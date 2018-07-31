Graph of the week – The strawman argument

As many WUWT readers know, there’s this push to “save the planet” by banning plastic straws. Like most liberal Earth saving fantasies, it’s rooted in shonky science, or in this case, no science at all, just a guess.
The plastic straw ban movement was started by a 9 year old kid named Milo Cress who made estimates from interviewing manufacturer representatives. Per the NYT: article:
“I came up with this statistic because I couldn’t find anything else about it. If there are other statistics on how many straws we use that are based on more rigorous research than the research that I did, I’m happy to embrace those.”
Fact check: The claim that 500 million straws are used by Americans is an estimate above the ranges of more rigorous studies. Market research firms put the figure between 170 million and 390 million per day, or 63 billion to 142 billion straws per year.
Adding fuel to the fire, in 2015, a video showing a sea turtle with a plastic straw up it’s nose became the focal point for the movement started by a made-up number.
Win one for feelings, but a loss for science. If the issue is plastic waste in the oceans, then this graph really tells the story of where plastic straw bans might be most effective.
But the real question is, how many plastic straws actually end up in the oceans?
Good luck with China.
Hey… when they decide to BAN women’s little plastic tampon inserters … which probably made in the same quantities as plastic drinking straws… well, then we’ll have parity.
Or . . we could just recycle them – into straws.
Is it a requirement in the US that plastic straws are thrown into the river rather than the trash? I have never found plastic straws to be a main source of litter here in Canada.
I regularly pick up litter that others have thrown on the pavement. McD cartons and containers are comfortably first, followed by plastic bottles of all sizes and then crisp bags
Never ever a plastic straw. mind you paper ones used to be perfectly good enough, so plastic ones seem a bit of a waste of a useful material
@tonyb
I can only guess that plastic straws are cheaper to use than paper. I can’t imagine a vendor deliberately using a product that would eat into the bottom line unless they were otherwise regulated into doing so.
Recently we have bought some paper straws for the retro novelty factor. They are horrible. The start to turn to mush before you can finish your drink. Hopefully where/when plastic straws are banned, they will be replaced with polylactide (corn plastic), and not those horrible paper straws.
In my retirement, I walk between four and nine miles per day, and like Tonyb, I pick up trash along the way, and during those periods, I have collected maybe two straws; so like everyone else, I was puzzled to hear about the alleged straw pollution problem.
On the bright side, it is refreshing to see that a 9yo kid knows how to properly use a comma.
Say, whatever happened to paper straws? I guess they were probably waxed, or plastic-coated. Were they unsuitable for hot drinks? Or more expensive than plastic? Or just an inferior user experience, if you took too long to drink your beverage?
until I see video of that interview, I’m inclined to believe his guardians made the comment. This reeks of helicopter greeny mommy/daddy move to gain credibility in their inner fart-sniffing circles
oh, the perspicacity! awesome comment nailed it. display your sapiens badge with pride!
“Say, whatever happened to paper straws?”
They fall apart easily.
The modern left just hate anything successful and want us all to go back to living in mud huts and burning down forests ‘for the environment!’
Why not use – well er maybe umm – Straws? Or will that destroy all our eco ReedBeds? Just as thatched cottages do. Can’t have that can we?
No, they want you to live in a mud hut. They are very happy with their current accommodations, and their limos, and their yachts, and their private jets. Your SUV, and your air conditioning, and your plastic straws are the problem.
paper straw manufacturing- wow- 8 straws a minute- that’ll get you a hundred fifty million a day- if you start that day 35 years ago….lol what a dirty job picking them up off the floor…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqu6cLr-6jg
or you can use the extruder and plastic pellets by the ton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjdNY0KCnmk
that’ll get you a soda catheter to suck fast enough!
of course millenials might want to make their own- they can pretend they did work.
the virtue signalling is priceless!
http://www.lookatwhatimade.net/crafts/paper/make-your-own-paper-drinking-straws/
They don’t work for milkshakes, smoothies, etc.
