WINNING: Arizona Appellate Court decides Hockey Stick emails must be released

July 3, 2018
Arizona Appellate Court Decides Hockey Stick Emails Must Be Released Despite the University’s Appeal.
One thousand seven hundred and sixty-three days ago, on behalf of its client, the Free Market Environmental Law Clinic, PLLC (FME Law) asked the University of Arizona to hand over public records that would expose to the world the genesis of what some consider the most influential scientific publication of that decade – the Mann-Bradley-Hughes temperature reconstruction that looks like a hockey stick.
The University refused.
On February 26th of this year, and after submissions of legal briefings that now fill two banker’s boxes, and three trips to the Appellate Court, the trial court ordered release of the documents, giving the University 90 days to disclose the documents in a word-searchable form. Three days before the deadline, the University filed a motion asking the trial court to “stay” the disclosure of the public records while they appealed the case. In a 13 word decision, the trial court found “the requested relief is not warranted.”
The University then asked the Appellate Court for a stay, arguing that once the documents were released, “that genie could not be put back in the bottle,” in the event the trial court’s decision was reversed.
Yesterday, a mere six days after filing of the final legal brief on the motion for a stay, the Appellate Court issued a seven-word decision:
“Motion for Stay Pending Appeal is DENIED.”
The Appellate Court gave no explanation as to why it denied its motion, but it would likely be one of the reasons offered by FME Law in its brief to the court. A Copy of that brief is attached to this news release. Among other things, this order means the Appellate Court could not conclude that the University would have probable success on the merits of their argument. Nor could they conclude there were “serious questions” remaining to be addressed.
“This decision by the Appellate Court is much more than a small procedural action,” said Dr. David Schnare, the member-manager of the Free Market Environmental Law Clinic, PLLC, who is prosecuting this case. “We asked for the full history of the hockey stick graph and much more. We sought the history of the fourth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report and the discussions among the scientists as they discussed climate papers and the then burgeoning antagonism between climate scientists not of like mind.” Chaim Mandelbaum, Executive Director of FME Law explains, “This case is not over, but we appear to be at the beginning of the end.”
The University may wish to now appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court for a stay, an effort attorneys familiar with the case believe would not change the outcome. “This decision does not end the appeal, however,” Mr. Mandelbaum stated.
Dr. Schnare described the status of this case and its importance. “We did not take this case only to obtain the history of a very controversial period of time in the climate wars. We also took this case to cast sunlight on how public universities work, how they contribute to the formation of public policy, and how professors behave within the policy arena. Core legal issues remain before the court – particularly about how to protect the research process while still allowing the public to learn how this sector of the government works. The University’s appellate brief is due on July 30th, our answering brief is due on September 7th and any reply from the University comes after that. We won’t have a final appeals court decision on the merits of this case until late in the year, and then it will be on to the Arizona Supreme Court.”
In the meantime, the documents will have to be handed over. Dr. Schnare and his staff will take the first look at those documents. With a doctorate in environmental management and decades of experience in policy formation, he, with the assistance of FME Law staff, will sort these documents, organize them for use by the public and prepare a report on what they contain – so to speak, a chronical of that historic time, based not on cherry picked emails but on the full history as available in the public record. They will then turn over the public records and their report to their client who is expected to make them available to the public.
FME Law is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to be an honest, pro-environmental legal presence that represents clients seeking to hold state and federal governments to the ethical and legal requirements that protect and enhance free market environmentalism. For further information, Contact Chaim Mandelbaum (703) 577-9973, Executive Director of FME Law; or, Dr. Schnare (571) 243-7975, Member-Manager of FME Law, PLLC.
Has anyone established yet that these proxies can be used to reconstruct temperatures? The proof of that in the eyes of The Team appears to be that several “independent” reconstructions give similar answers, but all those reconstructions use the same data.
Is it possible for this issue to be resolved with scientific integrity?
It’s well-established that various proxies can be used to reconstruct rough approximations of past temperatures.
The problem occurs when they splice instrumental temperatures onto the end of proxy reconstructions. In the private sector, this is called “fraud.” In government and academic climate “science” this is called Mike’s Nature Trick, “nothing more than a statistical method used to bring two or more different kinds of data sets together in a legitimate fashion by a technique that has been reviewed by a broad array of peers in the field.”
