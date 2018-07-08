The all time record high temperatures for Los Angeles are the result of a faulty weather stations and should be disqualified

With those hot weather records in Los Angeles being set, it’s important to remember where measurements are taken. I’ve done an investigation and found that every “all time high” reported by the LA Times is from a station compromised by heat sources and heat sinks. In my opinion, the data from these stations is worthless.
It’s been going on for some time, for example, back in 2010, because there’s been a questionable high reading reading at USC of 113°F. This 2010 LA Times article tells why:
How hot was it? The National Weather Service’s thermometer downtown reached 113 degrees for the first time since records began being kept in 1877 — and then stopped working. The record highs follow a summer of record lows.
It was so hot Monday that it broke the all-time record — and the weatherman’s thermometer.
The National Weather Service’s thermometer for downtown Los Angeles headed into uncharted territory at 12:15 p.m. Monday, reaching 113 degrees for the first time since records began being kept in 1877.
Shortly after that banner moment, the temperature dipped back to 111, and then climbed back to 112. Then at 1 p.m., the thermometer stopped working.The weather service office in Oxnard rushed an electronics technician 60 miles southeast to the USC campus to repair the thermometer, which is actually a highly sensitive wire connected to electronic equipment. Because of the snafu, officials said it’s possible Monday’s temperature actually was hotter than 113 — but they might never know.
Or, the data was just bogus because the sensor was failing…but we’ll never know.
Here’s the USC weather station that had ‘all time record high’ surrounded by cars and asphalt. I wonder what it looked like when original record was set?
The ASOS type station used at USC is notorious for producing false record highs where there aren’t any. For example, Honolulu and Tucson.
And just look where the USC weather station is located: (click to enlarge)
Here is a close-up view.
Source: https://www.bing.com/maps?v=2&cp=pp3hv95484k5&style=o&lvl=2&tilt=-90&dir=0&alt=-1000&scene=6986505&encType=1
Look at all the service vehicles parked around it. One wonders recent record high that was claimed there is just another result of a vehicle being parked to close to it like the Ice Cream Truck debacle that denied a new all-time record high for Scotland a few days ago.
Then there’s the downtown Los Angeles station, which set a record high the other day. It’s on top of the parking garage at the LA Department of Power and Light, which I first identified in 2008.
More vehicles right next to the weather station…Downtown L.A. set a new record of 104 degrees on Saturday, from this station.
Let’s look at some of the other locations for record high temperatures set in LA this past week. According to this LA Times article:
Among the places that hit that milestone Friday were Van Nuys Airport (117 degrees), Burbank Airport (114), UCLA (111) and Santa Ana (114).
Let’s have a look at those stations.
Van Nuys Airport:
It’s another ASOS station snuggled between an industrial park, runway, road, and taxiway. Note the row of planes and private homes near the taxiway.
Source: https://www.bing.com/maps?v=2&cp=pp3hv95484k5&style=o&lvl=2&tilt=-90&dir=0&alt=-1000&scene=6986505&encType=1
Street view of Van Nuys airport weather station:
I wonder, did a plane come out of the driveway and blow hot exhaust fumes that day? if so, we can apparently blame the Germans for this one.
Burbank Airport:
Yes, the weather station is virtually surrounded by asphalt runways, taxiways, and aircraft parking ramps. The likelihood for the station to get in the middle of a 400F jetwash is almost a certainty, being so close to taxiways with turns. This is a ridiculous place to measure for high temperatures.
Back in the day, the Burbank airport didn’t have as much of these biasing factors.
UCLA’s weather station is on the roof of the Math Sciences/Atmospheric Sciences building. Why? there’s no place else to put it. There’s hardly a free and open space left. Here’s the ground view from Google Street View
And the rooftop view. Note the squirrel cage blower and exhaust vent nearby.
Source: https://www.bing.com/maps?v=2&cp=pp3hv95484k5&style=o&lvl=2&tilt=-90&dir=0&alt=-1000&scene=6986505&encType=1
And here’s the piece d’ resistance, Santa Ana:
Yes that’s right, it’s on a rooftop at the fire station there.
Here is a closeup view:
A rooftop with air conditioners, a perfect place for measuring high temperature records that are guaranteed to be wrong becuase they are upwardly biased by the roof, the building, and the AC heat exchanger exhausts. But let’s just ignore all that and blame “CO2 induced warming” and demand people stop driving, using so much electricity, and eating meat. Yeah, that’s the ticket.
A reminder, NOAA’s own requirements for the placement of thermometers to record climate data has been violated on every one of these stations.
Thermometers
Thermometers should be shielded from the sun, rain, snow and other sources of light, heat, or cold that can cause erroneous readings. If an instrument shelter is used, it should be designed to allow the maximum possible free flow of air while providing protection from heat, precipitation and light. A shady location on the northeast side of the school is a preferred site. The thermometer should be 4.5 to 6 feet above the ground and in a grassy location. (You may need to keep a step stool nearby for short people because readings are taken at eye level to minimize parallax error.) A flat, open clearing is desirable so that the thermometer is freely ventilated by the flow of air. Stay at least 100 feet away from concrete or paved surfaces. Avoid balconies, patios, enclosed porches, and beneath eaves.
This is why every one of these high temperature readings made the the stations above should be disqualified.
