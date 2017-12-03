Brexit Horror: Liberated British Might De-prioritise Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
British academics are worried that the British People might choose to de-prioritise climate policy, if they are allowed to make their own choices instead of being shackled to the EU bureaucracy.
What will Brexit mean for the climate? (Clue: it doesn’t look good)
Michele Stua
Research Fellow, SPRU (Science Policy Research Unit), University of Sussex
Ed Dearnley
Project Manager: TRANSrisk, University of Sussex
December 1, 2017 8.05pm AEDT
With Brexit negotiations stuck on divorce bills and borders, complex issues such as climate change barely receive a mention. Yet the UK has agreements with the EU around emissions targets and technology transfer, and Brexit represents a significant threat to the UK’s progress on cutting carbon emissions.
The UK’s recent clean growth strategy document devotes scant attention to Brexit, providing only a single page on “leaving the European Union”. Yet, other public institutions, as well as the mainstream media, have raised questions concerning climate change, Brexit and the UK government’s attitude.
After Brexit, the UK will need to establish up its own position within the UNFCCC as an independent member. It will have to ratify the Paris Agreement on its own, and produce its individual NDC. Whilst this is achievable, time, space and resources will be required. The delay could possibly leave the UK behind compared to other international actors.
Exiting the EU-ETS is another serious issue. It is the world’s oldest and largest emissions trading scheme and is the primary joint tool adopted by the EU to reduce carbon. The scheme allocates free and/or auctioned allowances to operators, and creates a market for those who wish to purchase or sell allowances. A shrinking cap for allowances reduces emissions over time, directing efforts to where emission cuts are most cost effective. The EU-ETS has also triggered growth in climate-related financial services.
The UK may establish its own national ETS, but there is huge uncertainty over timing, size, shape and effectiveness. This is highly detrimental for UK companies subject to the EU-ETS that will lose access to the system from January 2018, hence facing significant cost increases for their emissions reductions. In addition, London may lose its leading position in climate related-financial services.
…
I blame the EU for this situation.
Despite substantial grumbling, the UK still overwhelmingly supports politicians who embrace renewables, who advocate aggressive emissions reduction policies.
When Britain first voted Brexit, the British government hoped for an amicable separation. But the EU is making Brexit very difficult for Britain. According to German academic Professor Thorsten Polleit, this intransigence is deliberate – Professor Polleit thinks the EU is deliberately punishing Britain for voting Brexit. Professor Polleit is not alone in making that accusation.
The EU are currently demanding a Brexit “divorce bill” of £50 billion (USD $67 billion) to agree to discuss favourable post Brexit trade terms – an obscene demand which has caused public outrage in Britain.
Britain are not prioritising climate change because they are trying to avoid 100s of thousands of job losses. In my opinion the EU leaders are acting like spoiled children, they don’t seem to care about the environment. They seem to be having way too much fun taunting people worried about their future with outrageous demands for cash. Until this school yard bullying subsides, neither side is going to prioritise problems which might happen decades from now over very real problems which are happening right now.
Sussex University has been a hot bed of left wing propaganda and activism since it was set up in the 60s. It is no doubt full of remoaners and greens.
This description applies to all universities in the UK. They are however relatively right-wing compared to the murderously fanatical caliphate leftism of the US higher education political culture.
Hold your horses, some Anglo-US rivalry here, I’m backing UK academics to be more extreme. C’mon guys/gals/others, we in the UK can win this competition, think of it as a kind of academic Ryder Cup.
I was recently at a lunch & at our table was a ‘green’ political activist who informed us that –
“The Arctic was now totally free of ice in summer.
“CO2 is now more than 60% of the atmosphere.
“CO2 is mainly in band above 35,000ft & is so thick planes cant fly through it
“Polar bears & penguins ARE going extinct & all other info about them is fake news.
“Global temperatures are rising 1°C every 10yrs.
“Sea levels are rising 1 foot / yr.
“He’d been to the Great Barrier Reef & it was 90% dead.
