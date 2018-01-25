Blackrock Vice Chair: “We need to change Capitalism…” Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Mainstream media is reporting that Blackrock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand thinks investors should consider environmental benefits rather than simply focussing on maximum return on investment. But there is more to this story than some reports might suggest.
‘We have to change capitalism’ to beat climate change, says world’s biggest asset manager
By Climate Home News on 25 January 2018
Climate Home News
Capitalism must change to avert climate change, according to the vice-chair of the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock.
Two weeks ago, Blackrock boss Larry Fink shook the corporate world with a letter demanding social responsibility in return for the support of his company, which manages around $6 trillion in assets.
On Wednesday at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Philipp Hildebrand expanded on that theme in a discussion of “fiduciary duty” – the responsibility to make clients the best return on their investments.
…
That would mean funds like Blackrock could become duty-bound to consider environmental risks such as climate change while making investments. It would create a dramatic shift, he said, but warned it would take time.
“We have to be realistic, we also have an enterprise to run, we have shareholders, this is a complicated story. Nobody is served by reducing this to very simple, fast things that we have to do immediately.
We have to change capitalism. This is really what’s at stake here. And frankly we need a new contract between companies, investors and governments,” said Hildebrand.
Former US president Al Gore, who was on the panel with the Blackrock executive, agreed that the field of research was still evolving.
But he said: “In 26 sectors of the economy, the vast majority of them, the companies that integrate ESG (environmental, social and governance) into their business plans perform better.”
…
Read more: http://reneweconomy.com.au/change-capitalism-beat-climate-change-says-worlds-biggest-asset-manager-98821/
The following is from Blackrock founder Larry Fink’s letter;
… In 2017, equities enjoyed an extraordinary run – with record highs across a wide range of sectors – and yet popular frustration and apprehension about the future simultaneously reached new heights. We are seeing a paradox of high returns and high anxiety. Since the financial crisis, those with capital have reaped enormous benefits. At the same time, many individuals across the world are facing a combination of low rates, low wage growth, and inadequate retirement systems. Many don’t have the financial capacity, the resources, or the tools to save effectively; those who are invested are too often over-allocated to cash. For millions, the prospect of a secure retirement is slipping further and further away – especially among workers with less education, whose job security is increasingly tenuous. I believe these trends are a major source of the anxiety and polarization that we see across the world today.
We also see many governments failing to prepare for the future, on issues ranging from retirement and infrastructure to automation and worker retraining. As a result, society increasingly is turning to the private sector and asking that companies respond to broader societal challenges. Indeed, the public expectations of your company have never been greater. Society is demanding that companies, both public and private, serve a social purpose. To prosper over time, every company must not only deliver financial performance, but also show how it makes a positive contribution to society. Companies must benefit all of their stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and the communities in which they operate.
Without a sense of purpose, no company, either public or private, can achieve its full potential. It will ultimately lose the license to operate from key stakeholders. It will succumb to short-term pressures to distribute earnings, and, in the process, sacrifice investments in employee development, innovation, and capital expenditures that are necessary for long-term growth. It will remain exposed to activist campaigns that articulate a clearer goal, even if that goal serves only the shortest and narrowest of objectives. And ultimately, that company will provide subpar returns to the investors who depend on it to finance their retirement, home purchases, or higher education.
A new model for corporate governance
Globally, investors’ increasing use of index funds is driving a transformation in BlackRock’s fiduciary responsibility and the wider landscape of corporate governance. In the $1.7 trillion in active funds we manage, BlackRock can choose to sell the securities of a company if we are doubtful about its strategic direction or long-term growth. In managing our index funds, however, BlackRock cannot express its disapproval by selling the company’s securities as long as that company remains in the relevant index. As a result, our responsibility to engage and vote is more important than ever. In this sense, index investors are the ultimate long-term investors – providing patient capital for companies to grow and prosper.
…
The statement of long-term strategy is essential to understanding a company’s actions and policies, its preparation for potential challenges, and the context of its shorter-term decisions. Your company’s strategy must articulate a path to achieve financial performance. To sustain that performance, however, you must also understand the societal impact of your business as well as the ways that broad, structural trends – from slow wage growth to rising automation to climate change – affect your potential for growth.
…
Read more: https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/en-au/investor-relations/larry-fink-ceo-letter.
