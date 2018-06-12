Clueless study claims warmer temperatures and more CO2 will reduce global production of vegetables

From the LONDON SCHOOL OF HYGIENE & TROPICAL MEDICINE, doom division, comes this story that seems not to realize what every gardener knows: that many vegetable plants do better in a warmer environment with more CO2, hence the idea of “hothouse tomatoes.
What’s funny is that their own paper reported this:
The mean (95% CI) reported yield changes for all vegetables and legumes combined were +22.0% (+11.6% to +32.5%) for a 250-ppm increase in CO2 concentration…
… −8.9% (−15.6% to −2.2%) for a 25% increase in O3 concentration,−34.7% (−44.6% to −24.9%) for a 50% reduction in water availability, and −2.3% (−3.7% to −0.9%) for a 25% increase in salinity.
So, they are assuming water availability will be less and more salty in the future, and there will be more ozone O3 pollution. Yet all indications thus far that a warmer world will be a wetter world due to enhanced atmospheric water vapor, and so far, ozone pollution has been declining, especially in coastal areas.
Then there’s this:
The authors acknowledge limitations of the study, including the fact that collated evidence on the impact of environmental changes on the nutritional quality of vegetables and legumes was limited and the research team identified this as an area requiring more evidence generation.
Predicted environmental changes could significantly reduce global production of vegetables
Prioritizing access to new crop varieties and improved agricultural practices is crucial to minimizing the potential negative effects of climate change on health, say researchers
The study, led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), is the first systematically to examine the extent to which projected changes such as increases in temperature and reduced water availability could affect the production and nutritional quality of common crops such as tomatoes, leafy vegetables and pulses.
If no action is taken to reduce the negative impacts on agricultural yields, the researchers estimate that the environmental changes predicted to occur by mid- to end-century in water availability and ozone concentrations would reduce average yields of vegetables and legumes by 35% and 9% respectively. In hot settings such as Southern Europe and large parts of Africa and South Asia, increased air temperatures would reduce average vegetable yields by an estimated 31%.
Environmental changes, including climate change, water scarcity and biodiversity loss, are predicted to become more profound in the 21st century – posing significant challenges to global agriculture, food security and nutrition. While there is growing evidence that predicted future changes in temperature and rainfall will lead to significant reductions in the yields of many staple crops such as rice and wheat, the impacts on vegetables and legumes – important constituents of healthy diets -are largely unknown.
To address this evidence gap the researchers conducted a systematic review of all the available evidence from experimental studies published since 1975 on the impacts of changes in environmental exposures on the yield and nutritional quality of vegetables and legumes. Experiments included in the review were conducted in 40 countries.
The team then estimated the effects on the yields and nutritional quality of crops of changes in key environmental exposures, including increases in greenhouse gases (tropospheric carbon dioxide and ozone), reduced water availability for irrigation and rising ambient temperatures.
Previous research has shown that raised levels of carbon dioxide would increase crop yields, but this study identified for the first time that these potential yield benefits are likely to be cancelled out in the presence of simultaneous changes in other environmental exposures.
The researchers warn that in the absence of substantial efforts to respond to predicted future environmental changes, reductions in the yields of vegetables and legumes will substantially alter their availability globally. Such changes may affect the affordability and consumption of vegetables and legumes in the mid- to long-term and this could have significant impacts on population health all around the world.
Dr Pauline Scheelbeek, lead author at LSHTM, said: “Our study shows that environmental changes such as increased temperature and water scarcity may pose a real threat to global agricultural production, with likely further impacts on food security and population health.
“Vegetables and legumes are vital components of a healthy, balanced and sustainable diet and nutritional guidelines consistently advise people to incorporate more vegetables and legumes into their diet. Our new analysis suggests, however, that this advice conflicts with the potential impacts of environmental changes that will decrease the availability of these important crops unless action is taken.”
To mitigate the risks that future environmental changes pose to these crops, researchers say that innovations to improve agricultural production must be a priority, including the development of new crop varieties as well as enhanced agricultural management and mechanisation.
Professor Alan Dangour, senior author at LSHTM, said: “We have brought together all the available evidence on the impact of environmental change on yields and quality of vegetables and legumes for the first time.
“Our analysis suggests that if we take a ‘business as usual’ approach, environmental changes will substantially reduce the global availability of these important foods. Urgent action needs to be taken, including working to support the agriculture sector to increase its resilience to environmental changes and this must be a priority for governments across the world.
