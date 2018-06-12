Eye roller: ‘Climate Lawsuit Industry’ now has its own magazine

By Amy Westervelt
A compelling sticking point arose in the San Francisco and Oakland climate liability suits against the oil industry during U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s hearing two weeks ago: the judge wanted to know how to balance the need to continue using fossil fuels while potentially holding the companies producing them accountable for damages they cause. This week, he received briefs from both sides with their takes on that question.
The debate stems from the oil companies’ contention that the suits are aimed at shutting them down, which would take a massive toll on a society that still primarily relies on fossil fuels for energy. The cities’ attorneys, in response, explained to Alsup in the hearing that is not the case. Steve Berman, lead counsel for the cities, explained to Alsup that the case does not seek to end oil production but to ensure that the companies pay for the costs associated with the damages their product causes.
“Berman’s right,” said Marco Simons, regional program director and general counsel for EarthRights International. Simons is lead counsel for several Colorado communities bringing climate liability suits against ExxonMobil and Suncor. He said that while nuisance cases in the past often did require that the company or person stop doing whatever was creating the problem, the law has evolved.
“The courts have created some exceptions to say, ‘Well, as an alternative we’re going to let you continue, but you have to pay for the damage you caused.’ So, the question of public benefit is only really a question of whether you’re trying to shut down the activity or to make a company pay for the damage that it’s causing. If the benefits are outweighing costs, you can pay for the damage and still continue the activity.”
While Alsup repeatedly returned to the progress enabled by fossil fuel production—from the Industrial Revolution to present day technology—those pressing the suits say that concern over the benefits of fossil fuel production is a red herring.
“We’re not trying to shut down oil production or shut these companies down or even impose limits on emissions,” Simons said. “All we’re trying to do is what courts have done for hundreds of years, which is to say the people responsible for causing damage to people and property have to be responsible for their share of the cost of responding to those injuries. We’re not arguing that fossil fuels are in and of themselves a nuisance. The nuisance is climate change. And these companies that unquestionably played a role in creating the nuisance have to play a role in covering the cost of damages.”
Gimme! They do seem intent on following all the negative stereotypes of liability lawyers.
But dig a little deeper, and you find out who’s BEHIND Climate Liability news (screencapture here: http://gelbspanfiles.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/CCLbrd.jpg ):
“Climate Liability News is a project funded by donations to Climate Communications & Law, a new 501(c)3 nonprofit … The CCL Board: Kert Davies—Executive Director of the Climate Investigations Center. ….”
That’s ex-ExxonSecrets/ex-Greenpeace’s Kert Davies, the guy I detailed at WUWT back in 2015 here: “Greenpeace: The roots of Climate Smear” https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/02/26/the-origin-of-climate-smear/
501(c)3, … say no more.
… a non-profit probably campaigning for, actively writing proposals for, and receiving grant funding and donations (tax deductible, of course) to pay an Executive Director’s salary who knows where the money train is parked for his/her career advancement.
Nah, … I don’t profile much.
Someone needs to put a bug in Trump’s ear about ending “non-profits” all together. There is no difference between a business and a non-profit organization, except that they don’t pay taxes and the non-profit CEOs usually make a lot more money.
Yep, often an excuse for unfair trading practices. UK high streets are now crowded with “charity shops” which run on unpaid staff’ pay no taxes, social security / retirement contributions; no business rates and often no ground rent.
They still are decked out like Top Shop with fancy interior designers in London getting massive sums to “relook” the brand and directors making a nice fat salary.
Other ordinary businesses are supposed to compete with these cheats.
Oxfam was the first to be called out for only passing on about 10% of its revenue to the starving children they used a poster porn to draw in donations.
Surely this constitutes STANDOVER TACTICS and is EXTORTION !
Extortion is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE !
Shouldn’t the Oil Companies involved be COUNTER-SUING and
demanding JAIL-TIME for those perpetrating the extortion ?
The Oil Companies could then demonstrate their respect and
consideration for the Communities involved by NOT asking for
Heavy Fines or Compensatory Damages to be awarded against them !