I can’t help thinking Blackrock’s top people have done a remarkably poor job of communicating their ideas, and possibly not fully thought through the consequences of some of their ideas.
I agree with Blackrock that governments are doing a very poor job of preparing people for the future – but governments always do a bad job. Arguably governments are doing an unusually poor job of managing education, law enforcement and public finances by historical standards, though maybe thanks to the Internet we are simply more aware of their mistakes.
The climate message in my opinion is a bit of a red herring. Blackrock might be worried about Climate Change, though this doesn’t mean they’ve bought into the whole climate social justice package. But weaving their climate reference into a message of corporate responsibility has created a lot of confusion.
Companies should invest in their employees. But this investment must be tempered with the knowledge that other companies might take advantage of companies which invest in employees, by poaching well trained employees from their rivals rather than training their own.
I think Blackrock executives are motivated by compassion for the suffering they see, though I also think Blackrock is worried that the frustration and suffering of ordinary people might empower politicians to take radical action, such as seizing or heavily taxing the assets of companies like Blackrock.
Where I think Blackrock has made a mistake, is that people ultimately have to take responsibility for fixing their own lives. You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink. Look at all the people who needlessly live in fear of the carbon demon, despite the wide availability of information on the web and elsewhere, which demonstrates climate risks are wildly exaggerated. People who take responsibility do their own research. People who don’t take responsibility for their own education remain the victims of scare stories they read or see on television.
Many rich people provide scholarships, try to give something back to society. But this is the limit of what can be done. You can offer someone help, but you can’t make people accept that help – the recipient has to be willing to accept the help which is offered.
33 thoughts on “Blackrock Vice Chair: “We need to change Capitalism…” Because Climate Change”
Time to divest from Blackrock into fossil fuel stocks.
I High Anxiety … I am anxious to SPEND my Trump Dividend(s) !
Exactly!!!!
I hope this crap doesn’t catch on. I rely on my pension. It performs very well, much better than I could do as a retail investor. Of course, I can’t disinvest from my pension and go with another one. :-(
How can I short the climate?
Place a big wire between the two terminals?
That was 2/3 of a pun. :-)
I would like to read the prospectus on that first.
Wear long johns.
Oh, and keep us as your fund manager because we said the right (meaningless) things in public. Kaching
Mr. Market says boo.
Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market
Forecasts for a deep freeze spur a surge in futures prices
“Dont think of the profit, think of the environment”
While we make more profit!
e.g.
Marketing beat up by someone who makes a fortune in fees but doesn’t actually produce anything tangible and wants to stay in the good books with everyone. I’m a cynic but in 64 years I have never come across a money manager that doesn’t have self interest in mind. And “Former US president Al Gore” – president?
A money manager makes money by making money for his clients.
The more clients he has, and the more they invest in him, the more money he makes.
The best way to attract new clients and to convince existing clients to invest more with you, is to make lots of money for your existing clients.
“And “Former US president Al Gore” – president?”
In their make believe world of course he was President.
Just realized that it said “president” not “President” so obviously he was not THE President. Question is now, what do they think he was president of.
And to think, there are still people out there who object when we point out that one of the purposes behind the CAGW movement is the elimination of capitalism.
Growth fuels wealth, wealth fuels investment and investment fuels growth. Many who oppose capitalism are under the false impression that for one to become wealthy, another must become poor and fail to account for the importance of growth. The rest who oppose it are envious of its successes, the most obvious being the Korea that embraced free market capitalism as compared to the one that didn’t.
Ah yes, advice from a manager of managers of assets. Perhaps all their fees should be donated to the cause.
We started with Tom Steyer working hard to save his investment in Climate Change investments.
Now, we get Larry Fink saying that other companies need to help Tom unwind his investments.
“we need a new contract between companies, investors and governments,”
Translation: We need to give government more power to force everyone to do what we think they should be doing.
“In 26 sectors of the economy, the vast majority of them, the companies that integrate ESG (environmental, social and governance) into their business plans perform better.”
Companies that play ball with the government are rewarded. Those who don’t are punished.
Black-dumasrocks-rock. I will advise anyone I know to avoid these idiots like the black plague. Hope they fail at everything they do.
BR will never fail they use soft corruption to secure the right to manage your pension money. They and their competitors have control of the largest pig troughs in the World. Their power is exercised over every major Western corporation. Their AGW crusade is a major platform for winning business based on the contacts and influence it provides.