“That last year there were 2million climate refuges (& its only going to get worse) that’s why we need Brexet to keep them out.
My wife & I let him keep digging himself in & asked ‘helpful questions (:-))’, to get him to quantify his claims.
We asked him about fuels & plastics & he said “they should all be kept in the ground as renewables are now capable of providing all the power we need”.
I pointed out that he was being hypocritical as he used as much plastic & fuel as the rest of us in – his iphone, his plastic bottle of spring water, his clothes (including knicker elastic) & shoes, flights to Australia…
Then I listed the actual climate data; his reply “you’re a (the D word)” & he left (I was cut to the quick) … leaving his desert & coffee.
That instantly converted 5 MSM BS accepters into questioners.
The bullying won’t subside. It’s working.
UK will have to think about other things than climate change after Brexit, first of all how to deal with being outside the EEA.
http://www.eureferendum.com/default.aspx
Henning Nielsen
The Irish border isn’t the UK’s problem, it’s the EU’s. Let them spend the money to establish and run border controls between the two countries. Let them carry the can for any troubles, of which I believe the Irish are sick of anyway, and there’s no US money to fund the IRA any longer anyway.
If the UK simply ignored the problem, it would be the EU under threat from N. Ireland becoming the port of choice for every country wanting to get goods into the EU by driving it over the border, why should we worry about it?
HotScot; good luck with that!
Henning Nielsen
And the alternative is? The UK spending shedloads of money securing the 300 odd roads that pass between N and S Ireland?
Why should we? What benefit does it serve us?
“What benefit does it serve us?”
Wasn’t Brexit supposed to be about immigration control?
Stokes
Was that your narrow minded perspective of it?
Nick Stokes. No Brexit was about freeing the UK from the undemocratic, corrupt and inefficient EU (commonly referred to as the EUSSR) which is run by a cabal of unelected commissioners (known as commissars) and other unelected and overpaid bureaucrats who consist mainly of failed politicians.
“The Irish border isn’t the UK’s problem, it’s the EU’s.”
If the UK sets up border controls as strict as those Canada has set up, then the UK border with the Irish Republic will not be the same for citizens of the UK and Ireland.
Under UK law citizens of the Irish Republic can cross the borders both ways unrestricted. However, citizens of the UK will be subject to EU border control when entering the Irish Republic/
Frederick Colbourne
That’s no different to what we will have with France, Germany, Italy etc. when we leave.
I don’t see the problem. If S. Ireland want to remain in the EU and shoulder the cost of creating and maintaining borders, then fine. It’s their restrictive trading conditions their protecting, why should we pay for their benefit?
And if the IRA have a beef, it’ll be with the EU, not the UK. Brussels can endure the bombings the UK did in the 70’s and 80’s. They can sort out the street riots and have their troops murdered.
Perhaps Mrs. May should take a leaf from Trumps book and tell the EU that if they want a wall, they can build, and pay for it. It’ll make a huge dent in the £50Bn we’re offering them.
Philip Bratby,
right on !! one Southern German CONmissonAIRE spent 9 hours clocked into the EU in 5 years, now on a Euro 10,000 plus pension a month
Come on, give Nick his due. He is close to the truth for a change for surely immigration control was a big part of it.
Ron Long
No, that was the rhetoric of remain, not Brexiters. UKIP made a big thing of it and the remainers tarred everyone with that brush.
Immigration was a small part of numerous complex issues the British public have with the EU. Not the least being that in the 70’s we were promised that the Common Market would never turn into a political union.
So who was lied to. I voted to stay in the Common Market in the 70’s, all I did by voting Brexit was reversing a very bad mistake.
The ‘knowledgeable’ youth of the UK are almost unanimously against leaving, and for some reason are being listened to whilst the knowledge and wisdom of their elders is being racist.
