Dark Ages: Scientists Are Being Purged From Universities for Doing Science

Heather Heying, The Wall Street Journal
The postmodernist left on campus is intolerant not only of opposing views, but of science itself.
Who would have guessed that when America cleaved, the left would get the National Football League and the right would get uncontested custody of science?
The revolution on college campuses, which seeks to eradicate individuals and ideas that are considered unsavory, constitutes a hostile takeover by fringe elements on the extreme left. Last spring at the Evergreen State College, where I was a professor for 15 years, the revolution was televised—proudly and intentionally—by the radicals. Opinions not fitting with the currently accepted dogma—that all white people are racist, that questioning policy changes aimed at achieving “equity” is itself an act of white supremacy—would not be tolerated, and those who disagreed were shouted down, hunted, assaulted, even battered. Similar eruptions have happened all over the country.
What may not be obvious from outside academia is that this revolution is an attack on Enlightenment values: reason, inquiry and dissent. Extremists on the left are going after science. Why? Because science seeks truth, and truth isn’t always convenient.
The left has long pointed to deniers of climate change and evolution to demonstrate that over here, science is a core value. But increasingly, that’s patently not true.
The battle on our campuses—and ever more, in K-12 schools, in cubicles and in meetings, and on the streets—is being framed as a battle for equity, but that’s a false front. True, there are real grievances. Gaps between populations exist, for historical and modern reasons that are neither honorable nor acceptable, and they must be addressed. But what is going on at institutions across the country is—yes—a culture war between science and postmodernism. The extreme left has embraced a facile fiction.
Postmodernism, and specifically its offspring, critical race theory, have abandoned rigor and replaced it with “lived experience” as the primary source of knowledge. Little credence is given to the idea of objective reality. Science has long understood that observation can never be perfectly objective, but it also provides the ultimate tool kit with which to distinguish signal from noise—and from bias. Scientists generate complete lists of alternative hypotheses, with testable predictions, and we try to falsify our own cherished ideas.
Science is imperfect: It is slow and methodical, and it makes errors. But it does work. We have microchips, airplanes and streetlights to show for it.
In a meeting with administrators at Evergreen last May, protesters called, on camera, for college president George Bridges to target STEM faculty in particular for “antibias” training, on the theory that scientists are particularly prone to racism. That’s obvious to them because scientists persist in using terms like “genetic” and “phenotype” when discussing humans. Mr. Bridges offers: “[What] we are working towards is, bring ’em in, train ’em, and if they don’t get it, sanction them.”
Despite the benevolent-sounding label, the equity movement is a highly virulent social pathogen, an autoimmune disease of the academy. Diversity offices, the very places that were supposed to address bigotry and harassment, have been weaponized and repurposed to catch and cull all who disagree. And the attack on STEM is no accident. Once scientists are silenced, narratives can be fully unhooked from any expectation that they be put to the test of evidence. Last month, Evergreen made it clear that they wanted two of its scientists gone—my husband, Bret Weinstein, and me, despite our stellar reputations with the students they claimed to be protecting. First, they came for the biologists . . .
What’s most fascinating is that this author and her husband, Bret Weinstein, are life long loyal “progressives”, who have always supported left wing causes and voted for left wing candidates. BUT they made the mistake of actually being honest, and of still thinking the logic was more valuable than pure emotion.
I feel sympathetic for them, of course, but it’s hard to ignore the schadenfreude when the Left starts to eat it’s own. Ms. Heying, we told you this was going to happen, and now you’re surprised that it has. Nevertheless, welcome to the fight. Glad you’re finally on our side.
Great reply wws. I wonder if Bret and his wife Ms. Heying appreciate living in a country that has not yet stooped to the tactics of past and present communists. “Reeducation” has been very cruel by the societies that they wanted our country to emulate. The communist were especially cruel to those who were willing participants and then saw the light. I am now going to search for the names of those who found themselves disagreeing with some part of there supreme leaders ideology. If someone has already done that please let me know. The Russian Sailors that fought for the Bolshavics ( Communist ) should be at the top of the list.
Help! Help! The students we radicalized are attacking ME now!
But everybody else was already beaten bloody on the floor.
