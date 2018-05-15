Study: Globalization could undermine efforts to reduce CO2 emissions

From the UNIVERSITY OF EAST ANGLIA and the thwarted schemes department.
New research reveals the growth of carbon production from Chinese exports has slowed or reversed, reflecting a “new phase of globalisation” between developing countries that could undermine international efforts to reduce emissions.
The study, involving researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and colleagues in China and the United States, investigated how complex supply chains are distributing energy-intensive industries and their CO2 emissions throughout the global South. It found that trade among developing nations – known as South-South trade – more than doubled between 2004 and 2011.
Some production activities are relocating from China and India to other developing countries, such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, particularly for raw materials and intermediate goods production in energy-intensive sectors.
In turn, the growth of CO2 emissions embodied in Chinese exports has slowed or reversed, while the emissions embodied in exports, such as textiles, from less-developed regions like Vietnam and Bangladesh have surged.
International trade increased by more than 50% from 2005 to 2015, with approximately 60% of the increase tied to rising exports from developing countries. Yet over the same period, South-South trade grew even faster – more than tripling – to reach 57% of all developing country exports (US$9.3 trillion) in 2014.
Publishing their findings in Nature Communications, the authors warn this trend may seriously undermine international efforts to reduce global emissions that increasingly rely on rallying voluntary contributions of more, smaller, and less-developed nations.
It follows research published last month in Geophysical Research Letters, in which the authors argue that the Chinese export-embodied CO2 emissions have peaked due to the changing structure of Chinese production. They suggest more attention should be focussed on ensuring countries that may partly replace China as major production bases increase their exports using low-carbon inputs.
Co-author on both studies Dabo Guan, professor in climate change economics at UEA’s School of International Development, said: “The rapid growth in South-South trade reflects a fragmenting of global supply chains whereby early-production stages of many industries have relocated from countries like China and India to lower-wage economies, a trend that has accelerated since the global financial crisis in 2008.
“In addition to their important implications for global economic development, these trends will affect the magnitude and regional distribution of future global CO2 emissions.”
Relatively little attention has been paid to the rapid rise of South-South trade since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. Yet the period since 2009 has also witnessed decreases in Chinese coal consumption that underpin a levelling off of global CO2 emissions, as well as the forging of the Paris Agreement whereby nations are determining their contributions to the global effort to reduce CO2 emissions.
“The carbon intensity of the next phase of global economic development will determine whether ambitious climate targets such as stabilizing at 2 °C will be met, and our findings depict the nascent rise of energy-intensive and emissions-intensive production activities in other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Pakistan,” said Prof Guan.
“The success of international climate mitigation efforts may therefore depend on curtailing growth of coal-based energy and emissions in now-industrialising and urbanising countries. Otherwise, countries like China and India may meet their nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement by hollowing out low-value, energy-intensive manufacturing, and offshoring those activities to emerging markets elsewhere in Asia with less stringent climate policy measures.
“Successfully mitigating climate change therefore urgently depends on decarbonising not only energy systems in developed countries but also the entire process of industrialization.”
The researchers used the latest available data on international trade and CO2 emissions from 2004, 2007 and 2011 to track emissions related to both intermediate and final goods and services from 57 industry sectors that were traded among 129 regions (101 of which are individual countries).
In total, CO2 emissions embodied in goods and services exported from developing countries increased by 46% between 2004 and 2011, from 2.2 to 3.3 gigatonnes (Gts). Although a substantial and growing quantity of these emissions were represented in exports to developed regions (1.8 Gt in 2004 and 2.2 Gt in 2011, growing by an average of 2.9% per year), the emissions embodied in South-South trade increased much more rapidly: from 0.47 Gt in 2004 to 1.1 Gt in 2011 (1.33% per year). The growth is mainly driven by the increasing export volume and partly offset by a decline in emission intensity.
‘The rise of South-South trade and its effect on global CO2 emissions’, Jing Meng, Zhifu Mi, Dabo Guan, Jiashuo Li, Shu Tao, Yuan Li, Kuishuang Feng, Junfeng Liu, Zhu Liu, Xuejun Wang, Qiang Zhang, and Steven J Davis, is published in Nature Communications on May 14, 2018.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-04337-y
16 thoughts on “Study: Globalization could undermine efforts to reduce CO2 emissions”
University of East Anglica. University of East Anglica. Now where have I heard that name before
The demonization of CO2 by scoundrels and imbeciles ignores the fact that ATMOSPHERIC CO2 IS NOT ALARMINGLY HIGH, IT IS ALARMINGLY LOW FOR THE CONTINUED SURVIVAL OF TERRESTRIAL CARBON-BASED LIFE ON EARTH.
Yours aye, to all you carbon-based life forms out there, from your most dedicated fan,
Allan MacRae of the Clan MacRae
ON CO2 STARVATION
Summary
1. Atmospheric CO2 is not alarmingly high; in fact, it is dangerously low for the survival of terrestrial carbon-based life on Earth. Most plants evolved with up to 4000 ppm CO2 in the atmosphere, or about 10 times current CO2 concentrations.
2. In one of the next global Ice Ages, atmospheric CO2 will approach about 150ppm, a concentration at which terrestrial photosynthesis will slow and cease – and that will be the extinction event for much or all of the terrestrial carbon-based life on this planet.