Dave, can you give me an example of where in the private sector they spliced instrumental temperatures onto the end of proxy reconstructions? To my knowledge the private sector does not do this kind of splicing .
It was Mann who first devised the ‘trick’ of splicing in the thermometer record, which was eagerly copied by Phil Jones. And as Jones admits, it was very much a ‘trick’, designed to fool goverments, the media and the people.
From: Phil Jones
Date: Tue, 16 Nov 1999 13:31:15 +0000
Dear Ray, Mike and Malcolm,
I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) and from 1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline.
But ralfellis, where in the private sector do they splice proxies with temp records? You know, what Davie is calling “fraud?”
Correct. There isn’t a direct comparison.
I was referring to the practice of splicing a high frequency signal onto the end of a a low frequency signal and calling it an anomaly.
So, using the word “fraud” is incorrect?
I would think the word “invalid” would be more appropriate.
It’s fraud if the intent is to deceive.
That is true. Unfortunately you have no evidence of intent, so your use of the term is speculative.
The purpose of Mike’s Nature Trick was to “hide the decline.” The White-washers don’t see a problem with deleting the data in red and substituting the instrumental record:
They hid the decline to In order to 1) make the late 20th Century appear anomalous, 2) give the false impression that Mann’s Hockey Stick had been confirmed.
In the private sector practices analogous to this are called fraud. In government and academic climate “science” this is called Mike’s Nature Trick, “nothing more than a statistical method used to bring two or more different kinds of data sets together in a legitimate fashion by a technique that has been reviewed by a broad array of peers in the field.”
Thus the FOI request and order….
It’s also a problem when you hide the decline in one proxy data set as soon as it goes against the trend you want, but burying its end under a mess of spaghetti.
Really, David?
It’s well established, with verifiable proof?
That tree cores can ignore rainfall, snowmelt, sunlight, animal fertilizer, CO₂ and everything else a tree may experience during their growing cycle; then respond only to temperatures?
Yeah, right…
https://youtu.be/AihvuZiDhsg
Try quoting what I actually posted…
The “various proxies” have to be used appropriately. Tree ring chronologies, like plant stomata chronologies for CO2, have to be controlled for other environmental factors and generally anchored to lower frequency proxies for context.
Tree rings can be very useful for the high frequency component of a temperature reconstruction. But, they are worse than useless if they aren’t controlled for other factors and not anchored to a low frequency signal, like d18O data from sediment and ice cores.
Mann’s first hockey stick over-weighted tree ring chronologies from Northern California that were clearly the product of CO2 fertilization, not temperature. It failed to preserve the low frequency signal and failed to control for other environmental factors.
“The proof of that in the eyes of The Team appears to be that several “independent” reconstructions give similar answers, ”
Yes, “independant”reconstructions using goat entrails annd tea leaves do give similar answers. As do the staggering footsteps of a drunk, when processed using Michael Mann’s unique statistical method.
The non-hockey stick reconstructions do yield similar results over most of the past 2,000 years, only diverging over the instrumental era.
In a way, it’s too bad that the appeal didn’t get kicked up to the Supremes. Had they ruled against the U, then UVA would also have to fork over Mann’s emails.
Nope, this is within the Arizona court system not the federal court system. I don’t see how SCOTUS would have any jurisdiction in this case at least at this point. I could however see the University appealing the Arizona Supreme’s ruling if they fail. In states with sunshine laws this would have been over before it started.
I assumed that the UAZ would keep appealing.
We do have one (actually, several different statutes that add up to the same thing, but covering records, meetings, etc. separately).
What the U of A is pursuing as their legal obstruction is the “proprietary or third party data” exemption – which is in almost every other “sunshine” statute around the country. A reasonable exemption, but also a loophole that lets them play the whole matter out, hopefully until it no longer makes a difference. Or they can have a semi-plausible “oops” – which we have seen used fairly often among the corrupt (not just in climate “science”).
Absolutely right. I can see no cause for federal jurisdiction. I am amazed that it has taken this long to resolve a fairly straightforward FOI question.
Had VA still had a GOP AG when its state Supreme Court ruled on Mann’s emails, he would have appealed to the USSC. Whether they would have taken the case, I can’t say, of course.
