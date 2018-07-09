Claim: The World will Want to Buy Australia’s Carbon Credits

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The climate debate in Australia has descended into farce, as desperate green sympathisers try to maintain the impression that the world cares about CO2.
Withdrawing from the Paris agreement makes no economic sense
Peter Castellas
Mon 9 Jul 2018 13.48 AEST
Those who advocate for leaving Paris are economically, environmentally and socially irresponsible
Withdrawing from the Paris agreement is not an option for Australia, unless we want to suffer severe economic consequences as a result.
Australia is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and it is in our national interest to support effective global action. The Paris agreement sets a common multilateral platform that allows for domestic flexibility to make contributions to emissions reductions acknowledging the scale of the challenge is greater than any one country’s capacity to act.
As our domestic policy settings will inevitably tighten, Australia’s large-emitting businesses will want access to international permits and conversely our world class domestic offset market will want to export credits to a world short in supply. Accelerated clean energy and technology transfer and climate finance will also be part of expanded trade-related rules stemming from the Paris rulebook.
Despite the mis-truths espoused regularly by some conservative politicians and parts of the Australian media, rapid developments are taking place in India and China to transform their economies and meet their increasingly ambitious climate change commitments. Our exports sit in the supply chain of global markets, where there is increasingly an explicit price on carbon. We don’t want to be locked out of these markets, or worse, penalised through trade and economic sanctions if Australia is seen to be out of alignment with global developments.
The foreign minister, Julie Bishop, … went on to say, “The global low emissions economy is estimated to be worth around $6tn and is growing at some 4-5% per annum. We believe that through the use of technology and research and science and innovation, there will be many opportunities for Australian businesses, Australian jobs in a low emissions economy.”
Peter Castellas is CEO of the Carbon Market Institute
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jul/09/withdrawing-from-the-paris-agreement-makes-no-economic-sense
What I don’t get is why “tightening policy settings” seem to be required to develop these alleged international carbon market opportunities. Australia contributes an estimated 1.8% of global CO2 emissions. Couldn’t countries like Australia and the USA sell carbon credits to overseas buyers without enforcing CO2 restrictions at home? Or are Australian and US carbon credits only valuable if they are produced by suppliers who are subject to carbon taxes? Surely the planet doesn’t care whether all those carbon credit trees are grown in states or countries which enforce carbon taxes?
Where is my money???
I NEED MY MONEY NOW!!!
The Coalition ginger group is preparing to cross the floor if they don’t get three Hele coal fired power stations as part of the NEG mix.
Australian politics is becoming robust again, democracy lives.
As it goes on I am getting more and more convinced that the inmates are running the asylum.
Don’t know about ‘inmates’ but we certainly have a marxist-socialist, anti-capitalist and anti free-market global agenda coming out of the UN as it seeks an unelected, unaccountable and anti-democratic global government able to dictate the lifestyle and prosperity (or not) of the proletariat whilst preserving and enhancing the wealth and lifestyles of the ‘global elite’.
And that is ‘climate change’ in a nutshell.
The problem is that now the asylum has expanded to the size of the earth. And we are all the prisoners now to carbon taxes. I cant quite wrap my head around this . 2/3 of the world has gone mad. The only saving grace is that we skeptics are gaining with every poll.
I was going to quote sections of that report but then reread the whole thing. It is one big blob of illogical bullshit. The whole thing. Every sentence. It is proof that believing in a religion makes you dumber.
1) Carbon credits are fantasyland.
2) Australia’s contribution to any global temperature change is fantasyland.
3) Withdrawing from the Paris agreement contributing to economic hardship is fantasyland.
4) The idea that Australia is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change is fantasyland.
5)The idea that the Paris agreement sets a common multilateral platform is fantasyland.
6) The idea that Australia’s large-emitting businesses will want access to international permits is fantasyland. Businesses want to be left alone and want the right to emit CO2.
7) The thought that the rest of the world will be eager to buy Austalia’s world class domestic offset market credits to a world short in supply is fantasyland.
8) “Accelerated clean energy and technology transfer and climate finance will also be part of expanded trade-related rules stemming from the Paris rulebook.” This statement boggles the mind more than the rest. It is super fantasyland.
9) The statement that rapid developments are taking place in India and China to transform their economies and meet their increasingly ambitious climate change commitments is super super fantasyland. I take back my last statement in no. 8 above about “more than the rest”
10) The global low emissions economy is estimated to be worth around $6tn and is growing at some 4-5% per annum. This final statement will become super super super fantasyland when the global warming castle disintegrates from a tidal wave of TRUTH.
It’s the Guardian.
Nonsense is obligatory. Along with moral outrage and social justice.
Think NY Times in drag.
It looks like the green blob getting more and more shrill as they lose.
” . . . Australia’s large-emitting businesses will want access to international permits and conversely our world class domestic offset market will want to export credits to a world short in supply. ”
This looks odd. Our businesses will want to buy credits from overseas, AND our offset market will want to sell credits overseas. Would it not be simpler for our businesses wanting to buy the credits to get them from the local businesses wanting to sell them?
But if we have businesses in credit and also businesses in debit, Australia as a whole must be in approximate neutral territory. So businesses neither need to sell or buy credits. We should just forget about the whole she-bang and ignore the Paris Agreement.
Of course, if we do that it takes the middle-men out of the market. Guess who the middle-men would be? Yes you have it right, the big banks who are in dead lumber over their misbehaviour with lending, borrowing and financial advising! Would we really want to put another profitable scam into their rapacious pockets?
For non-Australians who are not aware of what the banks (and financial advisers) have got up to, Google “Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services” and despair!