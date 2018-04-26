Maldives Government: Where’s Our Climate Cash?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Maldives Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim has warned that unless the Maldives gets its climate cash before 2020, the 1.5C global warming limit will be breached.
We need bold action before 2020 to hold global warming below 1.5C
Published on 26/04/2018, 9:00am
If rich countries fail to live up to their promises over the next two years, they condemn small islands to catastrophic warming impacts, says Maldives minister
By Thoriq Ibrahim
A recent report found that unless bold climate action is taken in the next couple of years – before 2020 – it may become impossible to hold global warming below 1.5C.
This could prove catastrophic for small island developing states like mine that have already witnessed severe climate change impacts at just the 1C of warming the world has already experienced, including the devastating hurricane season that struck the Caribbean last year.
Next week international climate change negotiators will gather in Bonn, Germany for the first in-person meeting of the “Talanoa Dialogue”, the new UN process designed to track international efforts to implement the Paris Agreement.
…
Since the beginning of the UN climate change negotiations and through the Paris Agreement, it has always been understood that developed countries would take the lead in transitioning to low-carbon energy sources because they are responsible for the vast majority of historic emissions.
Time and again they also agreed to provide financial support for developing countries to build their own renewable energy systems.
It has also long been recognised, and is explicitly laid out in the Paris Agreement, that pre-2020 action lays the foundation for a global transition to sustainable energy and, importantly, builds trust among all parties that we will all live up to our commitments in the future.
But many developed countries’ pre-2020 obligations remain unmet and now some seem eager to forego early action altogether.
…
Read more: http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/04/26/paris-agreement-starts-2020-will-late/
This call for climate cash echoes a similar demand from African nations a few weeks ago.
I’m not sure how the Maldives reconciles their climate concerns with all their fly-in tourism and their aggressive airport and resort building programmes, but no doubt some of that climate cash will help with the reconciliation if it ever arrives.
68 thoughts on “Maldives Government: Where’s Our Climate Cash?”
If you ever want to see your climate again. Leave $1.5 billion in unmarked $20 bills in a dumpster located at …..
Lol
… located at 20,000 leagues under the sea
…could be their money was misdelivered to Iran…..
Exactly what everyone is thinking…
Mel Brooks understood the approach the Maldives are now using….
One of the best scenes in one of the best movies ever.
Can you imagine them making it now?
Only if Stormzy and Jayzee were in the cast as they seem to be immune from criticism when they use the ‘n’ word.
“Gibe moni plos”
What this is reminiscent of is the old line that climate change cash is taxes going from poor people in rich countries to rich people in poor countries.
Nowhere near strong enough. Should be:
I’ve often wondered how stealing money from poor people in a “rich” country and depositing it into the Swiss bank accounts of the tyrants, despots, and warlords ruling third world countries will somehow “save the planet”.
The article says:
“As important as it is to measure global progress toward cutting greenhouse gas emissions, it must be recognised that the national contributions under the Paris Agreement don’t legally commence until 2020.”
Thought I read a few times that the Paris scheme was just voluntary?
Maybe you just can’t volunteer until 2020. Volunteers for the Maldives should start swimming over to them so they will arrive in time to save the planet.
Maldives Government: Where’s Our Climate Cash?
Go and get it from Obama and the Democrats.
Twas Obama that Promised it, not the (Of the People) US Federal Government
Tis Obama that owes it, not the American People
“If you like your climate cash, you can keep your climate cash.”–Barack I-am-not-a-Muslim Obama
Maldives Government: Where’s Our Climate Cash?
In my pocket.
Molon Labe, Baby.
Obama – or Solyndra. That’s where it went.
Perhaps the USA should assist the Maldives with Carbon Neutral “Renewable” energy sources and any proven ocean intrusion problems.
But instead of sending CA$H, we should send American Workers paid by American Companies to install American Made Solar Panels and Wind Turbines, and American engineered Sea Walls constructed from American manufactured Concrete and Steel rather than just sending Klimate KA$H
Why spend a dime on them? If they think they have a problem they may solve it. However, it certainly isn’t a problem of our making. Let some other fools crowd fund their boondoggles.
That’s called tied aid. There’s always the worry that if you give a big pile of cash, the local politicians and bureaucrats will take it all before it can get to the people who need it. example
They could ask Bloomberg, Soros, and Steyer.
Yes, “The Three Caballeros”.
Michael B. says he is writing a check for $4,500,000. When and to whom, I have no idea.
To Maldives Environment Minister Thoriq Ibrahim, maybe.
For why that amount, I’ll guess his tax accountant supplied the number.
The Maldives should get their money the old fashioned way. They should earn it!
Provide real goods and services that people want and will pay real money for.
J Mac
+ 1000 In spades
[This could prove catastrophic for small island developing states like mine ]Too funny! I think he means to say OVER developed.
Wow talk about construction run amok. Gonzo that picture reminds me of the planet Terminus in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation books. Now that’s taking me back a few years. :-)
I think you mean Trantor. Terminus was actually pretty agrarian.
