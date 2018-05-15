California’s Boneheaded Solar Remedy for Climate Change

Good intentions can make for awful policies.
by Steve Chapman
In the world of government policy, two chief dangers always loom. The first is people with bad intentions using every available means to achieve their malignant goals. The second, more common but no less destructive, is people with the purest of hearts and the most boneheaded of methods.
For an example of the latter, look west, where the California Energy Commission just decreed that starting in 2020, new homes must be equipped with solar panels. Commissioner Andrew McAllister boasted that the rule “will propel the state even further down the road to a low emissions future.”
He has the right idea. With environmental vandals in charge of the federal government, the state’s leaders are justifiably motivated to do what they can to combat climate change.
“We don’t want to do nothing and just sit there and let the climate get worse,” Gov. Jerry Brown said last year. California is at particular risk from global warming, which will inundate low-lying areas of its 840-mile coastline with rising salt water while fostering more droughts and wildfires inland.
Its utilities are already on track to get half their energy from solar and other renewable sources as soon as 2020. The state is also fighting the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to gut controls on vehicle tailpipe emissions. The energy commission says the solar panels and other requirements will cut a typical new home’s energy consumption by 53 percent—”equivalent to taking 115,000 fossil fuel cars off the road.”
But there are three major flaws in this approach. The first is that it’s a highly inefficient way to expand solar energy. University of California, Berkeley economist Severin Borenstein told the commission that he and the vast majority of energy economists “believe that residential rooftop solar is a much more expensive way to move towards renewable energy than larger solar and wind installations.”
No kidding. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory figures that on a kilowatt-hour basis, electricity from home solar panels costs 2 1/2 times more than electricity from large solar facilities operated by utilities.
The California approach brings to mind Mao Zedong’s call in the 1950s for Chinese peasants to build steel furnaces in their backyards. Many vital tasks are done best on a huge scale, and generating electricity is one of them.
Another drawback is that it will aggravate the state’s most notorious problem—astronomical housing costs. The median home price is now $524,000, in large part because of regulations that make every attempt to put up new housing only slightly less challenging than the Normandy invasion. California has fewer residential units per person than 48 other states. It’s a major reason more people are leaving the state than coming.
The new mandate will be another burden on new home construction and purchase because it is expected to add $10,000 or more to the cost.
This is what illegal immigration yields…a 2/3 majority political entity capable of the wildest whims of its Leftwing base with inspiration from The Little Red Book. Time to leave.
I almost expect the return of the common article about how much people hate energy efficient lights. One neighbor, who owns several show stores, griped for years about how he was being forced to use more efficient bulbs, and he wanted to hoard incandescents. Fast-forward to today as he boasts about the huge energy savings his LEDs are giving each store.
Sure, adding $10,000 to the cost of a new home is not a great thing (although a drop in the bucket for the cost of the home), but that’s the current cost (it will go down) and the owner will save in yearly costs immediately. Price of solar has come way down, and will continue to come down.
At $540,000 electric costs are hardly an issue. The point of the article is true – utility sized solar is always going to be way cheaper, making rooftop solar a really, really stupid idea. And houses with solar roofs also
have a bad situation in case of fire – those solar panels prevent firemen from cutting holes in roofs. It is also true that when the roof needs replacing, the solar panels add greatly to the costs, and there is the $5,000 inverter required for each house and they won’t last more than 15 years. Rooftop solar is a very inefficient means of generating unreliable, very low value solar power. Most of the costs of solar roofs are not in the solar panel – they are in the labor costs and the costs of the inverter.
Good points. Seems like it’s a draw at this point, and I like that most articles are mentioning both pros and cons.
https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/5/15/17351236/california-rooftop-solar-pv-panels-mandate-energy-experts
What if they’re on the shady side of the street?
In that case, you don’t need to point a gun to people’s heads and mandate that they install these panels.
Nobody forced people to purchase cell phones…. or cars with air conditioning.
Of course, people like me, who don’t want solar panels for our own reasons would be screwed… those of us unfortunate enough to live in California anyway. Fortunately, I don’t live there, and nor will I be moving there ever.
The after subsidy cost has come down.
There is zero chance these units will produce enough electricity to pay for their actual installation and maintenance costs.
But that neighbor never mentions that those ‘cost saving’ light bulbs contain MERCURY.
Need I explain?
Of course he never mentions it, because they don’t contain mercury.
Yes, I really think you should explain.
