change talks: Fiji PM
Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK (Reuters) – – Governments are unprepared for a crucial climate change meeting in Poland later this year aimed at ensuring the full implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said on Tuesday at the opening of climate talks in Bangkok.
The talks in the Thai capital come ahead of a gathering in Katowice, Poland in December, when government ministers will meet to agree rules for the 2015 Paris climate accord.
The Paris Agreement set a sweeping goal of ending the fossil fuel era this century, but the text was vague on details.
After failing to make enough progress in Bonn in May, the Bangkok summit is seen as a last shot before Katowice.
“This is not just an additional session. It is an urgent session,” Bainimarama said.
What a shocking state of affairs. Will these pressing unresolved issues be allowed to dangle until December? Will delegates opt for another week in Bangkok? Or will there be another hastily arranged urgent extra session in an exotic location, to give delegates a chance to resolve their differences in time for the Polish climate conference?
Rest assured these delegates are working your tax dollars as hard as they can. Regardless of how many additional extra sessions are required, they will not rest until they have achieved a happy outcome, and resolved their so far intractable differences.
Translation: Fiji PM Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama is worried whether he’ll ever get all that money he thought he was going to get from the Annex-1 countries now that there’s a new no nonsense sheriff in the White House
