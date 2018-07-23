24% of Tesla Model 3 Orders Cancelled, Cancellations Outnumber New Orders

Guest ROTFLMAO! by David Middleton
From the purveyors of Fake News…
24% of Tesla Model 3 orders have been canceled, analyst says
July 19, 2018
July 19, 2018
Tesla is finally making enough Model 3s — but an analyst says many customers are growing too impatient to wait any longer for them.
Cancellations for Model 3 orders have picked up in recent weeks. Refunds now outpace deposits for Tesla’s new mass-market electric car, according to Needham & Co. analyst Rajvindra Gill. Tesla disputes that.
In an analyst note delivered to clients Thursday, Gill cited extended wait times for the car, the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit, and the fact that Tesla has not yet made the $35,000 base model of the car available for purchase yet.
About one in every four Model 3 orders is canceled, Gill said, double the rate from a year ago. Customers have to put down a refundable $1,000 deposit to reserve a Model 3, then pay another $2,500 to choose their specific version. They pay the rest when the car is delivered.
The wait time for a Model 3 is about 4 months to a year, and base model customers could wait until 2020, Gill said.
A Tesla spokesperson denied that Model 3 cancellations exceed new orders.
Who do you believe?
Stark Industries Tesla, CNN or the Wall Street analyst?
Tesla has finally topped 5,000 Model 3 units per month, delivering 6,250 and 6,062 in May and June respectively. Tesla’s monthly Model 3 output is now up to about 55 hours worth of Ford F-Series production.
Makes total sense given the huge number of pre-orders that existed and the time that they were kept waiting. Wake me up when Tesla doesn’t find enough buyers to sell all the cars that they can produce.
Quite a classic dilemma: Tesla might produce less cars instead of stockpiling them. The stock exchange gurus will take anything Tesla does as what it is: gross incompetence. Tesla is doomed. It may rise again – as a “Model T” Volkswagen or Porsche subsidiary.
Gonna take a bite of Snow Whites Apple? Or prick your finger on the wrong spindle?
Consider yourself woken up : 1) Tesla changed their ordering, now allowing people to order Model 3s, but only the highly optioned versions. This indicates a lack of
many such buyers on their waiting list (Tesla hides their data – they provide no numbers for their waiting list buyers or their preferences). 3) Model S and Model Y orders have dropped. 4) Tesla will operate at a sticker price disadvantage in their main market when they lose their $7500 buyer tax credit come Dec 31, 2018
5) Competitors will provide over a 120 electric models to compete against Tesla vehicles andmost will arrive within 1 to 3 years. Already the Jaguar I Pace, Porsche Taycan,Buick Enspire , new Nissan Leaf, and Kia SUVs are about to hit the showrooms and Tesla has NO technological advantages to protect their offerings.
Tesla will also lose hundreds of millions in ZEV credit values as the other automakers pour EVs on the road and don’t need to buy them. Everything coming down the pike presents an obstacle for Tesla.
Musk in now requesting suppliers return money they have already been paid for products they already provided.
LOL. Musk seems to be getting more absurd every time I read something about Tesla.
https://motls.blogspot.com/2018/07/musk-to-suppliers-return-cash-make.html
The projected total cost of the Model 3 has risen from $35k to $78k , because of increased production costs and phasing-out of government subsidies. Quite a difference!
Just about the new cost of my BMW X5 DIESEL SAV.
Projected by whom?
This isn’t a bad thing for Tesla. Tesla is deceptive with their message – they say they want to make cheap cars (to keep their stock price high, so nobody buys them out), but actually want to profit on luxury cars. Getting 24% of the people who have been waiting for the cheapo cars off their back will let them focus more on selling the pricey model 3 types. Remade Roadster is just around the corner, it will be a profit house.
You cannot tell how profitable something is from its price. And how does the stock stay high if making the more expensive cars would make more money? And why would anybody buy them out when they are losing $1 billion a quarter? Aside from that, stock manipulation is actually a crime anyway, so if they are being “deceptive” perhaps the SEC might like to pay them a visit?
The stock price is all a lie, I’ll give you that. But did you see that Tesla’s making 30% on the base model of each model 3? Have you seen the amount of infrastructure they’ve built? Noticed the ravenous, and cash-stocked eco-hippy fan base? (Most of these stock holders wouldn’t sell if their stock was track to $1 or if it hit $2000. FWIW, I don’t own any.) Have you looked into the quality of their battery technology?
If Tesla dropped to $50 tomorrow, no doubt companies like Apple would bid, because Tesla is all about the decade of the 2020s.
You mean the bubble of the 20s?
Amazing, isn’t it? Each stock of Tesla is a tulip bulb that could grow into 20,000 bushels of corn, but only if that belief is maintained long enough.
It’ll take a vast amount of extra CO2 to grow that amount of Corn from a single Tulip Bulb
That and a lot of magic fairy dust and Unicorn Flatus
If Tesla is making 30% on the base model of each model 3, then
1. why aren’t they actually making base models (the much-touted $35,000 car has yet to be actually sold to anyone), and
2. why did they post a net loss of over $360,000 PER HOUR EVERY HOUR in Q1 of this year (total $784.6 million for the quarter)?
