What drought? New device from MIT pulls drinking water out of thin air

While there’s no imminent drinking water crisis in the U.S., technology like this can be helpful abroad – Anthony
Powered only by solar energy, a new device developed at MIT could provide relief to regions where water is scarce.
A device developed by Evelyn Wang, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT, harvests clean drinking water from vapor in the air, even in arid conditions.
With droughts plaguing much of the western United States and millions of people across the globe living without access to safe water, the need for technologies that produce clean water is greater than ever. The key, according to Evelyn Wang, the Gail E. Kendall Professor and department head for MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, is in the very air we breathe.
“Water vapor is all around us in the air, even in arid conditions,” explains Wang. She and her team in MIT’s Device Research Laboratory have developed a device that can tap into this abundant resource and literally pull water out of thin air.
The key to the process is a powder that desiccates the air, attracting vapor directly to the porous matrix at the base of the device’s main chamber like a sponge. The vapor is then condensed into liquid and can be collected as usable water – even in dry atmospheres with as low as 20 percent humidity.
The entire process of converting the water vapor found in air into potable water can be done using only the power of the sun. “The device is completely passive,” says Wang. “There is no need to use outside power supplies which can help keep the device low-cost and efficient.”
Keeping costs low and efficiency high is one of Wang’s central goals. “We hope to develop a device that provides relief to the millions of people living in communities that lack the infrastructure needed to provide access to clean drinking water or those living in regions plagued by drought,” adds Wang.
During a field test in Tempe, Arizona earlier this year, a small proof-of-concept prototype of the device extracted a quarter-liter of water per day per kilogram of the absorbent powder. The researchers hope to increase this output by further tailoring the powder and optimizing the device.
If the production capacity of the device can be increased, Wang’s research could have a tangible impact in places experiencing water scarcity — even in the driest of conditions.
Submitted by: Mary Beth O’Leary / Department of Mechanical Engineering | Video by: John Freidah | 1 min, 23 sec
if used in the quantity needed, this device would increase the arid areas..
Measuarbly drying the air with this device , even thousands of these, is equivalent to draining Lake Erie with a soup ladle…
This device is not intended as a bulk collector for irrigation. It is water for people and maybe livestock. The amount of water it would remove would be a drop in the bucket (only from the air it interacts with, not the kilometers of air around and above it). Trying to find a cloud in the silver lining?
I’m attempting to find even any silver tarnish smudges or any traces of benefit on that cloud.
This doesn’t promote itself as better than condensation cycle. If it is more energy dependent then it is not better.
What reason is forcing somebody to attempt to raise livestock in a desert, or consider it a good idea?
These are the questions we should be asking, not how to enable somebody to act stupidly.
“Just because you can, doesn’t mean that you should.”
After some further investigation to this scheme I am embarrassed for my alma mater.
This is one of the most frivolous concepts ever conceived.
The concept of a solar still is very very old. Why not simply steam the rocks in the desert to get their moisture.
You would need vast quantities of this to make enough even to make enough for that soup ladle. As a proof of concept, it’s entirely unimpressive.
If you pull water out of the air, the already parched land will give up its moisture all the more quickly. I suspect that if you pull out enough water for irrigation, the net result will be worse.
If you’re going to farm in arid conditions, you’re better off changing the way you farm. link
Just what we need, a device to drop the global relative humidity and bring on another ice age. Less WV in the atmosphere means less heat stored. Then throw in increased evaporation by the oceans into drier air, which causes ocean skin cooling.
Sounds like someone needs a grant or two to figure all this out before we commit to this on a grand scale.
I have a lot of time on my hands so I volunteer. Sounds like a lot of world travel to nice resort areas.
“Just what we need, a device to drop the global relative humidity and bring on another ice age. “
No. Just as you can’t achieve a long term increase in humidity by letting off steam, so you can’t achieve a long term increase in aridity. There is an ongoing dynamic equilibrium where about 1 ton water/m2/year (spatial average) evaporates from sea, condenses and falls as rain. Trying to dry the air just leads to more evaporation. Trying to moisten it just makes more rain.
Nick, extracting water from the air is different in Sahara and in Amazonia. This device could be useful in humid conditions, provided there is enough sunshine.
In areas with high humidity, availability of water is not an issue. Clean drinking water is totally different and is a function of sanitation not availability.
Amazonians don’t need active dehumidifiers to create water.
Nick Stokes: “There is an ongoing dynamic equilibrium … Trying to dry the air just leads to more evaporation. Trying to moisten it just makes more rain.”
Did you just describe the mechanism which precludes any potential ‘runaway’ climate change?
We need to get this product in production before it gets banned in NY and CA “out of an abundance of caution.”
California will probably find that the powder causes cancer and ban the device. As for NY, it’ll probably depend on who pays the bigger bribes.
What is the powder that desiccated the air? Is it plentiful? Is it harmful? Does it take a lot of energy to produce?
As others have said, is it a good idea to further dry the air in already dry areas?
tonyb
Right out of Frank Herbert’s “Dune”. This will become a key preppers device. A few thoughts:
I’d like to get a metric: grams/H2O/hour/device kilograms as a function of temperature and humidity.
I’d like to suggest the use of silver in the device to deter bacterial fouling.
They’ve reinvented the de-humidifier!!
My thoughts as well, only they seem to have created a more complex dehumidifier. One that needs 8 kg of powder working for each human just to meet the daily drinking needs.
Maybe everybody will just need to lug around back-pack with a water reclamation system for their personal needs. Lets combine these into a functional garment that can be worn when going outside.
…Stillsuits from Dune.
There is no mention on how much energy this device uses to extract the moisture from the absorbent powder.