Just JAIL-TIME for THE PERPETRATORS would satisfy them !
Look at the defendants. They aren’t private companies, ma-pa operators, or even mid-sized public companies. It’s usually just Exxon, who also happens to support things like a carbon tax and other draconian regulations on the industry. If you can’t monopolize by sending goons to the competition’s front door or simply preventing them from being able to sell their product, you might as well have the government help you put them out of business.
And it was the Rockefellers themselves that began this climate crusade against Exxon almost 20 years ago — despite having a huge vested interest in the company. They’ve always been savvy at underhanded and unethical business practices. They have done well at milking both sides, promoting the funnelling of public coffers into “environmental” industries while hindering the competition in the petroleum business at the same time.
If they are not trying to stop the use of “Fossil Fuels” then they are admitting that the benefits outweigh the imagined damages ! IMHO…
Give them what they wish for, stop all fossil fuel production and deny them the benefits of a world that is powered by fossil fuel – then see how long it takes them to come to their senses. I am 75 years old and todays world is far better than the world of the 1940′ s and 50’s. However if they know better, then pull the associated benefits from them. They should bear in mind that when their children ask why they destroyed a world that provides a better standard of living then that which the Kings and Queens of yesteryear could only dream of, they should have better answers than those provided by the fairy tales they currently believe in.
Cosa Nostra also don’t want your business to shut down. Big fleas have little fleas upon their backs to bite ’em, little fleas have lesser fleas and so ad infinitum.
I signed up for their email list a few months ago. They average about one article per weekday; here’s a sample email:
———- Begin Forwarded message ———-
From: Climate Liability News
Date: Mon, Mar 12, 2018 at 8:30 AM
Subject: New Article Published – California Utilities, Climate Change and Wildfires: A Liability Quagmire
To: …
Hello Gavin,
We have published a new article on our website : California Utilities, Climate Change and Wildfires: A Liability Quagmire
You can view it from this link : https://www.climateliabilitynews.org/2018/03/12/climate-change-wildfires-california-utilities/
Thanks & Regards,
Lynn Zinser, Executive Editor
Climate Liability News
You received this email because in the past you have provided us your email address : AmbulanceChaser@DeweyCheatemAndHowe.com to receive notifications when new updates are posted.
No longer interested in emails from Climate Liability News?. Please click here to unsubscribe
———- End Forwarded message ———-
Love the e-mail address! Proof positive that no human being was involved in processing your sign up. Unless they have a sense of humor. No wait…we’re talking about liberals here. It’s not funny unless you are blowing up children who are questioning the climate consensus.
That must be the centerfold, very shapely disaster there, hubba hubba
The nuisance is climate change. Climate change caused by that nuisance of a tiny amount of additional energy being “held” in the lower part of the atmosphere by a minute increase of Co2…… Oh, wait….. There it is again – the nuisance of reality, the nuisance of the lack of a watertight (ha, ha) DIRECT link. Now where did I put that chart of global surface temperatures over the last 1,000 years and the equivalent chart of Co2? Yes, I know. They don’t really tell us much, being as incomplete a picture as they are, but I got to send them to the judge anyhow….
Stop selling “fossil” fuels in CA. No more damage to worry about= problem solved.
Unfortunately the industry as a whole would need to decide to stop selling petroleum in CA., and that would probably be seen as collusion between public companies and deemed illegal. It would require a CA. law stating that the use or selling of the products would be illegal, and no politician is in that big of a hurry to end their career.
First they have to prove damages.
Yeah, what damages?
Perhaps the oil companies can join together in a RICO suit against this publication.
The sharks have smelt blod in the water, and so will be hard to get rid off now.
Your speling gives me a haddock.
“All we’re trying to do is what courts have done for hundreds of years, which is to say the people responsible for causing damage to people and property have to be responsible for their share of the cost of responding to those injuries. ”
This presumes damage which must be evident. The only evident damage has been to science itself and those at the IPCC who perpetrated this damage should be held liable for the resulting financial harm that’s impeding the advancement of humanity.
Except that the people causing the damage are the consumers, as they are the ones benefiting from the use.
