Extreme Poverty USA: The True Cost of Climate Madness

While various US governments continue to waste unimaginable sums of public money on pointless climate schemes, real problems ranging from third world poverty in Alabama to an explosion of the skid row population of Los Angeles are being allowed to fester.
Human Intestinal Parasite Burden and Poor Sanitation in Rural Alabama
Hookworm infection affects 430 million people worldwide, causing iron deficiency, impaired cognitive development, and stunting in children. Because of the environmental conditions needed for the hookworm life-cycle, this parasite is endemic to resource-limited countries. Necator americanus was endemic in the southern United States before improvement of sewage disposal systems and eradication programs. With continued poverty, poor sanitation, and an environment suitable for the hookworm life-cycle in some regions of the southern United States, a current prevalence study using modern molecular diagnostics is warranted. Lowndes County, Alabama, was chosen as the study site given previous high hookworm burdens, degree of poverty, and use of open-sewage systems. Participants were interviewed, and stool, serum, and soil samples were tested for nine intestinal parasites using a multiparallel quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays . We found that, among 24 households, 42.4% reported exposure to raw sewage within their home, and from 55 stool samples, 19 (34.5%) tested positive for N. americanus, four (7.3%) for Strongyloides stercoralis, and one (1.8%) for Entamoeba histolytica. Stool tested positive for N. americanus contained low levels of parasite DNA (geometric mean 0.0302 fg/µL). Soil studies detected one (2.9%) Cryptosporidium species, and Toxocara serology assay detected one (5.2%) positive in this population. Individuals living in this high-risk environment within the United States continue to have stool samples positive for N. americanus. Gastrointestinal parasites known to be endemic to developing countries are identifiable in American poverty regions, and areas with lower disease burden are more likely to be identified by using qPCR.
People with untreated hookworm are stuck in a poverty trap which is difficult to escape. Hookworm is a pernicious parasite which saps the strength of the infected. Why don’t the people afflicted by this horror fix their own sewage systems? Perhaps they don’t have the strength to lift a shovel.
Alabama is not alone ignoring extreme poverty and deprivation. The population of the Los Angeles Skid Row is exploding. While a lot of people on Skid Row are obviously there because they are hopelessly addicted to various drugs, some of them are there simply because they can’t afford soaring rental costs.
Los Angeles’ homeless crisis goes from bad to worse
By Peter Bowes
BBC News, Los Angeles
19 July 2017
Los Angeles’ entertainment industry nurtures the city’s dreamy La La Land image. But while Hollywood laps up the attention, there is a growing crisis in the land of make-believe – a soaring increase in the number of homeless people living on its streets.
Homelessness in Los Angeles County soared by 23% in the past year and it shows. The problem has become tangible and inescapable, with makeshift tent encampments cropping up across the sprawling metropolis.
Tourists are shocked to find themselves stepping over people draped in filthy blankets and begging on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Shop owners routinely swill the pavements to wash away urine and the accompanying stench.
“For the 31 years that I’ve been involved with homelessness… it has gotten worse far worse than I’ve ever seen before,” says Ted Hayes, a long-time activist.
Hayes says gentrification of the downtown area has begun to scatter a previously concentrated homeless population across the city.
The yearly homeless count in Los Angeles County rose to 58,000 in 2017, up from 46,874 in 2016.
…
Morrison believes the problem has worsened because of combination of factors, with rising housing costs in the city at the top of that list.
“The cost of housing is far outpacing the increase in incomes.”
…
Its not just the people at the bottom of the heap, the newly homeless, who are feeling the pinch. The tightening of Californian residents’ budgets is also being felt by organisations trying to help the homeless in Los Angeles.
Skid Row Mission May Have to Cut Services Amid Donation Drop
By Eddie Kim Aug 21, 2017
DTLA – Amid the county’s worsening homelessness crisis, Skid Row’s largest homeless shelter saw a 55% increase in people served last year, according to Rev. Andy Bales, head of the Union Rescue Mission at 545 S. San Pedro St.
Bales is proud that URM has been able to “step up” and accommodate more homeless people than ever before. He noted that the mission, founded in 1891, has not turned away single women and families with children.
That may change, as URM is facing a dire financial challenge.
The URM, which relies on philanthropic dollars and does not use government funds, saw its charitable giving plummet 23% in the fiscal year that ended in June. The challenge is worse than what URM faced during the Great Recession, Bales said.
“In 2010, we had 450 families come through. Last fiscal year, we had 1,110 families seeking help. I always give tours of our ‘hall of history’ to newcomers, and I’ve long explained that 2010 was the worst year for us,” Bales said. “Now I have to say 2016-17 has by far been the most challenging year in our existence.”
…
What has all this got to do with climate waste?
California’s push for 100% renewables is a major factor driving up the cost of living. Poor people spend around 40% of their income on energy. Anything which drives up the cost of energy is a big deal. A high energy bill can make the difference between being able to pay the rent, or being evicted onto the street.
California energy dreaming costs consumers billions
By Dan McSwain
September 19 2015
I have a friend who periodically gets into trouble. Whenever we review the history of an episode, his explanation is always the same: “It seemed like a good idea at the time.”
Such hindsight leaps to mind as California lawmakers once again overhaul the state’s electricity industry. History suggests that consumers will pay dearly to see how this movie ends, regardless of whether the result justifies the price of admission.
Federal data indicates Californians paid $171 billion in higher costs for power over the last 20 years, compared to the national average. For perspective, this works out to roughly $12,300 per household, but bear in mind the total includes residential, industrial, commercial and government usage.
Those two decades included the 1996 partial deregulation, resulting power crisis and partial re-regulation in 2001, followed by a historic plunge into green energy that began in 2006.
Each policy seemed like a good idea at the time, to somebody.
…
Alabama is also getting in on the climate act. Alabama have not reached the levels of climate lunacy championed by California, they are commonly described as a laggard when it comes to climate, but last year Alabama Power joined the renewable race – they issued a request for tenders for 500Mw of new renewable energy schemes.