“But our study also identifies the broader policy relevance of environmental change. Vegetables and legumes are essential constituents of healthy diets and so efforts to ensure that their global availability is not threatened by predicted environmental changes must also be high on the global public health agenda.”
The authors acknowledge limitations of the study, including the fact that collated evidence on the impact of environmental changes on the nutritional quality of vegetables and legumes was limited and the research team identified this as an area requiring more evidence generation.
The study was funded by the Wellcome Trust as part of its Our Planet, Our Health programme.
Dr Howie Frumkin, Head of Our Planet, Our Health at Wellcome, said: “Improvements in agricultural technology have dramatically boosted the world’s food production over the last 80 or so years. But we mustn’t be complacent. Environmental changes, including more chaotic weather patterns and a warming climate, threaten our ability to feed the world’s people.
“This excellent review highlights that some of the most important foods, and some of the world’s most vulnerable people, are at highest risk. This research is a wake-up call, underlining the urgency of tackling climate change and of improving agricultural practices.”
Grasping at straws
Surely this was published in The Onion?
The “smaller” Onion.
The Shallot
No, not The Onion…. The Chive! Check the section under “Salads I Have Known.”
Alliums do wonders for the blood!
Yes, a warmer wetter world with more CO2. Of course vegetables arent going to grow as well.
Jeez …. you have to really have to bastardise data, logic and common sense to come up with that conclusion.
It’s like the agricultural version of RCP 8.5.
That, or admit you know nothing about plants, gardening, fruits and vegetables, etc.
These people probably never met a radish up close and personal.
There are a number of articles (dating back to 2014) claiming that higher CO2 levels reduce the nutritional value of certain plants, such as rice. This one is from May 23, 2018. Hey, I’m just the messenger here.
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/rice-carbon-dioxide-emissions-less-nutritious-stunt-growth-children-health-a8365556.html
Only alarmist global-warmers like to pretend more is less in such a fashion.
You claim you’re just the messenger, but you keep refusing to listen to the reply every time this is discussed here.
All those studies show is that, everything else being equal, if the carbohydrate content of a crop increases, then, mathematically, the other contents will go down, relatively speaking. It does not mean that the total nutritional content is decreased. Of course if other plant nutrients are also increased, something farmers tend to do (you seem not to have noticed), then the other nutrient in the crop will also increase.
Even the messenger can be blamed for constantly delivering false messages.
And at some point, after multiple attempts to correct him/her, should.
There are a number of articles claiming that pretty much everything human do to increase yield for plants or animals reduce the nutritional value of said plants and animals, because, only natural organic food has the best value. Probably the reason our live and health are so much worse than when humans ate only “organic” food, before fertilizers and machinery. Oh. Wait. Never mind.
You can claim anything you like.
If actually bothered to read the article, you would find that they aren’t claiming that less nutrients are being created, they are claiming that there are less nutrients per unit weight.
The problem for you is that the total mass has increased so that the total amount of nutrients is actually greater.
I used to be a regular reader of WUWT. I have been suffering from Global Warming fatigue so I’ve taken a break from this kind of stuff. I didn’t know this had been dealt with previously. For example, it doesn’t come up in related articles under the post.
But your last comment presents a problem to someone eating rice. If they eat the same amount of rice by weight and the nutrients are reduced by weight they will eat less protein and nutrients for the given amount of rice by weight. If you had actually bothered to think about the article, instead of just reading it, this would be obvious to you. If the food is sold by weight then the nutrients per dollar are decreased. I thought it was an interesting article. But I get the message. Do not post any non-consensus material.
Steve……an article by Dr. Michael Mosley on RICE will be of interest to you !
Should I worry about arsenic in my rice? – BBC News – BBC.com
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-38910848
No ! Increased RICE PRODUCTION will allow for MORE RICE TO BE
GROWN AND PROVIDED , so any DROP in nutrient level will be
counteracted by the increased amount available to be eaten.
That’s what I understand.
NO LOSS of NUTRIENT OVERALL in the diet of each individual
and MORE FOOD AVAILABLE overall.
Your comments present a problem in simple logic and understanding. No one is suffering nutritional deficiencies because they aren’t getting enough nutrition from the foods they are eating, they are missing nutrients from the foods they are not eating. Increased crop yields will increase the availability of a diversified diet.