I like it better when you talk about Climate… or weather… or Al Gore
But This is exactly what cAGW is about, radical ideology, same group of people.
Mike. If you want to fix a problem, it works best if you go after the root causes. There are many special interest groups that have found climate change remadies very helpful for their cause. Putting “a banana up the tail pipe” works so well for everyone that wants totalitarian one world government to those who think people are an unatural scourge on the earth. You will never bring an end to this CAGW madness if you don’t understand and fight the root causes.
“constitutes a hostile takeover by fringe elements on the extreme left”…..
give me a F’in break……that’s their base
Exactly. Anyone claiming there is still a moderate left in western society hasn’t been paying attention.
Moderates are actually the left of center social Republicans and right of center foreign policy Democrats. The near extinct dinosaurs gave themselves a name “The gang of 8” and the media touted them as champions of compromise. But you are correct, when they die off,there will be no moderates remaining. For the records moderates are not a good thing they are the soft malleable center that has spent the last 50 years giving in to the collectivists in order to get along. So we have them to thank for helping to build this strong Marxist movement that is near ready to clamp down on individual liberties and strike the Bill of Rights from existence because after all, in the left’s mind it is a “living document” just as social science trumps physical science.
Take a side, make one friend and one enemy. Take the middle ground, make zero friends and two enemies. It’s why most diplomats wait until the war is over.
That said, there IS a difference between genuine compromise and appeasement.
This has been quietly building for a long time, and anyone who pointed it out during the last 4-5 decades was ridiculed as a nutjob paranoid, and yet here we are. And it is not just in colleges and schools, this cancer has been bubbling along in USG agencies, too. Leftists love to get on the inside and weaponize regulation enforcement to target anyone who opposes their agenda. This is going to get very ugly, the left never goes away without destroying as much and as many as they can.
“…… target anyone who opposes their agenda.” The EPA,IRS,FBI DOE and DOJ are good examples of targeting those who opposes their agenda.
I attended a mandatory meeting in 1978 or 1979 while in the USAF where the Squadron Commander warned us that the communist sympathizing Vietnam war protesters were cutting their hair and seeking jobs inside the government. I’ll bet he doesn’t get any satisfaction in being proved correct.
It’s one of those Merited Impossibilities. It will never happen, and when it does you’ll deserve it.
This is not surprising, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler and all the other totalitarians, went after the scientists who disagreed making clear that those remaining that they best tow the party line regardless of the outcome. We may look back with disgust at the horrors the the “lived experience” of the Middle Ages but for human suffering to achieve its pinnacle( to date) the leftward among us needed to corrupt science to act willing accomplice. Then we were able to reach true abattoir status….with efficiency!
After the revolution the first to be eliminated are the intellectuals.
Eventually the revolution eats it’s own children.
Maximillian Robespierre’s demise will attest to that.
…And the pope put Galileo under house arrests for heresy.
The truth may set you free, but those in power will imprison you for spouting it, if it is inconvenient for them.
It’s not postmodernism that is the real problem, it’s Marxism.
Postmodernism simply views consensus as fact. Marxism imposes a consensus via overt coercion.
“Postmodernism simply views consensus as fact.”
Viewing consensus as fact allows any two individuals to form a group, claim a consensus in the group, and then begin making demands against any other “consensus group”, under the guise of “oppression” or “facism” or whatever claim they wish to make.
I’m not sure then why Marxism can’t be directly derived from Postmodernism.
Postmodernism at worst denies, at best makes relative, objective reality and/or truth. If you kick objective reality out the door then all you’re left with in the room is nonobjective fantasy, e.g., in one context, AGW.
To what can science appeal if not evidence?
The article is absolutely accurate.
Science is very inconvenient for the SJWs. In the name of equity they deny that there are any differences between men and women. Jordan Peterson says different.
Peterson points out that equity puts unqualified students in good schools and they displace hard working talented students. Equity places less qualified people in jobs and they displace hard working talented people. Equity is killing America’s competitiveness. China is going to eat our lunch if we don’t fix this problem.
China is in the process of eating our lunch and being cheered on by the ‘free trade ‘ politicians.
