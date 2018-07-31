Researchers: Never Let the Press Office Quote You

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen
There are many ways that today’s researchers can have their work misrepresented in the press, often in embarrassing ways. The most common origin of these embarrassing gaffs is the university or institutional Press Office or as it is called in some organizations, the Office of Public Affairs.
The latest absurd misquotation by a Press Office has been sent out to the world to be echoed again and again in the popular press by the Press Office of University of Exeter, Devon, South West England, United Kingdom. Screen shot of their latest entry in the contest for the Least Accurate Headline:
There have been many fine blog posts, here and elsewhere, about the nonsense and non-science being promulgated about Ocean Acidification — or the slight lowering of surface ocean water pH caused by the rise of atmospheric CO2 concentrations. There is quite a bit of concern in oceanic biology departments that this lowered pH will affect the nervous systems, breeding and growth of aquatic species. There are some experiments that seem to show changes in fish behaviors under higher CO2/lowered pH conditions.
Remember that almost all early work on Ocean Acidification and its potential effects has to be carefully re-evaluated in light of the 2015 work of Christopher Cornwall and Catriona Hurd: “Experimental design in ocean acidification research: problems and solutions”. [ See my essays on the topic: Ocean Acidification: Trying to Get the Science Right and Dr. Christopher Cornwall Responds to “Ocean Acidification: Trying to Get the Science Right” ] More recent studies are getting better and follow more rigorous experimental designs.
The Headline:
“Acidic oceans cause fish to lose their sense of smell”
The Press Office of Exeter doubles down with a [mis]quote from lead author Dr. Cosima Porteus
“Our study is the first to examine the impact of rising carbon dioxide in the ocean on the olfactory system of fish. First we compared the behaviour of juvenile sea bass at CO2 levels typical of today’s ocean conditions, and those predicted for the end of the century. Sea bass in acidic waters swam less and were less likely to respond when they encountered the smell of a predator. These fish were also more likely to “freeze” indicating anxiety.
Well, I bet they would too — if only it were actually possible that the ocean, or oceans as stated, could or would ever become acidic. Alas, it is physically impossible (maybe only extremely highly improbable — the Earth could be struck by a solid giant CO2 meteor or comet) that the Earth’s oceans will ever become acidic. Currently the average pH of the oceans (if such a averaged metric makes any physical sense, which I doubt) is generally considered to be about 8.0. More recent measurements have found that the open ocean pH can range from 8.2 to 8.0 (some say the open ocean pH is between 8.01 and 8.08) — in shallow tide pools or reef structures, sea water pH can range daily and seasonally from 8.4 to 7.8. The European Project on Ocean Acidification (EPOCA) projects that free ocean pH will be as low as 7.8 by 2100, based on IPCC CO2 projections.
For now, however, as we see by our little chart intended for middle school children, Sea Water is listed at pH 8.0, well on the basic side of neutral — and on the basic side it will remain, even if humans were to burn every last bit of coal and oil on the planet.
Now, it is obvious to everyone that the research did not involve testing sea bass juveniles in “acidic waters”. The experiment involved controls in water with a pH of 8.1 (more basic than human blood, less basic than baking soda in water) and for the “treatment group” (higher CO2/lower pH) sea water with a pH of 7.8 (still more basic then human blood). This range is shown in the illustration, on the left, yellow-highlighted in a red box. Both the control and treatment pH are well in the basic (not acidic) range.
I am always interested in the journalism aspects of cases like these. I wonder how the educated Press Officers at the University of Exeter could write such a misleading (actually false) headline. I assume that to be employed in the university’s Press Office, staff would have to had graduated at least middle school, in which basic chemistry principles, like pH, are taught (at least here in the US).
I wrote and asked the authors of the paper — (quoting from my email, leaving out the pleasantries):
“I read the Exeter press release on your study “Near-future CO2 levels impair the olfactory system of a marine fish” found here: https://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_672112_en.html in which you are quoted saying:
“Sea bass in acidic waters swam less and were less likely to respond when they encountered the smell of a predator.”
Have they quoted you accurately?
As we know, the ocean are not likely to become “acidic” anytime soon — if ever — and your study did not involve acidic sea water. (Control pH 8.1 — Elevated CO2 pH 7.8 as I understand the Supplemental Information).”
The reply, from co-author Dr. Rod Wilson, answering for Dr. Porteus who is on vacation, was as follows:
“Regarding the term “acidic” you are right that the oceans are unlikely to reach a pH lower than 7 by the end of the century, and so will not be strictly “acidic” within that time frame. However, due to rising CO2 levels the oceans are becoming more acidic (and therefore less alkaline, i.e. the pH value is dropping) than they have been in the past. So a more accurate quote would have been “Sea bass in more acidic waters swam less well….”, or you could instead say “Sea bass in water with higher CO2 swam less well…”. The important point is that the changes in CO2 and pH that are predicted to occur in our oceans during the rest of this century are found to cause surprisingly large effects on the behaviour, physiology and gene expression in fish. Furthermore, these effects are very often negative in terms of how we predict they might influence future populations.
