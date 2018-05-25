Hockeystick Redux Chapter Fortyleven

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Since publishing my last two posts here and here on the Church and White (“C&W”) 2011 sea level dataset, some folks have queried why I didn’t use the Church and White 2013 dataset instead. The answer is simple. It’s because of the hockeystick.
What hockeystick, you might ask? Why, the C&W hockeystick … the figure below shows the difference between the C&W 2013 and the C&W 2011 data.
Figure 1. Red line shows the difference between the sea levels of the two C&W datasets. Larger values show where the 2013 dataset has higher sea levels than the 2011 dataset.
Now, I can understand the slight, ~ ± 1 mm differences between the two datasets in most of the record. They’ve recalculated with a slightly different algorithm, or maybe used a somewhat different mix of tide gauges and weights, with resulting small differences.
And I can understand the offset in most of the record, where the 2013 data is generally about 2 mm less than the 2011 data. It’s an anomaly so the zero point doesn’t matter.
What I don’t understand is the blade of the hockeystick from about 1992, the start of the satellite sea level era, to 2009 when the C&W 2011 record ended.
It looks to me like they’ve munged the data in order to make the data take up a smooth transition from the smaller acceleration of the tidal gauge record to the larger acceleration of the satellite record. That way, they could claim that the tide gauges and the satellite data agree … and if that is the case, I can only say bad scientists, no cookies …
Anyhow, that’s the only explanation I can think for this hockeystick … suggestions gladly accepted.
Here, amazingly, we've had rain again. It hardly ever rains this late in the spring in Northern California, and the redwood forest around our house is redolent with the earthy odors of new growth and old decay … I blame global warming. After all, global warming has been blamed for a host of bad things from low birth rates to volcanic eruptions, so why not balance the scales by blaming it for a lovely gentle late spring rain?
w.
w.
MY USUAL REQUEST: When you comment, I ask, beg, implore, request, and importune you to QUOTE THE EXACT WORDS THAT YOU ARE DISCUSSING so we can all understand who and what you are talking about.
DATA: The C&W data is here, h/t to Nick Stokes for finding it.
“Hiding a decline?” and my comment disappeared into the ether, not even an ‘awaiting moderation’ message.
Please tell the readers why that has happened with two years gap? Otherwise it gives an impression that you have chosen the data that —!!!
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Dr. Reddy, I have no clue what you mean by the “two years gap”. What am I missing?
w.
He might mean 1999 and 2000, when the 2013 dataset was lower than the 2011 dataset ?
“There are Lies, damn lies, statistics, and then there are climate hockey sticks.”
– Samuel Clements, climate realist.
Note: The CC community is an orthodoxy with no shame, no ethics. Just an agenda where the end justifies the means.
That was Ben Disraeli, not Mark Twain, Joel, old fruit.
Twain popularized it and credited Diraeli. But historians have found *no* evidence that ever wrote or said it. So to Twain the credit goes. Modesty? Mr Clements did like invoking mischief.
Mark Twain’s real name was Clemens, not Clements. Just saying…
After all, global warming has been blamed for a host of bad things from low birth rates to volcanic eruptions, …
Willis, you can’t do anything about volcanic eruptions.
Lies you can throw all the climate den@ers in along with any left over virgins.
It’s definitely a theorist versus empiricist approach. Even a scientist versus an engineer situation. One is accountable and the other isn’t hence the slip into hypothetical.
The lovely scientific method allows you to add assumptions and to have a mix of real data and made up data as long as your conclusions are limited to the reach of your assumptions. That’s the reason why in something like Physical Review Letters you can have a theoretical paper right beside a measurement of a Bose Einstein condensate.
Sadly though the physical world works on results and repeatability and transparency because you can be audited. This type of Hockey Stick would ring alarm bells immediately. There is probably an innocent reason (no malice) but still some quality control would be going on.
Willis,
I think the explanation from the authors is here.
“potential instrumental drifts” are invoked to justify wholesale alterations into the GPS era of the GMSL data.
Just more truncation and appending adjustments when the previous data set didn’t give the needed story.
It very much like the Mann hockey stick “hide the decline” Nature trick. All that pre-GPS data, yeah it’s good since we can’t use GPS to adjust it. But this GPS-era data, let’s adjust it. Lots of places here to make code adjustments. Just like tree rings telling the truth “as needed” before the instrumental record. Just truncate and append adjusted data to any inconvenient data in the instrumental era where we can make “informed” adjustments.
Yeah that’s the trick. It’s all good now.
Excuse me if I’m not skeptical of their adjustments. An all too common phenomenon.
Excuse if I’m highly skeptical of their GPS era aided adjustments.
That creates two wholly different data sets that should not be appended, unless one has an agenda.
Yep the instrumental drift took off from a nice and steady background because someone noticed a problem.
https://trs.jpl.nasa.gov/bitstream/handle/2014/43312/12-4412_A1b.pdf
What gets left because this is climate science and you have to appear confident is it still isn’t solved properly and won’t be until 2021 at the earliest.
So C&W and all the data will need to be done again at that point.
Nick, all I see there are discussions of the satellite data, not the tide gauge data. And if that were the explanation, why the large jumps plus and minus in the blade of the hockeystick? There’s nothing like that in the satellite data to my knowledge.
Next, they say:
What they are saying is that reducing satellite sea level rise in the first part of the sea level data makes it agree better with their new 2013 hockeystick C&W data …
And because they’ve reduced the first six years of the satellite data more than the rest, guess what?
In other words, sea level acceleration in the satellite era is Worse Than We Thought™!
This is my shocked face …
So unless I’m missing something, this doesn’t explain the hockeystick in the slightest … all it does is show that whenever C&W start messing with the sea level data, it always moves in a more alarmist direction and the acceleration increases.
Best to you,
w.
“However, satellite-based GMSL estimates do not include an allowance for potential instrumental drifts (bias drift4,5)”
Really?
After a couple of decades they now claim no allowance for drift? How strange is that because they’ve been using that excuse to correct the temp records for at least a decade, as they tried to torture satellite records into matching their fiddled ground data.
And shouldn’t it be ACTUAL drifts and not ‘potential?
“Here, we report improved bias drift estimates for individual altimeter missions from a refined estimation approach that incorporates new Global Positioning System (GPS) estimates of vertical land movement (VLM)”
Yep, sounds like the priests of AGW – “We have fiddled the GPS ‘estimates’ so we have an excuse to invent a new ‘estimates’ system that lets us alter the satellite ‘estimates’ so we can reverse the decline in SLR rates.
I’m pretty sure my maths teacher in year 9 would have failed me for cascading estimates like that and pretending the results mean anything at all.
I’ve suggested to Neil White [of C & W} to simply take a look outside and see for himself how virtually nothing has happened WRT sea levels in his own back yard for the last century but he doesn’t want to know about the real world.
A GPS chip is showing the couple of inches of recorded rise in that time is about the same as a the sinking of the tide gauge.
~ Zero SLR at Fort Denison.