Do climate policies exacerbate poverty, homelessness and despair? I would argue there is a direct connection.
Several studies have highlighted the connection between subsidised green jobs and job losses in the real economy. This is particularly apparent in European countries like Spain, which travelled further down the road of renewable economic self immolation than most other countries.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: LESSONS FROM THE SPANISH RENEWABLES BUBBLE
…
8. The study calculates that the programs creating those jobs also resulted in the destruction of nearly 110,500 jobs elsewhere in the economy, or 2.2 jobs destroyed for every “green job” created.
…
Nobody forces drug addicts on skid row to try their first crack pipe or heroin syringe. Perhaps the desperately poor Alabamans living in almost unimaginably squalid conditions haven’t exhausted every option for improving their own lives.
But its difficult to imagine a worse economic crime against vulnerable people than to drain money out of the real economy, and waste that desperately needed public cash on well connected political cronies and useless green energy schemes.
If California had wasted less money on renewables, some of those young people surging onto the streets of Los Angeles skid row would not have lost their jobs, or might have had work opportunities which in our green policy blighted world never eventuated. Some of them might have been saved from the spiral of hopelessness and despair which led them to utter ruin.
If Alabama has millions of dollars to spare, instead of wasting it on green schemes, they should be spending it helping desperately poor people in Lowndes County contain their debilitating hookworm infestation, to help restore their health to the point that they can help themselves.
I’m not suggesting all social problems would be magically cured if climate expenditure was eliminated. But there is no doubt that wasting huge sums on climate boondoggles, driving up prices for businesses and ordinary consumers, is making things worse.
History will judge politicians whose useless climate policies exacerbated the misery of their poorest and most vulnerable.
110 thoughts on “Extreme Poverty USA: The True Cost of Climate Madness”
“If Alabama has millions of dollars to spare, instead of wasting it on green schemes, they should be spending it helping desperately poor people in Lowndes County”
Weird logic. Alabama Power is a private company, an energy utility. It is spending the money. Do you really think that they should use it to help desperately poor people in Lowndes instead?
Is Alabama state spending the money here? Are they really unable to help those poor people because of the burden of AP’s renewable investment? If it’s so bad, why hasn’t something been done already? Or the Feds? Could it just be that it isn’t their priority?
Nice deflection, there. Completely ignores that resources wasted on a boondoggle are resources that are not available for anything else.
It does not matter whether those resources are squandered by a government or a “private” corporation (which power companies are not, in any proper sense) – those resources are gone.
I see that Alabama Power is a subsidiary of Southern Power, which was able to fund Willie Soon’s research on topics like “Indian Summer Monsoon Rainfall: Dancing to the Tunes of the Sun”. Is Willie responsible for all that hookworm?
[???? .mod]
“Nice deflection, there. Completely ignores that resources wasted on a boondoggle are resources that are not available for anything else.”
Your answer is a complete deflection. Tell us what the viable path would be for the money Alabama Power would save by not doing renewables to end up helping the poor.
Oh, and Alabama Power is doing this because their customers want it. “Last year the utility received approval from the Alabama Public Service Commission to develop up to 500 megawatts of renewable energy projects, and has since moved forward with a handful of those, including solar power installations at Anniston Army Depot and Fort Rucker and a 72 megawatt solar farm in Chambers County developed with Walmart.
Those projects were planned with specific customers in mind, to meet the customers’ renewable energy goals. ”
Here are the highlights from Willie’s paper:
• The purpose of this article is to find a physical linkage between solar activity and the summer monsoon rainfall.
• Hydrodynamical equations are used to derive an equation for the rate of precipitation.
• The equation for the rate of precipitation is similar to a forced harmonic oscillator.
• Forcing variables are cloud and rain water mixing ratios.
• Numerical solution captures very well the variability of Indian summer monsoon rainfall.
From the abstract: “There is strong statistical evidence that solar activity influences the Indian summer monsoon rainfall. To search for a physical link between the two, we consider the coupled cloud hydrodynamic equations, and derive an equation for the rate of precipitation … and the results show that the variability of the simulated rate of precipitation captures very well the actual variability of the Indian monsoon rainfall … We also solved the precipitation equation … We tentatively conclude that the net effects of aerosols variation are small, when compared to the solar factors, in terms of explaining the observed rainfall variability covering the full Indian monsoonal geographical domains.”
Do you really have a problem with that, Nick?
By the way, the Acknowledgements says, “This research has been carried out under “CAWSES India Phase-II program of Theme 1” sponsored by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Government of India.”
No mention at all of Southern Power. Oops.
Alabama Power gets their money through electric consumers in Alabama. The public service commission allows them to incur costs and pass them on to the rate payer. If Alabama undertakes an approved green program the electric ratepayers of Alabama must pay for it (or do without electricity) and they also provide a profit for Alabama Power Company on their green efforts. Costs imposed on electric ratepayers in Alabama are far more regressive than federal or most state taxes. These costs are a de facto green tax. It would seem arbitrary and inappropriate for the public service commission to use APCo to combat hookworms, but too many it seems equally absurd to charge them to undertake green schemes.
Pat Frank
“No mention at all of Southern Power. Oops.”
Oops indeed. That was the point of the controversy. He had contracted not to mention SCS (Southern Power), and he didn’t. But he reported to them that it was a deliverable.
On the facts there, I’d remind you of your comment here.
Aren’t energy costs for Alabama lower than the median because their winters are not as cold?
afonzerelli – Alabama Powers cost is largely a function of their resource mix. Originally heavy on coal with replacements coming from natural gas. They did not get burned bad but n nuclear and they have some cheap hydro.
“Alabama Power gets their money through electric consumers in Alabama. The public service commission allows them to incur costs and pass them on to the rate payer. If Alabama undertakes an approved green program the electric ratepayers of Alabama must pay for it (or do without electricity) and they also provide a profit for Alabama Power Company on their green efforts. Costs imposed on electric ratepayers in Alabama are far more regressive than federal or most state taxes.”