Maybe that 30% is not quite accurate? (to put it mildly)
1) They want to sell the pricey things instead to look good on the books. They don’t believe that there will be any lack of interest when they finally get around to selling the base model 3.
2) Investment in future things to wow investors to keep the stock price high later on keeps them from making good profit. Unfortunately doing 2 requires a boost from 1. They’re riding a razor’s edge.
IN 2017 TESLA produced and delivered 103,200 vehicles at a net loss of $2,200,000,000 ($2.2B) which averages to a loss of $21,355 per vehicle sold.
IN 2016 TESLA produced and delivered 83,922 vehicles at a net loss of $674,914 which averages to $8.04 per vehicle sold.
Perhaps they should produce fewer cars thereby limiting the size of their loss
Most businesses if they are lucky make a 5% net profit. Why would they be making 30% and why on the base model?
Bubbles collapse spectacularly. I am just guessing here, but there will be a day when Tesla goes to the capital markets and can’t quite raise the capital they need. Since the entire investor market is built on “I bet I’m not the one holding the bag when this goes under” that will be an interesting day. I suspect on that day (probably unfolding over weeks then months) the stock value will collapse, Tesla will stop paying suppliers altogether, lawsuits will be filed in rapid succession, and orders will grind to a halt. As the orders plummet the factories will be shuttered (seriously, who opens a factory in Freemont California?) and pieces sold off to the highest bidder (assuming anyone bids).
What I am really interested in is what happens to the stranded assets since replacement parts will be discontinued, and the supercharger network will likely stop being maintained.
“seriously, who opens a factory in Freemont California?.”
They took over a defunct GM plant with a railway already there to deliver cars/batteries etc.
Got a great deal
Long ago before the crash a lot of bay area companies ( including one I worked for) had freemont facilities ( look up automall parkway)
great location
Mosh
Presumably a lot of their eco conscious customers will also come from the general area and presumably they take Bitcoin?
tonyb
Toyota could not make money at that plant producing ordinary cars.
“… topped 5,000 Model 3 units per month…” – shouldn’t that read “per week” rather than month?
Per month…
https://insideevs.com/monthly-plug-in-sales-scorecard/
Dave ==> To make the chart a little clearer for our readers:
Plus, only Tesla’s are as versatile to double as crematoriums.
They could have delivered more that month, I bet. They’re playing the tax game since they’re so close to 200,000, so there’s some delay on deliveries.
The sales numbers are what they are.
Hi Bob,
Well it depends on where Tesla is assuming an earth week or a Uranus week ; Pluto no longer being a planet and all.
I think I should stop here
michael
Tesla claims to have manufactured 5,000 Model 3’s in the last week of the second quarter…
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/02/tesla-drops-after-analyst-says-its-production-rate-is-not-sustainable.html
If Tesla is manufacturing 5,000 Model 3’s per week; but only delivering 6,000/month… there are a lot of cars sitting around, not generating revenue.
This could be a nightmare in the making, If they can’t move those vehicles by the end of Dec 2018 they get taxed on them
Lets see for just one month 15,000 X $75,000 per vehicle at 10% tax ooh wait Tesla,, they don’t pay taxes they get subsidies -silly me.
michael
China has ghost cities, Tesla may have ghost cars waiting for souls.
Sitting around tying up cash you mean. Stock is working capital.
Elon Musk, is an arrogant, egotistical twat & lives off other peoples cash, he needs taking down…maybe with this –
https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/thai-cave-rescuer-threatens-to-sue-elon-musk-over-pedo-remark/
OK, I’ll accept maybe Musk really is playing something of a con game, but I’d hate to see the Falcon launch system caught up in his empire’s collapse should it happen. It’s an amazing achievement.
For some reason, they can’t deliver these cars….
Tesla is stocking ‘thousands’ of Model 3’s in parking lots, shorts are freaking out about it
Parking lots full of Tesla Model 3 vehicles have been spotted around California in the past few days and Tesla naysayers and shorts are framing the discoveries as the automaker stockpiling vehicles due to a lack of demand.
One of those facilities is in Lathrop.
In the parking lot of the building, a large number of Model 3 vehicles (estimated at around 2,000) have been spotted this week.
Another lot was spotted in Burbank for an estimated 4,000 vehicles and the usual Tesla shorts and naysayers had a field day about the discovery yesterday:
https://electrek.co/2018/07/20/tesla-stocking-model-3-lots-tsla-shorts-freaking-out/
Most automakers manufacture cars for the purpose of selling them… There’s not much revenue in stockpiled cars.
Keep in mind…this was before they produced 5000 in one week….added together it’s about 10,000 teslas
If they can’t deliver 5,000 vehicles per week, what was the purpose in “Herculean efforts and albeit a few hours after a self-imposed deadline, Tesla finally achieved its latest goal to reach production of 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week”?
none and it’s pitiful…like you point out…other car manf do that in almost 1 day
Hi David,
I was looking for a break down of state by sales, but I stumbled across this.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2018/01/tesla-continues-to-press-ahead-for-direct-sales-in-nebraska-wisconsin/
seems many states do not allow direct sales from the manufacturer. Only through dealerships.