Too bad that Cuccinelli wasn’t still in office when the verdict came down.
Federal grants paid for these charlatans’ “work”, which they now, like their “data”, want to keep secret.
The University of Arizona must have an awful lot to hide and cover up.
Must be Damning if
The University then asked the Appellate Court for a stay, arguing that once the documents were released, “that genie could not be put back in the bottle,” in the event the trial court’s decision was reversed.
There is a Genie involved and one that ‘Can’t be put back in the bottle”
In the Koran a Genie or Gin is a dust-devil. Same with the New Testiment devils, which are called pneuma, or winds. And it is very difficult to put a dust-devil back into a bottle…!
Dr. Overpeck left UA and went to UMichigan last year. Most of those emails will include his mail.arizona. edu address.
Probably didn’t want to be around when the contents are revealed.
True, but at the time (1999) of MBH M was at UVA and H was at Arizona. Don’t think Overpe knwas in play on the original hockey stick.
And yet he’s allegedly the guy who said, “We have to get rid of the Medieval Warm Period”.
There is a legal concept called adverse inference which says exactly what you say. Withholding the emails is pretty damning on its own and, in the context of climategate it is outright incriminating.
Still looking forward to Mann’s Virginia e-mails.
A couple of questions (which may, once again, display my ignorance):
1. Are these the same or some of the same emails UVa refused to release?
2. Was one of Mann’s “et.al”s at the University of Arizona? That’s why Arizona is involved?
Dr Jonathan Overpeck
Short answers. 1Yes. 2. Yes. Hughes was at Arizona while Mann was at UVA at the time (1999).
So this is sort of a backdoor to get to UVA?
It could be viewed that way. You know how thread drift can be in an e-mail chain; no telling where things may go when you’re in the middle. It’s anyone’s guess how much of Mann’s correspondence with U of A overlaps that with others at other institutions.
The cabal of conspirators were largely all copied on the emails plotting to thwart science, as shown by the UAE trove.
Thanks to all for answering my questions.
(I’m sure I’m not the only one that had similar questions.)
Hughes was a Prof at Arizona.
Any bets on how long it takes for the requested information to actually be handed over?
It could be housed on a server in a building that “ACCIDENTALLY” catches fire and destroys the servers rendering the information unrecoverable.
Don’t give them ideas! This IS fire country, we’ve had no monsoon rains as of yet, AND the Fourth is tomorrow. (We have the average percentage of idiots around here – maybe slightly more than the average.)
I consider that what Michael M@nn found, when the divergence issue arose, was that the adjusted thermometer reconstruction record is not a good proxy for temperature. Hence the divergence between it and the tree rings.
Obviously the divergence issue meant either (i) tree rings are not a good proxy for temperature, or (ii) if tree rings are a good proxy for temperature, then the adjusted thermometer record is not a good proxy for temperature, or (iii) it is a mixture of both of those.
If M@nn was a genuine scientist having found the divergence issue, his paper ought to have addressed the divergence issue head on, and it would have devoted several sections dealing with the divergence issue, and the possible causes, and which cause the author favoured as explaining and lying behind the divergence issue, together with the author’s reasoning.
Further, his result was extraordinary, overturning what had been the long held view that the MWP was a real Northern Hemisphere event, and that there were significant changes in Northern Hemisphere temperatures these past 800 to 1000 years. M@nn’s claim was extraordinary and would require extraordinary evidence to displace everything we though that we knew about past climate history of the Northern Hemisphere. His paper ought to have addressed that issue and looked very critically upon his own study, and whether the data was really robust and were there other proxy supports backing up his claim.
I consider that what Michael M@nn found, when the divergence issue arose, was that the adjusted thermometer reconstruction record is not a good proxy for temperature. Hence the divergence between it and the tree rings.
It was Briffa who studied the divergence issue not Mann et al.
If M@nn was a genuine scientist having found the divergence issue, his paper ought to have addressed the divergence issue head on, and it would have devoted several sections dealing with the divergence issue, and the possible causes, and which cause the author favoured as explaining and lying behind the divergence issue, together with the author’s reasoning.
Which is what Briffa did.
