Please Send Money: Aussie Ecosystems are Collapsing because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Did anyone notice the end of the world?

Ecosystems across Australia are collapsing under climate change

July 5, 2018 6.09am AEST

To the chagrin of the tourist industry, the Great Barrier Reef has become a notorious victim of climate change. But it is not the only Australian ecosystem on the brink of collapse.

Our research, recently published in Nature Climate Change, describes a series of sudden and catastrophic ecosystem shifts that have occurred recently across Australia.

These changes, caused by the combined stress of gradual climate change and extreme weather events, are overwhelming ecosystems’ natural resilience.

…

Once an ecosystem goes into steep decline – with key species dying out and crucial interactions no longer possible – there are important consequences.

…

Targeted interventions, like the assisted recolonisation of plants and animals, reseeding an area that’s suffered forest loss, and actively protecting vulnerable ecosystems from destructive bushfires, may prevent a system from collapsing, but at considerable financial cost. And as the interval between extreme events shorten, the chance of a successful intervention falls.

…