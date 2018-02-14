Tim Ball’s Victory in the First Climate Lawsuit Judgment – The Backstory

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
I am extremely grateful for the judgment of a complete dismissal in the lawsuit brought against me by Andrew Weaver. It is a victory for free speech and a blow against the use of the law to silence people. As with all events, there is so much more that rarely receives attention yet is essential to understanding and improving conditions in the future.
While I savor the victory, people need to know that it was the second of three lawsuits all from the same lawyer, Roger McConchie, in Vancouver on behalf of members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). In each case, he also filed lawsuits against the agency that published what I wrote or said. This is why Anthony Watts wisely asked me and I was willing to put the phrase “Guest Opinion” at the top of any column I wrote. Of course, the double-barreled lawsuits created complications in mounting any defense.
The first lawsuit was brought by Gordon McBean. In 1985, when he was Assistant Deputy Minister of Environment Canada he chaired the founding meeting of the IPCC in Villach Austria. My wife and I decided we could not afford to defend the case and so I withdrew the publication. This, in my opinion, achieved the objective of the lawsuit that many call SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation). All the lawsuits were filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. BC had anti-SLAPP but for some unknown reason, it was withdrawn through legislation. The anti-SLAPP legislation is spreading as politicians and lawyers realize the dangers in using the law designed to protect people by silencing them. Eight of the other ten Canadian Provinces have anti-SLAPP legislation.
The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of Andrew Weaver. At the time he was a professor of computer modelling at the University of Victoria and author on four of the IPCC Science Reports (1995, 2001, 2007, 2013). After filing the lawsuit, he was elected to the BC Legislative Assembly as a member of the Green Party. He later was re-elected as the leader of the BC Green Party.
Nine days after receiving the Weaver lawsuit I gave a public presentation in Winnipeg, including an explanation of the “hockey stick.” Afterward, I was interviewed by the Frontier Centre, and they published my flippant comment about the juxtaposition of Mann’s location. Within 24 hours I received the third lawsuit. That case was scheduled for trial on February 20, 2017, but after six years Mann sought an adjournment. We are now trying to get the case back into court. It was incorrectly reported that Mann was in contempt of court for failing to produce documents. He did not produce the documents, but he is only in contempt of the court when they so rule. That is part of what we will pursue now the Weaver trial is finished. How quickly that will proceed is hard to know because I understand Weaver is going to file an appeal.
The Weaver defamation case involved an article I wrote saying that the IPCC had diverted almost all climate research funding and scientific investigation to anthropogenic global warming (AGW). This meant that there was virtually no advance in the wider understanding of climate and climate change. I referenced an interview with Weaver and attempts by a student to arrange a debate. I made comments that were not fully substantiated, so they became the base of the defamation lawsuit. Meanwhile, Weaver’s lawyer arranged with the publisher of Canada Free Press (CFP) to print an apology he had written. I never knew about that until after it was printed. As a result, I withdrew all my articles on file with CFP and did not send them anything else.
I contacted a lawyer, Michael Scherr of Pearlman Lindholm to defend myself against the case. He wrote a letter withdrawing and apologizing for the unsubstantiated comment but not the main thrust of the article. Apparently, that was insufficient for Weaver because he continued the lawsuit. He did not call a single witness to the trial. It lasted three weeks, and the judge allowed witness statements into the record without objection from Weaver. On Tuesday, February 13 the judgement was released with the ruling that all claims against me were dismissed. The judgment is available on line, so I will not influence anyone’s view by commenting here.
I am meeting with my lawyer next week to reactivate the Michael Mann trial as soon as possible. We will discuss costs but cannot do anything until the Appeals procedure is over. I can tell you I am overwhelmed by the financial and support from around the world. The sort of comment that is particularly encouraging is a variation of Voltaire’s comment that I don’t necessarily agree with you, but you must have the right to say it. Of course, Voltaire understood the station because he also said what I discovered “It is dangerous to be right in matters where men in authority are wrong.”
From the judgment, available online here: http://www.courts.gov.bc.ca/jdb-txt/sc/18/02/2018BCSC0205.htm
The link also includes the original article by Dr. Ball, which spurred the lawsuit, under Appendix A. Here are some relevant excerpts from the court document.
[77] In my view, it is very unlikely that the Article and the opinions expressed therein had an impact on the views of anyone who read it, including their views, if any, of Dr. Weaver as a climate scientist. Rather, the reasonably thoughtful and informed reader would have recognized the Article as simply presenting one side of a highly charged public debate.
