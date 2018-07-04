The Green Spent By The Green Climate Fund

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
When President Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement, he also pulled us out of paying any additional money to the so-called “Green Climate Fund” (GCF). Sorry, no more green for the greenies’ fund. This is the fund which has been given $7.2 billion dollars of taxpayer money from a variety of countries. It is the fund that countries around the world have been pushing hard to get their hands on. It is also the fund that was supposed to be given $100 billion, so they could parcel it out for corrupt third world politicians and greedy UN rent-seekers to swim around in for decades … dream on.
So let me start with the basics of the GCF. In 2017, all of the countries around the globe emitted a total of about 33 gigatonnes (“Gt”, 10^9 tonnes) of CO2. However, those countries that emitted just under two-thirds of the total CO2 contributed a total of zero dollars to the GCF. Not one penny.
Yep, that’s right. The countries currently emitting almost two-thirds of the total CO2 aren’t putting up a penny for the Green Climate Fund (GCF). Not China. Not India. Not Brazil. Not Russia. Not a host of countries. Only the lucky few have to pay, because … well, “because history” seems to be the favored explanation …
Next, as has often been the case until recently, the US was among the biggest suckers on the planet. Three countries, the US, Germany, and Japan, have put up nearly half of the $7.2 billion dollars that the GCF is currently wasting … but no more. We’re out of that money-losing game.
To see just how bad the GCF waste is, I took a look at the Green Climate Fund “mitigation” projects. These are the projects that are supposed to reduce the amount of CO2 emitted. To date, there have been 22 of them, with a total funding (GCF + other public and private) of $6.9 billion dollars.
And according to their undoubtedly rosy predictions of CO2 saved by windmills, solar panels, building insulation, and the like, all of the projects together will save just under two gigatonnes (Gt) of CO2. Two billion tonnes! That’s a huge weight of CO2 … but what does that all mean?
To understand it, let’s convert that to parts per million by volume (ppmv) of CO2. At present, we’re at 410 ppmv. Back in 1750, we were at about 278 ppmv of CO2.
And according to the UN IPCC, that increase in CO2 is claimed to have caused a temperature increase of 2.0787°C. The reason for the number of decimals will become apparent in a moment.
Now, to increase the atmospheric CO2 concentration by 1 ppmv, you need to emit about 16.8 Gt of CO2. The Green Climate Fund has avoided the emission of 2 Gt of CO2 … so IF their estimates are correct, and IF we got all of the savings today, instead of 410 ppmv it would make the CO2 concentration 409.88 ppmv.
And in turn, this would make the claimed temperature increase caused by CO2 to be smaller … at 2.0771°C.
So IF their estimates are correct, and IF we got all the savings today, and IF CO2 actually were the secret temperature control knob for the planet … if all that were true, the total of all the projects funded by the GCF would cause a temperature reduction of … wait for it … 0.0015°C.
How small a temperature change is this? Well, if you walk up a flight of stairs, which is about ten feet (three metres) vertically, there is a temperature difference due to the change in altitude. How big a difference? Well, temperatures drop about one degree C for every hundred metres you go up in altitude. So in climbing a flight of stairs, you’d experience a temperature drop of about 0.03°C. Three-hundredths of one degree. Far too small to detect without special instruments.
But that’s still twenty times the possible temperature reduction from the $6.9 billion dollars wasted on these GCF mitigation projects, a reduction which was only 0.0015°C. So we’ve spent $6.9 billion dollars for a POSSIBLE decrease of about the temperature difference from the floor to half-way up to your knee … be still, my beating heart …
Or we could look at it another way … how much would we have to spend to drop possible temperatures by one measly degree? Since we are spending $6.9 billion for a possible theoretical drop of 0.0015°C, that would mean that a drop of 1°C would cost us a mere $4.6 TRILLION DOLLARS … with absolutely no guarantee of success.
And people are still whining about the US pulling out of this cockamamie Green Climate Fund??? Does the phrase “Don’t throw good money after bad!” still mean anything these days?
w.
PS—QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS YOU ARE DISCUSSING. I get grumpy if you don’t, but that’s not the point. The point is, without an exact quote, nobody (possibly including you) is clear just what you are referring to.
The green blob will defend the hypothetical .0015 degree reduction as a “good start”.
Ooops…make that .0016…My Unicorn just farted !!! PEE U!
” a drop of 1°C would cost us a mere $4.6 TRILLION DOLLARS “…don’t give them any ideas
…and what Tom said
Yes, but it’s Other People’s Money so… it’s a good thing.
/sarc
Actually, money is magical. So is wealth. It can be produced instantly and without limit.
Having asked many socialists or other “leftists” over the years about this, their only account for the source of wealth is that it self-generates, apparently out of wishful thinking.