If the price of solar has come down, then no need for subsidies, feed-in tariffs or even mandates… cancel them all. Now. Solar would be an obvious good idea. It isn’t. So even if the cost of solar has come down, it’s still not low enough to be competitive. And will never be, if one does a true life-cycle-cost-analysis and includes the required cost of the required spinning backup (usually fossil fuel fired, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing) to cover for the solar when the sun don’t shine. Because batteries won’t do it. Come on, someone show me an honest and complete life cycle cost analysis for a solar installation, whether rooftop or an array that covers the State of Nevada.
As long as coal and oil are subsidized, you are correct that solar would look less enticing.
End subsidies for coal and oil. Now.
And the complete life cycle of solar is FAR less costly in terms of money and environment that renewables.
There’s an irony here. The very same article could have been written about CAFE standards, which Mr Chapman seems to think are so vital that their repeal is ‘environmental vandalism’.
Think of the new climate victims: those that will die from falling off the roof during install, houses catching fire, and death from maintainence. These will be trackable.
We have a more direct example of that, in Grenfell Tower. There is to be a public inquiry, although I shall be very surprised if the climate subsidy-suckers are implicated.
Grenfell Towers should be a thing to beat the green blob over the metaphoric head with at any opportunity. Besides being economically useless, very badly engineered, and deadly, it was an example of virtue signalling gone amok.
Wouldn’t this also create substantial local fluctuations in energy distribution? If it’s a sunny day in Alameda and raining in Oakland doesn’t that create unpredictable variance in demand, and additional demands on infrastructure?
Oh yes… nothing like adding uncontrolled electricity sources into a grid where every erg going in has to be balanced by ergs being taken out in realtime.
Maybe a smart controller that turns on your AC whenever the panels are generating.
Schumacher’s Small is Beautiful has gone to the CA heads. Communitarianism – Mussolini’s dream, the attack on Big Govm’int, is that. From all these “small” PV rooftops will spring spontaneously , but mind you, unknowably how because of the complexity, economic benefits.
As noted all that springs forth from this fascist economics is housing prices. Problem is citizens hear the mesmeric music and look at the bills. This is sometimes called “cognitive dissonance” by well meaning commentators. Hayek of the London School of Economics called it the most brilliant psychology ever.
The linked paper from 2016 presents a life cycle energy analysis of current photo voltaic technology in regions of moderate insolation shows that they consume more energy than they produce.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301421516301379
The real threat to man’s existence is not climate change, but leftists in places like CA. The spread of their ideological recipe beyond the borders is the real threat. Everything they touch goes to crap. Insanity knows no bounds. The destruction in the wake of their public policies is straggering and shameful. As more people leave CA, perhaps a wake-up call is in order. However, I doubt it.
Its utilities are already on track to get half their energy from solar and other renewable sources as soon as 2020.
I was a PE working for a utility, and can say that’s a load of BS. No utility has yet to come close to getting half their energy from renewables (I’m not including hydro as a renewable & neither does Californy AFAIK). Germany SAYS they have alot of renewables, but they’re backed up by neighboring countries’ power interconnections.
Now, maybe CA is just not mentioning they plan to suck energy out of neighboring states like they already do — only to do more of it, but they need to admit it and stop the massive lie/virtue-signalling.
And electrical power generated when it is not wanted has negative value. But laws are often pay homeowners nearly full retail value for each KWH, even at times when the instantaneous value is negative, paying incentives for the wrong thing.
Ya Germany is lucky they the sugardaddy hydro of Sweden to fall back on.
Ya Germany is lucky they HAVE the sugardaddy hydro of Sweden to fall back on.
“Its utilities are already on track to get half their energy from solar and other renewable sources as soon as 2020. ”
With one statement, the author lost all credibility.
There are days I am convinced that California’s present government is actually trying to drive hard working good people out of the state. I had friends outside of LA that had lived there for a couple of generations. Their complaint, too many people. Personally I think the whole idea of solar is idiotic but if you are going to cover large acreage with solar panels I would rather have it on people’s roofs than covering large areas of wilderness.
Every roof must be a solar roof. Especially in an earthquake country.
None of these choices are as simple as Mr. Chapman says. A huge reason people like living in California is the weather. Almost all California migrants — even from Mexico — come from regions that are colder and/or cloudier than California. That proves two things: 1. People aren’t afraid of warmer climates. And 2. They’ll endure almost any expense, hassle or indignity to live in a nice one. Who would move to California if the weather stank?
(Personal note: I’m one of those weirdos who doesn’t like the California climate. I lived there for several years and found it boring.)
