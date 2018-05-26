What’s wrong with this picture?

/ 15 mins ago May 26, 2018

I invite readers to list all the things wrong with this bit of agitprop by Ed Hawkins (a lead author in AR6; perhaps this foreshadows the tone of the report). It’s going viral on the Left.

Warming stripes” at Climate Lab Book.

‘A new set of climate visualisations, communicating the long term rise in temperatures for particular locations as a changing set of colours from blue to red. Each stripe represents the temperature of a single year, ordered from the earliest available data to now.”

Here shows graphics for Central England, continental US, Toronto, and (below) “Annual global temperatures from 1850-2017. The colour scale represents the change in global temperatures covering 1.35°C.”

His Tweet: https://twitter.com/ed_hawkins/status/999242147135188993

The inevitable fawning articles in the media: “This Has Got to Be One of The Most Beautiful And Powerful Climate Change Visuals We’ve Ever Seen” at Science Alert — “We are headed into the red.” The author is listed (with unintentional irony) at “Staff – Science as Fact.”

h/t to Larry Kummer

Advertisements

Related posts

7 thoughts on “What’s wrong with this picture?

  1. Shift the zero point, or use a different color scheme, and one will get an entirely different subjective impression. This is just more Kabuki theater to influence the scientifically illiterate.

    Reply

  3. Hey look, someone flattened a paint-bombed hockey stick! ;->

    I guess it’s inappropriate to ask for something like a scale for this graphic, or the raw data used to create it?

    Reply

  4. Also, the pictorial doesn’t encode the error bars, which is particularly important for the older data.

    Reply

  6. After the end of the Little Ice Age, these are the most beautiful examples of Natural climate change. We expected a warming planet after the coldest period in 10,000 years, and we got it.

    Bravo

    Reply

  7. How idiotic. WHERE’S the SCALE ? Only 1.35 degrees C – yet ‘visually’ it is eye catching – almost that it just HAS to be more than 1.35 degrees, going ONLY from blue to red.

    And there obviously can’t be ‘error bars’ on an image such at this, which would give more information to the actual value. AND what about a ‘max/min’ that plots should have, and they should be generally in the areas of ‘max/min’ that are experienced.

    What a load of garbage this is . . .

    Reply

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s