“I think Blackrock executives are motivated by compassion for the suffering they see”
Are you kidding?
You clearly don’t understand BRs clinical strategies.
A lot of rich people give generously to charity, because they want to help people. Getting it wrong on climate isn’t proof that someone is bad, it just means they made a mistake.
The deeper they fall for the deception, the more harm will come from the truth. It’s unfortunate that the alarmists rhetoric has gained so much traction which clearly illustrates the power of emotional manipulation when it comes to supplanting a truth.
What in the blue Hell does “Beat climate change” mean?
This kind of nonsensical talk has resorted in the destruction of one of America’s greatest industrial companies, GE. Their focus on the “Green Economy” and government subsidies did them in. Fortunately, all the left wing pensions pushing this nonsense are the ones that took the hit.
By law, companies are required to operate to maximize return on investment to shareholder.
Leftists are working to change that law. They want to put things like environmental and social justice ahead of mere profits.
Investors are attracted to “green” investments by the promise of good returns allied with the virtue signalling of :care for the environment”. However, there are growing signs that green funds are sucking themselves into unsuitable schemes.
Green Funds are generally underperforming. “Renewable” energy projects need to be approached with a high degree of caution.unless they have shown that they make real investment opportunities. “Renewable”
Investments can vanish very fast and unpredictably. Many green schemes are downright frauds. In a fraudulent environment. fraud is to be expected. A solar energy firm recently offered annual interest of 6.5%c for three years, but the interest payments ceased when the firm, Secured Energy bonds, went bust. Going bust is very, very final and costly to investors. Similar things have happened with Forestry, Emu Farms, Mushroom Farms and similar Ventures.
Subsidies for solar panels will continue to be scrapped to help reduce household electricity bills. Governments are realising that costly energy makes for angry Voters and they dislike angry Voters most of all. Energy Ministers know that exchanging happy Greenies for Angry Voters is a losing path.
Green Investments can suddenly become hard to sell. This is a very bad thing in investment.
Energy investments can be difficult to sell because they involve funding projects that can last several years and can fail to clearly demonstrate profits, other than subsidies.
Some energy funds are structured as “venture capital trusts”, which offer generous tax breaks to those who invest at the beginning. They are also traded on the stock market. Venture Capital Trusts are designed to wind up after a specific period and return capital to investors.
Because the investments are primarily with small and emerging companies, anyone who sells the shares before the Venture Capital Trust is wound up won’t get a price that reflects the value of the underlying assets, such as it is anyway. Subsidies ceasing can be very damaging too.
Oil is getting cheaper. This is bad news for “Renewables”. As oil gets cheaper, it becomes harder for green energy to compete. Coal is on the rise thanks to China and India, which adds to the real pressure.
Advocates of green energy predict very little impact, but it is difficult to envisage that an oil price that stays lower for longer can be anything but bad news for renewable energy projects. Concentrating Solar generators and Wind-Turbines are increasingly being fingered as damaging Birds and Bats, and this is very bad PR for “Renewables”. Oil prices have consistently fallen over the past 6 months adding to “Renewable” woes.
Tax Breaks are on the way out as governments try to plug Budget Leaks. Renewable energy funds will no longer be eligible for “Enterprise Investment Scheme” or Venture Capital Trust tax relief, which lets investors reclaim the tax rate on the cost of the shares they buy. If you invested $10,000 in an enterprise investment scheme consisting of green companies, for example, you would get $3,000 or so back in tax cuts. These things are about to vanish forever as they cost government money that it can use to buy Votes.
It is too coincidental that warmists have infiltrated so many institutions and governments . Whether it’s BHP , AGL , Blackrock, many of the major merchant banks, media, religion, government, oil companies warmists are in places of major influence. In academia and education all influential leaders are warmists. Public servant heads are warmists. Only someone like Trump has beaten the system and it hasn’t been due to a lack of effort by warmists to have their person in power. It sickens me to see leaders of large corporations who pander to the warmist line . True leaders of corporations should recognise the global warming movement as the enemy who’s true purpose is not care for the environment but a desire to bring down the whole of the capitalistic structures that helps to lift the whole of the world out of poverty. In Australia I can’t believe how many of these global warming hacks running our large influential companies are ex US based employees who see the gullible Australian state and federal governments as fertile ground for their anti capitalist ideology. They espouse this ideology with the comfort of their multi million dollar salaries.