As I noted in my post, Alabama Power stated they were undertaking renewable projects because their customers are asking for it – primarily corporate customers, of course. It’s crystal clear, and the opposite of what you stated. Say you are the CEO of AP, and Mercedes Benz is your client. They come to you and say they are moving to 100% renewable sources. You have 2 options. 1) give them what they want 2) lose them as a client to another utility that will meet that requirement. Which would you do?
I would say “Yes, Mercedes-Benz, we’ll be happy to provide you with 100% renewable power. YOU pay for it – not the rest of our customers. YOU deal with when the sun don’t shine, and the wind don’t blow – we aren’t keeping fossil fuel backup generators on line for people that don’t WANT that power source.”
Simplicity itself. And it would be interesting to see just how long Mercedes-Benz STAYED in business.
Nick, are Rajesh Agnihotri and Koushik Dutta identical to K. M. Hiremath and Hegdu Manjunath?
It’s an entirely different paper than the previous, isn’t it.
If you want to smear Willie by mere association with Southern Power, you’ll need to provide evidence the later work with Rajesh Agnihotri and Koushik Dutta was carried out under the grant funded by Southern Power.
And then you’ll have to show that Southern Power expected conclusions skewed to favor their corporate goals. And then you’ll need to show that Willie skewed his results and conclusions, and in that explicit direction.
Bet you can’t do any of that.
Note that I acknowledged my error in my prior post.
Are you able to acknowledge that your personal smear by unsupported innuendo is an ethical failure?
You imply that Willie skewed his research to accommodate a greed-centered directive from Southern Power. That’s a double smear by unsupported innuendo.
And so what if Willie mentioned “deliverables”? He delivered peer-reviewed publications following receipt of a grant given to support his research. Delivering publications for grants given is standard. It demonstrates that the money went into productive work.
One typically must list papers published when submitting grant renewal requests to the DOE, NIH, NSF, and everyone else. Are those ‘deliverables’ a sign of nefarious conspiracy?
Really, Nick, isn’t it enough that you push scientific garbage? Must you also assassinate character?
Yeah, Nick, pretty smeary. You are back on moderation
Yes, he does. When reality does not match ideology, that is what you have left to stay in the “debate.”
Incidentally, an energy company paying for studies that actually try to assess how the climate is changing (rather than feather the nest of the “scientist” involved) is a good use of their money. Getting a handle on whether it is going to get hotter (or colder) for your customers affects what you need to plan for to continue serving those customers. In this case, working on the science of rainfall patterns gives them an idea of how their hydro component is going to change in the future.
Even a “hookworm eradication program” would have a tenuous economic justification – healthier, more productive customers buy more product. (Although I would have my suspicions of an ROI analysis that showed a net profit from such.)
But a program that simply transfers wealth from the poor (and the near poor, and the middle class) into the portfolios of the already wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Al Gore, etc. – has no economic – or ethical – justification.
It’s almost as if there’s an opportunity cost associated with SavingThePlanet™.
“Must you also assassinate character?”
Where? I’m simply showing up the logic of the post. Alabama Power spends money on solar, so “climate madness” is responsible for hookworm. Parent Southern Power spends money on “Indian Monsoons and sun” and …?
Of course I don’t think that Willie Soon is at fault here. It’s just a reductio ad absurdum.
Writing Observer,
Actually, it would be interesting to see how long YOU would stay in business with that mindset. The contracts are structured so that, for example, if MB had a requirement of 15GWhrs a year of electricity, they would pay Alabama Power the cost of generating that plus a profit margin. If 5GWhrs of that occurs during the night and there is no RE source available (such as hydro), then it would be an REC (renewable energy credit) implementation.
So, you are claiming that Mercedes-Benz (and whoever else is asking for “green” power) is paying for all of it? That the customer who is perfectly content with not signaling their “virtue” will not see their rates rise? Or the taxpayer (at any level of government) will not see their taxes going to support this?
If so, then this scheme is perfectly acceptable. But I would suggest you pull the one with bells on it, because that has never happened.
Nick the artful dodger. Can’t you follow the theme of the article that each dollar for climate change and renewables is a dollar less for the poor?
@Chris
“As I noted in my post, Alabama Power stated they were undertaking renewable projects because their customers are asking for it – primarily corporate customers, of course.”
Yes they are, until it’s no longer profitable for them to do so:
The bad news for Wal-Mart and the entire green energy industry is that the federal green energy tax credit is set to expire in 2017. Ozment isn’t worried. After all, Wal-Mart is accustomed to putting the hard squeeze on its suppliers. “It’s an opportunity for utilities to rethink their business model,” he says. “There’s no reason there can’t be an adjustment.”
Leonard, attributing poverty to allocation of dollars is a tricky thing. (kind of like attributing worsening hurricanes to warmer temps) Every dollar wasted is a dollar that can be made up by economic growth. All in all, the diversification of energy has kept inflation down which will allow for greater economic growth (as per federal reserve monetary policy). Trump may do very well these next few years with the economy thanks in large part due to the push for “clean energy”, mainly natural gas. It is inflation due to high energy prices that have doomed economies in the past. (think carter circa 1980, bush in ’08) As long as there is low inflation, the potential for growth and help for the poor is good. In that sense, Obama & Co. may have stumbled backwards into the truth. Let hope these next few years will show Trump continuing to capitalize on that truth. (adding coal to the mix surely won’t hurt) Key is Trump’s pick for fed chair early next year when Yellen steps down. With the right pick, low energy inflation could bring much lower unemployment rates, the likes of which we have not seen in half a century…
+1 for stokes. don’t think he was bashing soon here. (merely pointing out the perceived folly of eric’s logic)…
Every dollar wasted is a dollar that is not available for the capital investment required for economic growth. Eating the seed corn means you have a smaller crop next year – not a bigger one.
