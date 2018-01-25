Trump Derangement Syndrome Pushes ‘Doomsday Clock’ Back to 1953!

Guest [censored] by David Middleton

Armageddon Update: ‘Doomsday Clock’ Stands at 2 Minutes to Midnight

By Mindy Weisberger, Senior Writer | January 25, 2018

Updated at 11:52 a.m.

The “Doomsday Clock,” a hypothetical timepiece that measures humanity’s proximity to destruction by our own actions, hovers perilously close to midnight, the time that denotes global Armageddon.

Today (Jan. 25), the clock has crept even closer to the zero hour. This morning, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS) — an organization of science and policy experts who assess human scientific advancement and risk — revealed the clock’s new “time,” with the hands now standing at 2 minutes to midnight.

The time has only ever been this close to midnight in 1953, following hydrogen bomb tests by both the U.S. and the U.S.S.R., ushering in the era of the first nuclear arms race. In 2018, it reflects the breakdown of global efforts to reduce reliance on and risk of nuclear weapons; increased posturing and threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons; and an insufficient response worldwide to curb the impacts of climate change. [Apocalypse Now: The Gear You Need to Survive Doomsday]

It is not any one of those factors, but a combination of all of them — and the weakening of public faith in knowledgeable expert voices...

[…]

Live Science