I don’t imagine this powder will willingly cede its recently gotten gains as it is specifically intended to absorb water.
Unless this new process is any more efficient than the tried and tested condensation cycle, what have they created that is of any real use?
Such a process would only be valuable for sustaining living conditions in an already inhospitable climate. If reliance for such systems were to become required for habitation in these regions, then continued habitation in those spots is dependent on availability of energy.
One can see evidence of such occurrences with today’s environmental control technologies. In large urban heat islands built in regions where habitability is dependent on indoor temperature control, large portions of the population are placed into distress when the power systems are inadequate to supply the required demand.
“There is no mention on how much energy this device uses to extract the moisture from the absorbent powder.”
It is traditional in academia never to provide any numbers that could reveal in seconds the utter bogosity of the underlying concept.
Not a new idea by any means, but they’ve probably optimised it a bit. Might be useful for expeditions and rescues, but there’s not enough water in the air to run anything bigger…
In a similar vein, think “solar energy”. It’s a fool’s idea to try to run an industrial society with it. But every time I travel, I see solar batteries performing useful work. They sit on traffic signs, pointing South, charging batteries to power “Attention!” lights blinking on the signs. Or whatever other low-power use that would otherwise have to be connected up to a power line or need battery replacements every now-and-then.
Sort of like running a water pipe or a water-carrying truck to a place in the middle of a desert.
Yes, there are desert tribes who have collected moisture from the night air for centuries, and probably millennia. Articles on scientific breakthroughs sometimes fail to acknowledge preceding technologies.
1kg of their material pulled 250cc of water out of the air over 24hrs.
In a temperate climate, water intake is (recommended) 2.5L/day.
Thats about 10kg of material – hardly portable, and this is for only one person.
My guess is that if you put four (for a normal western family) side by side, you won’t get anything like 250cc/day out of them. They will need to be widely spaced.
Move out into an hot, arid climate and water needs increase. So you are probably looking at 20kg per person.
Then there is the camel … or two … or three
This is interesting, and a fan to move the air might improve things, but I don’t think its really an answer.
We’re missing something here.
There are any number of ‘magic powders’ that will pull water out of thin air, sodium or calcium chlorides, silica gel, almost any ‘nitrate’ but, fair doings, they do rather have drawbacks.
What is missing is the magic step where the vapour extracted from the powder ‘is condensed’
How?
How does this condensation happen – don’t you need a cold surface?
What makes the cold surface?
Why even bother with the magic powder – why not just condense water vapour straight out of the air onto the cold surface and not bother with the powder?
Why not simply use an air-conditioner, or leave the door open on your fridge/freezer?
Why not use a Peltier Cooler – all solid state and can be powered by any old solar panel directly?
And this is where I get into real trouble, when I note that A Girl has invented this.
Why not use ‘A Boy’ – as in – Male Of The Species to find the water.
Like girls have a ‘social gene’ – a 6th sense if you like, so do boys.
Except theirs is the ability to sense the presence of water when not immediately obvious.
Under the dirt. Water divining.
(Everybody cracks up laughing)
Maybe go walkabouts an original Aborigine person – if there are any left on this world.
Think. Where did we evolve? A fairly hot & dry place. yes/no
Would not the ability to ‘sense water’ be One Fantastically Useful Thing for people who were hunters and may/would be required to track/follow animals they had shot/injured/poisoned across big expanses of open/unknown country. Possibly for days.
Water is key. So, dig a hole into some damp dirt and put a transparent cover over it. The trick of course being, knowing where the damp dirt is under a foot or so of bone-dry hot sand.
Is that why ‘we’ were successful and others were not
(What are all those fins and pipes under the condensation chamber in the video?
Is that a Peltier Cooler…..)
Quarter-Liter of water per day? A CUP of water per DAY! Per KG of absorbent?
My cheap, Home Depot dehumidifier makes ~20 gallons a day if I can empty it whenever it fills up, and it weighs a significant amount less.
I also note that there was no mention of how much solar panel space this requires for the purge functions and the fans. I would be shocked if it’s a rational amount.
Finally, to quote Samuel L. Jackson (in character as Frozone), “There is No Water In The Air”. Most drought-stricken places have far less than 20% humidity.
It will have trouble going from small curiosity to practical application, I bet it never gets out of the lab. There have been other such attempts, they all flop.
There was another one, claiming to condense water underground, from air, here is the web site, it is a crock of bull.
https://www.waterseer.org
water stills have been around for hundreds of years … this is just a new costly way to do it … interesting experiment though … but anyone living in dangerously arid conditions needs to move not buy this …
So, 33 pounds of the mystery powder could produce about 1 gallon of water per day. Be still, my beating heart.
Crop irrigation in remote areas? If affordable, I’d use it on my melons and sweet potatoes. Sweet!
What is the material used to desiccate the air? What are the production issues? Is it, horrors, carbon-based, derived from hydrocarbons? Is the manufacturing process green, sustainable, renewable? How many Kw per unit of product? Just a few of the questions.
We know that cutting down trees made the air around Mt. Kilimanjaro less humid. Which led to fewer clouds and less snow. Not enough snow to replenish the glacier ice lost due to sublimation.
Just weeks ago a study reported that urbanization in part of California removed enough vegetation that the air there also lost humidity. Not only did this also result in fewer clouds, but fewer clouds and less humidity is making it harder to fight wildfires in that area.
Then there is the report about the Baobab trees in Africa and how the oldest of them are dying. We know that many in Africa depend on open fires because they do not have access to other forms of energy. Reports state that areas are rapidly being stripped of trees and brush by people using it for firewood. Could a drop in humidity from vegetation loss be a cause of stress to Baobab trees?
Now we are supposed to suck humidity even more humidity from the air?