Where in the heck would you put any windmills or solar panels ? Offshore? And then we get into the difficulties of THAT, which would require MORE money to really implement.
Wow. What happens to their sewage and trash?
Eric,
Surely you have heard of the Great Garbage Patch in the Pacific! /sarc
It doesnt look like they are in need of money.
Sinking? It must be the weight of the concrete.
Wouldn’t it be cheaper to just throw cash at the hurricanes?
And far more effective.
perhaps the “official” response to the Maldives should be to officially cancel all “fossil fuel” powered transport to and from there along with an embargo on all fossil fuel products of any sort. Just to show the worlds support of their belief in catastrophic man made climate change!
Cheer!
Joe
Paper 5: Status of Coral Mining in the Maldives: Impacts and Management Options – By Abdulla Naseer, Marine Research Section, Ministry of Fisheries and Agriculture Malé, Republic of Maldives
1. INTRODUCTION
Coral rock is the main aggregate for most construction purposes in Maldives. In 1986 the demand for coral aggregate for the construction industry in Malé Atoll, the industrial center of the country, was estimated at 0.5 million cubic feet/year. Although no recent estimates have been made, it is thought that demand is probably at its limit now and according to predictions, the current methods of mining would exhaust the coral buildings in N. Malé Atoll within a maximum of 30 years if coral mining is not controlled.
6. CONCLUSIONS
Coral reefs are economically important to Maldives in terms of revenue and ecosystem services, particularly as a buffer to shorelines from wave action and other oceanic processes.
Luckily for the Maldives a ban was put on the use of Coral in the early 1990s but in the meantime it did not stop the Maldives blame the damage to the shorelines etc on climate change.
http://www.fao.org/docrep/x5623e/x5623e0o.htm
I guess they are really afraid they might tip over without money. ;)
I want to see a plan of what they intend to do if they get the money they are demanding. My guess is that the high officials, if indeed they have bought into the idiocy, are planning new homes in some terribly racist nation like the USA.
beachfront homes no doubt.
The 2020 deadline is really about getting the cash before that because once 2020 comes and goes without any “climate tragedy” they will not be able to continue with the charade.
According to these clowns our entire gulf coast, California, Miami, New York, the entire eastern seaboard, etc
…..is going under
Our “climate tragedy” trumps theirs a mega ton more……who’s going to pony up and bail us out?
It is my understanding that the perception of government corruption in this republic is quite high, which begs the question, “Even if the required money were forthcoming, how could we be confident that the money would go to where it was supposed to go?”
Giving money to highly corrupt nations for good causes just seems ill conceived, … to put it nicely.
…I’m all for letting them go under
Fraud
Perhaps such leaders should outline EXACTLY what they plan to do with that money. If there is no “shovel-ready” project, why do they need the money now?
Dear Mr. Thoriq Ibrahim
I understand that you want climate blackmail money, or else.
I received an e-mail from a Princess SGT Bitta Odesky this morning saying that she has $7+ millions she needs to store some place.
I’m fresh out of cash, but I’ll forward your blackmail request to her. You and she can work it out together.
ROFL :-)
Whatinthehell is this Minister or that tourist atoll offering in return for the ransom $$$$
Do they have to give some of the money back if an asteroid hits/volcano explodes and the temperature plummets?
Gums ponders….
These leaders should be demanding that China and India freeze their production of CO2 at current levels, if they are worried about CAGW. That’s the Elephant in the Room.
Fund further oil and gas exploration, that’s what they’ll do with some of the cash. Preliminary work has already been done.
Don’t they realize they are doomed anyway. Patches of land like theirs come and go in the blink of a geological eye. Get money, build lifeboats!
Sorry, the US is fresh out of climate cash. Will you take quatloos instead?
Never heard of Maldives – checked up up on them and they claim to be 100% Muslim.
Recent internal strife – sounds like a corrupt govt.
An airport built at sea level? So, no attempt to mitigate potential circumstances into the year 2300? Yea…na, I’ll keep my money in my back pocket thanks very much.
Answer: Look in NY,NY or Paris
Maybe it would help if they held another underwater cabinet “meeting”. Because stunts like that are so “convincing”.
But wait! The Maldives Environment Minister is wrong! There is no distinction that’s made between developed and developing countries in the Paris Agreement. It says so in this AP Factcheck article:
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/apnews.com/amp/3cb1758925614d1fb589534412daa4a9
President Trump says this in the article:
“They called India a developing nation. They call China a developing nation. But the United States? We’re developed. We can pay.” — CPAC speech.
But a top climate scientist from MIT says in response that:
“Such differential treatment “has nothing to do with the Paris Agreement,” said Henry “Jake” Jacoby, founding co-director of MIT’s Joint Center on the Science and Policy of Global Change, in an email. “The Paris Agreement does NOT … impose specific differential action among countries regarding greenhouse emissions abatement.””
Henry Jake Jacoby must surely know the Paris Agreement backwards. After all, his department, the MIT Joint Program on Global Change is continually analysing the Agreement and modelling emission/temperature scenarios based on it.