The oil companies offer a product. It is the consumer that is supposedly “polluting”.
and it is the consumers paying the “damages” to themselves through higher fuel costs minus a healthy rake off to the lawyers each time round the loop.
Imagine the liability on other industries if they found that even if a product has an obvious net benefit, they must pay reparations for any damage, whether proven or purported and regardless of the magnitude, that their product causes.
The food industry, pharmaceuticals, automotive, entertainment, basically everything except for a few service industries. Establishing precedent for a lawsuit on imaginary damages is the law industry’s wet dream.
Hey, maybe we need a class action on the law industry for the damage it does on society, now who wants to represent me?
The food industries and obesity. Bingo!
Well, no, actually.
On both counts
Since the end of the little ice age, climate change has been 100% beneficial.
Since the MWP, Roman and Minoan optimums were several degrees warmer than today and the Holocene optimum was as much as 3 to 5C warmer than today and nothing bad happened, we have evidence that at least that far, there are no damages to worry about.
As long as there is only upside (ridiculous jury awards) and no downside (plaintiff liabilities like defense attorney fees or counter-suit damages) this will only continue.
There needs to be tort reform directed at lawyers filing these suits that makes them really pay for it if they lose. Now since most of our legislators are lawyers, I’m sure we all can expect it next session and this will all go away. /s
Users are more culpable than the suppliers. Nobody forces users to use fossil fuels.
Maybe the supliers put substances in the oil to make the users adicted. In that case the supliers are culpable.
The addictive substances are already there. They include, long life spans, transportation, heating, cooling and high GDP per capita.
Ah, so with their obvious benefits to society we are being extorted into using fossil fuels, brilliant.
The only additives I know about are things to keep the engine clean.
That’s it, if the oil companies didn’t keep the engines clean and allowed them to get all yucky, people wouldn’t want to use their cars as much.
It’s not the production of fossil fuels that produce the supposed costs that so agitate San Francisco and Oakland. It’s the use of fossil fuels that cause the supposed costs.
So, who uses fossil fuels? Why San Francisco does. And so does Oakland.
It’s quite clear, therefore, that San Francisco and Oakland should be suing Oakland and San Francisco to recover the costs produced by the use (not the production) of fossil fuels.
That leads to the obvious point that San Francisco and Oakland can bring the costs to a screeching halt by merely suspending their use (not the production) of fossil fuels.
Pat,
Yes, from above, “And these companies that unquestionably played a role in creating the nuisance have to play a role in covering the cost of damages.” Why don’t the consumers, who actually are producing the CO2, have to pay also? The obvious answer is that the citizens would be unhappy with paying even more taxes than what they currently do.
If the people suing the fossil fuel companies claim they are damaging the environment, then if these people are actually using fossil fuels they are knowingly damaging the environment.
How about a lawsuit against them? Or file a lawsuit against the AG of each state or municipality doing this. It isn’t the gun that kills people, it’s the person pulling trigger.
What defense can they have if they are currently in court contending what they are using is at fault? The common sense climate side needs to get creative.
Both San Francisco, Oakland, and the adjacent communities are still approving LOMA’s & LOMR’s.
During the approval of such, the Jurisdiction(s) need to certify that the properties are and will be “safe from flooding”.
Now, if these cities truly think that sea level will rise to endanger their ocean/portside properties, then they shouldn’t still be allowing & certifying that the properties to be removed from the requirements of FEMA’s flood insurance & (flood proofing) construction practice requirements will be safe from flooding.
If Exxon isn’t aware of this item (similar to the bond certification/rating deal), then they are free to contact me.
Berman said, “….the case does not seek to end oil production….”
Nah, it pretty much does.
No, they really do prefer money handed over by those threatened with the lawsuit. The more, the merrier.
It’s like cigarettes. States claim massive healthcare costs even though they neglect tha smokers die sooner (less SSA) and need less care overall than those with dimentia who live til their 80’s or 90’s. Cigarette taxes and the tobacco industry lawsuit settlement means that governments 2/3 of the revenue from tobacco sales. Obviously, government’s want that kind of cut on energy as well. Fuel would cost $8-9 per gallon, just like Europe, which is what Democrats have been trying to do for 25 years.