[78] Second, despite professing to have been “saddened, sickened and dismayed” by the Article, I am not satisfied that Dr. Weaver himself perceived the Article as genuinely threatening his actual reputation. As noted, Dr. Weaver has been actively and publically engaged in the climate change discussion for many years. That included endorsing political candidates who advanced policies he agreed with and opposing candidates with whom he disagreed. It is also quite apparent that he enjoys the “thrust and parry” of that discussion and that he places little stock in opposing views such as those espoused by Dr. Ball, which Dr. Weaver characterized as “odd” and “bizarre”. Dr. Weaver went so far as to post the Article on his “wall of hate” located outside his office, alongside other articles and correspondence from “climate doubters”. It is apparent that he views such material as more of a “badge of honour” than a legitimate challenge to his character or reputation.
…
[82] The law of defamation provides an important tool for protecting an individual’s reputation from unjustified attack. However, it is not intended to stifle debate on matters of public interest nor to compensate for every perceived slight or to quash contrary view points, no matter how ill-conceived. Public debate on matters of importance is an essential element of a free and democratic society and lies at the heart of the Charter guarantee of freedom of expression. As Justice Lebel observes, such debate often includes critical and even offensive commentary, which is best met through engagement and well-reasoned rejoinder. It is only when the words used reach the level of genuinely threatening a person’s actual reputation that resort to the law of defamation is available. Such is not the case here.
[83] In summary, the Article is a poorly written opinion piece that offers Dr. Ball’s views on conventional climate science and Dr. Weaver’s role as a supporter and teacher of that science. While the Article is derogatory of Dr. Weaver, it is not defamatory, in that the impugned words do not genuinely threaten Dr. Weaver’s reputation in the minds of reasonably thoughtful and informed readers. Dr. Weaver has therefore failed to establish the first element of the defamation test.
[84] Given this finding, I need not consider whether Dr. Weaver has established that the Article was published in the sense that it was downloaded and read in BC by anyone other than him. I also need not address the defences raised by Dr. Ball.
Conclusion
[85] Dr. Weaver’s claim is dismissed. If the parties cannot agree on costs, they may make arrangements to speak to the issue.
24 thoughts on “Tim Ball’s Victory in the First Climate Lawsuit Judgment – The Backstory”
The whole point of filing a lawsuit is to make the defendant pay to defend against it, most of the time. Unless one is rich enough to have lawyers on retainer, merely having to defend oneself is punishment.
This sort of bullying (and that is exactly what it is ) unfortunately is becoming far to prevalent ,
.Doug Edmeades a prominent New Zealand skeptic has written a number of articles that are published mainly in the New Zealand Farmer a weekly farming magazine delivered free to all rural box holders through out New Zealand .
He was attacked by James Renwick a former head scientist of NIWA and now a professor at Victoria University in Wellington .
Doug wrote a rebuttal and answered Fenwick very well and destroyed Fenwicks main argument which relied on consensus and the work of the IPCC .
Doug has now been told by the Editor the NZ Farmer that they do not want him to contribute any more articles as pressure has been applied to stifle his views and stop his views being published .
If a polll was taken I am sure the majority of farmers in New Zealand have little worries about the effects of climate change .
.They work on the land and they know that weather is always changing from hour to hour .day to day ,week to week month to month. year to year .
After that it becomes climate that extends back centuries and those records are denied and changed to suit the the global warming theory
Very clever of McBean, Weaver, and Mann to file the suits particularly and seemingly intentionally in a jurisdiction that does not have an anti-SLAPP law — as these lawsuits are nothing other than Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, exactly the type that anti-SLAPP laws are enacted to prevent — lawsuits to stifle and shut down opposing opinions.
Along with my congratulations, you have my sincere support in attempting to get Weaver to pay all of your legal fees for this frivolous suit.
Congratulations Tim. your one of my heroes.
The process is the punishment.
To Dr. Ball:
Evelyn Beatrice Hall said, “I may not agree with what you said, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” which she attributed to Voltaire in her biography of him.
I may disagree with Michael Mann on what he says but I will not stand in his way of saying stupid, incorrect things, unless he decides to attack me. Then the gloves come off.
Kudos,and please continue to stand your ground. You are right. They are afraid of you, or you would not be targeted.
another fund raiser is not out of the question, as we want these tools to know that T Ball is not alone on this issue!!!
Now the next sad chapter is that Dr Ball is no longer held to ransom/blackmail by Weaver, but the whole Provence of British Columbia by 3 Green MP;s holding the balance of power with a minority NDP socialist government. Look at the devastation the Green party has brought to the Australian economy – it,s truly sickening how these green sycophants think!!!
People are fast to name and shame any person linked to anyone who may be “alt right” and “white nationalist” (but not black nationalist or anti white racism) or who mets with such person (except if it’s Louis Farrakhan).
These persons are isolated. As if any person emitting any comment vaguely interpreted as possible “racist” (or sexist) was contagious.
But apparently those who use lawsuits against critics (not limited to climate science, see Gilles-Éric Séralini and his infamous GMO rats) are not such “contagious” bad people. They are not named and shamed and isolated from the “community”.
