Likely coldest April since 1895 – U.S. farmers delay planting crops

Farmers are suffering as the cold, wet spring has put a stunning halt to agriculture. Ice Age Farmer Report – 19 Apr 2018

Soil temperatures are below normal, and not conducive to planting yet.

“Temperatures going down, greenhouses going up. Crop losses continue globally, and we must all be preparing for the times ahead.”

Ice Age Farmer highly recommends putting in your own greenhouse.

“According to Mike Tannura of T-Storm Weather, there’s a strong correlation between historically cold April months and below trend yields. On Monday, Tannura told AgriTalk After The Bell host Chip Flory that April 2018 will go down as one of the three coldest Aprils since 1895. “Based on the data we’re looking at today, there’s a chance it could be the coldest of the entire period going back to 1895,” he said.

Here are some of the Ice Age Farmer’s warnings:

Folks in Ohio are not able to start planting.

Folks in Nebraska are not able to start planting.

Folks in Illinois are not able to start planting.

Folks in North Dakota are not able to start planting.

Folks in South Dakota are not able to start planting.

None of Iowa’s farmland is ready for planting