A common problem when we write press releases is that those that use them often shorten the text without realising how this can alter the meaning, sometimes creating inaccuracies.
Dr. Wilson is a very understanding and patient man — I would have read the Press Office the riot act over such a silly error — it makes the researchers look bad in the eyes of the public and their colleagues. And reflects very poorly on the University of Exeter — my high school newspaper would not have made such a elementary science error.
ADVICE TO RESEARCHERS:
Always require your personal pre-publication approval on all press releases issued by the institution about your work.
# # # # #
About the study:
The actual study, “Near-future CO2 levels impair the olfactory system of a marine fish”, is fairly interesting, until it veers off into the esoteric world of gene expression. I know so very little about “electrophysiology measurements, transcriptomics and γ-aminobutyric acid receptors”, there’s no sense me writing anything about that portion of the study, but will quote Dr. Wilson, co-author, on that later on.
The juvenile sea bass were placed in tanks with water either in the control conditions (pH 8.1 — CO2 400 μ atm), or treatment conditions (pH 7.8 — CO2 1000 μ atm). It is important to note that this is an acute (sudden) change, and not a slow acclimation. After 2, 7 and 14 days, the fish are tested in a number of different ways to see if their responses– both physical and electrophysiological — to a variety of different “smells” (chemical cues mixed into control water or treatment water). The results are detailed in the paper and supplemental materials.
Basically, for our purposes, it appears that juvenile sea bass have differing responses to water borne chemicals (we could call this “smells” or “odors”) under lowered pH (and higher CO2). Some of these differing responses could be considered detrimental to survival. Higher CO2 exposed fish swim less and freeze (quit moving) more. They seem to respond less readily to olfactory predator cues. Given the experimental set-up shown in the illustration from the paper (above) ones is free to wonder if their responses are anything near those that would be found in the wild.
Of course, the rub is: If the pH and CO2 concentrations change in tiny increments over the next 80 to 100 years, will the same effects be seen or will the gene pool of sea bass adapt themselves to the changes, as apparently, they have adapted to past changes?
I’ll let Dr. Wilson have the last word. Regarding these issues, Dr. Wilson gives us this:
“It is possible that the results may have been different if the juvenile sea bass had been hatched and raised in the elevated CO2 environment. However, various studies have shown similar findings in terms of disrupted behaviour even in fish that have been maintained in similar elevated CO2 levels over several generations. For this reason it seems very unlikely that the rate of change of CO2 in the water was the cause of the effects we saw rather than the effect of the CO2 itself. Secondly, we know that physiologically (in terms of blood chemistry) fish acclimate to elevated CO2 within 24 hours, and gene expression changes are usually complete within 2 to 7 days. So 14 days should be plenty of time for fish to reach anew steady state in terms of their behaviour and physiology. Of course, the rise in CO2 that is occurring in our atmosphere and oceans now is slow compared to any experiments we can carry out in the lab. So it is possible that the changes that occur over of many many generations (i.e. adaptation over the next 80 years or so) may be sufficient to overcome the negative effects that are so often observed in laboratory experiments. However, that is very difficult to know for sure, as we don’t have time to wait and see. That’s why short term experiments like these are a very useful starting point.”
# # # # #
Author’s Comment Policy:
This essay is not about Ocean Acidification itself, but about poorly written and misleading headlines and dodgy information contained in the Press Releases sent out by institutional Press Offices.
No researcher should ever allow the Press Office to mention his/her work or quote them without demanding the right of prior approval of the final copy of the press release.
I have yet to query a researcher on a press quote and have them respond “Yes, they have that quote right.” It is always “That’s not exactly what I said.” and/or “That’s not really what I meant.”
When will they ever learn?
# # # # #
Or maybe the lower alkalinity intensified the smell so that they thought the predator was right on top of them, and thus they played possum as a final desperate attempt to avoid being eaten. I don’t think this study can answer any of these questions. Personally I’m happy with letting natural selection sort things out. It’s worked well for millions of years, why would anyone believe it won’t work now? Oh yes, because us filthy humans have interfered with the system (which is so delicately balanced that it is ready to crash at the slightest perturbation).
SeanC ==> One wonders how they know that “freezing” means the fish are anxious. Maybe one of the researchers speaks “sea bass”.