We’re not quite at that point yet, of a steadily shrinking economy – but we certainly don’t have the economy we would have without that waste.
Anthony Watts, before your trip “around the world in 80 days”, you mentioned that you were thinking about dumping word press for another software. i just had another (benign) comment eaten by WP. (it’s been getting kind of rediculous of late) i, and i think many others here, certainly hope that you follow through. Your great blog deserves great software…
BTW, you certainly seem “refreshed” upon your return. God bless you and your endeavors here at wuwt. (☺)
“rediculous” should read “ridiculous” (which wp is… ☺)
WordPress Delenda Est…
Although it is (relatively) cheap – and supported by a large number of hosting providers. Which could be important if and when they get around to designating WUWT a “hate site.”
Nick, I do find the “hookworm” and “climate madness” claims in the same article overreaching on Eric’s part. If I could sum it up, if the USA is willing to send billions internally/oversee’s why not help people in their own country first suffering from malnutrition, addiction and curable illnesses? If it is about saving lives, the ROI is easy on this one.
Whether the funding for renewable projects comes from private or public sources, if that addition of renewable electricity is added to the grid with preferential treatment, or is subsidized or otherwise helped along by public funds then it us going to increase costs especially for the poor as a proportion of income.
UNEP FI, North America
Re: Some history
‘Green Financial Products and Services’
‘Current Trends and Financial Opportunities in North America’, August 2007, 82 pages
This report is about the means that can be used to shift money to finance the global green agenda which this report represents as opportunities.
UNEP FI North America includes Canada and the U.S.
And
UN Environment
UNEP Inquiry, launched in 2014
“The Inquiry is a leading international platform for advancing national and international efforts to shift the trillions required for delivering an inclusive, green economy through the transformation of the global financial system.”
more at:
These are just two examples of U.N. activities.
Also:
UNEP Inquiry at:
G20 Green Finance Synthesis Report, 5 September 2016, 35 pages
G20 Green Finance Study Group
This Report has a lot on the use of green bonds for financing.
More at:
UN Environment
UNEP Newscentre: Press Release, July 14, 2017
Re: G20
More on the use of green bonds for financing.
Nick, i see a lot of dubious numbers in this piece… It would be nice to see a clearer breakdown of the numbers before jumping to these conclusions. (i think that would make for an excellent technical post) For starters, i would like to energy costs in L.A. as compared with the rest of the country given that home heating costs are the highest expenditure nationwide…
“to energy” should read “to see energy”
Dang it. Wish Anthony would add a like button. Ah well, a “+1” to you, sir. (Or “ma’am.” Or, if that doesn’t cover it, forgive me – life is too short to cover all 57 bases…)
Green schemes. Subsidies from the poor to the richer. Green power must have subsidies, paid in suffering. but not for much longer….
Maybe these poor need some “climate mitigation” dollars. Due to rising sea levels & extreme weather, we can relocate them to new housing and provide clean energy jobs. It’s a win, win, win for everyone.
I don’t feel sorry for poor people. Poor people vote for Socialism which in turn creates poor people. Eventually if you keep hitting your thumb with a hammer you gradually come to realise it’s best to stop.
“Poor people vote for Socialism which in turn creates poor people. ”
Sure, that explains why the poorest states are conservative states.
Maybe. But we aren’t up to our eyeballs in unfunded liabilities. Like public workers pensions.
Chris
You are missing the point. Poor (and ignorant) people vote for Socialism because then nobody is poor. Nor rich. By definition then, there cannot be poor people under Socialism, if there are no rich.
Jake, no, your are missing the point. If the poor voted for socialist candidates like you say they are, there would be guys like Bernie Sanders in office in places like Kentucky and Mississippi. There aren’t.
Jake I saw lots of socialism with FEMA and the State of Florida working to save peoples lives I have also seen lots of socialism for large corporate bank bail outs during the 2008 economic collapse. Socialism built the highways and bridges and schools. Bank bailout socialism is bad, is that what you were referring to?
Spending tax revenues gathered from all on roads and bridges available for all to use and benefit from is not socialism, except by an arbitrary definition. Taking funds from all and spending them to benefit one group fits my definition of socialism. (FEMA may not fall into this category because aid is offered in every region affected by a natural disaster.) Also, using tax dollars to provide a service that could be provided by private enterprise is socialism.
The worst type of socialism is when money is taken from those least able to afford the cost, who will not receive the related benefit and spending it on those needing the benefit the least.
Prime example:Taking money from someone who cannot afford a Tesla even when subsidized, and giving a subsidy to someone who can afford a Tesla without the subsidy.
Raising power costs on low income areas because those in higher income areas want green power is definitely bad socialism.
SR
No you didn’t. You didn’t see Socialism in a single one of these except by an oddly skewered definition of the theory.
“Socialism” is defined as follows:
“a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.”
In other words, the centralized management of all means of production, distribution and exchange by government.
You saw none of that in any of the examples you offer.
This is true Socialism at its finest, with all the riches and glory that it has to offer :
Police believe thieves steal Venezuela zoo animals to eat them
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-animals-idUSKCN1AW2NN
Venezuela’s new assembly declares itself all-powerful
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/L/LT_VENEZUELA_POLITICAL_CRISIS?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-08-09-05-39-40
Venezuela’s currency crumbles at dizzying speed
http://www.france24.com/en/20170804-venezuelas-currency-crumbles-dizzying-speed
Venezuela’s Shortages Spur Perilous Sea Journeys
https://www.wsj.com/articles/venezuelas-shortages-spur-perilous-sea-journeys-1498172121
Study: Venezuelans lost 19 lbs. on average over past year due to lack of food
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/02/20/study-venezuelans-lost-19-lb-on-average-over-past-year-due-to-lack-food.html
Etc…
Jim: “Poor people vote for Socialism”
That is just not true. Almost by definition poor people make up 50% of the electorate in any democratic country and if they voted for socialism then there would be in excess of 100 socialist governments in power today. According to Wikipedia there are 11 socialists parties in power around the world with only 3 where they hold more than 50% of the seats.
