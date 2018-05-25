Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Elon Musk has launched a twitter tirade in which he appears to accuse reporters of lying about Tesla, to attract advertising from other car makers and fossil fuel producers (last tweet in the quote below).
Elon Musk complains of ‘holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies’ in tirade
Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized media companies.
Musk said distrust of journalists was responsible for President Donald Trump’s election.
Robert Ferris | @RobertoFerris
Published 3:38 PM ET Wed, 23 May 2018
Elon Musk is not happy with Tesla’s recent media coverage, to put it mildly.
…
…
…
…
Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/23/elon-musk-complains-of-holier-than-thou-hypocrisy-of-media.html
I don’t agree with Elon Musk’s assertion that journalists just want to attract big oil advertising money. I think most journalists want to do the right thing, even if many of them are are hopelessly biased on some subjects.
Perhaps the stress of watching Tesla Inc. burn through an estimated $7,430 / minute is finally getting to Musk.
14 thoughts on “Elon Musk’s Big Oil Conspiracy Theory”
As long as they can get maximum clicks or views while doing it.
Not all though.
Mr. Market can be a bitch.
Unfortunately, he has developed an unfortunate habit of showing up late to the dot.com, unicorn, etc party.
Seems to be spending time with GE.
But, he does make a good point about the media’s obsession with Trump bashing. I hear it on the radio and TV stations in Perth all the time. Even on the sports and morning shows, they will bring Trump into a comment to get a cheap laugh amongst themselves. It is pathetic.
It’s exactly the same in the UK with the BBC.
Elon good Elon save planet he good
The eventual collapse of Tesla and its big assembly plant in the SE SF Bay area of Fremont will be a seismic shock to Cal’s economy. Think Grapes of Wrath reversed.
No it won’t. The former NUMI plant currently employs a fraction of what it did when GM owned it.
It is not just assembly line workers, but all the design and engineering staff. The sales and promotion staff.. The software groups writing code and testing. All of that is concentrated in Fremont.
The increasing antics of Mr Musk are certainly just the tip of the iceberg we can see in public. The 90% we can’t see will make for good books and movies in about 10 years when Musk’s House of Cards collapses. No doubt Tesla’s internal finances are much worse than admitted, even with the SEC looking over their shoulder as a publicly listed company.
Not that I have followed TSLA and Musk that closely. But recently, his board of directors voted that people with huge stock positions, ie Musk, should limit their margin borrowings. Some are concerned. Then more recently Musk turned defensive and critical on phone conferences with research analysts. He needs their support 24/7.
Without specific knowledge, the guy is highly leveraged in his own stock.
In 1929, it was Clarence Hatry in England, a wheeler-dealer whose last leveraged scheme was to take over a big US steel company. Early in that fateful year, he had promises of funds to finance his ambition. During the summer, these promises faded away. Knowing the size of his potential disaster Hatry went to the governor of the Bank of England. No help or sympathy there.
His liquidity problem did not cause the crash but was symptomatic of many stock operators.
Many of today’s over-leveraged operators could become desperate if the stock market rolls over after August.
Taking electric cars, windmills and solar cells with it.
Bob Hoye
And there’s the problem right there. They want to do something instead of just reporting the facts. And the easiest way for them to do that it to spin the narrative so the unwashed masses don’t get confused by all of those pesky details.
I take it then that Elon believes his own spin on how good his product is, but he’s upset that the majority don’t buy it = Therefore it’s the media’s fault.
I agree that Elon Musk is off track here and that he definitely needs to refocus on getting the Tesla mass production issues resolved instead of blaming everything else other than himself.
However, he has been an innovator and game changer in the EV market and this market is now being dominated by the Chinese. Fossil fuels are on the way out and prices like these are only going to encourage a consumer shift to EV in the longer term: http://money.cnn.com/2018/05/25/news/economy/gas-prices-memorial-day-summer/index.html
Wow, $3 / gallon gasoline.
Last time prices were that low in Australia was when I first got my driver’s license. A few days ago I paid AUD $6 / gallon (around USD $4.50 / gallon) to fill my car.
Its going to take a lot more than USD $3 / gallon to end our need for gasoline.