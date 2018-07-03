UAH Global Temperature Report: June 2018

Global Temperature Report: June 2018
Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.13 C per decade
June Temperatures (preliminary)
Global composite temp.: +0.21 C (+0.38 °F) above seasonal average
Northern Hemisphere.: +0.38 C (+0.68 °F) above seasonal average
Southern Hemisphere.: +0.04 C (+0.07 °F) above seasonal average
Tropics.: +0.12 C (+0.22 °F) above seasonal average
May Temperatures (revised)
Global composite temp.: +0.18 C (+0.32 °F) above seasonal average
Northern Hemisphere.: +0.40 C (+0.72 °F) above seasonal average
Southern Hemisphere.: -0.05 C (-0.09 °F) below seasonal average
Tropics.: +0.03 C (+0.05 °F) above seasonal average
Notes on data released July 2, 2018
The global temperature anomaly for June 2018 changed only slightly from May. Indeed the first six months of 2018 have been steady, varying in a narrow range between +0.26 and +0.18 °C. As noted last month, NOAA’s indication that an El Niño is coming this winter appears on track as we see tropical temperatures continue to inch upward.
The seasonally-adjusted chilliest spot on the Earth was -3.5 °C (-6.3 °F) below average in the Ross Sea off West Antarctica while the relative warmest was +5.1 C (+9.2 °F) southwest of Saskylakh in northern Russia. In addition to northern Russia, other warmer than average regions included northern Europe, most of North America and portions of Antarctica. It was cooler than average in Kazakhstan, eastern Canada, Australia and Argentina.
As part of an ongoing joint project between UAH, NOAA and NASA, Christy and Dr. Roy Spencer, an ESSC principal scientist, use data gathered by advanced microwave sounding units on NOAA, NASA and European satellites to get accurate temperature readings for almost all regions of the Earth. This includes remote desert, ocean and rain forest areas where reliable climate data are not otherwise available.
The satellite-based instruments measure the temperature of the atmosphere from the surface up to an altitude of about eight kilometers above sea level. Once the monthly temperature data are collected and processed, they are placed in a “public” computer file for immediate access by atmospheric scientists, and anyone interested, in the U.S. and abroad.
The complete version 6 lower troposphere dataset is available here:
http://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Archived color maps of local temperature anomalies are available on-line at:
http://nsstc.uah.edu/climate/
Neither Christy nor Spencer receives any research support or funding from oil, coal or industrial companies or organizations, or from any private or special interest groups. All of their climate research funding comes from federal and state grants or contracts.
Still high but global temperatures and overall sea surface temperatures are in a down trend in 2018 in comparison to last year. I think year 2018 is the transitional year into a different climate ,either a climate shift similar to 1977 or maybe a climate regime change over the next few years which has not occurred since 1850.
I also think if the climate does not become cooler now – next few years that it will not occur because right now we have natural factors favoring cooling. Year 2018 being key because solar has met my two conditions which are low average value solar parameters , following 10+ years of sub solar activity in general .
This is a climate test that is now taken place. Low solar compounded by a weakening geo magnetic field versus increasing CO2 and it’s so called positive feedbacks.
It is going to be interesting moving forward from here.
Watching the North Atlantic and adjacent areas with interest because this part of the globe potentially could have a big influence on the climate for the entire globe.
ENSO is transient and at best I see a very weak El NINO .
ENSO is now +0.5C, so the first stage of an El Nino threshold has been reached. Of course, that is a long way from saying that an El Nino is just around the corner, but Southern oceans are presently warm (not as warm as 2015/16).
The North Atlantic is presently cold.
It is quite conceivable (and I make no prediction) that we will now see the satellite temps moving up somewhat over the remaining course of the year.
Unfortunately the world has only 1 data collecting process on tropospheric temperatures that both sides can agree on. THIS ONE. All others have been tampered with and homogenized beyond believability. So for 40 years the UAH has been collecting statistics. Unfortunately the start date of 1979 was in a cooler period but us skeptics will have to live with that. So since the latest global figure is +.21C over 40 year average, we have to double that since it is a + average. That gives 0.42 over 40 years. Which is 0.105 per decade or 1.05C per century. I can gladly take an increase of 1C per century. The alarmists are going to say that this will increase drastically. We shall see.
O.21C is the June 2018 difference from the 30 year (1981-2010) average for June in UAH. As it states at the top of the post, the decadal rate over ‘all’ months in UAH is 0.13C/decade, or 1.3C/century since 1979.
Like UAH, RSS TLT also collects and processes satellite data to infer tropospheric temperatures. The trend since 1979 in RSS TLT over all months is 1.9 C/century.
The discrepancy between the trends in the UAH and RSS TLT satellite data sets is far larger than that between any of the surface data sets over the same period. Clearly TLT temperatures are ‘not’ agreed upon, even by their respective producers. One or the other (or both) is wrong.
Do you think the previous UAH data set (version 5) was “tampered with and homogenized beyond believability”?
If UAH 6 is the only set both “sides” agree on, it’s because one side will only accept data that confirms their expectations whilst the other side is prepared to accept there is uncertainty in any global temperature data set and it’s better to look at all possibilities.
How much more does the temperature have to drop before we can say that the pause/plateau is reestablished?
We’ve dropped from an anomaly of 0.83 degree C in February 2016 to 0.21 degree C in June 2018 (up slightly from last month). If we stay between 0.1 and 0.3 degrees C for the rest of this year, the trend since the 1998-99 El Nino will be flat again.
Not sure how you calculate that. By my calculations if the rest of the year was 0.1°C, the lowest possible trend, from just before 1998 would be 0.617°C / century.
Not going to happen any time soon.
I have the Pause at 18 years, 8 months with a value of +0.14 degrees.
To re-establish the Pause in two years, we need a value of -0.11 deg. steady for 24 months running. This is a colder 2 year average than any time since about 1995.
Compare and contrast with the current value of +0.21., still well above the value of the Pause.
Depends upon from whence you start the “Pause”. If you just regress back from January 2019, you’ll get a significant flat line with the anomaly staying about where it is. Unless my analysis be faulty, which is a distinct possibility.
But “Pause” is a bogus term. “Plateau” is more accurate, since it doesn’t assume continued warming at the pace from the PDO flip of 1977 until the onset of the super El Nino in ’98.
Commie, it depends on how one defines the pause. A zero trend line OR a return to the anomaly at which the earth stopped warming…