Study: variations in global warming trend are caused by oceans

More vindication for Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. who has said that global ocean heat content is the best metric for tracking global warming.
From the University of Southampton:
New study finds variations in global warming trend are caused by oceans
New research has shown that natural variations in global mean temperature are always forced by changes in heat release and heat uptake by the oceans, in particular the heat release associated with evaporation.
Analysing data from six climate models that simulated future climate change scenarios for the last International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) Report, which appeared in 2014, University of Southampton Professor Sybren Drijfhout has shown that in all cases variations in global mean temperature were correlated with variations in heat release by sensible and latent heat. Writing in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, Professor Drijfhout says these variations are associated with heat transfer due to temperature differences between the surface ocean and the overlying air, and heat transfer associated with evaporation. The heat fluxes are also called the turbulent heat fluxes.
“The relation holds in all models and is independent of the time-scale of the variation in temperature”, says Professor Drijfhout, Chair in Physical Oceanography and Climate Physics at Southampton. “When the atmosphere gets extra warm it receives more heat from the ocean, when it is extra cool it receives less heat from the ocean, making it clear that the ocean is the driving force behind these variations.”
“The same relation can be observed in the observations, but because the data on surface heat fluxes is characterised by large uncertainties, reviewers urged me to drop the part associated with analysis of these data,” he adds.
Professor Drijfhout also explains he could only analyse six climate models because he needed to split natural temperature variations from the forced trend due to increased greenhouse gas concentrations. “You need the same model to repeat the same emission scenario a few times with slightly different initial conditions”, he argues. “In that case the natural variations will run out of phase, while the forced response is the same in each model run. This allows for a clear separation of the two.”
The relation between global mean temperature variations and total heat uptake appears to be more complex due to changes in absorbed solar radiation which are out of phase with the turbulent fluxes and the temperature response.
Before the ocean releases extra amounts of heat to the atmosphere, it is warmed by increased absorption of solar radiation. For a hiatus in global warming, or relatively cool period, the opposite occurs and more sunlight is reflected, cooling the ocean after which the atmosphere on its turn is cooled by less heat release from the ocean.
“The changes in solar radiation received at the Earth’s surface are clearly a trigger for these variations in global mean temperature,” says Professor Drijfhout, “but the mechanisms by which these changes occur are a bit more complex and depend on the time-scale of the changes.
“When the temperature variations only last a few years,” he continues. “The changes in absorbed solar radiation occur in the tropics, preferably the Pacific, and are associated with moving patterns of more or less clouds that are characteristic with El Nino, or its counterpart, La Nina.”
If the variations take longer, ten years or so, sea-ice becomes the dominant trigger, with more sea-ice reflecting more solar radiation and less sea-ice allowing for more absorption. These variations always peak over areas where surface water sinks to great depth and deep and bottom waters are formed which are transported by the global overturning circulation, or more popularly dubbed, Great Conveyor Belt.
“This is a bit strange,” Professor Drijfhout concludes, “because the temperature signal of these global variations peaks over the tropical Pacific, while the trigger peaks over the subpolar oceans. We do not yet understand how the linkage is established in the models, but it appears very robust. Also, if you replace global mean temperature with an average over the tropical belt, this linkage still exists.”
It should be noted that the models seem to underestimate triggers in the tropical Pacific on these long timescales.
“Already with El Nino we know that the energy exchange between ocean and atmosphere is not correctly captured in the models,” he says. “But despite these model errors the linkages in the models should be qualitatively correct. Understanding how these links are established and analysing the observations more closely whether the same links can be found there is clearly the way the research of my group will follow in the coming years.”
The article The relation between natural variations in ocean heat uptake and global mean surface temperature anomalies in CMIP5 is published in Nature Scientific Reports. (open access)
Abstract:
It is still unclear whether a hiatus period arises due to a vertical redistribution of ocean heat content (OHC) without changing ocean heat uptake (OHU), or whether the increasing radiative forcing is associated with an increase in OHU when global mean surface temperature (GMST) rise stalls. By isolating natural variability from forced trends and performing a more precise lead-lag analysis, we show that in climate models TOA radiation and OHU do anti-correlate with natural variations in GMST, when GMST leads or when they coincide, but the correlation changes sign when OHU leads. Surface latent and sensible heat fluxes always force GMST-variations, whilst net surface longwave and solar radiation fluxes have a damping effect, implying that natural GMST-variations are caused by oceanic heat redistribution. In the models an important trigger for a hiatus period on decadal timescales is increased reflection of solar radiation, by increased sea-ice cover over deep-water formation areas. On inter-annual timescales, reflection of solar radiation in the tropics by increased cloud cover associated with La Niña is most important and the subsequent reduction in latent heat release becomes the dominant cause for a hiatus.