I saw one report that stated paper straws were considerably more expensive than plastic and, of course probably not as durable during use. For quadriplegics the latter would be a significant issue.
paper straws? We had to stop using them to Save the Trees©
It’s all a cycle that usually involves greens blundering about bumping their heads on things in their rush to act on something – at some point they’ll be overheard saying ‘no, wait..’ before they change direction and stumble blindly into the next mess they created.
Being old enough to remember paper straws, I can tell you it was not a good experience. Just try and finish a large milk shake using one. They collapse before you finish the shake. Then you have to tear off the collapsed end of the straw and stick your face nearly into the shake cup to get the straw down far enough to finish.
shouldn’t this guy be working or producing something?
amazing how takers are always willing to use others money to force makers to not make.. maybe they are jealous they don’t have the capacity to compete and produce.
I think there has been a newer study that puts more than 90% of waste in the ocean comes from 10 rivers, 9 in asia and one in africa… But according to the graph above, it looks like the USA is contributing 1% but I am thinking that it leaves out a large number of contributors that are above the United States on waste reaching the oceans…
So true:
“The researchers have also calculated that the ten river systems with the highest plastic loads (eight of them are in Asia and two in Africa) – areas in which hundreds of millions of people live, in some cases – are responsible for around 90 percent of the global input of plastic into the sea.”
http://www.ufz.de/index.php?en=36336&webc_pm=34%2F2017
And to make it even more unbelievable:
SHOCKER: RECYCLING PLASTIC IS MAKING OCEAN LITTER WORSE
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/28/shocker-recycling-plastic-is-making-ocean-litter-worse/
* Most of the plastic waste comes from just a few countries, mostly in Asia and Africa.
* 25% is “leakage” from Asian waste management processes — the rest is waste that has never been collected, but is simply thrown into rivers.
* But European countries ship inject huge quantities of waste into Asian waste management streams, ostensibly for recycling. As much as 20% — millions of tons every year — ends up in the oceans and will continue to do so.
* Since the Chinese banned waste imports at the start of the year, shipments have been diverted to other Asian countries with even weaker environmental controls (Figure 1).
* EU recycling is therefore a major contributor to marine waste and increasing recycling will therefore simply increase marine litter.
I have seen that, but also an article that seemed well-researched that said that 40% or more of the plastic in the oceans is from discarded fishing gear. There seems to be no reliable estimates at all, of what is actually going on.
So let’s blame companies we don’t like already (like McDonalds), get them to do something rather than us, and then feel really virtuous and good about ourselves. Meanwhile, the real problem gets worse and worse.
That’s modern activism for you.
Where is the green swat team to go out and get pictures of these river outlets and nearby beaches? Or are those also state secrets in China?
There are about 330 million people in the US. Most of them do NOT use a straw each and every day. I use about a straw every couple of weeks.
As a result, when I saw the “500 million straws a day”, I said “hogwash”, or some slightly stronger word. That’s 1.5 straws for every man, woman, and child in the US every single day of the year, and that’s simply not happening.
w.
Doesn’t pass the sniff test…
I think these numbers also include the little stir-straws used at bars and coffee shops.
Willis
“As a result, when I saw the “500 million straws a day”, I said “hogwash”, or some slightly stronger word. That’s 1.5 straws for every man, woman, and child in the US every single day of the year, and that’s simply not happening.”
500 million straws a day at about 12 oz of liquid per straw usage per day works out to only about 18 oz of liquid per person in the US per day. Seems perfectly plausible to me 😉
Since many millions don’t use even one day, who is using multiples a day then?
I’ll take one for the team at the local bar. Lessee… 8 drinks with 2 cocktail straws per drink covers 7-8 people who don’t use straws.
I’m doing my part. Let’s all pitch in and raise our straw usage. All the other countries are kicking our U.S. a$$es in generating plastic waste. Are we gonna stand for that?!
My wife found me on Ebay the other day and asked what I was buying .. “straws, lots of straws” I muttered. She took some time to regain her composure and reminded me I despised straws and never used the things. I explained my sacrifice – if I only succeed in upsetting one greenie then the price of the straws will be worth it.
