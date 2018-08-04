Understanding the Climate and History of California Fires

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
There is no hope for the truth when world leaders like Governor Brown of California (he runs the 19th largest economy in the world) can present such utterly false information in pursuit of a political agenda.
“Since civilization emerged 10,000 years ago, we haven’t had this kind of heat condition, and it’s going to continue getting worse and that’s the way it is.”
Civilization began more than 10,000 years ago and, in my opinion, it hasn’t reached California yet. I consider the 20,000-year-old cave paintings a measure of civilization, certainly superior to most ‘art’ produced in California today. It also reflects an awareness of nature that Brown lacks. Yes, the State may be wealthy, and manifest glamor and glitz, but, in my opinion, from Hollywood on down there are very few signs of civilization.
It was created by people going west, as Horace Greeley advised, looking for the promised land. It got drier and drier as they crossed the Mississippi and passed the 500 mm isohyet. They reached California and were determined to make it the land of milk and honey, even though most of the State has deficit moisture conditions all the time. It has burgeoned by literally plundering the water from the north and east including bringing it over the mountains from the Colorado River. The truth is most of the State is arid or semi-arid.
Brown clearly doesn’t know that the world was 6°C warmer 9000 years ago and was warmer than today for at least 95 % of the last 10,000 years known as the Holocene Optimum. Consider those conditions in California today. The Governor should count his blessing for purporting to be in charge during a cooler phase of global temperature. Being ignorant is one problem, opening your mouth and proving it is another. It is time to put the entire issue of weather, climate, and water in California in perspective.
In every lecture I ever gave at any university level, I always began with one or two items from the news that related to what we were studying in the course. It was part of my campaign to show the students that there was relevance to something in their university time. Of course, the information varied with the news cycle and the course I was teaching. However, there were some issues I used to demonstrate the application of another feature and that is the ability to predict based on information and understanding.
In the introductory climatology class, I always mentioned early in September that we can watch for a sequence of events from California. This will begin with complaints about drought and threatened water supplies. In the Fall, we will have stories about fires decimating the landscape and burning up communities. The next in the sequence is rain and mudslides. Welcome to sunny southern California. I don’t recall a year in which that sequence did not occur. The only differences were the intensity of the events, the hysteria of the media and the degree of political exploitation.
Exploitation of the California events is just another example of the standard ploy of environmentalists to take normal events and present them as abnormal. This works because most people have little knowledge or understanding of what is normal. They certainly don’t know anything about the patterns and mechanisms of climate or how they change over time.
Figure 1 shows the general circulation of the atmosphere that over the course of a year creates the average wind and weather conditions affecting each of the zones identified in Figure 2.
Figure 1
Although not identified in Figure 1 you have distinct latitude pressure zones from the Polar High to the Sub-polar Low, to the Sub-tropical High to the Equatorial Low.
Figure 2
Notice that there are only four zones (1,3, 7, and 9) that remain under the same controlling mechanism year-round. California’s climate is categorized under the Koppen system as a Mediterranean climate (Zone 5). It is unique because it is the only climate that has most, over 70% of its precipitation in the winter months. This means you have more effective precipitation for plant growth because less goes to evaporation. This occurs because in the winter California is under the influence of the Subpolar Low with cool, wet conditions, but in the summer, it is influenced by the Sub-tropical High with high temperatures and virtually no precipitation. It is called a Mediterranean climate because that is the part of the world with the largest area and classification was done in Europe. Figure 3 shows all the regions with similar weather conditions.
Figure 3
Here is the annual seasonal pattern of weather for these regions and most of California. Cool, wet winters create specific vegetations with different names in different parts of the world. It is Chaparral (Figure 4) in California and Maquis (Figure 5) around the Mediterranean. They are both shrub vegetation that survive the hot, dry summers but require fire as part of the regenerative process.
Figure 4 Chaparral in California
Figure 5 Maquis in Corsica
After the hot dry summer, the vegetation is parched and vulnerable to fires. These are triggered by several causes including lightning strikes as thunderstorms start to form and human causes that contrary to reports have declined since Europeans arrived. Figure 6 shows a graph of carbon sediments in the Pacific Ocean. Although this is for Central America, the settlement patterns are similar to those in California.
Figure 6
After many areas are burned off, which, with reduced vegetation cover due to shrinking and wilting, exposes soil to rainfall and downslope erosion. As the Sub-polar low migrates toward the equator, it brings rain to the region and so by late in the year the reports of mudslides are added to the collective woes of the promise land.
In this age of environmental extremism with its powerful underlying anti-humanity theme expressed by comments like those of Ingrid Newkirk, President of PETA
“Mankind is a cancer; we’re the biggest blight on the face of the earth.” “If you haven’t given voluntary human extinction much thought before, the idea of a world with no people in it may seem strange. But, if you give it a chance, I think you might agree that the extinction of Homo Sapiens would mean survival for millions if not billions, of Earth-dwelling species. Phasing out the human race will solve every problem on earth, social and environmental.”
This may sound extreme, but various slightly more moderate eversion sexist everywhere. Many people react angrily to cruelty to animals while ignoring what happens to children.
