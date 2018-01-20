Pentagon erases “climate change” from the National Defense threat list

The Pentagon released a National Defense Strategy that for the first time in more than a decade does not mention manmade global warming as a security threat.
An 11-page summary of the new National Defense Strategy makes no mention of “global warming” or “climate change”. The document makes no mention of “climate,” “warming,” “planet,” “sea levels” or even “temperature.” All 22 uses of the word “environment” refer to the strategic or security landscape.
The document is here: https://www.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/2018-National-Defense-Strategy-Summary.pdf
The National Defense Strategy, signed by Defense Secretary James Mattis, doesn’t have much to say about energy issues, except that the U.S. would “foster a stable and secure Middle East” and “contributes to stable global energy markets and secure trade routes.”
The Pentagon released the strategy document Friday, and officials were clear that it would make no mention of global warming. The Bush administration added global warming to the defense strategy in 2008, but the issue gained top-tier status during the Obama administration.
The Trump administration released its “America First” security strategy in December, which called for “[u]nleashing these abundant energy resources— coal, natural gas, petroleum, renewables, and nuclear” to boost the economy and aid U.S. allies.
That plan de-emphasized policies aimed at fighting manmade global warming, a complete u-turn from national security under the Obama administration.
“Climate policies will continue to shape the global energy system,” reads the National Security Strategy, released in December.
“U.S. leadership is indispensable to countering an anti-growth, energy agenda that is detrimental to U.S. economic and energy security interests,” reads the plan. “Given future global energy demand, much of the developing world will require fossil fuels, as well as other forms of energy, to power their economies and lift their people out of poverty.”
The Daily caller and the Huntington Post were used as sources for this story.
This cartoon got it right:
14 thoughts on “Pentagon erases “climate change” from the National Defense threat list”
Preemptive strike:
Does Griff get a bonus–over and above the regular compensation–for putting up the first post on a WUWT article? Or posting something within the top five? I’ve counted three since Dec. 27.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/27/study-poor-people-eating-properly-would-accelerate-global-warming/
He’s figured out our posting schedule for London’s time zone…so I altered it.
How refreshing after eight years of Obama administration lunacy. Imagine, a military focused on warfighting rather than climate change and social engineering.
Oh! I feel as though I just stepped out of a time machine or something. What happened? There was white stuff everywhere, and… and there was white stuff falling from the sky… and… I head this message coming from somewhere.
Good morning, Mr. and Mrs America and all the ships at sea. This message is brought to you by your local farmers market. Please patronize those lovely people whenever possible, and lend your patronage to local small shops.
And now for the message: global warming and climate change are no longer a threat. Winter is here and Spring is nine weeks away. The forecast for your area can be found in the newspaper on your doorstep, or you can just go outside and make direct observations. If there’s a red sky at night, sailors delight. Red sky at morning, sailors take warning.
Enjoy the weekend, be kind to small animals and children, and make sure your kids ask permission to leave the dinner table.
And good night, Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are.
The year’s at the spring,
And day’s at the morn;
Morning’s at seven;
The hill-side’s dew-pearled;
The lark’s on the wing;
The snail’s on the thorn;
God’s in His heaven –
All’s right with the world!
link
Obama made it all go away….wotta man….
Finally a glimmer of sanity in D.C.
There never was a threat from CAGW, and this is the proof as it falls off the radar. It was a man made ‘threat’ that put it on a list, and it was man made than the Pentagon took it off the list. Never meant anything.
If all the predictions from 10-20 years ago were even remotely accurate, then something would be definitely be happening by now that was obvious. Weather does not constitute a National Security Threat. We deal with it and move on. The world is still here pretty much the same as it was 40 years ago, while the Universe unfolds as it should.
Now the story two posts ago, well that might be another story. Having said all this, let’s not quit gathering data and trying to understand Earth’s complex climate system better.
The gravy train has sprung a serious leak.
The Democrats believe that robbing the poor and taxpayers isn’t capitalism.
The entire fraud is a disgrace.
Meanwhile, the Democrats had another issue to decide:
I’m sure there were many in the military who cringed and laughed when the Obamites pushed CAGW as a national security threat. Probably not many complaints from them about this change – except maybe those stationed on nice beaches tasked with battling sea level rise, and other urgent missions.
This topic was one which showed me how utterly and completely brainwashed my progressive, Guardian and NYT reposting “friends” are when it comes to these topics.
In their eyes, this is a clear example of the Trump Administration’s war on science in general and climate science in the specific.
I pointed out that the original report upon which the Obama era declaration was made contained the assertion that climate change was creating breeding grounds for terrorists.
I suggested that there may be more direct and readily understandable causes for ideologically motivated terrorism than the existence of purportedly ideal weather conditions. Or indeed, weather conditions which preclude other more wholesome activities and therefore drive ordinary Afghan homesteaders into constructing improvised explosive devices and truck bombs for a living.
Or perhaps those ISIS members are so infuriated by their exposure to drone-strikes due to the lack of tree cover in a once wooded and fertile region of the world, that there original intention of settling down and running a plumbing supplies business out of a bazaar in Aleppo had to be put on hold for a while, whilst they direct their fury at western imperialism.
Whichever it is, this presentation of the motive forces behind the current state of affairs in Europe and the Middle East is so tragically out of line with any of the insights provided by actually knowing facts and history that one hardly knows where to begin in debunking it.
When the theories of your opponents are more idiotic than the contents of a Monty Python sketch then how can you even begin to construct a satire which would reveal them for the nonsense they are?
One by one, we are going to drive out terrorists by stopping the “extreme weather” conditions which they so crave.
Ahahaha, check mate, now we’ve got them…
There is evidence Middle Eastern extremists are experimenting with using Western CAGW propaganda as “evidence” to inspire their troops.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/03/01/terrorist-plan-to-destabilise-america-using-the-climate-issue/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/11/01/al-jazeera-climate-deniers-costing-400000-lives-year/
etc.
Not only is CC eliminated as a threat to national security, that statements puts Climate peddling charlatans in the US military crosshairs.