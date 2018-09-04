Newsbytes: Time is running out to save the Paris Climate Accord

Newsbytes from around the web (h/t to Climate Dispatch)
Time is running out to save the Paris Agreement, UN climate experts warned Tuesday at a key Bangkok meeting, as rich nations were accused of shirking their responsibility for environmental damage. If nations cannot reach an agreement by a December summit in Poland—known as COP24—the Paris Agreement, carved out in 2015, will be at risk. Money is at the heart of the issue. —AFP, 4 September 2018
Coal is clinging to the top spot in power generation, accounting for as much of the world’s electricity as it did two decades ago, despite heightened concerns about climate change and a slowdown in financing for projects involving the dirtiest of fossil fuels. The rebound shows coal’s resilience, especially in emerging regions, and recent events suggest the market for black combustible rock will remain strong. —Neanda Salvaterra, The Wall Street Journal, 3 September 2018
Indonesia’s coal industry is enjoying a resurgence, driven both by rising demand from China—the world’s biggest consumer of the fossil fuel—and a push by the government in Jakarta to build more coal-fired power plants. Demand for energy in China and Indonesia continues to drive the resurgence of the latter’s coal industry, setting back efforts in both countries to shift to a greater share of renewable energy. —Eco-Business, 31 May 2018
In 2030, when countries have to take stock of their commitments under the Paris climate agreement, India will double its carbon dioxide emissions from its 2012 levels, but will still be within its intensity pledge, according to a new study by experts from the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research and elsewhere. —India Climate Dialogue, 21 August 2018
Local UK council pension funds have more than £9bn invested in companies engaged in fracking, despite a fierce debate over shale gas exploration. —Financial Times, 4 September 2018
With one surprise court ruling, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces the risk of contesting next year’s election with key pieces of his economic and environmental plans in ruins. —Reuters, 31 August 2018
“Money is at the heart of the issue”
Especially when one runs out of other peoples’ money, as Maggie observed a few years back.
Slow to learn, these socialists.
Socialists, by definition, cannot learn.
“Time is running out to save the Paris Agreement, UN climate experts warned …”
Good riddance. It’s only purpose was to ‘level’ the economic playing field by dragging down the developed world, i.e. cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Global Warming/Climate Change and the Paris agreement is all about
politics. This Ayn Rand puts it into perspective:
There is no difference between communism & socialism, except in the
means of achieving the same ultimate end: Communism proposes to
enslave men by force, socialism – by vote. It is merely the difference
between murder & suicide.
France, the new “climate leader” should pay the most. I think we are all unanimous in that.
Call it the cynic in my but the point wasn’t to save the world. It was to “save the world” and be the hero. For Obama he was setting up to be leader in Natural Gas exports from the US insane amount of reserves. Natural Gas needs a market, but with coal being much cheaper than gas once it’s compressed it would be difficult. Pipelines across oceans? Nah. Finding a way to make it favourable was the solution, which has CO2 as a problem, intermittent sources of production require what Natural Gas is good at, turning on and off quickly. Perfect fit? Push hard for Nuclear to go, so more room for intermittent sources and natural gas. Notice some of the solutions to Europes trade pressure was the promise to buy more US LNG? My thoughts.
We’ll assume you meant to type “Call it the cynic in [me] but the point…”
“coal industry is enjoying a resurgence”…well good grief….what would you expect when you give the vast majority of countries a free pass
Hopefully it’s a death spiral. Unfortunately the forces behind the scam can wait forever and this is their BIG push for control. All their eggs are in the Climate Change basket and they won’t give up until they run out of money or invent a new scam that has more promise of success.
Yahoo & pass the popcorn, if there’s any left