In fact probably the most obvious reason why Marx was wrong was the people do not vote on purely economic grounds. If they did then parties like the Republican party or Tories in the UK would never get into power since they pursue economic policies that deliberately favour the rich and leave the poor behind.
Maybe not everyone is so blind to reality as progressives are. Republicans do not favor the rich any more than Democrats. You do not see Democrats wanting to increase their own taxes, decrease their congressional salaries, etc. What they want is more of YOUR money. Always. They don’t use their money for anyone but themselves. Republican are not much better, though they occasionally understand that taking away from those who work is theft and makes people not want to work. They too love spending everyone else’s money.
Reality is that all the very rich who claim to care so much could solve a multitude of problems if they used their own money as generously as they take money from others. The rich of both parties do not care about anything but themselves and how much they can take from others.
The idea of “equality” in earnings has failed everywhere it was tried, which is why people give up on voting for it. Marxism has to be imposed.
“Republicans do not favor the rich any more than Democrats.”
Oh please. It’s been Republicans that have led the charge on reducing marginal income rates for the rich, starting with Reagan in the 80s, and continuing with W in the 2000s, and now Trump.
Under Regan…..which increased govt revenue, employment, and increased the middle class and decreased poverty.
As is typical under the O, blacks and the poor benefited the least under record deficits.
Largely poor people dont vote at all.
Socialist votes come increasingly from the urban middle class who think they are smarter than they actually are.
Not all of them.
In the last election cycle, the people I know that voted for socialism were middle class who thought they should qualify for all kinds of aid.
Pouring money down a climate change rathole means that it cannot be spent on other concerns. The green blob despises people in general, and their behavior is consistent with that.
Politicians will solve the problem of poverty right after they figure out how to get 10 gallons of “stuff” in a five gallon bucket.
The article is to be approved. America is a pure third world in the living conditions of the lowest 20 per cent. However, from state to state different with high goals in terms of renewable energies. For which much more is spent than for the health and the supply of the poorest. However, one must also emphasize that the weak immigration policy of the predecessors Trumps has favored this development. Looking at the rapid population growth of California, it is clear that the fewest immigrants will find work. Parallel societies without a future are formed, excellent with the numbers of children, but without job arrival. And if you look at the technical development in almost all job fields, then it is clear that the future for these groups looks gloomier. The US is already the drugstore of the world. Hardly a state has so many drug dealers and drug users. Some states have already released soft drugs because otherwise they must fill their prisons with drug dealers and consumers. This almost reminds me of the opium caves of Shanghai in the imperial period and the first Chinese republic.
Hans-Georg, you don’t know what you’re talking about.
The homeless in the US are perhaps 0.1% of the population.
California has the greatest number of homeless at 118,142, and even that is only 0.36% of the population. California also absorbs about 50% of the illegal migrants, too, which may shed some light on their poverty demographics.
The lowest 10% of income in the US is $12,300. That compares quite favorably with Europe.
You do so like straw.
Glenn, your link reports a homeless rate in the U.S. in 2009 as .2%. How does that refute Pat’s statement of .1%, with a link for 2016?
SR
It’s not a homeless crisis, it’s a homeless industry. Keep ’em in poverty and you can continue to skim millions off the top as the government throws money at you.
No, it’s a moral crisis. It has nothing to do with Capitalism yet does stink of poor education as we are a Republic.
The rights which run with Real Property ownership are the key to understanding!
Free; not subject to the rights of any lord or superior; owned without obligation of vassalage or fealty; the opposite of feudal.
A description given to the outright ownership of land that did not impose upon its owner the performance of feudal duties.
“Land of the Free” <– HELLO!!!
“Federal data indicates Californians paid $171 billion in higher costs for power over the last 20 years, compared to the national average. For perspective, this works out to roughly $12,300 per household, but bear in mind the total includes residential, industrial, commercial and government usage.”
Welcome to LaLaLand!
Anderson Cooper is currently doing the “aftermath” coverage from the Keys.
Distractions from the obvious Storm!!!
Wake Up!
Thanks Eric — looking forward — your next post!
Well, if you had 4 million illegal immigrants, and 10’s of thousands overstaying their visa’s in your state like we do here in what used to be the golden state, you’d have a housing shortage and homeless problem too. A decent apartment apartment in an area where you wouldn’t take your life in your hands to walk outside is 2K plus a month. Want to buy a starter home? You can’t afford it. Another Democratic utopia. There is no middle class in CA anymore, it’s wealthy, upper-middle class and the third world.
There is one simple cure for most of California’s problems, but it will be very difficult to achieve. Fix CA’s crooked voting laws which benefit only the entrenched political class, allowing their ineligible constituent and non- existent voters, to vote.
When Marxists succeed in taking over the institutions they don’t replace the bourgeoisie they become the bourgeoisie, a far cry from their origins:
‘Communism is Soviet power + Electrification’.
Just under the picture of Mr Lenin, a nice little wind turbine!
“Each policy seemed like a good idea at the time, to somebody.”
So true – are our politicians never going to learn to pay attention to COMPLETE analyses which present both the good and the bad parts of proposed changes? If we are not sure what the negative effects will be then we should provide an easy and quick way to reverse course.
But as long as the voters vote for ‘feel good’ promises and projections we will be stuck in a society of our own making.
History will judge” we will prosecute
Not a single person so far that I could see mentioned the cost of our military at a trillion dollars a year. What we spend on renewables pales in comparison. We don’t have money for the poor because we spend it on our military.
Let an ex-CIA agent break it down for you:
David, the reason we don’t “have money for the poor” is that if we did they would spend it, thus driving up inflation. That is the reason that the unemployment rate is held artificially high (at no less than 4%). Federal Reserve monetary policy has been that way since at least WW2…
“Not a single person so far that I could see mentioned the cost of our military ….”