Magic has been outlawed. All non-communal activities and results shall be punished. Only the Grand Oz may speak and has spoken. No awe, illumination , spontaneity or inspiration is allowed. Burn the books,.. burn the ‘divergents’ at the stake,… bow to the consensus, and mob as it is truth and the real. {oops,… just kidding,.. it’s the shepple i worry about,..}
Actually look at the attacks on members of the Trump administration. Hitler had his brownshirts. Now we see the greenshirts in action.
” that would mean that a drop of 1°C would cost us a mere $4.6 TRILLION DOLLARS ”
We would never make it, because by that time, most of us will be burning scrap wood and whatever we can scrounge just to keep warm as well as heating scrounged food in order to stave off starvation.
Cheers
Roger
http://www.thedemiseofchristchurch.com
Lomborg has covered this before, but it’s also good to see Willis trying to make sense of their mitigation fra-d and con trick.
In fact this is the biggest fra-d of the last hundred years and makes Bernie Madoff look like a choir boy. Even Dr Hansen said that Paris COP 21 is just “BS and fra-d and believing in S&W energy is like believing in the Tooth fairy and the Easter bunny”.
When will they wake up? It’s not like this is difficult to understand.
Swallowing BS has become so normalized that when the truth is spoken or printed, it is dismissed because we hear almost entirely total garbage. To spend/waste such massive amounts of money which could go to more useful things like clean water for all humans to give the equivalent of 6-8 inches in altitude is totally absurd.
Yes, there are not even any guarantees that all this money (how convenient that it goes to the rent seekers that bang the drums for the climate change scare) will make the slightest bit of difference.
If you think about it, we just need to grow up(vertically and metaphorically) to achieve that .0015 degrees. Problem solved. Can I have the money? I can think of some really useful things I could do with those billions.
High Treason: “[…] that all this money (how convenient that it goes to the rent seekers that bang the drums for the climate change scare) […]”
That’s the tell that it’s all a con.
Yes, the fact that those that scream the loudest about catastrophic anthropogenic global warming and the meaningless “climate change” are the ones that stand to rake in massive amounts of money should be getting any sane person asking questions. Equally, the refusal to debate the issue should be alerting people to the massive con. It is a classic tactic of liars and con men to evade scrutiny as well as create an emotive plea to get you to sign on the dotted line before you can ask questions.
It is just so obvious.
Lets reduce CO2 emissions and make money at it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQRQ7S92_lo
The utilities that install the Sidel CCU System will get refunded in full over 10 years.
The CO2 will continue to create full time jobs for many, and with over 90% of the CO2 being removed and transformed, President Trump will be able to show those countries from the Paris Accord that America is doing their part for the environment, and it’s good for America.
Make America Great Again. When we brought this to the DOE in 2014 they rejected this technology. It is affordable and it would be good for the coal industry.
Here’s a far better use for “the precious air fertilizer”:
https://sunshinehours.net/2017/11/11/omg-ha-ha-ha-co2-recycling/
https://euobserver.com/environment/139726
…exactly as envisioned by Dr. Friedrich Riedel nearly a century ago:
http://sealevel.info/1920sciamCO2
The Socialists are EverMore’ers.
When they come up short, as they inevitably always do, their solutions are always that they needed to spend “Ever More” of OPM.
If 40% of GDP didn’t work, then 50%. When (not IF) 50% of GDP doesn’t solve all the Socialist’s claimed societal problem, their solution is of course then try 60% of GDP, and so forth. Because it is really about Power.
Ever more. In the quest of Power for the Few over the Many.
But is it on time and on budget? Return on investment (ROI) are the underpinnings of a well run organization. Who are they accountable too, who are their stake holders. I do not see this in their mission statement. Is there a phone number I can call to reach the complaints department?
And the left believes Trump is crazy? He’s the one with common sense to get us out of this madness.
But, the Children!
Not the ones dying all around us but the future ones
Buried within this wonderful discussion is the SOLUTION to Global Warming! Cities in the Sky! Yes … just like in so many Science Fiction Films … we will simply elevate our cities to escape rising global temperatures. If climbing the stairs can so dramatically reduce temperatures, then let’s start climbing. And don’t forget that Uber is nearly ready to deliver a fleet of flying cars …
We won’t have to worry about the rising tides … and just think of all the Capitalist JOBS that will be created as we elevate our cities into the cooler regions of about 10,000 ft. Above the heat, and above the tonnes of Co2.
PS … knowing that MY President got the US (and my tax dollars) OUT of this faux green boondoggle makes me even MORE pleased to have voted for the BEST US President in my lifetime of 62 years. My President is a …
Cool walking, smooth talking, straight smoking, fire stoking
Cool walking, smooth talking, straight smoking, fire stoking …
President … yeah!
This scam has always been about the money.
Thanks Willis. And thanks to the POTUS!
But. There is always a butt.
Greens in the left coast State of Washington have an idea for a fund of their own. They call it a fee, I call these things stealth taxes.
Washington activists and politicians have a grand tradition of not using the word “tax” if at all possible.