I rather doubt that referring to going from 8.1 to 7.8, linguistically can be considered becoming “more acidic”. This means language has NO precision. I argue that language DOES have precision. The only comparison I can make to illustrate this ABSURD and INSULTING use of the English language would be to say, “Lady So-and-So was observed to have lost 4 pounds last week, therefore indicating she has become less pregnant.” Point being, if the water were at pH 6.9999999 and went to 6.9999998 one could say it had become “more acidic”. Although perhaps only if it was a PURE water solution with only something that generates an H3O+ in solution. (For any solution with the dissolved elements as Sea Water has, it would be a BUFFER solution, and arguments about CO2 absorption making it go “acidic” are almost always MOOT, on the basis of known solution chemistry.
Max ==> The term Ocean Acidification has passed into common usage both in the press and scientific circles, even if there could have been a far better choice. It was chosen for propaganda purposes taken from the language of chemists — had it been confined to chemical journals, it would have been fine — but it escaped and we are now we are stuck with it.
You are quite right — the ocean will never become so unbalanced to be truly acidic — pH lower than 7 without something like a giant ball of frozen CO2 or other acidic substance crashing down from space (an unlikely scenario).
While I agree the term was selected for its propaganda aspects, here is an analogy that may make it not wrong.
Even when the weather is -40, we say it ‘warms up’ to -20. Neither are warm, but -20 is warmer than -40 (and we do use those terms).
But maybe warm is a poor analogy to acid. Maybe hot is a better analogy. We wouldn’t say is the ice is melting (-40 to -20) or that it is more liquid.
“Climate change is causing polar meltification of the ice at the South Pole” This would be a completely wrong inaccurate statement. Ice temperature moving from -60 to -58 is not meltification, nor is it becoming more liquid.
These folks are trying to find things out — whether or not changing ocean pH will harm fish. It appears acute changes in pH can affect olfactory cues….we have no idea if tiny changes spread over decades will have any effect or whether any effects it does have will benefit or harm fish survival.
If ALL fish are affected equally, maybe the whole issue will be a wash.
It won’t be corrected, of course. Or if it is, it’ll be like a retraction in a newspaper. What was headlines on the front cover, will be quietly retracted in a small box on p18.
I would love to ask one of these scientists why they just can’t use the term “less alkaline”, which is more informative, instead of “more acidic”. Of course, like many here, I suspect that is because to the ignorant masses, “more acidic” is scarier. But I would still love to get them to admit it, or at least see what kind of verbal gymnastics they employ to avoid that admission.
Paul ==> There is no doubt that the use of the term and references to “more acidic” is based on its “scare factor”. “Less alkaline” just doesn’t have that scary ring to it……
The whole concept of ocean acidification is absurd. The oceans contain almost fifty times as much CO2 as the atmosphere, and volume of the oceans is a lot less than that of the atmosphere. (The oceans cover 70% of the globe and have an average depth of 3.8 km, or about 12,500 feet. You do the math.) Consequently the oceanic concentration of CO2 is over one hundred times that of the atmosphere (if anyone would like the detailed calculation, I will post it here). Yet with all this dissolved CO2, the oceans are comfortably alkaline, with a pH of about 8.0. This can only occur if the oceans are independently buffered so that the dissolved CO2 has little or no effect on its pH value.
Atmospheric CO2 levels have increased by less than 50% in the last half century. Since oceanic concentration is over 100 times that of the atmosphere, this increase can only increase the oceanic concentration by a few percent at most. Since we know the oceans must be buffered, this will have an insignificant effect on pH, and one that will in any case be buried in the natural variation of oceanic pH.
The concept of ocean acidification probably arose in 1979 when someone accidentally dropped a factor of a million in a scientific paper. In the 1970s the US ran a program called GEOSECS that chemically analysed seawater from all over the globe, summer and winter, from the ocean surface to the ocean floor. The results for CO2 (and incidentally pH value) were presented in a 1979 conference paper (https://dge.carnegiescience.edu/SCOPE/SCOPE_16/SCOPE_16_1.5.07_Takahashi_271-286.pdf). In this paper the authors correctly derived a value for the average global concentration of oceanic CO2, then calculated the total amount of CO2 in the world’s oceans by multiplying this figure by the volume of the oceans. Unfortunately, the figure they used for the volume was 1370 cubic km (see p.279), when in fact it should have been 1370 *million* cu km. As a result, their CO2 total was a factor of a million too low.
To compound the error, this erroneous CO2 total amount was stated in the abstract at the top of the paper, but not the (correct) average concentration. As a result, people read the abstract but not the whole paper, and used this figure to derive an average concentration which was a factor of a million too low. Under this scenario, there is only a trace amount of CO2 in the oceans, which contain only about 1/20,000 of the amount in the atmosphere, and any increase in atmospheric levels will presumably have a significant effect. But put the factor of a million back in, and atmospheric levels once more become insignificant.