Everybody dies of something. Eventually.
No, that is not what he wanted to know. Ms Westerfelt cannot or will not read.
What he wanted to get briefs on is whether, as a matter of law, the judge deciding this case is obliged to consider the benefits versus the harms done by fossil fuels.
He did NOT ask for briefs on what the harms and benefits were, which is an empirical and not a legal question. He did NOT ask whether the benefits exceeded the harms.
He asked LEGAL question: whether the benefits are legally relevant to this case.
Why oh why will people not just read the filings?
“Why oh why will people not just read the filings?”
…because made up facts are more fun than factual facts.
So why not take the same approach with companies that produce alcohol, guns, vehicles, planes and bullets? It would be far easier to see the harm in those that CO2.
The ‘climate change’ law suits are a lawyers ‘shake down’ cruise, testing out a novel legal theory to steal other peoples money. As the budding ‘climate liability news’ illustrates, it will become a full fledged industry if it is not stopped here and now.
It needs to be rejected with extreme prejudice against the plaintiffs, to prevent any related precedents being set and to discourage any further ‘shake down’ explorations along this ill-legal path.
“I wonder if they’ve considered suing themselves, after all, aren’t USERS of fossil fuels just as culpable in destroying the planet as the suppliers?”
Actually the users are 4 times more culpable in the case of CO2 emissions. According to data from the DOE/NETL Production and Upgrading contributes 11.6% of CO2 emissions. Transport 1.2%, Refining 6.2%, and combustion/use 81.1%.
So go sue yourself, as Anthony put it.
If they have to pay for the damages they do, then they should get a credit for the benefit they cause.
How much is a 20% increase in crop productivity worth?
“The courts have created some exceptions to say, ‘Well, as an alternative we’re going to let you continue, but you have to pay for the damage you caused.’
Herein lies their problem. The courts have always bee willing to require payment for proven damages but most reluctant to grant relief for imagined damages. The concept of damage reparation implies a requirement to prove damages. These lawsuits should all be canceled for lack of proof of damage.
Try this… A city files suit against the oil industry for causing climate change. The oil industry attorneys file for a preliminary injunction barring the oil industry from selling their products in that city.
One of two things will happen.
1) The city attorneys will vigorously fight against the preliminary injunction because of the damage it would do to the city. Thus they have to argue the city needs the oil industry products to survive and the city’s case fails.
2) The court will issue the injunction and the city will very quickly wither and die. At which point the city’s case fails for lack of a plaintiff.
Well the suit is not on industry as a whole, otherwise that would be a brilliant plan. The suit is on Exxon, and I’m convinced there are those with a large vested interest in Exxon that actually want the lawsuit to succeed.
Hopefully the lawyer’s children will have shoes this winter.
The legal fun and political shenanigans will continue until there is planetary cooling or until we awaken from the idiots’ nightmare.
We are absolutely clueless as to what caused the warming in the last 22 years (post 1996).
We are clueless as to how much cooling to expect and how fast the cooling will occur.
http://www.ospo.noaa.gov/data/sst/anomaly/2018/anomnight.6.11.2018.gif
William Astley:
You write that “we are absolutely clueless as to what caused the warming in the last 22 years (post 1996).
No, the cause of the warming is easily explained.
Variations in Earth’s temperatures are caused by varying amounts of SO2 aerosols in the atmosphere, primarily due to volcanic eruptions, but since circa 1975, also due to global Clean Air reductions in SO2 aerosol emissions.
For example, the 1997-98 “El Nino” was caused by a 7.7 Megaton reduction in SO2 aerosol emissions due to Clean Air efforts, and the 2014 -2016 “El Nino” was due to a massive reduction in SO2 aerosol emissions of about 30 Megatons by China
With regard to future cooling, it will primarily be driven by volcanic eruptions, as happened during the Little Ice Age.
