Please Send Money: Aussie Ecosystems are Collapsing because Climate Change

Ecosystems across Australia are collapsing under climate change
July 5, 2018 6.09am AEST
To the chagrin of the tourist industry, the Great Barrier Reef has become a notorious victim of climate change. But it is not the only Australian ecosystem on the brink of collapse.
Our research, recently published in Nature Climate Change, describes a series of sudden and catastrophic ecosystem shifts that have occurred recently across Australia.
These changes, caused by the combined stress of gradual climate change and extreme weather events, are overwhelming ecosystems’ natural resilience.
Once an ecosystem goes into steep decline – with key species dying out and crucial interactions no longer possible – there are important consequences.
Targeted interventions, like the assisted recolonisation of plants and animals, reseeding an area that’s suffered forest loss, and actively protecting vulnerable ecosystems from destructive bushfires, may prevent a system from collapsing, but at considerable financial cost. And as the interval between extreme events shorten, the chance of a successful intervention falls.
https://theconversation.com/ecosystems-across-australia-are-collapsing-under-climate-change-99367
The abstract of the study;
Biological responses to the press and pulse of climate trends and extreme events
R. M. B. Harris, L. J. Beaumont, T. R. Vance, C. R. Tozer, T. A. Remenyi, S. E. Perkins-Kirkpatrick, P. J. Mitchell, A. B. Nicotra, S. McGregor, N. R. Andrew, M. Letnic, M. R. Kearney, T. Wernberg, L. B. Hutley, L. E. Chambers, M.-S. Fletcher, M. R. Keatley, C. A. Woodward, G. Williamson, N. C. Duke and D. M. J. S. Bowman
The interaction of gradual climate trends and extreme weather events since the turn of the century has triggered complex and, in some cases, catastrophic ecological responses around the world. We illustrate this using Australian examples within a press–pulse framework. Despite the Australian biota being adapted to high natural climate variability, recent combinations of climatic presses and pulses have led to population collapses, loss of relictual communities and shifts into novel ecosystems. These changes have been sudden and unpredictable, and may represent permanent transitions to new ecosystem states with-out adaptive management interventions. The press–pulse framework helps illuminate biological responses to climate change, grounds debate about suitable management interventions and highlights possible consequences of (non-) intervention.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0187-9.epdf
Somehow I doubt things are quite as bad as the researchers claim. Thanks to the courage of Peter Ridd we have all seen what happens to researchers in Australian academia who criticise extreme climate claims.
The Conversation? Alarmist much? I live in Australia and if this were true the media would be spewing about it. Oh wait, the soccer world cup is on, so…meh!
Ecosystems indeed are under threat from human encroachment in many places.
Burning and cutting down rainforests to make arable lands for human agriculture.
Suburban sprawl in North America and into natural habitats because we like to see nature from our front porches.
Overfishing and drift netting in large swaths of the un-policed oceans is another threat.
But none of that has much, if anything, to do with TheMagicMolecule directly as a part of our atmosphere. TheMagicMolecule is making the biosphere greener, and enhancing land and ocean food-chains from the bottom up.
Regarding land use, take a look at:
https://ourworldindata.org/yields-and-land-use-in-agriculture
The oceans and seas are a mess but I do not have good data in it. Anyone?
They get away with this…because almost everyone has no clue how huge the GBR is
And the worst affected part -most recently- was the most remote, making it necessary to invoke the magic molecule and AGW to implicate man directly!
I read a report that over 80% of Australians 18 years of age, raised within 1km of the ocean have never seen the sea. Let that sink in.. we’re a nation of urban dwellers spoon fed ‘truths’ by media clods.
Saying one time to friends I was heading out bush for a few days was met with bewildered stares and confused expressions – why do people do that? I was asked. telling them I needed to sight in a rifle was met with looks of disgust. I honestly fear for this country of mine..
It could be renamed GREATER barrier reef
since a warmer ocean will increase the area suitable for coral growth.
What the frick is “the press and pulse of climate trends” and how is it that species that are claimed to be adapted to high natural climate variability are unable to cope once the anthropogenic label has been applied absent any evidentiary proof? Sudden change? There are no proven climate trends reported that exceed natural variability or seem different from changes we can ellucidate from the the preindustrial era either in magnitude or velocity. Extreme weather events? There is nothing, absolutely nothing here that is new, other than a pathological preoccupation of the liberal media and the most radical and religious element of the environmental movement.
‘…..highlighting that undisturbed systems are not necessarily more resilient to climate change.’
All living things have to adapt or move on, so its nonsense to suggest that ecosystems are not necessarily more resilient after millions of years of adaptation. Central Australia is pristine like a Martian landscape.
So, how bad were these ecosystems when the temps were even higher than they are now?
Nobody can find the actual damage being done by global warming, but don’t worry, the models say that it is there and everybody knows that models are never wrong.
Intelligent wildlife conservation is possible. One of the groups I’ve always looked up to is Ducks Unlimited. Maybe the folks who really really care about the Great Barrier Reef could take some lessons from Ducks Unlimited. You don’t hear alarmist propaganda from Ducks Unlimited, they just get down to work and do things that help.
Ducks Unlimited is using the climate change meme for fundraising. I quit donating a few years ago.
The Conversation huh? So named because the domain name Dissenters-will-be-banned was unavailable. The simple fact it was published here tells us a lot about both the paper’s target audience and how seriously the rest of the world should be taking it.
There are also some very interesting claims being made here. Take the line “actively protecting vulnerable ecosystems from destructive bushfires”.
Sorry kids, but if you wanted to do that in Australia you probably should have started many thousands of years ago. Pre 1788 ‘land management’ often consisted of burning everything downwind in order to assist in the hunting process. As a result of this the Australian environment was ‘encouraged’ to become largely fireproof to the extent there are actually some types of Australian tree that will only germinate AFTER the extreme heat of a bushfire.
Sweeping statement I know, but in many ways NOT burning Australia every couple of years is bad for the ecology.
This rubbish is on a par with stuff that turns up in my email spam directory. The Press Pulse Theory seems to be popular among the Anthropocenists, Capitalocenists, so may be a favourite of the Idiocenists in general. Needless to say. the shifts they are claiming are either (a) normal or more likely (b) entirely non-existent.
Look at NOAAs sea temp anomaly map. Australia is commpletely surrounded by cold water. The GBR is bathing in it, too. I dont see the new climate communications strategy of unbridled hysteria working for them but it is an improvement on the Ship of Fools strategy. Australia has the highest per capita number of climate Liliputians on the loose so they are the canary in the coal mine for detecting the collapse of the global clime syndicatd ecology.
I have to give it to them though, scaring all the tourists away was a creative twist to the strategy.
https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/ocean/sst/anomaly/
Apparently Australia has turned into a Mad Max wasteland; or it soon will if we don’t send them money right now without question.
Maybe I should call my friend Peter in Brisbane and alert him. Sounds like he should leave. Not a second to lose.
It is difficult to read this paper without laughing out loud.
Twenty one authors.
Species extinction again.
In Australia we have an infestation of cane toads since they were disasterously introduced in the 1930s to combat cane beetles.
They are heading west and south from North Queensland at an alarming rate.
Is there any prospect that climate change can eradicate these pests or are only nice fauna at risk?
The crows figured out how to eat them. They flip them over and eat the stomachs, avoid the poisonous parts. Cane toads are a lot rarer these days, and a lot more timid.
And I thought the crows liked hanging around McDonald’s, Hungry Jack’s and Red Rooster.