Roger ==> As far as I know, it is widely acknowledged that the seas contain the overwhelming majority of CO2 on the planet. I’ve never seen it said otherwise.
Kip ==> nor have I seen it said otherwise. However, something must have started the concept of ocean acidification, and I suspect that it began shortly after the 1979 paper I cited. Since then it has simply been a case of conceptual inertia. Once an idea (such as CAGW, for example) has entered the general consciousness, it is very difficult to get rid of it, even if, as I pointed out, it is fundamentally absurd. There is also a lot of research grant money to be made out of it, which also accounts for the longevity of a fundamentally absurd idea.
As I mentioned above, the best analogy I could come up with is water temperatures where there is a name for above, below, and at the freezing point.
When frozen water is warmed from -1.2 to -0.8 (analogous to a pH change from 8.2 to 7.8) it would be incorrect to say it has undergone melting (or meltification as I like to call it, analogous to the term acidification). Yes, it is now closer to the melting point (analogous to neutral pH), but still not melting or melted.
Here is what Nylo said 5 years ago on WUWT
“What perhaps may be not so true, is that this outgassing affects the atmospheric concentration of CO2. There will be more CO2, yes, but I’m guessing that the oceans will NOT ONLY release CO2. There must be other gasses dissolved as well. So it outgasses CO2, and maybe O2, N2, Argon… as well. So concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere MAY NOT change as a result of the outgassing.
But wait! We have paleoclimatic records showing more atmospheric CO2 when warmer! Isn’t that proof of CO2 release by the oceans? Well, it may perhaps be proof of more CO2 PRODUCTION in the ocean, increasing the amount of CO2 that is dissolved in the water just because of biological productivity (more O2 consumers than CO2 consumers), making the concentration greater than there is in the atmosphere as your calculation here has shown… and then by outgassing, transferring some of this difference in CO2 concentration to the atmosphere.
That’s the only explanation I can think of right now. But it brings interesting conclusions if it happens to be true, doesn’t it? To begin with, all the story about ocean acidification crumbles. Ocean acidifies, yes, but not necessarily because of our emissions, but because of its own biological processes as a result of the warming… And part of the accumulated CO2 in the atmosphere would have been released by the oceans, not us.”
I’ve read chemists who argue that “ocean acidification” is technically correct, but I’m pretty sure “Acidic oceans…” is not correct.
Roy ==> Thanks for stopping by — I’m “pretty sure” you’re right…
For chemists who work in labs and never see the light of day, their pocket protectors full of different colored pens and pencils and a tiny ruler (this description is of a personal friend) “ocean acidification” is correct terminology. It should, however,be confined to chemical journals.
We have thought it poor practice to “conduct science by press release”. That is, a research group deliberately puts out a press release which contains dramatic statements which are wholly unsupported by the underlying research.
By the same token, WUWT often has feature posts based, not on a recent paper, but on a press release about said paper. Often we find said press release is shoddy or poorly written. Nonetheless, people criticize the press release thinking they are criticizing the paper or the research itself.
A waste of time and bandwidth all around.
Please, skip the PR, and post on the actual paper, or not at all.
My usual mantra is that most published research findings are false. It’s a result of perverse incentives. link
Here’s a quote that sums up one of the problems:
You’d have to be a brain dead sea slug to not see how that’s bad for science. The heart of the scientific method is, after all, replication.
The linked article examines the idea that the scientific paper itself may be obsolete. It suggests a couple of interesting alternatives. The best, IMHO, is Project Jupyter. It is an interactive environment aimed at better conveying ideas and data.
Anyone who has struggled for hours grinding through a scientific paper to finally realize, “But that’s trivially simple.” will appreciate the need for a better way of communicating.
Ocean Acidification: You Are Doing It Wrong!
“So how might we do it right?”, you may ask.
Attend, gentle reader, and I shall elucidate.
First we need to select a bit of ocean which is somewhat isolated or at least geographically constrained.
Next we need a source of acid.
We need to convert the entire United States electrical system to the use of high sulfur coal for all electrical generation. All of the sulfur and as much NOx as possible is captured at the generation stations. The captured mix is shipped to Boston where it is fully oxidized to Nitric and Sulfuric acids. The acid stream, in industrial quantities, is piped into the outer Boston Harbor. From there, the acidified water can mix with the larger Cape Cod Bay. Prevailing currents will carry the acid waters northward. It may thus be possible to acidify the Western Atlantic from Cape Cod Bay across the Gulf of Maine clear up to Nova Scotia.
If the experiment proves successful, other suitable areas can be considered. The Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Arabia, the Sea of Cortez, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Mediterranean Sea all recommend themselves.
And Now You Know.