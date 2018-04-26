Suzuki Climate Theater at the University of Alberta Sparks Outrage

Outrage over University of Alberta Honorary Degree to David Suzuki Expands into Calls for Investigation into Rigged Climate Change Policy says Friends of Science
The University of Alberta recently announced it would confer an honorary degree on Dr. David Suzuki, sparking an outrage amongst out-of-work oil sands professionals whose industry faces pipeline blockades by anti-oil activists, says Friends of Science. Evidence of millions of dollars of foreign funding to many ENGOs, including the David Suzuki Foundation, to push climate change policies and pipeline blockades has Canadians calling for investigations and repeal of such policies on grounds of foreign interference.
Friends of Science Society says outrage has erupted in Alberta over the April 10, 2018 announcement, reported in the Edmonton Journal, that Dr. David Suzuki would be awarded an honorary degree at this year’s convocation. Despite Suzuki’s success as host of the popular CBC show “The Nature of Things,” in recent years his anti-pipeline/anti-oil/climate change catastrophe rhetoric has influentially led to pipeline blockades keeping Alberta oil sands product landlocked, exemplified in Suzuki’s blog article of April 19, 2018.
The public outcry comes from thousands of University of Alberta graduates in the sciences, engineering and business, many of whom are now jobless thanks to a long-term strategic attack on Alberta’s oil sands in the “Tar Sands Strategy,” an economic siege, funded by numerous foreign funds, as reported by the Financial Post on Feb. 9, 2018.
In 2011, Dr. Suzuki hosted a documentary co-produced with CBC entitled “The Tipping Point: Age of the Oil Sands.” Despite a plethora of factual oil sands information available from Alberta Environment and various industry organizations, the filmmakers included only one industry expert and reported by omission and conjecture, according to critics.
The research and the documentary drove virulent hatred against the oil sands world-wide and the term ‘dirty oil’ was coined by anti-oil sands activists.
According to a Matthew Nisbet (2014) paper, in 2006 several large philanthropies banded together to create “ClimateWorks” and fund local ENGOs world-wide, with the ultimate objective of implementing global cap and trade systems, but with no regard to socio-economics.
Krause and other researchers have found hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign funds poured into numerous large and small Canadian and international ENGOs, universities and social groups, applied to skewing public opinion against the oil sands and in favor of climate change policies for renewables, which generate the trade-able Renewable Energy Certificates used in aspects of cap and trade.
In the 9th Annual International Funding for Indigenous Peoples report of 2010, it was clear that aboriginal groups and ENGOs were being rallied to block Keystone XL pipeline, with the objective of shutting down the oil sands.
Ecojustice Canada, recipient of foreign funds, has persistently challenged pipeline approvals. They ran an extensive, negative campaign against the National Energy Board of Canada, previously considered one of the most stringent infrastructure review bodies in the world.
The Oak Foundation grant database lists a grant to West Coast Environmental Law for $97,131 “to constrain development of Alberta’s tar sands through a legislative ban on crude oil tankers on British Columbia’s north coast. This would necessitate the cancellation of the Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipeline proposal…” and that was the effective outcome.
Many Canadians say climate policies have been rigged by foreign funded ENGOs and are calling for a repeal of any policies stemming from the advocacy by groups and individuals like Dr. Suzuki. In 2013, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce reckoned that Canada was losing $50 million a day due to pipeline blockades.
Friends of Science Society says climate change is a handy ‘umbrella’ for what they say is simply a trade war cloaked in green.
15 thoughts on “Suzuki Climate Theater at the University of Alberta Sparks Outrage”
I’m ashamed that UofA has apparently abdicated the last figment of scientific integrity by honoring Suzuki for his irresponsible and destructive activities. Activities which continue to greatly diminish our country’s ability to support health, education, welfare and infrastructure costs through the development and export of our rich, natural resources. No alumnus contributions from this Engineer, I’m sorry to say.
WUWT could somehow expose the blindness of so many in public places believe who routinely claim that global warming is still happening when even the IPCC has moved forward to recognising the pause. What IPCC has nor done is explain how CO2 causes climate change if it does not cause warming and/or – How does AGW theory explain the two ~30 year pauses that separate the two ~30 year warming periods of the last 100+ years or why satellite data is wrong, as it must be if there is ‘global warming’. But how you make them listen is a mystery
And let’s not forget the fact that Suzuki is a fraud. Watch him flunk Climate Science 100 on Australian TV. He doesn’t have a clue. See the first few minutes of the program.
http://torontosun.com/2013/09/27/down-under-blunder-david-suzuki-unmasked-as-a-know-nothing-huckster-on-australian-tv/wcm/63a88116-7290-49c9-9062-0f6f20430f62
I am amazed those questions were allowed to be asked on the ABC, an organisation that thinks Joseph Stalin was a Right Wing plant.
The University of Alberta is free to do what ever they want and if they want to give Maggot Man a piece of paper so be it .
Likewise the private donors and students screwed by eco – anarchists can and are pulling their support .
Think about it U of A this hypocrite preaches austerity yet at last count had 5 kids , a waterfront palace on Point Grey Road , one on a gulf island and jet’s around the globe .
I heard Russia, Russia, Russia this past year, as though somehow Putin had more control over the election process than the actual US government. But this is one area which can yield dividends for Putin. Putin is dependent on high oil prices to maintain his power base. Spending money to cripple competitor’s oil production is cheap.
I suppose that’s where at least some of the “foreign funds” and ego-bots are coming from.
They are publicly funded and don’t rely on endowments. The petroleum is big in Alberta. Lots of votes are at stake. I’m guessing that the Friends of Science can find a way to apply enough political pressure to cause real pain for the President of the UofA.
Stars Air Ambulance service is a privately funded medical emergency service in Canada. They use helicopters to quickly transport accident victims to hospitals. Between 2016 & 2017 Stars has flown 874 missions in Saskatchewan, 1529 air missions in Alberta and 619 in Manitoba….
Some of the following corporate sponsors for Stars are:
PotashCorp
Young’s Equipment – Farm Machinery – Regina
Redhead Equipment – Regina
Shell Canada
Trans Canada Energy
Enbridge
AltaGas
Canadian Natural Resources ltd
Crescent Point Energy
…along with many others.
You know who’s corporate sponsorship is absent?
David Suzuki Foundation
Leadnow
Tides Canada
Greenpeace Canada
350
etc…
In fact none of these so called ‘save the planet’ organizations spend a dime. As those holier than thou types look to drive Canada’s energy industry into crippling positions, maybe they should ask themselves if the organizations they support will lift a finger to support the critical infrastructure services that Canadian Energy Industry companies do to the tune of several hundreds of millions via direct contribution and taxes? The answer is, not a chance…
David Turpin was president of the University of Victoria from 2000-2013. UVic is home of the Pacific Institute of Climate Solutions (PICS).
David Turpin: Suzuki controversy shows U of A champions freedom of thought
David Suzuki is a controversial figure. A Companion of the Order of Canada, his promotion of science literacy and education has been an inspiration to many across the world and a force for major societal change.
http://theprovince.com/opinion/columnists/david-turpin-suzuki-controversy-shows-u-of-a-champions-freedom-of-thought/