Of course on any subject, some will use use the misfortune of others to to advance their agenda. It is hard to find a more violent group, than peace activist.
The real question, what is the cost of not having an effective military? I would like to say we learned that lesson during WWII but we were not prepared for Korea.
The cost of not being prepared is paid in blood.
No one is talking about not having an effective military but rather having an excessive military budget.
The USA spends about $600 billion a year on the military. China comes next one the list with about
$150 billion. Suggesting that the USA is either exceptionally inefficient when it comes to the military or
that the budget dramatically exceeds what it needs for self defence.
The other point about why this article is ridiculous is that no matter what your political opinions are you
can always point to X and say that the government should be doing this rather than that. Personally I
think that given that in recent years the USA has effectively printed 12 trillion dollars for quantitative easing all of which went to the banking sector I would ask why some of those trillion of dollars could not have been spent on poverty reduction. The government is able to print money to give to bankers but not to the poor!
And you accept a statistic coming from the PRC? The Democrats and con artists must appreciate you.
“Personally I think that given that in recent years the USA has effectively printed 12 trillion dollars for quantitative easing all of which went to the banking sector I would ask why some of those trillion of dollars could not have been spent on poverty reduction. The government is able to print money to give to bankers but not to the poor!”
Indeed.
The hypocrisy of Liberalism…proclaiming to be for the common man but instead enriching themselves with his money.
Germinio September 12, 2017 at 9:17 pm
Giving money to the poor doesn’t solve poverty. It perpetuates it.
Surely the Pentagon has made some terrible spending choices, but that the US spends more than other countries isn’t a sign that we’re doing everything wrong. America has kept the peace since 1945. Without our power, there would have been two more world wars by now, each with more killed than WWI and WWII.
The world is getting a free ride on America’s patrolling the sea lanes and keeping other powers from attacking each other.
+1. I really had hoped that Trump would stop or at least reduce the warring and warmongering. Sadly, this does not seem to be happening.
“Let an ex-CIA agent break it down for you:”
All I could take is 15 minutes. There is a limit to how long one can keep and open mind when your BS meter is on fire.
I will take his BS for starters. He probably knows a lot more than you about what is going on the government. Knowing what people in the government do is the CIA’s job after all. Or maybe you are one of the government disinfo specialists yourself.
Could save a lot of money by not sending the fleets out to police international waters for free. Of course, then all the countries whose shipping benefits from it would complain.
Could also save money by ditching our modern military technology and going back to WW1 era meatgrinder tactics. But we don’t tolerate casualties like we used to.
There’s graft and waste in the military, as there is in all government institutions, but Leftivists never seem to get around to decrying the graft and waste in their own offices.
Bull.
“Rather than the federal budget being dominated by the military, the budget is actually dominated by spending on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. In fact. the ratio of military spending to food and agriculture spending in the full budget is 4-to-1, rather than 57-to-1.”
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2015/aug/17/facebook-posts/pie-chart-federal-spending-circulating-internet-mi/
You obviously didn’t watch the video. He breaks the budget down for you. Damn near to the penny (really more like a billion or two, but close enough).
“You obviously didn’t watch the video. He breaks the budget down for you. Damn near to the penny (really more like a billion or two, but close enough).”
Perhaps he’s been able to avoid the fluoride in the water, whereas I have not.
We spend far more on the “poor” than we do on the military. Our defense spending as a share of GDP now is lower than for most of the past 80 years.
Spending on health, education, welfare, etc, is far greater.
Defense spending also has the advantage of developing whole new technologies which stimulate the economy. Welfare spending, not so much.
It’s hard to think of a new technology since 1900 that hasn’t been created or advanced by defense spending, to include the electronic computer I’m using at the moment (invented to model thermonuclear explosions), and the stereophonic sound to which I’m listening (invented to find submarines). The spoked wheel was invented for war chariots. The screwdriver was invented to put knights in armor. Without war, there would be little or no progress.
“Without war, there would be little or no progress.”
Or at least the threat of it.
Lowndes County is incredibly poor, but it is handling the hook worm crisis in an expedient way. They are going to starve the hook worms by denying them human hosts. The population there is declining about 10% per decade. And there appears to be no housing shortage either – no home building permits were approved in 2016 – presumably because none were needed. This is a job for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
As my mother always pointed out, poverty is a state of mind; you can not be poor if you live in a town with a good library. If the government is helping you, you are in big trouble.
I have also noticed something in MSM about the homeless. It is only an issue when POTUS is from the Republican. I had a conversation with my sister in 1990 after a visit to San Francisco and seeing all the homeless. It was Bush’s fault. I pointed out that if you are homeless and waiting for the president to to do something about it, you will still be homeless when the next president is serving, and the next after that.
America is a wonderful place. Your neighbor is just waiting for the chance to give you the shirt off his back. I have volunteer at homeless shelters and other programs through church, and work. Foreign companies who come here are surprised by the generosity of American employees.
It would be interesting to see a study comparing the number of people that would stop and help my wife with a flat tire compared to those who would snatch her purse. Both have happened to her.
And just for the record, we have experience in other countries with strangers stopping and helping. The world is full of wonderful people, some of them are even help those who are better off.
But its difficult to imagine a worse economic crime against vulnerable people than to drain money out of the real economy, and waste that desperately needed public cash on well connected political cronies and useless green energy schemes
ooh, activist.speak! i’m so exhorted!
i wish i had a life that was so meaningful
do not want, eric.
zort yourself if you gotta go zorting.
Your concern for your fellow (wo)man is truly heartwarming.
it is not socialism that threatens us, but fanaticism and a rise of fascism which, by definition, is a political arrangement that purposely replaces reason with propaganda of scapegoating.
While you happen to be right about global warming, all told, you are no better than those whom you denounce.
“While various US governments continue to waste unimaginable sums of public money on pointless climate schemes, real problems ranging from third world poverty in Alabama to an explosion of the skid row population of Los Angeles are being allowed to fester.”