Though extraordinary, his claim fit too well into the belief systems of that day to require any explanation. Man is destroying the Earth and M@nn just proved it. What else is needed?
That is going to cause an atmospheric disturbance of epochal dimensions!
The Sun will implode! The clouds will weep Billions and Billions of gallons of cloud tears!! Dogs and cats will be living together!
I can hear the heads exploding now!
How do we know they actually handed over the documents (this is the future past tense)? I’m seeing obstruction of justice happening…
That’ll be the next round of litigation.
The main problem is that tree rings are very poor thermometers, and even worse chronographers.
The main governor of tree ring growth is moisture, followed by nutrients, canopy competition, and pests. And finally, after all those factors, we have temperature. So a burst of thick tree rings probably denotes a decade with good rainfall, not high temperatures – and the temperature analysis by Mann is a complete travesty.
Add to that, we have many microclimates, which will give different tree-ring results even in relatively nearby locations. And finally, the rings in a tree are not even symmetric within one tree. Take a look at the following image, where a core taken from the 8 oclock position will show warm temperatures, but a core in the 2 oclock position will demonstrate cool temperatures. So what was the climate at this time – Warm or cold? Wet or dry? Pestilant or healthy? Forested or open? Manured or barren?
So how can you develop a global temperature from tree rings – that are actually showing rainfall, nutrient, pest, and competition rates for the trees in specific locations (ie: not globaly)..?
And the same goes for dendrochronology.
How can you compare a tree-ring sample from England, with a reference sample that came from Ireland or America? Not only are the micro and macro climates very different in each location, but the tree being sampled may have had a blight for 10 years, or a drought for ten years, and show very thin rings for that time. A blight or drought that the reference trees never experienced. So how can you compare sample-tree-ring-apples, with reference-tree-ring-oranges – and derive a date…? The whole of dendrochronology is based upon a complete fantasy.
Image: Tree rings are not consistant, even within one tree.
Even if you could control for all the other factors, many species of tree have an optimal growth temperature. The growth response falls off on either side of the peak. Let’s say the peak growth rate is at 78°F. On either side of that peak, how would you tell the difference, for example, between 72°F and 84°F, assuming a symmetrical curve?
To turn the tree-mometers into actual thermometers u need a bottle of Mickey M@nns snake oil magic sauce which can be purchased at any IPCC meeting.
Thank you Ralfellis. This needs to be said over and over. It’s soil moisture that is the factor that most effects a trees growth.
ralfellis
Thank you.
That is a brilliant illustration of the complexities involved in the science. Too many variables to have simply one selected as the smoking gun.
You describe a complex subject in layman’s terms, and as a layman, I believe that’s what a scientists job is.
Surely the MWP was worldwide not just NH?
They tried to get rid of the MWP. AND FAILED.
Someone deserves a medal, not because they are pro or con AGW theory, but because they care that we the people will never even begin to solve any problems without the facts.
What is the chance he sees jail time for accessory to mass murder for what global energy policy has done, mostly based off what appears to be fraudulent science? I’m really hoping we see damning evidence in these emails that at the very least is sufficient to remove him from his position, with my ultimate hope for setting up groundwork for more releases and eventually jail time for crimes against humanity.
This isn’t libel either because I didn’t make any claims just questions and hopes
Just like I’m wondering if he will look good in prison garb. Maybe next to his “Nobel Prize”.
You know, the one he “won” for lying.
I really look forward to the summary of the e-mails. As the University of Arizona spent probably a million dollars over a 5 year period to deny the FOI request, there must be something there to hide. If not, this is a prime example of why one does not want to donate hard earned money to any university. They simply do not know how to spend it wisely if they waste this much legal effort on blocking what should be publicly available information.
I’m not holding my breath, but I’m remaining hopeful this “genie” will be sufficient to undo the climate thugs conspiracy against humanity. I’m hoping for the beginning of massive jail sentences for many of the world’s “scientists” and politicians who have knowingly colluded on this monumental hoax. Mann, a fella can dream
So let it be written for all time that the climate change policy crusades were based on hidden communications, motivations, and detailed methods that were withheld from public view repeatedly by academic institutions. Such action does not comport with global emergencies based on any real and credible science. It does fit with the routine of advocacy activities and interactions with compromised political groups.