If you eat a certain vegetable every day, your body will process, store, and use the essential nutrients it needs and excrete the rest. No one will be needing to eat an extra serving of any food to get those nutrients, even though every fruit or vegetable you eat will be bigger so it will be easier and cheaper to do just that. This notion of nutrition deficiency from increased produce size is a ridiculous notion that sophists have pushed on the rubes.
Robert W Turner,
You said, ” Increased crop yields will increase the availability of a diversified diet.” The unstated assumption is that the population will not increase significantly, thereby requiring the increased food supply to be shared among a larger number of people.
To bad the real world doesn’t follow your example.
The vast majority of the world has more than enough to eat, yet the rate of population growth is plummeting. We are going to reach peak human in another decade or so after which population levels are going to start falling rapidly.
Hi SxR: — Venezuelan limited food availability is an example of what you point out. It can also be the case for small landholders farming marginal land who must sell as much of one harvest as possible & limit how their extended family consumes. Everyone in the world can not just shop for more food anytime they need more balanced nutrition.
More examples of one dimensional thinking.
If people got all their nutrients from a single source, you would have a point.
They don’t.
Steve. I value your input. A danger to this site is only accepting conforming information and blacklisting those that have data that is contrary. Any proper scientific forum has to listen to alternative opinions as long as they can support those opinions with reproducible research and data.
I think it is better to look at the actual facts of nutrition rather than model projections.
There is an objective and easily measurable indicator of lack of nutrution. The rate of stunting in children under 5.
Since 1983 it has declined steadily.
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.STA.STNT.ZS
From Steve Rookwood’s link to alleged science:
“Scientists think” speciousness is jumped into research. The entire Independent’s article is based on “think”.
Yes, there have been several studies performed that make a similar claim. Every one of those studies has major problems across the board from research design through statistical analysis.
And like the hygiene and tropical medicine research described above, those CO₂ studies were conducted based on confirmation bias that higher CO₂ levels cause coarse plant growth. A belief that is disproven in real world farms and commercial greenhouses worldwide.
An easy disproof of the coarse vegetable claim is USDA’s nutritional database.
Where foods grown under hothouse high CO₂ levels are factually identical to vegetables grown in the fields.
I love clearly false “studies” like this because they can only lead all except true climate warriors to one conclusion: it’s propaganda.
“…the research team identified this as an area requiring more evidence generation.”
Or in plain English, “More grant money, please.”
You beat me to it !
I can remember a time when the goal of science was to collect data.
Those were the days!
Big Freudian slip there!
Remember when “warming runaway” required the theoretical increase of atmospheric water vapor? That quietly disappeared, at least in this article. You can’t take the alarmists seriously, ever.
Next they’ll claim that water vapor and natural cloud condensation are bad for growing things.
Calling Paul Erlich –
Crop yields have been increasing since the industrial revolution. The world has been warming since the end of the little ice age. Yet global warming will cause a change in the trend
Many “vegetables” people refer to are really fruits.
Tomatoes
Squash
Eggplant
Olives
Pea pods
Pumpkin
Peppers
Cucumbers
Corn
Maybe they should have studied nuts ..oh wait..
Fruit and vegetable are just colloquial names, they don’t have much real meaning besides referring to the part of the plant you are eating.
Asparagus is probably a good example. You are eating the young shoots of a fern, but that very same cap would have become the flowering and fruit bearing part of the plant in just days had it not been harvested. So is asparagus a fruit or a vegetable?
It’s cow food.
Did you know that cabbage is really an animal? Its closest relation is the hyena…
from the Hackenthorpe Book of Lies – courtesy of Monty Python
I bet on a horse named Cabbage once, he won by a head.
CO2 fertilization is an esblished scientific fact, which is why commercial greenhouses keep CO2 levels at around 1,000ppm to maximize yields and profits.
Global crop yields have more than doubled since 1960, with CO2 fertilization contributing 15% of the total increase:
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/AG.YLD.CREL.KG
Empirical evidence and most peer reviewed papers show crop yields will increase by 33% per CO2 doubling..
But the climate scientists models are more accurate than real live actual empirical data .
The difference between generating data vs collecting data.
So they can work up a scenario where the increased yield from increased CO2 is offset by other factors, but do not demonstrate any of those other factors are connected to increased CO2? And someone published this?