The biggest error in the IPPC’s modeling is the assumption that fossil fuel burning is the sole cause of the rise in atmospheric CO2. They admit that natural emissions of CO2 are around 20 times anthropogenic emissions but assume that natural emissions are always balanced by natural sinks. The fact is that those natural sinks don’t know the difference between natural emissions and anthropogenic emissions. In a flow system, If, for example, the sinks are only absorbing 95% of natural emissions, they will also absorb 95% of anthropogenic emissions resulting in about a 5% rate of increase in atmospheric concentration. An increase in natural emissions over an increase in sink rates is the more likely cause of the increase in atmospheric concentrations. The correlation between ENSO and CO2 concentrations is strong evidence to this being true. The burning of fossil fuels contributes an insignificant amount to climate change.
I think Florida should file a similar suit against tourists. We don’t want them to stop coming and benefitting our economy but they need to pay for all the damage they cause while they are here.
Let’s try to explain this clearly.
The suit is being brought under the common law of nuisance. Under this law you can only claim for actual damages incurred. The appropriate remedy for future damages is an injunction, which you can use to prevent the defendant from continuing the course of action which will do the future damage.
This is going to be a major problem for the plaintiffs, and its connected to the question of causation. They are going to have to show actual damages already for which they are claiming, and they are also going to have to show that these damages were caused by the actions of the defendants. In this there are going to be two issues. One is that the defendants’ products are a small proportion of total emissions. You can only be held accountable for the harms you have caused, under common law nuisance. If you did 5% of the emissions, you cannot be held liable for all the damage.
So this will be a problem. The other problem will by tying back the particular event or damage complained of, eg the erosion of a beach at a given point, to the emissions. This is going to be quite tough. So we have two issues here, one is proving causation at all, the other is proving the share of causation.
However, the damage, if there is any, is not being done by the cities using the oil and gas. Its being done by the world using the defendants’ oil and gas, and the argument is that they knew that the damage was being done, and deliberately tried to conceal it from their customers and the world.
So everyone who asks, why don’t the cities stop using it, or ban its sale, please stop with this. Its obviously, obviously, not an argument.
Now we come to the latest request which this reporter has failed to grasp. The judge is asking for opinions to be filed ON THE COMMON LAW OF NUISANCE. Not on the benefits or harms of fossil fuels or oil and gas. On the state of the law under which this suit is being brought.
His question is: under the common law of nuisance, is a judge deciding the case obliged to consider the benefits as well as the harms of the production of oil and gas?
So once again, would everyone please stop posting about the benefits of fossil fuels, suggesting the defendants stop using them…. and so on. Its not about that. its about, and only about, the common law of nuisance.
If you don’t have some serious legal arguments on the common law of nuisance, you have not even started to think about this request.
I have tried and failed to find any precedent in which, under common law of nuisance, benefits and harms were considered. I have also tried and failed to find any case in which claims for forecast future damages were allowed under it.
If anyone knows any, or has any arguments on this subject, post them, it would be most interesting. Otherwise you are just shouting irrelevancies in the dark.
Read the filings. it is the only way to find out what is going on.
I suppose it would be too catastrophic to do for real, but wouldn’t it be fun to engage in an “Esso Shrugged” scenario in which the entire petrochemical industry simply stopped supplying to anybody outside of hospitals and military?
I know, it’s not practical. But wouldn’t it be fun even just for a week if they said, “Mea culpa. We’re no longer producing evil petrochemical products.”
And the only way they would start up again is if all the activists got together and chanted, “klaatu barada nikto.”
If there is “damage” to a third party, then it has to be paid for by the consumer, not by the manufacturer. That is entirely fair and right, as it is the consumer that has benefited from the product, and in consuming it, produced the damage.
Without the consumer, there is no damage. These people are confusing damage done in making a product (e.g. a factory polluting a river) with the externalities that can occur when consumers use a product. CO2 emission from using fossil fuels is an externality, not a primary consequence of manufacture.
You don’t get Boeing to pay for the noise of an airliner at the airport, you get the passengers to pay to noise-proof your home via the charges the airport levies on the airlines.
exactly…..if someone shoots someone else with a gun…..you don’t sue Smith and Wesson
But they will try!