This appears to presuppose that government wouldn’t waste “unimaginable sums of public money on pointless [homeless] schemes.”
The argument seems to contradict itself.
Chronic parasitism, particularly from free living nematodes can cause anemia and gut problems.
Paradoxically hookworm larvae in small numbers may protect the bowl from gluten intolerance and coeliac disease.
https://research.jcu.edu.au/bmdt/publications/publications-1/giacomin-australian-science-april-2015
On the subject of poverty, the more expensive the power and the more unreliable even the middle class will be pushed into poverty.
That’s because utilities like the NBN in Australia stop with blackouts and low voltage brown outs,so the net crashes, as do any electrical equipment involving computer control, transport, refrigeration or manufacture.
The best thing for us Australians is to let power companies which demand renewables and their customers simply pay for them.
That’s all.
Then load shed the renewable market using the smart meters put in at their expense to control the grid.
Too easy.
Stevie Wonder turns out to be an idiot:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/12/hurricane-telethon-gets-political-right-at-the-start-video/
JPP
I guess he believes in the Catastrophic Man-Made Global Warming religion…
I wouldn’t give any money to this cause, as probably most of it goes to those celebrities I would suspect…
The Red Cross is a better bet.
“Anyone who believes that there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent” speak for yourself Stevie Wonder…
He’s just parroting the strawman version of climate contrarianism that he’s been fed by other celebrities & the MSM. Most—nearly all—prominent skeptics accept that the globe is warming and that all else being equal, CO2 will raise the temperature by 1 degree by 2100. SW doesn’t realize—because it’s been artfully concealed from him—that what skeptics deny is the likelihood of there being strong positive feedbacks from increasing water vapor in the air.
Alarmists and their dupes use the phrase “deny global warming” in an equivocal sense: first, as shorthand for Deny strong positive feedbacks from increasing water vapor in the air. Second, as a way to insinuate to the naive in their audience that skeptics deny that the globe is warming or will do so.
To alarmists and the MSM, “denies positive feedbacks,” which means “denies catastrophic global warming,” equates in their minds to “denies global warming,” because they aren’t doing slow, critical thinking (category 2), but “fast-thinking,” or category 1.
…and he hasn’t produced any music worth listening to since 1978.
We have the same trouble in New Zealand .Poverty child poverty and homelessness .Yet we have Greenpeace going to court to stop a irrigation dam being built in the Hawkes Bay region because they are against damming rivers .They have never worked out that irrigation generates many worthwhile jobs and lifts the economic well being of a region .I cannot believe that they call themselves green when they act to stop an irrigation scheme .Without irrigation all fruit ‘vegetable and grape growing is in jeopardy and the result is a brown dry landscape in our warm rain-less summers .They should look to Mid Canterbury in the South Island that has very low unemployment and a good standard of living thanks to irrigation.Our power charges are rising steadily because of a massive number of wind turbines but at least we have a lot of hydro stations that can be started and stopped as the wind ebbs and blows .It is plain commonsense that if a country is doing well then a lot more people are lifted out of poverty and a lot more money will be available to help those who can’t help themselves .If governments and councils waste money then a lot less good will be undertaken.
Regarding climate change, the science is settled so there is no need to spend any more money on it. From the paleoclimate evidence and the modeling efforts one can conclude that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which Mankind has no control There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is really zero. The AGW conjecture is based on only partial science and is to severely flawed to defend. For example, the AGW conjecture depends on a radiant greenhouse effect but such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed anywhere in the solar system including the Earth. The radiant greenhouse effect is sceince fiction. Hence tha AGW conjecture is Science fiction. Our government should stop spending money in persuit of science fiction. That should be left to the entertainment industry.
So fund climate science and social programmes. Maybe cut down on expensive defence boondoggles (cough F35).
The notable thing that emerges from the California case and others rarely gets attention.
Its that the green movement wants to spend huge amounts of money in ways which will have no effect whatever on the problem, even if they are right about it.
So California, for instance. Suppose the scariest fantasies about global warming are correct and are realised. Nothing California does will have any effect on the global climate.
The question to ask about the movement is why they are so furiously emotional about doing things, which on their own account, are useless?
You can take this in exactly the opposite way too. You will generally hear those most enthusiastic about expensive measures which don’t reduce emissions becoming furious and indignant when confronted with measures that would do that.
So we are told by the same green movement that Chinese emissions, and growth in Chinese emissions, are perfectly fine. Even though, if the same standards were to be applied to China and to California, China is destroying civilisation on earth. Whereas California is contributing to saving it. China by raising its emissions from 10 billion tons a year to north of 15 billion. California by reducing by a few tens of millions of tons, if that. The fact is the only way to save the planet, if the greens are correct, is for China to actually lower its emissions in tons. Not per capita, not to install more wind and so on. To lower the tonnage of CO2 they emit into the air!
Look at it objectively, and you see that the movement advocates doing things which, on their own account of the situation, will have no effect, and at the same time refuses to contemplate advocating actions which, on their own account of the situation, are necessary and effective. In fact, they defend people who, on their account, are inevitably destroying civilisation.
So the question the detached observer asks is, why? And the answer this one has come up with is that no-one, including the most fanatical advocates, actually believes the global warming story.
This is a very disturbing conclusion to have come to, in terms of what it tells us about social and political dysfunctionality in the Anglo Saxon countries. But its what the available evidence points to. We have to take what the greens say seriously, and ask how anyone could come to their conclusions, and the standard explanation that they are concerned about the planet is simply not justifiable. Something else is going on. But what?
Windmills and solar panels? They haven’t worked in windy, sunny Spain. See here, a commentary by a Spanish expert who formerly believed those were the solution: http://thetyee.ca/News/2013/05/01/Solar-Dreams/
Does anyone really think that money saved from not investing in adaptions to climate change would be spent on alleviating poverty in the US? Really?
If so I have some great magic beans for sale. pricey, but hey, you never know !