WA: I-1631
“I-1631 proposes to institute a $15 fee per metric ton of carbon starting in 2020, and an incremental increase of $2 (adjusting for inflation) each year. There are exemptions . . .“
3 Jul: ClimateChangeNews: Board meeting turns ‘toxic’ as UN climate fund runs low
Rich and poor country representatives clash over policy priorities and replenishment at Green Climate Fund board meeting
By Megan Darby
With developing countries complaining their priorities were not properly represented, it took nearly two days to agree on the agenda for the meeting.
“I have never served on a board that is this dysfunctional and toxic in my life,” said US representative Geoffrey Okamoto, as the discussion dragged on…
***As well as the US withholding $2bn of its pledge, the pot has lost some $1bn in value due to exchange rate fluctuations since 2014, officials reported…
http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/07/03/board-meeting-turns-toxic-un-climate-fund-runs-low/
Thanks for that, Pat. That was actually the article that set me to write about this. Most amazing statistic? That out of seven billion dollars or so, they managed to lose a BILLION DOLLARS from “exchange rate fluctuations” … say what? Were they keeping it all in Venzuelan Pesos, or what? How could they lose that much? There’s more to that story, I reckon …
w.
If they had the money in British pounds they would have lost even more over the last two years alone.
I told an older lady about all this and the fact that East Asia including China’s increases more than negates every other countries’ attempts to mitigate and she said but God told her that we have to do something. When she asked me if I believed in God and I said no, she didn’t want to talk to me anymore.
Once the various religious denominations became involved in climate change, this is an example of what can happen.
http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/07/03/board-meeting-turns-toxic-un-climate-fund-runs-low/
“Board meeting turns ‘toxic’ as UN climate fund runs low”
Ah, sweet schadenfreude!
Poor, starving babies, only “$2.8 billion left” in the piggy bank. How tragic.
Hansen et al 1988 says, “A warming of 0.5°C… implies typically a poleward shift of isotherms by 50 to 75 km…”
I think that’s a bit high, but if we accept that estimate then 0.0015°C of warming would be equivalent to a poleward shift of isotherms of (50 to 75) km × (0.0015°C / 0.5°C) = (0.150 to 0.225) km = 492 to 738 feet, which is about two typical city blocks.
Willis, you are usually keen on accuracy. You should amend this totally wrong statement that Trump has pulled anyone out of Paris Agreement. He has so far done NOTHING written or legal to that end. He has just said US “will be” pulling out, and that was now rather a long time ago that he said it.
The part about the Green slush fund is correct and is probably the most important but that is just a policy change which can be reverted just as easily in the future by him or any future president.
“He has so far done NOTHING written or legal to that end.” He doesn’t have to. He doesn’t agree. There is nothing binding in this “agreement” to address by the United States which he represents. No legal ramifications. If they expect something more they need to ask Obama.
Greg, Mark beat me to it. We were never officially bound to the Paris Agreement. All that bound us was Obama saying we’d follow the rules of the Paris Agreement. Obama didn’t even try to get the Paris Agreement past the Senate, in which case we would have been bound by it … he knew that would fail.
So now Trump has said we will NOT follow the rules of the Paris Agreement, and that’s all that is needed. We’re not obligated to do anything.
Obama famously and foolishly said:
Sadly for him, but fortunately for us, what is done with a pen and a phone can just as easily be undone with a pen and a phone …
Best regards,
w.
I think all the fireworks we are shooting off tonight just canceled out what that $6.9 billion bought… 😉
A dollar is about 15 cm long. The distance to the sun from earth is some 15 trillion cm, so a trillion dollar bills end to end would reach the sun. So the cost of that 1C, if in fact CO2 works that way, would be a ribbon of dollars two return trips earth to sun and back to Mercury in length. The 7.2 billion would make a ribbon of dollars a million km long, enough to wrap around the equator 25 times. Even the small number could have been used for some projects to make a difference in the 3rd World.
I think it is generally agreed that on NASA GISS figures the world is warming at the rate of 0.13 degrees Celsius per decade.
Ocean warming is a fraction of that.
Unless Global Warming comes out of the blocks like Usain Bolt in the next few decades, the world can spend $nil and still come in well under an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.
Am I deluded here?
Has the contrary view taken hold namely that we will pass a “tipping point” and have runaway CAGW?
Who believes this?
How is CO2 weighed? That is… is weight derived by volume of gas at some set temperature or as if it were a liquid? And are the measurements consistent across the world? Do the different countries get to decide how to measure their CO2 emissions?
Surely it is worth putting these numbers in context
The US contribution was nearly 4 billion. The US’s GDP was 18 Trillion in 2016
while the government’s deficit is about 1 Trillion. So a 4 billion contribution is
a drop in the bucket that would not be noticed. Similarly the global GDP is currently
about 76 Trillion so again actually a spend of 4.6 Trillion is also actually a fairly low
number. You can think of it as being about 5 years worth of US government deficit or
alternatively it is equal to about 5 times the annual cost of the US military.
Furthermore much of that 4.6 trillion would go on providing jobs for people around the
world and so would not be wasted.