I must say, J Peterson is a treasure,,, too bad Canada fails him…one of their best…painful at some point of consideration.
In China they would be shot.
Were shot. Mao tried re-education camps in the 1960s.
And concluded that bullets were cheaper.
all white people are racist,
The irony is that many people do not understand that the above statement is racist.
It is no different than saying
Xxxxx people are yyyy.
You fill in the blanks. White, black, brown, yellow, red. Racist, stupid, dishonest, weak, lazy.
People do understand that the statement is racist. When they try to raise that fact and point out the dictionary definition of racism, they are shouted down and told that the dictionary is wrong. They are then subjected to a torrent of obscurantist word salad.
According to Brandonlini’s Law:
Most people just give up and go away.
But you can’t be racist against white people, they say, in much the same way that the Nazis claimed you could not dehumanize jews.
Evergreen State Uni. has been headed down this insane path for at least 15 years. I don’t understand how they can keep their credentials as a University. They quit being that 15+ years ago and it keeps getting worse there it seems every year.
Let me guess, they were targeted and fired for not supporting the pseudo science meme of “there is no such thing as race.”
It’s mainly just more Evergreen nonsense.
I had someone in an online chat say that economics should be ignored, because it was cruel. If he thought economics was cruel, wait till he sees the Socialist dictator we’re headed for.
We’ve already seen her running for President, selling US uranium to Russia for $140 million, and stiffing Haiti out of billions in earthquake relief.
I agree that they were targeted unfairly and I think I would have done the same. But, the title makes no sense. They were not targeted for doing science.
They were targeted for supporting science. Not much of a difference.
“But, the title makes no sense. They were not targeted for doing science.”
Isn’t it your objection that makes no sense, i.e., you say this regardless of this quote from the piece?
markW says: “They were targeted for supporting science. Not much of a difference.”
No, they were targeted for not participating in race training activities and other rather interesting activities. You might read this: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/bonfire-of-the-academies-two-professors-on-how-leftist-intolerance-is-killing-higher-education
I don’t see how they were supporting science at all.
The Royal Society’s motto of 1663 (or not much longer thereafter) is ‘Nullius in Verba’ which is today taken to mean ‘Take nobody’s word for it’.
Anyone able to tell me why this does not apply internationally to Climate Issues and to the freedom of scientists to report, to explore and to gain funding for each and every theory surrounding a topic??
There are quite a few sites that follow the demise of Academia. Wm. Briggs often carries stories. thecollegefix.com is a good source of news on this topic, written by students.
Some outstanding statements from the article bear special attention:
The battle on our campuses—and ever more, in K-12 schools, in cubicles and in meetings, and on the streets—is being framed as a battle for equity, but that’s a false front.
The so called battle for equity is, indeed, a false front — a false front for denying categorical boundaries, a false front for denying standards, a false front for denying differences in general. It is a false front that is causing pathological homogenization, to the detriment of individuality, uniqueness, and originality.
Postmodernism, and specifically its offspring, critical race theory, have abandoned rigor and replaced it with “lived experience” as the primary source of knowledge..
I would say, “… replaced it with lived experience devoid of rigor, since rigor requires discriminating actions that define standards of excellence, and excellence itself has become a concept associated with racism.”
Despite the benevolent-sounding label, the equity movement is a highly virulent social pathogen, an autoimmune disease of the academy.
The equity movement has deformed, to become the very thing that it supposedly opposes. The equity movement strives to FORCE everybody into one homogenized mishmash of existence, which replaces individuals with clones of the mishmash of no standards, no identity, and no ethical boundaries.
Diversity offices, the very places that were supposed to address bigotry and harassment, have been weaponized and repurposed to catch and cull all who disagree.
Yes, these offices, taken to their extreme, do the very thing that they oppose, which is to create bigots and harassers against all who disagree.
Can’t remember when I bought it:
“Galileo Heretic”
–Pietro Redondi
Princeton University Press, 1987
Reading it now.
Outstanding detail and the battle against honest inquiry was even more brutal then.
Today’s authoritarians in Canada or the US, for example, have yet to grant themselves the privilege of state murder.
But their drive to enforce dogma is just as intense.
Bob Hoye