The Tale Told by the Heliospheric Tilt Angle

Guest essay by David Archibald
Some of the ancients worshipped the Sun as the source of all life. It is much the same today. Most of the energy we use as a civilisation is fossilised solar energy, conveniently provided by Nature as solids and liquids and gasses – whtatever you want.
Only the little bit from nuclear power has a non-solar source. So it is appropriate that we should learn as much about the Sun as possible. We have only a few decades of data on solar activity in the electromagnetic spectrum to aid that understanding.
The data on the heliospheric current sheet tilt angle provided by the Wilcox Solar Observatory has recently updated and it shows that the Sun isn’t just a sloppy old ball of plasma in which things happen in a random walk. It is a quite disciplined ball of plasma.
Figure 1: Heliospheric Current Sheet Tilt Angle 1976 – 2018
Figure 1 shows the heliospheric current sheet tilt angle from the start of the records kept by the Wilcox Solar Observatory just west of Stanford University. It is apparent that the declining phases of Solar Cycles 23 and 24 formed descending wedges with the wedges narrowing to the point at which the heliospheric current sheet flattened. It is said that the solar cycle isn’t over until the heliospheric current sheet has flattened. For Solar Cycle 24 the month of flattening will be from July to September 2019. We have just over a year to minimum now and Solar Cycle 24 will be slightly shorter than average.
In Solar Cycle 23 activity jumped out of the wedge but the month of flattening was as predicted by the descending wedge. The previous cycles did not form apparent wedges by activity was constrained by a downtrend line. Solar Cycles 21, 22 and 23 are from a time of anomalously high solar activity. Solar Cycle 24 may represent a return to normal solar activity.
Figure 2: Interplanetary Magnetic Field 1966 to 2018
The values at minimum for the last three solar minima line up suggesting that there may be a process that controls this. If this process exists, and holds for the 24/25 solar minimum, then the low will be 2.9 in late 2019. Last month the interplanetary magnetic field plunged to a new low for the instrument record. The Earth’s magnetic shield is down and falling further with the consequence that we are headed for a new high in the Oulu neutron count in late 2020 of about 7,000.
Svensmark theory says that will result in further terrestrial cooling due to an increased albedo of the planet due to high cloud cover. The bellwether of ice sheets, the Greenland Ice Sheet, is already responding with ice accumulation at a near-record rate in 2018:
Figure 3: The accumulated surface mass balance of the Greenland Ice Sheet from September 2017 to now
David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare
Excellent post David. The plots of the heliospheric tilt angle and the magnetosphere show a regularity that surprises me, it appears to strongly suggest that there are organized events inside the plasma furnace that is our Sun. That the Sun also goes through cycles is also a suggestion of this. I think I will go outside and take off all my clothes and let this Sun send me some direct energy. See you on the News at 6:00.
How do they measure the tilt angle? Does it exist at all? See the next comment by Leif Svalgaard @10:06.
We measure the magnetic field in the photosphere and from that compute [model] what it would be in the corona, see
http://www.leif.org/research/A%20View%20of%20Solar%20Magnetic%20Fields,%20the%20Solar%20Corona,%20and%20the%20Solar%20Wind%20in%20Three%20Dimensions.pdf
This is what the neutral line in the corona [the ‘base of the current sheet] looks like today:
http://www.lmsal.com/forecast/
There is some confusion [due to confusing nomenclature]. here.
A: the current sheet is not tilted, but warped [because the sun is rotating
B: the heliospheric magnetic field has two components:
B1: an almost constant floor [near 4 nT for yearly averages], on which
B2: a variable flux due to CMEs the number of which follows the sunspot cycle.
C: there are usually four ‘sectors’ [of varying strength] so again there is no tilted ‘plane’, but a warped surface with four warps.
Finally, the sun varies with a large amount of random magnetic flux emergence, so it is hard to maintain a ‘memory’ of past behavior, making predictions based on similarity with past cycles a rather suspect activity.
Has anybody besides Mills et al reconciled why and how the Sun emits X-rays?
A partial explanation for X-ray production from sol:
Title: Mechanism of soft x-ray continuum radiation
from low-energy pinch discharges of hydrogen
Our EUV continuum results offer resolution to many otherwise inexplicable celestial observations with (a) the energy and radiation from the hydrino transitions being the source of extraordinary temperatures and power regarding the solar corona problem, the cause of sunspots and other solar activity, and why the Sun emits x-rays
https://xa.yimg.com/kq/groups/8pt0RiLtfNEP.BStdg–/_UosUnDtetBFG.M3lVlA/name/MILLS_2017_Plasma_Sci._Technol._19_095001.pdf
The present cooling is from low TSI, not cosmic rays.
Sept 2019 is a reasonable prediction.
There isn’t far for cycle TSI to drop until then…
So don’t expect much more cooling from SC24.
Be ready for SC25 solar warming.
“The bellwether of ice sheets, the Greenland Ice Sheet, is already responding with ice accumulation at a near-record rate in 2018:”
It’s weather you mean ( one season) and if anything it’s responding to there being more WV in the atmosphere which on the Greenland plateau would fall as snow even, for much of the time, in summer + the fact that the Arctic has had a cold summer, which would cause a preponderance of west to SW’lies across the plateau.
Also high cloud warms the planet overall, via the GHE, negating increased albedo.
“In a world with high clouds, much of the energy that would otherwise escape to space is captured in the atmosphere. High clouds make the world a warmer place. If more high clouds were to form, more heat energy radiating from the surface and lower atmosphere toward space would be trapped in the atmosphere, and Earth’s average surface temperature would climb.”
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/44250/clouds-and-global-warming
If the lower stratosphere at high latitudes will be warmer, the water vapor will escape into the stratosphere.
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/strat-trop/gif_files/time_pres_HGT_ANOM_ALL_NH_2018.png
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/strat_int/gif_files/gfs_hgt_trop_NA_f00.png
This paper finds no relationship between clouds and cosmic rays.
This article points out that you do see a relationship if you look at each hemisphere independently.
This article says that the effect of cosmic rays on clouds isn’t the most important effect.
If you control for the Sun, Urban Heat Island Effect and Water Vapor, the impact of CO2 is immeasurable, in fact, it may cool the atmosphere.
Isolating the Impact of CO2 on Atmospheric Temperatures; Conclusion is CO2 has No Measurable Impact
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/08/01/isolating-the-impact-of-co2-on-atmospheric-temperatures-conclusion-is-co2-has-no-measurable-impact/
what is not being considered…and doesn’t appear to be indicated…is the magnetic pole reversal of Earth which appears to be approaching or in progress already. If solar maximum occurs at pole reversal it could be catastrophic for civilization as we’d be unprotected against bombardment by the Sun’s proton wind and UV radiation.