As the US economy becomes less free-market oriented and more government controlled, poverty levels will continue to increase, standards of living will fall, and 3rd-World diseases like intestinal parasites will increase.
The US government currently imposes $2 trillion/year in regulatory compliance costs on the private sector, while state, local and federal spending now devour over 40% of GDP.
Rather than cutting profligate government spending, political hacks fund gigantic annual defiicits with printed money and additional unsustainable debt (currently at $20 TRILLION and growing rapidly).
Exessive money printing and excessive debt devalues the US$, which further erodes purchasing power, even with many Americans working 2 jobs just to keep food on the table.
Open-border immigration policies have also added 30 million illegal aliens to the workforce, which has eroded wages and greatly increased welfare, healthcare and public school expenditures.
Trump has so far done little to address these fundamental issues, although Ryan and McConnell’s terrible leadership share responsibility for this lack of progress.
Trump is now reneging on almost all his campaign promises and tacking Left to “get things done.”…Not good…
The headline to this WUWT post is another example of what a group of European researchers found when they went looking for a link if any between renewable energy and the economic health of nation.
Study suggests choice between green energy or economic growth
https://phys.org/news/2017-02-choice-green-energy-economic-growth.html
Quoted;
Poverty, unemployment and zero economic growth are the likely outcome for countries which choose renewable energy sources over fossil fuels, according to a study.
Energy from fossil fuels appears to ignite economies into greater and more sustained growth, whereas energy from wind and solar power not only fails to enhance or promote economic growth, it actually causes economies to flat-line.
The results, from an in-depth study of more than 100 countries over 40 years, pose a serious ethical dilemma, according to the lead author, economist Dr Nikolaos Antonakakis, Visiting Fellow at the University of Portsmouth Business School and Associate Professor at Webster Vienna University.
&
Dr Antonakakis and co-authors, Dr Ioannis Chatziantoniou, at the University of Portsmouth, and Dr George Filis, at Bournemouth University, set out to study whether environmentally friendly forms of energy consumption were more likely to enhance economic growth.
In the light of recent policies designed to promote the use of green energy, including tax credits for the production of renewable energy and reimbursements for the installation of renewable energy systems, the authors predicted that environmentally friendly forms of energy consumption would enhance economic growth.
Dr Antonakakis said: “It turned out not to be the case.”
&
The researchers gathered data on gross domestic product (GDP), CO2 emissions and total and disaggregated energy consumption for 106 countries from 1971-2011.
The results were the same across all countries, from rich to poor.
Dr Chatziantoniou said: “It’s a very thought-provoking result and could, in a roundabout way, help explain why no country or state has yet managed to fully convert to renewable energy.
“It could also be that we have not yet learned how to fully exploit the benefits of renewable energy – we don’t yet have the level of know-how.”
Of the countries studied, not one showed good economic growth while promoting and investing in renewable energy.
I’m gonna be the Devil’s Avocado here..
On 2 points.
OK.
Avert your eyes now if you think they may be offended.
1. Is this post not just maybe perhaps possibly a little bit on the “well-intentioned, finger-wagging, I’m here to help, Oh look at me how good my life is, what is wrong with you people” sort of side of things?
You know. Like missionaries going into jungles to find ‘Lost Tribes’ and give them religion and civilisation.
They all worked a real treat eh not?
Because along with religion came syphilis, influenza, alcohol, guns and drugs – the worst of the drugs being of course sugar.
To add insult, the ones who somehow manage to survive these lovely new gifts, find themselves shuffled off into some dreadful ‘reservation’. Possibly a pile of rapidly eroding sand, in the ocean somewhere off the arse-end of Alaska. Where they have nothing to do but get fat, drunk & stupid while soaking up trash TV
and being gawped at by ‘tourists’
2. Actually really point 1.1 but – how about a bit of Empathy? NOT to be confused with Sympathy.
Use empathy to understand these ‘poor’ folks because otherwise you are making an epic judgement of how superior you consider yourself to be.
It might just happen, as if it wasn’t obvious in a way and the folks won’t admit it to their ‘superiors’ that the poor folks may actually be happy in their mess/slum.
[As an slight aside, what about some actual pictures/proof of these ‘open sewers’ that really is getting a bit fantastic. So someone once found a turd in the park……]
Worms. It is of course entirely obvious that everyone, from age 4(?) when they start school, immediately take on the subject of quantum mechanics, especially to do with the radiative transfer of heat through various mixtures of gases. and come away with a full and thorough understanding of their subject
Why don’t they learn about keeping a pet cat or dog and how to look after it – also maybe something on how to maintain themselves? Of course parents are far too busy to do that, being engrossed in the study of quantum mechanical heat processes and showing off how clever they are on titter and facebork.
They will/would learn that stuff that de-worms cats and dogs is exactly the same as what would de-worm humans. Then of course and being the accused, tried, convicted & fully registered low-lifes that they are, they could simply shop-lift the stuff from stores anywhere/everywhere nationwide – thereby fixing their ‘worm’ problem.
Hey, they may reform a little and actually use money to buy the stuff – if they knew or were ever told.
(Doesn’t ‘being superior’ make you feel good?)
I’m watching the dossers I see near the carpark I visit in Worksop.
They’ve always got presentable clothes, new trainers and the girls have bags of ‘stuff’ to carry around. From the litter they drop they have plenty cigarettes (UK Duty paid, not nasty cheap & illegal French rubbish from Calais) plus epic amounts of 8% ABV beer/lager to drink.
They have their ‘Hub’ (near the car-park) to visit. What they get there I have no idea but its patently doing increasing numbers of them no harm whatsoever.
They have chosen a life entirely free from responsibility. They have escaped nag nag want want of wives, bosses, bureaucrats, meter-maids, children, lawyers etc etc and they have ‘The Hub’ to look after them. Presumably it sorts out their their social security money and gets them ‘everything they are due’
Their only actual concern is choosing which brand of cigarettes to ‘acquire’ and which flavour of strong beer to drink.
Take a second to think – is their life really all that bad?