The only reason our youth don’t want toe leave Europe is their fear of change, it’s all they have ever known, so what do they know? They’re all voting for Corbyn, who wants to renationalise everything, which is precisely why we were the sick man of Europe in the 60’s and 70’s, nationalisation was strangling the country. But our youth see this as somehow a socialist nirvana, like I said, what do they know?
I think the interpretation is optimistic: all three parties arefully signed up to the tax and control that AGW is used to justify. The political elite do not have the electorate’s interests at heart and a dearth of bravery should any politician make a sceptical stand.
All the fuss in the British media about this winter being the coldest winter ever is because the British media follow the global warming paradigm and they would be able to claim that the reduced sea ice extent was leading to colder winters rather than the other way round which is more likely to be true. It would allow the global warmers to put forward the idea that colder winters have nothing to do with climate unlike warm summers(minimum temperatures mostly). I think we will see a slower decline in winter temperatures over the next decade and it is a change in climate.
It is total nonsense to say that the EU is “punishing” Britain. This view must be a result of hopeless illusions on the British side. The issue is very simple; the union has no interest in giving special treatment to a country who leaves it. The British government has shown shockingly bad judgment in this extremely important matter, and it will be interesting to follow the development inside Britain after March 19th 2019.
Its not just British throwing accusations that the EU is trying to punish Britain. Professor Polleit whom I quoted is a substantial figure in Germany – according to Wikipedia he is chief economist of Degussa Goldhandel, partner of Polleit & Riechert Investment Management LLP, president of the German department of the libertarian Ludwig von Mises Institute (Ludwig von Mises Institute Germany) and honorary professor at the University of Bayreuth.
Henning Nielsen
by holding trade talks to a ransom demand of £50Bn (at least), I think that’s not only vindictive but short sighted. The EU would engender a great degree of trust from British voters if it moved forward on trade talks whilst discussing the divorce bill as a separate issue.
The biggest fear the EU have is that the UK does well in the years following Brexit. If it does, there will be a queue of countries clutching section 50’s, at the door of Brussels. The EU will do anything to ensure the UK’s failure because if they don’t, and the UK flourishes, the EU is a dead duck.
Lots of other countries are lining up to complete trade deals directly with the UK. The sooner the UK gets out of the suffocating embrace of the EU the better off it will be. The USA, most of Asia, and most of the old Commonwealth (British Empire) will welcome reciprocal trade arrangements. But the Brits need to be aware that the deal will need to be less one-sided than it was in pre-EU days.
If Britain’s Brexit delegitimised ‘Climate Change’ and Liberated British from the deathly grasp of Warmista Climate hysteria, then that alone would justify all the pain inflicted by the EU on the Brexit Process. All the rest of the political liberation and removal of EU bureaucratic strangulation would be a bonus.
Three weeks after the Brexit referendum, the House of Commons voted almost unanimously for the Fifth Carbon Budget. Last month’s Green Growth Strategy was similarly received with acclamation. The only party in favour of less stringent climate policy is UKIP, who have zero MPs and are down in the polls.
The UK will not abandon climate policy.
Nor will the EU. The climate package for the period 2021-2030 is now fixed, thanks in no small part to the UK.
Oh, and Stua misquotes me: The UK gov’t would lose the right to grant ETS permits, but UK companies would still be in the EU ETS. That issue has now been resolved.
But at least the UK will avoid fines when it fails to meet EU targets, unlike the Irish:
https://www.irishtimes.com/business/energy-and-resources/state-faces-inevitable-eu-climate-change-fines-from-2020-1.3014868
The fundamental issue is that no-one believes in global warming outside of a tiny number of activists in the US, UK Germany and Australia. And even they, when you push it, do not seem to show any real evidence of committed belief.
The Chinese don’t – just look at their ongoing contruction of coal plants all around the world, and at their recent increases in emissions. This is relevant to assessing the activists’ real views because they cannot seriously believe in a coming emission fuelled catastrophe if they are unwilling to demand that the world’s largest emitter make real tonnage reductions. Instead they change the subject to justifying the moral righteousness of the Chinese in emitting at these levels, and ignore the fact that if the activists are right, they are single handedly destroying human civilization.