It’s good to see a bit of climate sense coming out of universities. Back in the day, Southampton always used to have an excellent reputation in Oceanography.
I am not sure what you say is true about sense. My take, the “forced trend” (CO2) and the reason why climate models don’t match observation is natural variability? Ok, so far so good. Then goes on to explain why models do not match observation using another model/analysis? Is this just another one of the “oceans ate my heat” excuses?
Once again, the question of where this additional heat is coming from is ignored. Ocean heat uptake is how it got there in the first place, but where did this additional heat in the atmosphere come from, because solar irradiance is low.
Scott
Try rereading the above post, and you may get a clue to your question.
Wilde? Even Watts trashed his ideas long ago.
He had a go at the concept of a mass induced greenhouse effect but as far as I know he has made no adverse comment on the issues I raise here.
What additional heat?
Oceans retain heat longer than the air. Solar activity has on average been high since the end of the Little Ice Age, when on average it was low.
I’ve been telling you all that for over ten years.
“To be taken seriously the NCM must be seen to show more predictive skill than the current computer based models.” What is the predictive skill of your model?
One needs to link the observed increased/decreased waviness of the jet stream tracks when the sun is less/more active to increased/decreased cloudiness at such times and then observe the atmospheric temperature response.
The consequent changing balance between El Nino and La Nina events should result in a background warning or cooling trend for Earth’s atmosphere.
I may have misunderstood. No predictive skill, really?
It has to be a major factor but the most critical factor is interaction between the Sun and Earth magnetically and electrically. This drives the preponderance of cloud albedo. At present the chaotic energy releases are just balancing the heat loss. To predict long term trends you would have to be able to predict the electromagnetic actions, the speed of the resulting perturbations and the gradient temperatures in the perturbed air along with corresponding land masses, the available water and the air pressure’s regulation of how much is taken up.
At least.
The areas of the earth where sea-ice reflection occurs are the ones that receive the least insolation. It is hard to conceive how this factor could be significant in global warming.
brycenuc
Look at global cloudiness changes and not ice cover.
bryc
my thoughts too, i have always felt that less sea ice means more heat loss to the atmosphere and then to space a net cooling event.The albedo difference has minimal effect as i think others here have shown many times.
Bob boder
Yes, over the entire course of a year’s time, more energy is lost from today’s Arctic Ocean than is gained through the few weeks of summer if any given area of Arctic sea ice is melted out. Net heat energy IS gained into the newly exposed Arctic Ocean between mid-April and mid-August, but the rest of the year (the remaining 8 months) enough additional heat is lost from an Arctic Ocean surface of 2-4 degrees C than is absorbed in the summer.
So major factors effecting temperature are oceans and clouds? No wonder the models do not follow reality, as the GCMs do not model clouds properly. I have no idea if the models even take ocean surface oscillations into account at all.
Just go here and see it for yourself at the North Atlantic transects of ARGO in the Oceans section. (direct links to charts don’t work at this site.)
http://climate4you.com/
‘analysing six climate models that simulated future climate change scenarios’
So this is about looking at guesses about what might happen in the future. Was it worth the effort?
Oceans, cloud formation, Earth – Sun magnetic and electrical interactions — this sounds complex! Is there a concise article somewhere that outlines the complexities involved in climate temperatures in simple terms for the simple, er, ton?
Now tease out any global warming signal from the temperature history for the Azores.
Can we measure the global ocean heat content with a required precision?
Another useless study using computer climate models. No more needs to be said
The oceans are the dog, and the atmosphere is its tail. The dog is very large and the tail has been docked.
The oceans have an enthalpy that is 1000 times that of the atmosphere. The oceans are, and must be, the primary drivers of the climate. the atmosphere is just along for the ride.
Prof. Drijfhous needs to go back to first principles. The mean global temperature is determined by gravity which does not change very much. The global response to this hunts about this fact and it is largely due to the atmospheric Rankine Cycle pumping excess heat up into the clouds and beyond with the large heat sink that is the oceans serving to create leads and lags. It behaves in a Chaotic fashion due to the large number of variables involved and needs to be considered at the fractal level if comprehension is to be achieved.
Navel gazing at huge and dubious data bases is not the best way forward; but to be fair the Professor et al do appear to be moving in the right direction.
Hmm I wonder if they got this part right.
La Niña certainly has more clouds over the Western Pacific due to stronger Easterlies. However, over the eastern and central Pacific, La Niña is characterized by over normal pressure. This leads to reduced cloud formation and subsequently reduced rainfall in that particular region.
Colder SST that characterize La Niña are associated with less evaporation and less cloud formation. So I don’t think it is correct to say that La Niña is associated with increased cloud cover in the tropics.