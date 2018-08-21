Bloomberg Oil Strategist: “Oil Prices Are Down. Nobody Told the Gas Pumps”… Next Time, Maybe Do a Little Research!

Guest Bloomberg Oil Strategist Correcting by David Middleton
Oil Prices Are Down. Nobody Told the Gas Pumps
Julian Lee
19 August 2018
(Bloomberg Opinion) — Oil’s popularity isn’t what it used to be.
[…]
Although dollar-denominated crude prices are currently around 40 percent below their level just before the 2014 price crash, the same is not true of retail gasoline or diesel prices, not even in the U.S.
American average premium gasoline prices peaked in June 2014 at a little over $4 a gallon before sliding below $2.50 in early 2015 and as low as $2.20 a year later. But since then they have staged a steady recovery, coming within a whisker of $3.50 in the run-up to this summer’s driving season.
[…]
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Julian Lee is an oil strategist for Bloomberg. Previously he worked as a senior analyst at the Centre for Global Energy Studies.
American average premium gasoline prices peaked in June 2014 at a little over $4 a gallon before sliding below $2.50 in early 2015 and as low as $2.20 a year later. But since then they have staged a steady recovery, coming within a whisker of $3.50 in the run-up to this summer’s driving season.
Hey Bloomberg oil strategist!
The gasoline prices you are citing are for premium unleaded and include taxes. The vast majority of motorists use regular unleaded. Crude oil prices don’t include taxes; although you never specify which benchmarks you are referring to.
The US Energy Information Administration reports daily gasoline and crude oil benchmark prices sans taxes. Anyone with access to the Internet can actually look this up:
- Los Angeles Reformulated RBOB Regular Gasoline Spot Price ($/gal)
- Cushing, OK WTI Spot Price FOB ($/bbl)
Regular unleaded gasoline is currently going for about $1.97 a gallon before State and Federal taxes. While gasoline prices don’t instantaneously follow the ups and downs of crude oil prices, since 2003 the ratio of gasoline to crude oil prices has been relatively constant, averaging 1.34 with a standard deviation of 0.21.
Furthermore, even if we cherry pick June 2014 as a starting point, we get the same result:
Maybe Mr. Lee should be a climate data strategist for NOAA or NASA-GISS.
This Is Funny!
I Googled Mr. Lee’s former employer, Centre for Global Energy Studies, and got this Bloomberg summary:
Company Overview
Centre for Global Energy Studies operates as an energy forecasting company specializing in the analysis of oil markets, and economics and politics of energy markets. It forecasts oil demand, supply and prices, strategic hedging, politics and economics of the main oil producing regions, and OPEC policy in the Middle East, Russia, and the Former Soviet Union. The company also provides tailor-made consultancy and holds energy-related events. It publishes specialist studies, reports, and oil market subscriptions. The company’s subscription reports include global oil insight, oil product price report, monthly oil report, and FSU oil and gas advisory services. It conducts studies relating to world…
Detailed Description
17 Knightsbridge
London, SW1X 7LY
United Kingdom
Founded in 1987
Phone:
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Fax:
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
So I clicked on their link, and it took me to EMERGENCY, REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE
SERVICE, a London-based home maintenance outfit… Too fracking funny!
It turns out that the Centre for Global Energy Studies was shuttered in 2014.
I no longer think any of them are stupid….they just flat out lie
It’s impossible to be this wrong, this many times, on accident.
PS: Anyone want to stake odds on how many trolls take advantage of this straight line?
exactamundo…………
This may well be true in the US but here, Canada, in particular BC, the price per litre for unleaded has remained steady for the last two years at $1.46 give or take a nickel, taxes have remained unchanged in that time except for major centres where local government has added taxes to support mass transit
Oil prices have been fairly stable over the last 2 years.
I think the refiners are also making a bit extra mark-up as compared to 7-8 years ago. Of course, their costs have increased to, but still. Too bad we didn’t have more refineries coming online, at least that would keep the raw cost competitive although the real culprit is just plain old gas taxes, which are a licence to steal for Govt’s everywhere. And where they have a ‘carbon’ tax…it is just that much worse.
The ‘renewable fuels mandate’ regulations are driving smaller refiners out of business and repressing any new refinery construction.
It’s (Michael) Bloomberg. Nothing gets reported by his toy noisemaker which doesn’t agree with his idée fixe.
Here’s a graph of the relationship between WTI and retail gasoline prices from 1990 through today using a starting index of 100 for both data series as of 8/20/90:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=kW4v
Weighted average based on sampling of approximately 900 retail outlets, 8:00AM Monday. The price represents self-service unless only full-service is available and includes all taxes. See (http://www.eia.doe.gov/oil_gas/petroleum/data_publications/wrgp/mogas_home_page.html) for further definitions. Regular Gasoline has an antiknock index (average of the research octane rating and the motor octane number) greater than or equal to 85 and less than 88. Octane requirements may vary by altitude.
Suggested Citation:
U.S. Energy Information Administration, US Regular All Formulations Gas Price [GASREGW], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GASREGW, August 21, 2018.
Re: “The company also provides tailor-made consultancy….”
Yep. Looks to be tailor made for alarmism and head lines!
Marketing Axiom:
Sell the ‘sizzle’. Don’t tell the useful idiots their steak is dog meat.
WUWT readers can read this long table for the component cost of gasoline:
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/gasdiesel/gaspump_hist.php
‘Next Time, Maybe Do a Little Research!’
‘Research’ is irrelevant – this is simply trying to force messaging.
Thanks David.
In central Washington (Ellensburg/Yakima) the current price at the pump is about $3.20.
[Non-ethanol gas for power tools is available, but higher.]
After PA, WA has the highest gasoline tax — voted up a couple of years ago.
Combined taxes just under 70 cents.
Greens did not like that vote because the new money was to fix highways — not bike paths and other things that don’t pay taxes.
Indeed, the highways are being worked on.
Many county bridges need repaired or replaced and there is no money for most of those.
They were put in place many years ago and are not up to modern (larger) traffic.
For the time being (?) some are closed.