In their own countries, the activists consistently refuse to advocate measures which would lower their own emissions. You do not, for instance, find any of them proposing to lower the number of cars on the roads, closing down the car industry. They will not propose closing down the car industry worldwide either of course.
Instead they advocate doing things which have little or no effect on their own emissions, like building wind farms, or, if they are as far north as humans live, installing vast solar arrays. None of which, when you account for the backup required and the carbon cost of erecting the things, produces declines in emissions.
This, and not the verbal commitments to the Paris or other agreements is the fundamental issue. As for Paris, this too was evidence of total lack of belief – just look at who has made hard commitments and how large a percentage of global emissions this subjects to real commitments to reduce. Probably 15%? And those commitments are not even being lived up to.
Its a hugely expensive farce in which people give vast sums to Siemens and others in the alternative energy lobby not to generate any electricity. Meanwhile, even if wind and solar did reduce emissions by a bit, they are not the real target, electricity only accounts for about one third of global emissions. So even if you do knock 30% off it, which would be going, you are only knocking 10% off the supposed problem, at huge expense.
Meanwhile in Britain this winter, as in all winters, you will have a rise in the death rate, particularly among the old who depend on electricity for heating. There really are people in Britain who, to fund this madness, are thinking hard before boiling water for a cup of tea, and having to choose between their cup of tea and a hot water bottle.
Self righteous wickedness of the Guardianistas.
September 2018, the end of the Greek bailouts.
With the Greek problem now fixed! shouldn’t be a problem, Should it?
“Despite substantial grumbling, the UK still overwhelmingly supports politicians who embrace renewables, who advocate aggressive emissions reduction policies”.
The overwhelming majority of Politicians do not understand the first thing about the so called AGW meme and have tamely acquiesced to whatever their Party activists demand. What is happening in the South Australia renewable energy paradise should be a salutary lesson for our supine and inept Politicians, that is if any of them are interested in reality instead of the fantasy of “green” energy. However, there are a few, one of whom I regularly correspond with, that make the effort to understand and have come to the realisation how destructive the meme of AGW is for the UK.
Likewise the majority of the population have absolutely no interest in AGW and want to get on with their lives and just follow the lead of our inept Politicians for an easy life.
Until our Politicians wake up to reality and repeal the ill conceived Climate Change Act the false impression of the opening quote will prevail.
Not just Australia
http://notrickszone.com/2017/12/01/germanys-national-power-grid-mess-country-seeing-whopping-172000-power-outages-annually/#sthash.o27HDl52.dpbs
“Despite substantial grumbling, the UK still overwhelmingly supports politicians who embrace renewables, who advocate aggressive emissions reduction policies.”
“Britain are not prioritising climate change because they are trying to avoid 100s of thousands of job losses.”
Which is it?
Both. The politicians are that dumb. They haven’t a clue about the science, the renwables, cost or effectiveness. They’re all a bunch of day dreamers.
The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the ocewans over which mankind has no control. There may be many good reasons to be conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one of them. It is all a matter of science.
The UK is in some ways more warmist than the EU. Britain followed France in mandating only electric cars after 2040. But no other EU country has followed. The EU, under strong influence of auto-makers, has issued a much milder demand, of 30% efficiency improvement by 2030. This would have happened anyway with engine improvements in the pipeline, so it means nothing. For that reason, it is actually very sensible.
So the danger to the UK is the opposite, of out-of-control self destructive AGW virtue signalling, cut of from the moderating common-sense influence of the EU.
Might need to do some double checking, but sat/stood/wandering about ontop The Nottinghamshire Coalfield, I see lots of power stations chuffing merrily away. Ones that previously weren’t.
I also see, via Interwebz Magik, that 2GW (full grunt) is being stuffed into the French Interconnector almost constantly.
Must surely give somebody somewhere some leverage…….
:-D