(and they’re also damned good for measuring and mixing the sorts of chemicals, resins and other things I’d rather not stick my fingers in)
I use straws about as often as you do, and my initial thought was the same as yours. OTOH, I’ll bet every school lunch, and most restaurant and cafeteria meals, come with a straw.
This site puts U.S. restaurant revenue at $800 billion / year:
https://www.restaurant.org/Downloads/PDFs/News-Research/Pocket_Factbook_FEB_2017-FINAL.pdf
That’s $2.2 billion per day. If the average cost of a restaurant meal is $10 (that’s just a WAG), that’s 220 million meals per day, and most of them probably include a straw.
So 500 million does seem high, but the right order of magnitude, and probably a lot closer to reality than climate alarmists’ sea-level projections.
Dave–most sit down w/ waitress that I visit do put a straw down with the drink–never use it, but wonder now if it is thrown away with the rest of the meal refuse even if still in the wrapper?? Anyway, seems to me to be a major concern when compared to some of the other recent “news” (sarc if needed)
Willis Eschenbach
I refuse to use straws, plastic, paper or otherwise cos I’m all growed up and can get a cup from a table to my mouth without a problem.
And where’s Panama on the list?(rhetorical) I love the country and the people,but their trash problem has to be seen to be believed. Way worse than Baja California,which I have traveled many times, and it’s not good.
In the Sonoran Desert of Mexico the trash from open dumps blows in the wind to be caught on cactus and in fences. There isn’t much water around so the wind does the work.
Where is India in this distribution?
This has nothing whatsoever to do with plastic straws or any other kind of plastic- it’s to do with how people dispose of them after they use them FFS.
India must be doing a good job. 😉
Start the stockpiling operations in vacant closets and attics.
The sh****le countries are again the usual suspects.
As an aside, my area of the Gulf has been experiencing about a month or more of dead sea life from red tide. This all started with heavy rains back in June which overwhelmed the sewer system in St Petersburg and dumped all that sewage out into the Bay and Gulf. Normal tides and wind have pushed all that pollution down my way where it gets trapped by currents. This particular bloom was feed by that pollution but no one will place the blame there because of possible law suits over the crumbling, unfixable sewer system in St Pete. It can never be fixed properly and will only get worse. Where can I go that has no hurricanes, no red tide, no vibrio, no dangerous sea life, no tornadoes, no ice storms, no flooding or any other natural disasters. Vegas here I come.
When civilization breaks down, you’ll be left **without** any fresh water to drink and **with** desert heat — much worse than any of the other possibilities you mentioned.
Do you think I would stay put without water? C’mon, that is progressive type thinking that no one can adjust and will just die without a fight. Besides, there are only 18 years left before Apophis hits the Earth and wipes us all out.
As to red tide it was cultured quite awhile ago (Ray, S. M. and W. B. Wilson. 1957. Effects of unialgal and bacteria free cultures of Gymnodium brevis on fish and notes on related studies with bacteria. Fishery Bulletin, U. S. 57:469-496) and while I am not up on the literature last I read had lots of connections but not much certainty. Ray died a couple of years ago at age 94 very much concerned about the state of marine science. This one is interesting given the recent dust, a connection first made in the 1970s. (Walsh, J. J. And K. A. Steidinger. 2001. Saharan dust and Florida red tides: the cyanophyte connection. Journal Geophysical Research. 106(C6):11597-11612) Always helps to have organic pollution, things bloom not always to our choosing.
As to organizations parasitic on others (no offense to the smarter parasites) all these pretty pictures of the dying ocean are always interesting as on a recent 2018 calendar that I was just shown and also on their website. “The ocean today is under an unprecedented assault. Half of the ocean’s species have disappeared in the last 45 years.” 45 years is the period the Ocean Conservancy has “…campaigned to safeguard the ocean….” I guess they failed. This is an interesting post on their website—- https://oceanconservancy.org/blog/2018/07/26/newly-discovered-shark-species-named-late-shark-lady/ They no doubt ignored this—
http://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2018/07/extinction-honest-science/
“Ocean Conservancy is a 501(c)3 – Donations are 100% tax-deductible as allowed by law.” Does that law allow false advertising? You can also sign up for ocean alerts for your cell phone, sea monster attacks I suppose, if they are not part of the 50%.
