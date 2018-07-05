Vox: Independence Day, the American Revolution Was a Mistake – Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Nick Shaw – According to the revisionists at Vox, a USA in which the Continental Army was crushed and George Washington defeated would have been more like Canada, would have passed stronger climate laws.
3 reasons the American Revolution was a mistake
Happy Fourth!
By Dylan Matthews@dylanmattdylan@vox.com Updated Jul 3, 2018, 11:57am EDT
This July 4, let’s not mince words: American independence in 1776 was a monumental mistake. We should be mourning the fact that we left the United Kingdom, not cheering it.
Of course, evaluating the wisdom of the American Revolution means dealing with counterfactuals. As any historian would tell you, this is a messy business. We obviously can’t be entirely sure how America would have fared if it had stayed in the British Empire longer, perhaps gaining independence a century or so later, along with Canada.
America would have a better system of government if we’d stuck with Britain
Honestly, I think earlier abolition alone is enough to make the case against the revolution, and it combined with less-horrible treatment of American Indians is more than enough. But it’s worth taking a second to praise a less important but still significant consequence of the US sticking with Britain: we would’ve, in all likelihood, become a parliamentary democracy rather than a presidential one.
And parliamentary democracies are a lot, lot better than presidential ones. They’re significantly less likely to collapse into dictatorship because they don’t lead to irresolvable conflicts between, say, the president and the legislature. They lead to much less gridlock.
In the US, activists wanting to put a price on carbon emissions spent years trying to put together a coalition to make it happen, mobilizing sympathetic businesses and philanthropists and attempting to make bipartisan coalition — and they still failed to pass cap and trade, after millions of dollars and man hours. In the UK, the Conservative government decided it wanted a carbon tax. So there was a carbon tax. Just like that. Passing big, necessary legislation — in this case, legislation that’s literally necessary to save the planet — is a whole lot easier with parliaments than with presidential systems.
Every time I think I’ve seen the worst, most vile freedom hating sentiments which will ever be expressed by greens, they manage to shock me with some new low. Wishing that Americans had remained enslaved without political representation a little longer, just long enough to have your desire for liberty knocked out of you so you would more readily accept green tyranny, its going to be tough to beat that one.
Speaking as a Brit I wonder why you would want to have a second house of 800 unelected people. Your system may not be ideal but at the moment it is looking much better than ours.
If the American Revolution had not occurred the course of history could have been different. However, it is not possible to say what “would” be. Any outcome similar to or differing from what has been is possible.
A pox on Vox.
Happy Glorious 4th of July my friends.
Seriously? Let’s see now. Italy seems a good place to start. Parliamentary form of government, led to Mussolini. Famously stable governments, some lasting for several months /sarc
Germany of the Weimar period, parliamentary government again, led to Hitler.
Spain’s parliamentary government collapsed into civil war and beget Franco.
Actually do we have an example of presidential governments leading to dictators?
Well there’s Venezuela and that’s in current events, not past the memory limits for the kids at vox. Of course they probably think that Maduro is the duly-elected president, not a dictator.
Oh, I’m sure they’ll find a way to top it soon enough.
Personally, I have a hard time believing Canada would be as free as it is WITHOUT an independent US. The lose of the States help convince England that it had to take a more even hand with the rest of its colonies, less it loose them as well.
If America had stayed British, all of Europe would be speaking German or Russian today !! God Bless America !!
I sense a disturbance in The Force. Something tells me the author of the Vox article is probably not a Trump supporter.
IF George Washington had lost:
1. There would have been no Civil War – the greatest human and economic disaster in USA history.
2. There would have been no War of 1812, so we would not have burned the White House and you Americans would not have burned Toronto. Everyone here hates Toronto – so we got the better of that deal.
Britain a that time was governed by scoundrels and imbeciles – King George 1 did not even speak English – you were probably better off on your own – except for the Civil War – that was truly disastrous for both North and South – a huge national tragedy.