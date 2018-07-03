UAH Global Temperature Report: June 2018

Global Temperature Report: June 2018

Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.13 C per decade

June Temperatures (preliminary)

Global composite temp.: +0.21 C (+0.38 °F) above seasonal average

Northern Hemisphere.: +0.38 C (+0.68 °F) above seasonal average

Southern Hemisphere.: +0.04 C (+0.07 °F) above seasonal average

Tropics.: +0.12 C (+0.22 °F) above seasonal average

May Temperatures (revised)

Global composite temp.: +0.18 C (+0.32 °F) above seasonal average

Northern Hemisphere.: +0.40 C (+0.72 °F) above seasonal average

Southern Hemisphere.: -0.05 C (-0.09 °F) below seasonal average

Tropics.: +0.03 C (+0.05 °F) above seasonal average

Notes on data released July 2, 2018



The global temperature anomaly for June 2018 changed only slightly from May. Indeed the first six months of 2018 have been steady, varying in a narrow range between +0.26 and +0.18 °C. As noted last month, NOAA’s indication that an El Niño is coming this winter appears on track as we see tropical temperatures continue to inch upward.

The seasonally-adjusted chilliest spot on the Earth was -3.5 °C (-6.3 °F) below average in the Ross Sea off West Antarctica while the relative warmest was +5.1 C (+9.2 °F) southwest of Saskylakh in northern Russia. In addition to northern Russia, other warmer than average regions included northern Europe, most of North America and portions of Antarctica. It was cooler than average in Kazakhstan, eastern Canada, Australia and Argentina.

As part of an ongoing joint project between UAH, NOAA and NASA, Christy and Dr. Roy Spencer, an ESSC principal scientist, use data gathered by advanced microwave sounding units on NOAA, NASA and European satellites to get accurate temperature readings for almost all regions of the Earth. This includes remote desert, ocean and rain forest areas where reliable climate data are not otherwise available.

The satellite-based instruments measure the temperature of the atmosphere from the surface up to an altitude of about eight kilometers above sea level. Once the monthly temperature data are collected and processed, they are placed in a “public” computer file for immediate access by atmospheric scientists, and anyone interested, in the U.S. and abroad.

The complete version 6 lower troposphere dataset is available here:

http://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Archived color maps of local temperature anomalies are available on-line at:

http://nsstc.uah.edu/climate/

Neither Christy nor Spencer receives any research support or funding from oil, coal or industrial companies or organizations, or from any private or special interest groups. All of their climate research funding comes from federal and state grants or contracts.