Another flaw in Chapman’s scenario: The alleged increase in “wildfires” due to climate change is actually complex, not just a result of heat. California and other Mediterranean climates have a five to seven month dry season with almost no rain. Most wildfires occur in late summer just before the next rainy season begins, because that’s when vegetation is driest and most vulnerable to fire. Fires tend to be worse in wet years, because seasonal grasses & herbs grow taller, and leaf litter from trees is deeper. Some of the climate models predict California will become wetter, not drier. Whether it becomes warmer & wetter or warmer & drier, or something else entirely, is still up for grabs, but none of the scenarios are apt to increase fire danger. In addition, preventing fires — which is more likely as the state gets more populated — makes fires worse when they do occur, because more flammable material accumulates over time. Vast ecosystems of North America west of the Mississippi were shaped by seasonal fires for hundreds of millions of years before people arrived from Asia. Nobody was there to worry, write scary headlines, or pass well-meaning but ineffectual legislation, but all that stuff happened anyway.
In short, you can predict doomsday, or not, and get predictions right and/or wrong. Add to that the cherry-picking of data by interested parties, and the whole damn argument ends up like screenwriter William Goldman’s quip when asked how to predict future success for movies (another weather-dependent California industry.)
Goldman said, “Nobody knows anything.”
You can chisel that one in stone, especially for something as complex as climate.
I am glad Kaliforniaks did the move. It will cost them much, but I hope to benefit. How?
Everyone need a roof, so the cost of a solar roof must not be compared to the cost of an industrial solar production unit, but to the cost of a roof. And the cost of a roof is not so much in what it is made of (concrete, asphalt, iron, straw, stone, or whatever), than in the manpower to put it in place.
With a market as lucrative as California, roof material makers will scramble to design practical solar roofing resulting in solar roofs no more expensive than non-solar one.
If they succeed, very good.
If they fail, despite the best condition for their business, the experiment will teach the world a worthwhile lesson
You simply miss the point.
Solar panels will be mandated, the market will have no choice but buy to them.
Solar panel companies cannot fail under those circumstances.
Quite a racket.
Never underestimate the power of human ingenuity to invent new ways to fail.
Good point. Expect to see solar shingles that are cheap and generate just enough power to satisfy the law.
Unless the law stipulates how much power must be produced the complexity of solar will quickly take many houses offline and the cost of repairs vs power savings will lead home owners to simply abandon repairs.
If houses are mandated to install solar panels, this opens up the legal right to sunshine.
What if a new high rise next door blocks your sunlight? Are you entitled to compensation for the lost electricity.
What if your neighbor plants a tree? Isn’t a tree a carbon sink but if it blocks a solar panel it now becomes a carbon source.
The lawyers are rubbing their hands.
Indeed! A ‘Shade Tax’ becomes necessary.
Why not ?. A Carbon tax is a tax on breathing.
10,000 added cost! I wish! This opens the door to massive gouging by a solar industry that has been concerned about its future since the change in Gov in the US and a loss of heart in renewables in Europe. Chinese solar are now subject to big import taxes and federal subsidies are dead. This puppy is going to have to co.pete in the marketplace naked and alone.
I think there is a good opportunity for a consultancy to home buyers to estimate solar performance based on home orientation to optimum sun angles. This will lead to purchasers avoiding buying subopltimal homes and result in lower prices being paid for them. Government was an invention of Rube Goldberg.
https://www.google.com/search?ie=UTF-8&client=ms-android-bell-ca&source=android-browser&q=rube+goldberg#imgdii=BPhhE-ksNlC7lM:&imgrc=xEdUwfEhayILhM:
The entire master plan of the left is to funnel all sources of energy into a government controlled system.
The taxes they will impose will be staggering, and for what purposes?
If they control sources of energy they essentially control everything.
This is definitely not a “Break Even” deal. If you invested that $10,000 and the $150 extra added to the mortgage payment month into an IRA or decent mutual fund you could easily have over $300,000 dollars in your retirement account. You then need to consider the cost of annual maintenance. For the average person it is going to be about what they spend on their HVAC – A SWAG is about $500 a year average. Also the city/county/state is going to include the PV system in your property taxes. CA Property Taxes are about 2% so that adds another $200 annually to your costs, And finally, there is the Insurance costs. Replacement value insurance for this additional $10,000 is going to easily be about 1% annually or about $100.
“California is at particular risk from global warming, which will inundate low-lying areas of its 840-mile coastline with rising salt water while fostering more droughts and wildfires inland.” They really think BIG.