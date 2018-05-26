What’s wrong with this picture?

I invite readers to list all the things wrong with this bit of agitprop by Ed Hawkins (a lead author in AR6; perhaps this foreshadows the tone of the report). It’s going viral on the Left.

“Warming stripes” at Climate Lab Book.

‘A new set of climate visualisations, communicating the long term rise in temperatures for particular locations as a changing set of colours from blue to red. Each stripe represents the temperature of a single year, ordered from the earliest available data to now.”

Here shows graphics for Central England, continental US, Toronto, and (below) “Annual global temperatures from 1850-2017. The colour scale represents the change in global temperatures covering 1.35°C.”

His Tweet: https://twitter.com/ed_hawkins/status/999242147135188993

The inevitable fawning articles in the media: “This Has Got to Be One of The Most Beautiful And Powerful Climate Change Visuals We’ve Ever Seen” at Science Alert — “We are headed into the red.” The author is listed (with unintentional irony) at “Staff – Science as Fact.”

