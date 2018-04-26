Suzuki Climate Theater at the University of Alberta Sparks Outrage

Outrage over University of Alberta Honorary Degree to David Suzuki Expands into Calls for Investigation into Rigged Climate Change Policy says Friends of Science

The University of Alberta recently announced it would confer an honorary degree on Dr. David Suzuki, sparking an outrage amongst out-of-work oil sands professionals whose industry faces pipeline blockades by anti-oil activists, says Friends of Science. Evidence of millions of dollars of foreign funding to many ENGOs, including the David Suzuki Foundation, to push climate change policies and pipeline blockades has Canadians calling for investigations and repeal of such policies on grounds of foreign interference.

Friends of Science Society says outrage has erupted in Alberta over the April 10, 2018 announcement, reported in the Edmonton Journal, that Dr. David Suzuki would be awarded an honorary degree at this year’s convocation. Despite Suzuki’s success as host of the popular CBC show “The Nature of Things,” in recent years his anti-pipeline/anti-oil/climate change catastrophe rhetoric has influentially led to pipeline blockades keeping Alberta oil sands product landlocked, exemplified in Suzuki’s blog article of April 19, 2018.

The public outcry comes from thousands of University of Alberta graduates in the sciences, engineering and business, many of whom are now jobless thanks to a long-term strategic attack on Alberta’s oil sands in the “Tar Sands Strategy,” an economic siege, funded by numerous foreign funds, as reported by the Financial Post on Feb. 9, 2018.

In 2011, Dr. Suzuki hosted a documentary co-produced with CBC entitled “The Tipping Point: Age of the Oil Sands.” Despite a plethora of factual oil sands information available from Alberta Environment and various industry organizations, the filmmakers included only one industry expert and reported by omission and conjecture, according to critics.

The research and the documentary drove virulent hatred against the oil sands world-wide and the term ‘dirty oil’ was coined by anti-oil sands activists.

According to a Matthew Nisbet (2014) paper, in 2006 several large philanthropies banded together to create “ClimateWorks” and fund local ENGOs world-wide, with the ultimate objective of implementing global cap and trade systems, but with no regard to socio-economics.

Krause and other researchers have found hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign funds poured into numerous large and small Canadian and international ENGOs, universities and social groups, applied to skewing public opinion against the oil sands and in favor of climate change policies for renewables, which generate the trade-able Renewable Energy Certificates used in aspects of cap and trade.

In the 9th Annual International Funding for Indigenous Peoples report of 2010, it was clear that aboriginal groups and ENGOs were being rallied to block Keystone XL pipeline, with the objective of shutting down the oil sands.

Ecojustice Canada, recipient of foreign funds, has persistently challenged pipeline approvals. They ran an extensive, negative campaign against the National Energy Board of Canada, previously considered one of the most stringent infrastructure review bodies in the world.

The Oak Foundation grant database lists a grant to West Coast Environmental Law for $97,131 “to constrain development of Alberta’s tar sands through a legislative ban on crude oil tankers on British Columbia’s north coast. This would necessitate the cancellation of the Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipeline proposal…” and that was the effective outcome.

Many Canadians say climate policies have been rigged by foreign funded ENGOs and are calling for a repeal of any policies stemming from the advocacy by groups and individuals like Dr. Suzuki. In 2013, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce reckoned that Canada was losing $50 million a day due to pipeline blockades.

Friends of Science Society says climate change is a handy ‘umbrella’ for what they say is simply a trade war cloaked in green.

