24% of Tesla Model 3 Orders Cancelled, Cancellations Outnumber New Orders

Guest ROTFLMAO! by David Middleton

From the purveyors of Fake News…

24% of Tesla Model 3 orders have been canceled, analyst says

by Jordan Valinsky @CNNMoney

July 19, 2018

Tesla is finally making enough Model 3s — but an analyst says many customers are growing too impatient to wait any longer for them.

Cancellations for Model 3 orders have picked up in recent weeks. Refunds now outpace deposits for Tesla’s new mass-market electric car, according to Needham & Co. analyst Rajvindra Gill. Tesla disputes that.

In an analyst note delivered to clients Thursday, Gill cited extended wait times for the car, the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit, and the fact that Tesla has not yet made the $35,000 base model of the car available for purchase yet.

About one in every four Model 3 orders is canceled, Gill said, double the rate from a year ago. Customers have to put down a refundable $1,000 deposit to reserve a Model 3, then pay another $2,500 to choose their specific version. They pay the rest when the car is delivered.

The wait time for a Model 3 is about 4 months to a year, and base model customers could wait until 2020, Gill said.

A Tesla spokesperson denied that Model 3 cancellations exceed new orders.

[…]

CNN Money