Every change that is normal or natural is caused by humans, and this includes forest fires. The environmentalists such as Governor Brown ignore the moral dilemmas in their positions. For example, the number of forest fires and their extent has reduced dramatically in modern times. This is because while people do set fires, they also report and extinguish them more quickly. In the past humans set fires deliberately for hunting and they had no way of controlling them. They and lightning triggered fires frequently and always burned out of control as soil coring indicates. Then there were the vast grass fires, again natural from lightning, but also set by humans for driving animals for hunting. The Hudson’s Bay Journal has an entry at the end of the 18th century that simply says, “The Indians report the whole of the Prairies are on fire.” Paul Kane recorded such an event in his famous 1845-46, nighttime scene painting “Prairie on fire” (Figure 7).
Figure 7. (Editor; I left the copyright in place.)
The town of Carberry in west central Manitoba, was the first community in the Province to install a municipal water supply. It did so primarily to prevent their homes being burned down every time there was another grass fire.
Perhaps the final arrogance of people like Brown is that they consider California an ‘ideal’ climate for people. I know Inuit coming from Arctic Canada to Churchill on the shores of Hudson Bay for medical services hated the heat and couldn’t wait to get back to the high Arctic.
It is a risky world and no matter where you live there is some form of natural hazard. Your choice is move or understand and prepare for the hazards of the region. Clearly, Brown doesn’t understand the nature of California and since he is on State welfare he will not move. But that is fine because I don’t understand the nature of Brown, other than his manifest ignorance. The good news for him and the bad news for the truth is that the pattern of fires in Greece, another Mediterranean climate are also being misunderstood, mischaracterized, and mishandled by more bad leaders.
“Governor Brown of California (he runs the 19th largest economy in the world)”
Fortunately that is not quite accurate yet. There is still a little room for free enterprise even in Cali
I remember when it was the 7th largest economy.
IMO, by nominal GDP, CA must rank higher than that. It is more than 1/8 of the US economy.
CA’s GDP last year was $2.75 trillion. That would have placed it fifth in the world, after the US, China, Japan and Germany, just ahead of the UK.
Maybe Tim was referring to the government of CA, which is indeed run (mismanaged) by the Moonbeam, as the 19th largest “economy”, although that would be a gross misnomer.
Tomorrow, August 5, is the 69th anniversary of the Mann Gulch fire in Montana in 1949. 15 smoke jumpers jumped into the mountains to extinguish a lightning-sparked forest fire. Only two survived.
The Palmer drought index shows greater US drought in the 1930s than recently.
Climate: so easy, a caveman could understand it. Maybe next time, Brown could do a little research.
You don’t research propaganda, Bruce. You read what the pollster told you was the best lie to convince your focus group.
The Palmer drought index gives more US drought in the 1930s than recently.
What makes for more frequent and larger fires isn’t a fourth molecule of CO2 in 10,000 dry air molecules, but a lot more O2.
During the Carboniferous Period, when oxygen was about 35% of the air rather than today’s 21%, forest fires raged across the continents.
Projecting the ‘Savior’ image and preaching Climate Change fraud are key aspects of Gov. Brown’s political fear mongering act. He’s a better actor than Gov. ‘Ahnold’ Schwarzenegger ever was….
Remember that Jerry Brown was a failed seminarian; he was in training to become a Jesuit priest. Having lost his own religion, he’s anointed himself as the Vice Pope of the Church of Global Warmism. Algore, also a failed seminarian, is the Pope.
The Pope is a Jesuit IIRC and a vocal leader in the Church of Global Warming also.
American Indians intentionally set fires to burn grassland and forest every year for millennia.
Now the bums, illegals, and pyromaniac ‘firebugs’ intentionally set the fires every year… and Jerry Brown claims its ‘mann made climate change’.
California, 20 or so years ago, used to be the 7th largest economy in the world. Before the left really took it over.
How can you tell if a politician is lying?
If they are talking, they are lying.
Thank you! Most of what I would add about Moonbeam and CA would NOT get past the moderator. However, Brown and Obama are examples of PURE, 100% politicians. They may actually KNOW some stuff, including the truth. In Brown’s case, I doubt it. But facts and truth (reality) are not relevant to a pure politician or for that matter to a person whose mental make-up is 100% narcissistic. Their mind simply does “think” about the truth/reality, only what moves their (in this case the socialist) agenda and/or image (in their mind) forward/positively. Again, in their mind.
Brown and Obama are not talking truth, but rather post-truth. [From Wikipedia] “Post-truth politics (also called post-factual politics[1] and post-reality politics[2]) is a political culture in which debate is framed largely by appeals to emotion disconnected from the details of policy, and by the repeated assertion of talking points to which factual rebuttals are ignored. Post-truth differs from traditional contesting and falsifying of facts by relegating facts and expert opinions to be of secondary importance relative to appeal to emotion.” Perhaps GW/CC is the 1st Post-Truth science.
When I read Tim Ball, I understand climatology was more of a piece before the Gang Green started exploiting it. Since, the science has shrunk down to one molecule, and all the ordered climate phenomena have become chaotic events arising from human intervention. I should say the activities of шнуте men – the only group not welcome in the “Diversity” klatch, unless you wish to undergo a corrective operation.