They have tried.
I wonder if they have printed material?
After all, nothing says hypocrisy like, we want to save the planet while we help destroy it, while you read about it.
They’ll discuss that in their next conference on Kilauea.
I will truly know I am of the untermenschen when I get to move in circles where that sentence makes sense.
That does suggest some opportunities for new magazine ideas.
Nonprofit Watch
Data Rigger
FOIA Staller
Paid Protester Times
Denier Hunting
Pope Watch
Message Crafting
and Climate Psychology Today
I wouldn’t be surprised if Exxon is inviting these lawsuits as another way to hinder the competition and create opportunity for more buyouts. Just like they support a carbon tax and the methane rules. Thousands of operators can’t take the hit like Exxon can and they would love to swoop in and buy more legacy production.
If the consumption of fossil fuels is causing harm then it should be the consumers of the product that pay the damages, not the producers. Let’s start with all those jet setting environmentalists and celebrities. Come on hand over the loot! This is like claiming the producers of reality TV should be forced to pay for the aberrant behaviour and social degradtion caused by those who watch it. Hey, maybe that isn’t such a bad idea after all.
“Can lawsuits balance fuel use…”
If corporations get sued, they will need to raise prices. Higher energy prices will increase costs for energy reliant economic activities. So locally there will be a reduction of economic activity. The reduced economy will lower the need for energy. The recession will also lower tax revenue and increase unemployment.
Welfare recipients do not have the money to spend on virtue signaling like solar cells or electric cars. They will keep their old car, their old fridge, their old heater, ……. With empty coffers, governments will be forced to stop wasting money and concrete on pet projects.
This will further contract the local economy and energy use. And the spiral to the bottom continues. Until you end up in Detroit.
When you get to the Detroit stage, the poor will sit in their cold, dark public housing. They will look out of their broken window and see the ‘Elites’ driving by in their $100 000+ electric cars toward their houses powered by solar panels and battery walls. While they have to pick between eat or heat. This will trigger the ‘Socialist Revolution’ the Greens have been waiting for.
‘The (unemployed) ‘Workers’ will rise up and scale the wall ….. Not Trumps wall but the wall around the gated communities of the Doctors, the Lawyers, the Liberal Professors. The poor will steal their cars, smash their solar panels, burn down their McMansions and rape their daughters. It will go down like every other Socialist Revolution in the 20th century.
Typical troll. Your blather and nonsense is pure psychological projection.
So, all they have to do is:
1) determine the current actual temperature of the earth
2) determine what the temperature of the earth SHOULD be
3) determine the difference (if there is any of statistical significance) of 1) and 2)
4) determine how much of 3) is man-made
5) determine what counts as damage
6) determine how much of 4) actually causes 5)
7) determine how much of 6) is due to oil companies
8) determine how much of 7) per state
No, I don’t see lawyers getting rich here at all, with absolutely a billionth of a decimal’s chance that a billionth of a degree of warming will NOT rise.
I can only see one answer to this problem. If a city sues the oil companies, the oil companies ought to shut down all gas stations, refuse to sell fuel and lubricants etc. from those pursuing the lawsuits, thereby encouraging the cities to take responsibility for the damages they are causing by using petroleum products. After all, fair is fair right?
I’m confused. If the fossil fuel companies have the obligation to pay for the damage to society that their products cause, why doesn’t society have an equal obligation to repay the company for the good to society (over and above the simple purchase of the product) these products have wrought?
Every person who’s ever ridden in an ambulance, helicopter or other fossil fueled conveyance to the hospital which is powered by fossil fuel power generating equipment and equipped with massive amount of fossil fuel derived equipment and disposables owes their very LIFE to the companies that provided these products.
That should be worth something shoudn’t it?
That’s just one example amongst a virtually unlimited number.
I’m guessing that if the true “costs to society” vs the true “benefits to society” were weighed against each other…if that’s even something possible to do…the benefits would outweigh the costs by a YUGE margin.
This fits in nicely with Ambulance Chaser Weekly… … though I think ambulance chasers have more scruples.