There are pieces of plastic a sea turtle might mistake for a jellyfish, not straws. Ridleys love crabs.
HD, Gymnodium brevis is common around Maine….we have Karenia brevis here in the Gulf….it forms way off shore where there’s no pollution….iron in African dust does it
Tom, oddly enough…the nutrients you’re talking about…make Karenia brevis (red tide) less toxic
This bloom actually started off the coast of Texas…from African dust (iron)….currents pushed it over to you…African dust moved over with it and fed it…and the wind pushed it on shore
Bans like this are based on the police power of government and it is generally forgotten that the police power under Anglo/American law is not unlimited. Often it is limited to controlling things that touch on the health, safety, welfare and morals of the community. If a law cannot reasonably be anchored on one of those it may be void. In this case, it could be argued that the law has no provable impact on the harm it purports to avoid and is, itself, unlawful. I would like to see manufacturers consider litigation against city governments along these lines. Time to turn back municipal abuse of the police power.
As a bass fisherman, I spend quite a bit of time on rivers. There’s not a huge amount of floating trash, but in the piles I do see I don’t recall seeing a plastic straw. It’s mostly plastic bottles. LOTS of them. Tell me, does California ban plastic bottles?
yeah, a 9 yr old said that….
He’s a 9 year old climate scientist?
One of the senior ones…
Yeah, it seems inconsistent. How could a child that age be smart enough to write that well, yet foolish enough to embark on such a silly campaign?
I’ve met a kid about that age who was very well-spoken, even by adult standards, and I’ll bet he could write that well. But he was homeschooled, and from a conservative Christian family, and he presumably was not so foolish.
This story feeds into the myth of a massive floating plastic island
in the Pacific. I have used Skip Hanson’s post on the myth to inform
my grandchildren and some neighbors of the truth. I appreciate Skip’s
article for the help.
Yes, has anyone ever seen an aerial photo of this Texas-sized island? I never have, but am willing to believe when I see it.
And if its all concentrated there, why doesn’t Greenpeace find a way to scoop it all up?
I think you mean Kip Hansen, right? And this article?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/12/17/an-ocean-of-plastic/
In the UK a proposed straw ban follows hard on the heels of bans on free plastic bags in supermarkets, and bans on plastic micro-beads in cosmetics/cleaners. All vigorously campaigned for by the BBC, despite no evidence of serious harm or that the bans will make any significant difference to what is essentially a litter problem, not a pollution problem.
People don’t seem to have cottoned on yet that the activists are just going through a list, one item at a time. They don’t intend to stop until all plastics (not even clearly defined, but who cares?) are banned. It is no coincidence that plastics are just another immensely useful product of the petroleum/fossil fuel industry. Once again industry seems to just bend over and take it, as the greens and the BBC systematically set about trying to destroy another pillar of the industrial revolution.
Yes, I do find it strange in the UK that we can just ban things when Greens make a fuss and there are no concerns about jobs, but when it’s something like Brexit, it’s all jobs, jobs, jobs.
The hypocrisy knows no bounds these days.
Plastic straws — more bread and circuses.
I’ve seen unspeakable garbage floating by on the East River in NY. That was not so far from the NYT.
Virtue signaling through and through.
Like most environmental problems, this ocean garbage was caused by environmentalists with their longstanding opposition to burning refuse. –AGF
Straws !
Just slurp your beverage over the rim, and, please, for the love of God, step away from the sippie cup.
Why have adults become such babies about how they take in fluids?
Crazy. If plastic straws are an issue, there historically have been many alternatives. The most common was the waxed paper straws used up to the 1950’s. At one point there were also hard macaroni straws but which were prone to breakage. There should numerous alternatives without getting rid of straws.