3. More atmospheric CO2 is highly beneficial to all carbon-based life on Earth. Therefore, CO2 abatement and sequestration schemes are nonsense.
4. As a devoted fan of carbon-based life on this planet, I feel the duty to advocate on our behalf. I should point out that I am not prejudiced against non-carbon-based life forms. They might be very nice, but I do not know any of them well enough to form an opinion. :-)
The global cooling period from ~1940 to 1975 (during a time of increasing atmospheric CO2) demonstrates that climate sensitivity to increased atmospheric CO2 is near-zero – so close to zero as to be insignificant.
This and other evidence strongly supports the conclusion that there is NO global warming crisis, except in the fevered minds of warmist propagandists.
There is overwhelming evidence that the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere and the oceans is not dangerously high – it is dangerously low, too low for the continued survival of life on Earth.
I have written about the vital issue of “CO2 starvation” since 2009 or earlier, and others including Dr. Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace, have also written on this subject:
https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2016/06/moore-positive-impact-of-human-co2-emissions.pdf
“The global cooling period from ~1940 to 1975 (during a time of increasing atmospheric CO2) demonstrates that climate sensitivity to increased atmospheric CO2 is near-zero – so close to zero as to be insignificant.”
CAGW promoters don’t want to talk about the 1930’s/40’s. And this is why. It blows up their claims of “hotter and hotter!”.
But of course such poor countries cannot afford to pander to green groops, thais if they even have them.
Only richer countries can afford to cater to the ” dreamers” who believe in fairy tales, just as in the western countries only the very well off can afford a so called ” green life style” and their massive carbon footprint.
Perhaps if the calculations as to how much “co2” each western country actually emits is to add the carbon coso on all the imports fro the poir countries.
Its cheating to in effect “off shore” the countries co2 to another country and to then polish their green halo & say how good they are to keep their emissions down
China’s Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, known as the New Silk Road, is the largest infrastructure program in history. India is in close talks to join in. Russia is already. Now when Trump joins up, maybe ZTE is a sign he will buck WallStreet and London, then the old paradigm, known as the British Empire’s satrapies percieve mortal danger.
It seems UEA to the rescue, yet again. BRI they refer to as “globalization” not their own which gutted the western economies. Trump’s dumping of CO2 and Pruitt’s EPA deconstruction are simply too much for the Fabian Round Table, what?
I heard the other day that the busiest inter-city air travel route in the world is between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore with about 80 flights every day. Help! These people are out-carbon dioxiding us. The next thing you know, they’ll start having small families and be so well off that they will have extra time on their hands and start to worry about their carbon footprint!
Here’s a GREAT example of the “carbon footprint” do-gooder crowd: https://06880danwoog.com
Viet Nam ain’t Soutg, and Thailand and Indonesia are bately South. What’s with thishemisphereism?
[Viet Nam ain’t South, and Thailand and Indonesia are barely South. What’s with this hemisphereism? .mod]
Not sure where you’re trying to go with this: North Vietnam averages (barely) north of Thailand’s 16 north latitude, and South Vietnam averages a bit south of Thailand’s 16 north latitude, but the area-weighed latitude of Malaysia’s islands is significantly closer to the equator at 4 north.
But, between 30 north and 30 south, there is very little variation in year-round solar insolation compared to the temperate latitudes. The monsoon’s make a great deal of difference, but not insolation.
The bulk of this report will not surprise anyone.
There is an amusing aspect, however, the UEA delusion that somehow China’s production offshoring has got anything whatsoever to do with a desire to lower “carbon emissions”. The Chinese simply couldn’t give a monkey’s about this – never did, never will, whatever the spin. If they are offshoring, it’ll all be down to costs, especially labour and materials. In other words: hard cash. Pure and simple.
Viet Nam ain’t South, and Thailand and Indonesia are barely South. What’s with this hemisphereism?
This is a field guide on how to get a publication credit from shallow talk of trade flows and light manufacturing trends like textiles plus CO2. It’s so easy a robot could do it.
But then robots have more integrity than this.
This is so funny.
Of course humans will keep burning more and more gas, oil, coal, and whatever. Anything to provide the needed energy. There are still hundreds of millions without water and electricity at home, hand washing their cloth, and seeing a bicycle as a luxury.. And they WILL fuel-burn their way out of this poverty, creating much more CO2 than virtue-signalers will make some reduction (if any). At whatever environmental cost.
Even if CAGW were real, it wouldn’t stop them. And it isn’t.
The green blob has a vision of Arcadian socialism, of their precious selves using sedan chairs as transport, and keeping the lumpenproletariat in their place. How dare those people they were trying to keep subsistence farmers better themselves with those evil fossil fuels?
“This study shows poor countries are making an end run around our new world order and participating in the magic of development and prosperity, thereby neutralizing our use of the CO2 societal control knob.”
This is the most wonderful story to come out of the climateer shop and they spin it into something awful baring the the real western caucasian heart and motivations of the matter.
This is also good news for my prediction of a Garden of Eden world with population stabilized at ~9billion, accessing abundant resources and prosperity.
Poor nations are not going to knuckle under to a new шнутемаи colonialization however spun.