This is not just a science issue. Some browser was apparently distributed with some password manager that worked by putting all user secrets under the control of Javascript code on just every single website, so every website could enumerate all saved passwords. It did so not just once but twice. The second time the tool was shamed by Ars Technica. And they now attack Ars, because it wasn’t exactly the same exact display of abject incompetence the second time.
Is there naming and shaming of those who abuse the Justice system to cover for their undeniable abject incompetence?
OTOH, any person who emits any doubt on any vaccine that is currently recommended is named, shamed, ridiculed, punished, isolated… even by climate skeptics. They are treated worse than G.E. Séralini just because they emit doubts. Any medical doctor “guilty” of skeptical thinking can lose his livelihood. It’s the ultimate “no go zone” as Tucker Carlson puts it.
There is one study showing a lack of autism/vaccine link that has one author on the run for fraud. The study is still standing, nobody checked it. The only answer was “that author had a minimal input”. I am not sure why it was even listed as author, apparently his scientific contribution is nil.
Nobody seems to care.
The “scientific” and computer worlds are upside down.
…Dr. Weaver went so far as to post the Article on his “wall of hate” located outside his office, alongside other articles and correspondence from “climate doubters”. It is apparent that he views such material as more of a “badge of honour” than a legitimate challenge to his character or reputation…
Priceless stupidity on his part. Sharp contrast with Mann, who is so fragile that his peers email behind his back about damaging his ego and who can’t even bring himself to say “McIntyre.”
They are afraid of you, Dr. Ball.
To Michael Mann et al. It’s what you know about yourself inside that makes you afraid.
I doubt that an appeal would be successful.
The explanation in para 82 is interesting. Perhaps some alarmist scientists and others should take note.
There may be claims to counter sue based on the ruling, in particular, “It is only when the words used reach the level of genuinely threatening a person’s actual reputation that resort to the law of defamation is available” as this is what happened to many reputable scientists.
Man Bearpig: Interesting observation about countersuing on the same grounds. Liberals tend to resort to the courts while conservatives tend not to, preferring open debate and winning the point via elections, but sometimes a resort to the courts might be a reasonable response.
Tyrants may forgive you for being wrong, but they’ll never forgive you for being right.
It reads as though the judge threw out the complaint because he thought no-one would read what Ball wrote and if they did they would ignore it as Ball has no credibility.
This is not really a win.
Example 1:
Example 2:
Or, more explicitly,
“While the impugned words here are not as hyperbolic as the words in Vellacott, they similarly lack a sufficient air of credibility to make them believable and therefore potentially defamatory.”
Who cares what the judge thinks is ‘credible’ ? They are as subject to the Dunning-Kruger Effect as anyone else.
This is a massive victory because it sets a precedent. And as long as skeptics can speak then the alarmists are doomed – because OBSERVED REALITY is diverging from the broken computer models of the IPCC.
As time goes on the observations are increasingly falsifying the AGW Hypothesis – the falsification is now at the 3 sigma level.
The Climate Realists have to do nothing except wait. The Alarmists are in real trouble, and are so desperate now they have to pretend that natural El Nino effects are the same as CO2-induced AGW.
How do you spot a bad scientist ? when they appeal to “consensus” and “computer models” (which are ‘hypothesis’ in the Scientific Method, not empirical observations) instead of observed reality.
Observed reality has falsified the UN IPCC AGW Hypothesis. Only bad scientists cling to their falsified model. Are you a bad scientist, Nick ? (don’t answer me, meditate on it).
Hint: when I was doing my PhD in Physics they never explicitly taught the Scientific Method. Most scientists talk about it but have never taken the time to actually formally study it – hence most scientists get it wrong.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scientific_method
Any scientist who appeals to “consensus” is demonstrating a “tell” (as in the poker term), that they don’t actually understand the philosophy underpinning science at all. Which is why their clocks are getting cleaned by the scientists who do base their position on observed reality (such as the satellite and balloon datasets that falsify the predictions made by the IPCC).
You can always tell which ones are the pioneers. They are the ones with arrows in their backs.
From the court document: “Dr. Weaver went so far as to post the Article on his “wall of hate” located outside his office, alongside other articles and correspondence from “climate doubters”.
There you go, warmist ‘scientists’ all. One you have read that you have read all that you need to know. One at a time now. In an orderly fashion. We don’t mind waiting. Just talk WUWT readers through that one.
Off you go…
Congratulations and thanks on behalf of your skeptic supporters for taking this on! We need more of the brave and heroic.
We all hope to see Andrew Weaver and later, in due course, Michael Mann both labouring in the salt-mines for years to pay off huge costs and penalties awarded against them. Congratulations, Dr.Tim Ball.
“ill-conceived…lack a sufficient air of credibility to make them believable and therefore potentially defamatory.””
Ouch, I bet that wont make it onto the CV. Stick to your blog.