But they all fit the narrative, so. . .
so …. nothing to see here, trust us and move along, there’s a good chap!
Well done. Surely anybody with a even half a brain must agree that those stations are compromised.
Science. Climate science that is.
Climate science is not involved here. This is a newspaper, in its local section, telling people about the daily temperature records at their local station. People read thermometers long before climate science was a thing.
Bullshit Nick. NOAA puts these into the database, then NASA GlSS etc. Why don’t you just go on record saying you don’t give a damn about accuracy in data collection. Sheesh #$=(%:!
“then NASA GlSS etc”
The USC station is in GHCN Monthly because it is a long term record, and so it is recorded by GISS. Burbank has not been there since 1966. Van Nuyts, Santa Ana are not in GHCN-M at all. And GHCN is what climate scientists mostly use. GISS just passes along information from GHCN (except for their UHI treatment).
So effing what Nick? The point is the DATA IS CORRUPTED AND BIASED. But you can’t bring yourself to admit that. You aren’t an honest researcher. Your own bias blinds you.
These stations get used in homogenization, and their errors collectively bias the entire climatic record upward.
Truly Nick doesn’t give a damn about accuracy in data collection. He’s a paid troll.
I’m really done with you. Go away.
So, it’s all good?
Reading badly sited instruments is the same as well-sited?
Bureaucrats putting their hot thumbs on the scales is OK?
Well, some read sites that are 1200 kms away…so rubbish data is par for the course in Cli-Sci.
Close enough for government work!
It’s the same everywhere. The other day I drove into town and my truck thermometer said it was 10 C until I got into a dense, built up area, where the temp jumped to 12C. Meanwhile, the radio was reporting it was 17 C. The official thermometer is at the airport on the highest height of land in the region. Asphalt everywhere, and most of the tree cover is gone. It’s always 2 to 10 C higher at the airport than anywhere else.
Every media outlet reporting the “heat” story should be confronted with this issue along with a request to cease and desist misleading their viewers.
Misleading? Those high temperatures are definitely mann made.
Yabut now that Pruitt is compromised it must be troo.
True, but if they are the subject of an urban heat island they are just anomalies. I live near Wash D.C and all of the weather stations are at airports. While that does raise the temperature of that immediate area, if you go outside D.C. by 15 miles, it drops 3 degrees. So if you base all of your measurements on faulty placed equipment then you get biased data and poor policy.
If you take the temperature in your house and your thermometer is on your oven, then you have biased data. It is not good science to talk about averages for the globe when your data collection is based on crappy site collection.
Don’t the record highs…get adjusted for UHI first?
….snark
Beautiful work, Anthony. Really beautiful.
Beware of geeks blaring shifts (in temperature).
Thanks
You violate a fundamental rule of modern journalism: “This story is too good to check.”
I can see them planting grass on the roof and thinking that’s sufficient. Just curious, are electronic temperature sensors used at all? You think one could read temperatures every minute and easily spot anomalies like AC blowing. Mercury bulb is just the standard for some reason?
Then they just take every spike as the high, like in Australia.
Surely whether the stations are useful depends on what you want to measure. If you want to measure the temperature in downtown LA then you need to place a thermometer in downtown LA surrounds by tarmac, vehicles etc. It will measure a temperature that will then correspond to what people walking about will experience. Whether or not you should use it for climate research is a completely different question.
Well, it was stinking hot – Friday I was looking at 106 F on the old min/max buried in the shade of my Pop’s east side of the house patio in Laguna Niguel. And that was at 6PM. Sat I drove across LA on my way home and it had that heat wave look – no wind and strange thin clouds. Certainly not the first time I’ve seen that in the 50 years I’ve been in the area. Of course, it was a humdrum 112 here in the north Mojave.
“UCLA’s weather station is on the roof of the Math Sciences/Atmospheric Sciences building.”
Because there was nowhere else to put it.
Won’t reveal the university, but one geophysics academic revealed to me in ’70 that the telescope on the top of the Geophysics Building, and so near to the light pollution of the city, was put there to provide a staircase to the roof..
Umbrellas and drinks up there for grad students.
Use it or lose it budget wisdom.
A variation on ‘nowhere else to put it’ … say.. noway else to pay for it.
Anthony..typo ?
“Yes, the weather station is virtuallt surrounded by asphalt runways” virtually ?
and here:
A rooftop with air conditioners, a perfect place for measuring high temperature records that are guaranteed to be wrong becuase
one more here:
This is why every one of these high temperature readings made the the stations above should be disqualified.
Yeah it’s a typo
It’s OK, the pope says you can stick your thermometer where ever you want.
But the records will have been “adjusted” for location factors, surely????
“The all time record high temperatures for Los Angeles “
Was there a claim of an all-time record there (this year). The LA Times article listed a number of daily records for various stations. But I don’t see how that could be disqualified. Stations seem to have a daily record for every day of the year. If you disqualify this one, why would the last one be better? It seems to me that if stations are reporting temperatures, somewhere there will be a maximum that people will note, and I don’t see how that can be prevented.
That’s the problem Nick, you can’t see anything. Just shut up, really. Your comments are literally beyond belief these days and clearly you are trolling. Clearly you don’t give a damn about accuracy in measurement, only the resulting numbers as long as they fit your narrative.