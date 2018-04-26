Farmers are suffering as the cold, wet spring has put a stunning halt to agriculture. Ice Age Farmer Report – 19 Apr 2018
Soil temperatures are below normal, and not conducive to planting yet.
“Temperatures going down, greenhouses going up. Crop losses continue globally, and we must all be preparing for the times ahead.”
Ice Age Farmer highly recommends putting in your own greenhouse.
“According to Mike Tannura of T-Storm Weather, there’s a strong correlation between historically cold April months and below trend yields. On Monday, Tannura told AgriTalk After The Bell host Chip Flory that April 2018 will go down as one of the three coldest Aprils since 1895.
“Based on the data we’re looking at today, there’s a chance it could be the coldest of the entire period going back to 1895,” he said.
Here are some of the Ice Age Farmer’s warnings:
- Folks in Ohio are not able to start planting.
- Folks in Nebraska are not able to start planting.
- Folks in Illinois are not able to start planting.
- Folks in North Dakota are not able to start planting.
- Folks in South Dakota are not able to start planting.
- None of Iowa’s farmland is ready for planting
19 thoughts on “Likely coldest April since 1895 – U.S. farmers delay planting crops”
Maybe they were just 30 years ahead of their time during the ’70s with the prediction of a freezing planet.
Who am I kidding, they were/are never correct.
Here in the inland PNW, it has belatedly just warmed up and dried out enough for field work.
In the Quincy area (think server “farms) work in orchards and vineyards got underway early because of dry and cool conditions. Pruning is over and fruit trees are blooming — apricots, apples, and so on. New orchards have been put in. Field work is underway.
The USA is a big country and this region, between the Rockies and the Cascades, is often different weather-wise from the Mid-West. 2018 is well within “normal” conditions. Late January and 1st half of February were on the warm side. Since then not so much.
Then yesterday temp = 78°F and today it is 83°. NWS has charts for Yakima and a few other places.
Yakima weather 2018
On the wet side of Washington, Mt. Baker finished with 70 feet of snow.
Scotts weather blog – KOMO
Anthony Watts. you know this weather right? Oh, wait you do of course. Well, remember this is climate CHANGE so you are confirming my position. Thanks
WX phenomena can be and are determined by climatic trends as well as by the vagaries of meteorology.
One snowstorm in Africa could be a freak WX event, but after a number of winters in a row with such previously unusual occurrences, climatic change might be the underlying cause.
Dan DaSilva
What?
ditto What?
Record and near record cold clear around the NH blamed on “global warming”:
http://www.climatedepot.com/2018/03/02/record-cold-and-snow-around-the-globe-linked-to-global-warming/
It’s “just WX”, but it’s also because of “climate change”. So whenever it’s unusually cold, that’s just WX, but also because of climate change. However, whenever it’s unusually hot, that’s not WX but climate change.
…the preceding public service announcement was brought to you by….Dr Jeff Masters
So Dan DaSilva you are saying this is climate change…..At what point does weather turn into climate change hmmm!
You’re right.
This is weather, not climate.
If it meant anything more it would be indicative of one year making the climate.
And it would disprove the effectiveness of the climate models. But it doesn’t.
It means nothing.
Yikes, climate change is worse than we thought.
None of this will result in the green blob changing their opinions or policy recommendations.
My local weatherman said Oklahoma might have its coldest April on record this year. We’ll know in a few days.
I didn’t plant an early garden this year and I’m sure glad because I would have been running out to the garden every other day covering up the poor plants because it has been so cold. I’m just starting to plant right now where normally it would be around April 1.
South-Eastern Australia…… Nominally a Mediterranean climate, but after a wet summer, we are now dry as dust at sowing time. Warm and dry.
As a farmer, it sucks.
Bad climate, bad climate.
What ya gonna do, what ya gonna do?
The good news for you folks south of the border, is that we in Alberta are no longer sending northern states cold temperatures. It finally warmed up here in Alberta. For now anyway.
Gee, the global warming must still be causing that Polar vortex condition they were on about when sharks were freezing to death off thick solid sea ice off Boston.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2018/01/08/stunning-video-shows-frozen-ocean-falmouth/OJaMOEtOxEWlePOBF9Y4SI/amp.html
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.abc.net.au/article/9294088
All you old timers like me… you remember, in your youth, when every day was exactly 76°F? Remember when it never rained during the day and there was never a dark cloud in the clear blue sky? Remember when the wind never blew above a gentle, mild Zephyr?
Remember all that and more?
Yeah, me neither!