Opens a can of worms I think.
michael
Tesla gets around that in Texas by having “showroom” type stores.
Another point is to get that 5000 in one week, they had to do a lot of resource shifting. This shifting will hurt future production.
Hi Latitude, it just dawned on me, is Tesla paying rent on these lots that they are storing cars on. Next how secure are the lots and if the is security what is the cost?
I do not think the stock piling of vehicles is some brilliant plan. Tesla seems to have the three stooges running the operation.
michael
There maybe two reasons for this type of shell game with the model 3. One they built higher end cars with more bells and whistles that nobody had orders for because they would be profitable if sold. Two these car were built in a rush to make the numbers look good but they are all missing some essential finishing parts. They could be completed to deliver to the customers when these missing parts were available. An example would be they are missing some of the easier replaceable battery packs. The production numbers should be looked at with numbers produced and delivered to customers not just numbers produced.
Driving back from SoCal to Sacramento last Friday we passed scores of Model 3’s, some on semis, many driving. It’s got impressive engineering; I just can’t get past the fact that it from certain angles it looks like the tiptoeing octopi (accompanying ‘Dave the Octopus’) in Penguins of Madagascar….
If software doesn’t kill you, hardware might. https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/power-steering-falling-apart.100951/
One must admit that if people are willing to put money up front and wait three years for a car to be built that they’ve never seen in the flesh or driven there’s some impressive advertising and hype going on. I keep waiting for them to run out of low hanging fruit buyers but it hasn’t happened…. yet. There’s only so many people that have the money and can live with EV limitations.
1000 dollar refundable deposit is no a deposit.
its just status signalling.
True that.
It’s actually an ingenious interest-free-loan to Elon Musk, with no durable repayment date. My millennial nephew is one of the nearly half-million who contributed to this half-billion dollar loan to Tesla, and he is yet to see a car, even though he told me he had been invited by email to “design his car”. I have no idea where his car is sitting in the queue, whether on a lot in SAC or BUR, or is yet to be built. I hope he decides soon whether to give up and request his G-note back.
The wait time estimate seems a bit low to me. Over 450,000 units are on backlog, and a recent production week has fallen to 4,330 units. It’s not surprising that there would be more cancellations among those 450,000 customers than new orders from people who are just now getting on the waiting list.
Better cancel now, while you still have a chance of getting your deposit back.
When Tesla ends up in bankruptcy, these kinds of deposits go to the back of the pack when it comes to divying up the assets.
In fact, if you cancel too close to the bankruptcy, the bankruptcy judge could order you to return the deposit so it can be redistributed to higher priority debtors.
I’d rather get a Chevy Bolt if anything, but over the last 2 years, I’ve seen the price on it jump from $41K to 44K in Canada with a $5000 incentive. It is still $600/mo over 7 years which is still more expensive/month than a low end Mercedes. Still waiting for better battery technology.
Still, I hate to see American companies fail… perhaps somewhere in the near future Musk’s car will become the Chevy or Ford Tesla.
Stark Industries developed the arc (fusion) reactor, ‘Just to keep the Greens happy.’ Heh.
Which is maybe what we should do. A lot cheaper than their pipedreams.
“Who do you believe? Stark Industries Tesla, CNN or the Wall Street analyst?”
since the disclosure is material… seems clear
I’m no fan of Tesla, but the cancellation stat is a bit misleading.
Tesla opened up ordering to everyone recently, flat $2500 fee. No reservations anymore. Current reservation holders have already paid $1000, but still have to pay an additional $2500 in order to configure their car for a total of $3500 non refundable sitting at Tesla until their car delivers. So, some reservation holders are cancelling their reservation, getting the $1000 back, and then putting in a new order for a car with the $2500 fee instead. In theory, they get their car in about the same time frame, but with $1000 less tied up at Tesla.
Of course Tesla doesn’t report near enough detail to figure out how much of this is going on, but I expect it skews the numbers a lot.
While I have not studied Tesla, it reminds me of a similar situation many years ago in the computer industry.
For a while, the Osborne I took the industry by storm.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osborne_Computer_Corporation
I was working at a rival computer company at the time and my bosses were having fits about the fact that we could not sell against the Osborne I profitably. They were convinced that our engineers were just a bunch of bone heads that could not design a cost competitive machine.
To help us understand the genius of the Osborne I, we took one apart and costed it screw by screw, chip by chip, and flex cable by flex cable. When we totaled up all the parts and labor, it turned out that Osborne’s design was significantly more expensive than ours. But Osborne sold each one at a significant loss.
Still there was much fear from our management, that once the oft promised Osborne II came out we would be doomed.
It never came out. The excuse was ‘production issues.’ The real problem was that other people’s money ran out and Osborne was bankrupt.
If you want to found a startup with incredible sales and growth, just sell gold and price it 10 or 20 percent under market. If you can get some help from the government, even better!
My poor, literally, friends and relatives with low income, are quite shocked when told that the taxes on their low incomes, many of them on pension, help pay for the rich people’s new electric toy.