The conclusion was written first and then the faux study was clumsily form-fitted around it.
It’s British.
Ozone is natures clean up agent not a pollutant
“requiring more evidence generation.”
And that’s the problem, the are generating data instead of collecting it.
“London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)”
For some reason this does not sound like a group with any expertise in growing plants.
It’s the London School of Opinions.
The “science” of prediction is the easiest place to work. The only rule is to predict what funders want to hear. The rest is all conjecture, selective use of tenuous evidence and magical thinking. This is where all the failed science majors find comfort and employment.
From the article: ““Our analysis suggests that if we take a ‘business as usual’ approach, environmental changes will substantially reduce the global availability of these important foods.”
The “business as usual” scenario should actually be called the worst-case scenario because they assume temperatures will increase 4.5C. But all the ECS estimates lately are showing an ECS of 1.6C or less, so the “business as usual” scenario they fear so much is science fiction.
My neighbor, Earl, might not fully appreciate your post, what with his enhanced cannabinoid sensibilities and all, even though he’s quite a mechanic, known for troubleshooting engine control systems and electrical charging systems and such.
Since our gracious host tries to maintain an egalitarian comment scheme, new people, like Earl, often drop by to learn a bit about climate science and might not understand acronyms for terms like equilibrium climate sensitivity, unless those terms are mentioned at least once, in the post.
You are right. I’ll keep that in mind.
Thank Heaven for Norman Borlaug and other agronomists who have helped to increase the food supply for everyone on the planet.
Ah ! BUT ALAN !!!!
Under glorious MARXISM “Lysenkoism” will be REINTRODUCED !
Think of the BENEFITS OF THAT !
THIS SHOULD STIR THE COCKLES OF YOUR HEART !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTVOz-RnUAw
YAWN…….ZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ! WHAT ?.. Oh ! …Sorry about that !
Trevor,
That’s a valid point about Lysenkoism. As an aside, I remember watching Obama at one of the campaign stops, for his first term election. As he approached the stage, the band struck up “L’ Internationale”.
I took that as a bad sign and it proved to be a valid indicator for what was to come.
Commie Billy Bragg’s version dates only from 1989, when Commie Pete Seeger asked him to sing the Internationale at the Vancouver Folk Festival. Many other Commies prefer the former American (by Charles Hope Kerr) and British (anonymous) translations from French (Eugene Pottier) into English. The original is more militant.
Happily, Communism fell in Europe soon thereafter, to be replaced by the Church of Climate Change.
TOTAL BULLSHIT !! However…..if allowed to mature and then dug into
the soil it will probably improve the yield !!
“Toujours Bolleaux”
As my aunt with the pen used to say…
Isn’t ‘evidence generation’ new speak for ‘cooking the books’?
Not Agriculture, horticulture or any of many farm related disciplines.
Which is puzzling, given that hard water, (which includes salinity problems) is a well known problem with many physical studies.
Only, I doubt any of these real world studies are ever labeled “environmental changes”.
To whit:
A clumsy cherry pick, where the environmental search term eliminates a large majority of agricultural studies.
Limiting studies to post 1975, ia another cherry pick; and possibly based on a lack of “environmental studies” on crops prior to 1975.
Which ignores that hard water and/or drought conditions existed well before 1975.
Since a “model” is not described, one suspects this “estimated the effects” is a subjective process based on confirmation bias assumptions.
This is another embarrassment for science; where assumptions drive results from a narrowly tailored alleged research.
* No greenhouse operations were reviewed.
* Assumed future problems are included based on biases.
* Real world vegetable product increases are ignored.
* Real world experts on growing vegetables are not involved.
* No physical experiment is conducted; all results are opinion driven estimates.
This sounds like one of those universities that has a grading scale ranging from frowney face to smiley face, includes safe space time during every class, and gives students stickers for encouragement.
Robert gets another gold star next to his name!
This is what happens when you let a bunch of sissified, feminized bed wetters, no offense to strong conservative women intended, teach and do research at supposed institutions of higher education. Do they let these folks go outside alone? Evidently these “researchers” have never grown a garden. Is there anything for which co2 is not harmful?
…Previous research has shown that raised levels of carbon dioxide would increase crop yields, but this study identified for the first time that these potential yield benefits are likely to be cancelled out in the presence of simultaneous changes in other environmental exposures….
