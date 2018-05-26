What’s wrong with this picture?

I invite readers to list all the things wrong with this bit of agitprop by Ed Hawkins (a lead author in AR6; perhaps this foreshadows the tone of the report). It’s going viral on the Left.
“Warming stripes” at Climate Lab Book.
‘A new set of climate visualisations, communicating the long term rise in temperatures for particular locations as a changing set of colours from blue to red. Each stripe represents the temperature of a single year, ordered from the earliest available data to now.”
Here shows graphics for Central England, continental US, Toronto, and (below) “Annual global temperatures from 1850-2017. The colour scale represents the change in global temperatures covering 1.35°C.”
His Tweet: https://twitter.com/ed_hawkins/status/999242147135188993
The inevitable fawning articles in the media: “This Has Got to Be One of The Most Beautiful And Powerful Climate Change Visuals We’ve Ever Seen” at Science Alert — “We are headed into the red.” The author is listed (with unintentional irony) at “Staff – Science as Fact.”
Shift the zero point, or use a different color scheme, and one will get an entirely different subjective impression. This is just more Kabuki theater to influence the scientifically illiterate.
Less than a degree and a half? Really? What color would he use for a five degree rise? Infrared?
Hey look, someone flattened a paint-bombed hockey stick! ;->
I guess it’s inappropriate to ask for something like a scale for this graphic, or the raw data used to create it?
Also, the pictorial doesn’t encode the error bars, which is particularly important for the older data.
It assumes a monotonic underlying process. It’s a cute mode that presumes a god-like perception.
After the end of the Little Ice Age, these are the most beautiful examples of Natural climate change. We expected a warming planet after the coldest period in 10,000 years, and we got it.
How idiotic. WHERE’S the SCALE ? Only 1.35 degrees C – yet ‘visually’ it is eye catching – almost that it just HAS to be more than 1.35 degrees, going ONLY from blue to red.
And there obviously can’t be ‘error bars’ on an image such at this, which would give more information to the actual value. AND what about a ‘max/min’ that plots should have, and they should be generally in the areas of ‘max/min’ that are experienced.
What a load of garbage this is . . .