Minor typo “This may sound extreme, but various slightly more moderate eversion sexist everywhere. “
I have a wonderful idea! WUWT should publish a weather and risk forecast for California each year and note the success of it. This could be ticked off each season with an article on the accuracy of the firecast. It would be given a name and publicized with a major ad in the LA Times to kick the campaign off. Maybe a fun contest with nominal prizes could be held for forecasts of the dates of thefirst fire, etc. This might help take the science back.
A flat tire started the deadly Carr Fire and days of devastation in California
Brown doesn’t run the economy, he sucks out its lifeblood.
Every year in Australia, get the same crap served up to us by a compliant media. Headlines of “worst bushfire season ever is coming”. Are a standard headline across all media.
Three things are commonly apparent every year in Australia (world?) if you are prepared to look.
1/ The governments of affected states continually pump up the amount of coverage of off season burn offs. To reduce the fuel loads. A closer look at the size and geography of those burns show they are mere props for the politicians. Who sole fully say after a big fire in the summer, “I don’t know what else we can do”. Sound familiar?
2/ If your going to continue to build communities amongst the Australian bush. Then it is inevitable that at some stage they are going to be affected by fire. In other words. The more people in its path. The more casualties. The alarmists would rather you not look back in history.
3/ Wether it be accidentally or deliberate. More fires are lit deliberately by the human hand and are usually bigger. Why are they bigger? Beause these sick barstards. Target areas and days in summer that would give them their biggest “sick fix”.
The solutions to the majority of the above are staring the alarmists, the politicans and the media right in the face. All we, the long suffering public get is ground hog day!
There is more than one reason for the frequency of damaging fires, despite the increased funding and tech available to fire services.
We should continue to point out that every major fire inquiry going back to the Stretton Royal Commission into the 1939 fires, has found that we are not doing adequate fuel management. EVERY inquiry. Yet land management agencies still do not meet these targets despite including every wildfire and escaped burn-off as “management”. The head of one such government land management agency was overheard stating that big fires and big headline said lead to big budgets. Politicians get better media coverage by funding high-tech “solutions” than low-tech prevention.
The so-called “safety culture” is anything but. It simply transfers the risk. A classic example is the 2003 fire that hit suburbs of the national capital, Canberra. The three fires that combined to kill 4 people and burn 500 homes had been burning for 10 days under conditions that were relatively benign. The same lightning storm that started them, started over 100 other fires that were all contained quickly. Local officers and fire researchers were able to walk in to the edge of these fire without significant risk – during that period – but a manager in an office decreed that it was “too dangerous” as a result, these fires were still alight when conditions worsened. “Safety culture” , if not thoughtfully applied does not reduce risk, merely transfers it to the more vulnerable.
Rapid response and effective suppression require access. Not only do we see LMAs not meeting fuel management targets, but some of them are actively reducing access by closing fire trails. Go figure….
As for the public who build their houses on and in the fringes of the bush, they demand that the government give them both their cure green environment, and safety. More and more we see the kind of learned helplessness that demands being told what to do under every circumstances. It is not rocket-science to step outside and feel the wind on your face.
– if it is hot, dry and windy, the danger of fire is high.
– if there is smoke on the horizon, there is a fire.
– if that smoke is blowing towards/over you, the fire is moving in your direction.
The question is not if we will have fires, but when.
Thank you for explaining something that I learned more than 65 years ago and should be intuitively obvious to anyone that was raised then or taught by teachers like they had back in the 50’s and earlier and not by the propagandists claiming to teach today.
I have seen a graphic reconstruction of Cali’s drought history going back a millennia here at WUWT before a few times. I saved it on my old computer because it was so eye opening. Brown is indeed lucky to be Gov during a relatively blessed time period and not during one of those 200 year droughts. That state really needs to build more reservoirs and not a bullet train to nowhere.
I Love You, Dr. Ball.
Thank you, Dr. Ball, for this wonderful compilation of fact and reality. I will send a link to my Governor, Senators and Representative.
An illustration;
I owned 160 acres of timberland about ten miles from the north end of Yosemite NP surrounded by Forest Service land. In 2013 the Rim Fire broke out and burned approximately 250,000 acres.
The first time I drove in, a few days after the fire passed, the way in which used to be a thick green, largely unmanaged forest was a smoldering moonscape as far as the eye could see. But the FS had thinned a few hundred acres around my property and we had selectively logged ours in 2012 taking about half the timber. As I approached our place the fire damage suddenly laid down and rather than scorched spikes the larger trees were green and the lower ladder fuel which was already greatly reduced by the logging was burnt off in a way better than most prescribed burns. There were a couple of hot spots of a few acres where the undergrowth was too thick but by an large the fire was a net benefit on my property.
To the east toward Cherry Lake there was a large pine plantation about 30 years old where a previous fire had burned. The FS had conducted pre commercial thinning operations on the eastern half of it. The fire obliterated the western, unthinned half but again laid down when it hit the thinned ares and eventually burned itself out.