In fact, the MIT Global Change twitter account was so adamant that Jacoby was correct that they tweeted a link to the AP Factcheck article (now a broken link hence link above):
The tweet reads “Joint Program founding Co-Director Henry (“Jake”) Jacoby corrects U.S. president’s misinterpretation of the Paris Agreement.”
In fact, Jacoby and his department’s twitter account are so sure Trump is wrong and they are right on this matter that even after I replied with 10 screenshotted pages of the Paris Agreement with 44 references to developed and developing countries and their differential obligations, they didn’t delete their tweet, nor issue an apology to president Trump nor ask AP Factcheck to correct their article.
So if top MIT climate scientists are this adamant that differential treatment between developed and developing countries “has nothing to do with the Paris Agreement” I think they should be publicly rebuking the Maldives Environment Minister for saying we need to stump up the cash and importuning their president to send not a dime more.
By remarkable coincidence, the climate cash is located in the same place as the “missing heat” is. Go figure.
So if they don’t get “their” money by 2020, will the next last chance be 2025 (or 2030, 2035, etc.)?
If the sea levels are still rising, years after Obama stepped in to stop them, and if the climate is still posing problems after Paris, the only solution is to issue an international warrant and have the climate arrested.
If it’s not going to abide by the law, make an example of it.
Some interesting history:
Around 900 years ago, the Sultanate of Persia was busy conquering the Indian subcontinent. It turned out to be a whole ‘nother world the Persians didn’t understand, so they dispatched high brain-power expeditions to report on various aspects of what they were getting. A guy we call Alberuni in English covered the Maldives among many other topics. Years after his expedition, he wrote it up in his memoirs. He said that occasionally an island would sink or another would rise from the sea. The locals took it in stride and could transfer stuff from an old island to a new island. So it had always been—a price for having your own islands. Alberuni reported what he saw and what the locals could tell him in straight, objective, naturalistic prose. He blamed no agencies human or supernatural. He conjectured no doubtful causalities. How far government-sponsored earth science has fallen in 900 years!
Perhaps if they are really good and pray 5 times per day, Allah will raise their islands an additional 10’…Or not.
Otherwise they could always ask China who seems to have no problem raising Islands in the South China Sea
From the Daily Mail and the Guardian;
Rising sea levels will make low-lying atoll islands like the Seychelles and Maldives uninhabitable as soon as 2030
Experts studied Roi-Namur Island in the Marshall Islands from 2013 to 2015
The primary source of drinking water for atolls is rain that soaks into the ground
Rising sea levels are predicted to result in seawater contaminating this source
This is predicted to be an annual occurrence by the middle of the 21st Century
Human inhabitatance of atoll islands could become impossible by 2030 to 2060
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5656793/Rising-sea-levels-make-low-lying-atoll-islands-uninhabitable-2030.html
Climate change to drive migration from island homes sooner than thought (GW refugees, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, USGS)
Low-lying atolls around the world will be overtaken by sea level rises within a few decades, according to a new study
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/apr/25/climate-change-to-drive-migration-from-island-homes-sooner-than-thought
The study;
Most atolls will be uninhabitable by the mid-21st century because of sea level rise exacerbating wave-driven flooding (GHG emissions, models)
http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/4/eaap9741.full
Has the UN provided any “developing” nation with renewable energy infrastructure assistance? After how many years? So now they have figured out they’ve been scammed twice? First the UN …. via their World Bank surrogate …. stops loaning money for building fossil fuel energy plants. Then it doesn’t come through with other people’s money as promised? What happened to the $500M Obama gave them on the last day of his Presidency? Is the wealth redistribution not happening? Now people are questioning the whole purpose behind the so called “Globalization” scam as well. Did they over promise and under deliver like they did with Global Warming? Where’s the money going? SHOW ME THE MONEY :-)
I live on the Atlantic Ocean in Eleurthera. The ocean level has creeped up by .0001 inch since I bought my property. I demand reparations!!
I see Emangela ‘Jupiter’ Merkron was delivering Globalist speeches in Congress where he attempted to humiliate Trump and his administration on the usual leftist tropes -including of course global warming and the Paris Accords – to interminable rapturous standing ovations from the entirety of Congress. Dark and dangerous times.
A long time ago, I learned that with liberals the primary issue is taking the money. The secondary is what it is spent on. Although secondary, it is the banner or the sizzle, that inspires the fundraising or taxing.
In the 1970s Canada, Foreign Affairs was sending aid to African countries that had ended colonialism. It became obvious that it was “one-man-one-vote, once”. Then it was discovered that most of the “aid” was going into Swiss banks. To end this outrage was unthinkable. The department of foreign aid employed many in Ottawa and its job was to take the tax-payers’ money and give it away. That id did not get to desperate people did not matter.
More lately, the banner has been global warming. But it is the same story, taking money from taxpayers for some grand scheme.
It’s time for a big, loud “No!”.