I’ll go along with that finding. My models of future farm production under environmental conditions show the following findings:
1 – growing capability for produce: +150%
2 – ability to plan growing season using IPCC weather models: – 30%
3 – ability to sow and harvest crop using photo-electric equipment: -50%
4 – ability get produce to market using environmentally-friendly transport: – 80%
So yes, I predict a considerable fall in global vegetable production….
Now my Head hurts.
Those charlatans don’t care about data, logic and science. Their aim is to publish a junk paper, that could be cited later by the Goebels Warming zealots, the IPCC included, as “climate science has demonstrated that warm means less vegetables production”. The sole purpose is to sustain the propaganda machine and to keep the fundings gravy train rolling. Mission accomplished.
Four degrees C is at the top end of global average temperature, as estimated by climate models, which are running hot compared to historical temperatures. If these predictions are based on hot-house experiments, it isn’t stated whether the temperatures were averages, peak temperatures, or average daily highs. Without that information, it is difficult to assess the danger. In any event, the temperature change in the last 100 years has been about 1 deg C, with most of that before 1950. Furthermore, the change in the global average has been mostly in the night-time and Winter Temperatures. Lastly, it is commonly acknowledged that the Arctic is warming about twice as fast as the global average. That means, the temperatures in the corn belt will not increase as fast as the global average. Overall, this appears to be a worst-case scenario with little supporting statistics on the uncertainty of the assumptions or conclusions.
How is it that a researcher in atmospheric sciences is making claims best made by agricultural scientists and international economists?
Now, water is another story! But, much of the concern is about depletion of aquifers utilized for irrigation, and is largely unrelated to climate.
Dinner At The Climate Change Family home…..
Climate Change Dad: “Where are the vegetables?”
Climate Change Mom: “They’re not home from school yet.”
Agronomy time: elevated CO2 (“eCO2”) -> more fine roots -> more turnover into soil carbon -> more soil microbes. Under just eCO2 conditions extra microbes reduces N for plants while mobilizing more P for plants. Water (soil moisture) excess -> more N availability lost than P & more P solubility for plants. eCO2 reduces plant transpiration & sustains soil moisture. Raising soil moisture & also CO2 creates greater microbial immobilization of N & plants’ ratio of P goes up. Well, temperature elevation (“e°T”) accelerates microbial activity/turnover allowing more N available to plants. But, if soil drying problematic under e°T then P availability reduced & the ratio of N to P goes up. Different plants deal with the availability of N in respect to availability of P with different outcomes & in field grown crops the N:P ratio is impacted by eCO2, e°T (if present), water & soil characteristics. Plant protein synthesis is demonstrated repeatedly to be impacted by eCO2 by varying degrees – a feature is N:P ratio.
I wish alarmists would make up their minds whether a warmer world is wetter or drier than a cooler one. Whichever can be made the scarier, I guess, is the criterion.
But without an assumed water vapor feedback, the ECS of doubling CO2 is only 1.2 degrees C, so the models at least have to go with wetter.
I went to sleep in the middle of trying to read that drivel.
“urgent action needs to be taken” – okay, but what? Shutting off your supply of donuts and coffee? Making you science guys get real jobs and do your own cooking? Grow a garden?
Man! Theses people are so lost in their need to be important that they bore the living daylights out of me. Cut off their funds, will you? that will solve the problem, quickly.
I can hear the howling now: “What?!? No more money for producing poppycock papers? How could they!! We’re imporrant!! Important, I tell you !!”
These twits have tried to stir up a tempest in a sauteeing pan and have failed. Vitamins can replace lost nutrients, as can other means of providing foodstuffs in an emergency. They make it sound as if Doomdsay is around the next corner, when it isn’t.
Cut off their funding!!! Please!!! All they do is waste time and money and produce nothing of any value.
A minimum of homework would show this :
http://wellcomelibrary.org/collections/digital-collections/makers-of-modern-genetics/digitised-archives/eugenics-society/
Not for weak nerved, not for “just the fact’s ma’m” dumbed-down Kan’t-ian “scientists”.
Wow! Fact checking not sheer laziness. Have to say though, the new Google search rules are making this harder to find – the lazy have to fight the 250,000-legged dog called Map-Reduce (googles bloodhound) – but as Alice said, a dog at any scale is dog, rather a poodle.
So use Google-Poodle but remember Alice’s keen observation!