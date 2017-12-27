Study: Poor People Eating Properly would Accelerate Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A study published in PNAS recommends climate be taken into consideration when drafting national recommended diet guidelines. The study further recommends that poor people should consume vegetable protein instead of meat protein, in line with dietary recommendations for rich countries.
The abstract of the study;
Evaluating the environmental impacts of dietary recommendations
Paul Behrensa, Jessica C. Kiefte-de Jong, Thijs Bosker, João F. D. Rodriguesa, Arjan de Koninga, and Arnold Tukkera
Dietary choices drive both health and environmental outcomes. Information on diets come from many sources, with nationally recommended diets (NRDs) by governmental or similar advisory bodies the most authoritative. Little or no attention is placed on the environmental impacts within NRDs. Here we quantify the impact of nation-specific NRDs, compared with an average diet in 37 nations, representing 64% of global population. We focus on greenhouse gases (GHGs), eutrophication, and land use because these have impacts reaching or exceeding planetary boundaries. We show that compared with average diets, NRDs in high-income nations are associated with reductions in GHG, eutrophication, and land use from 13.0 to 24.8%, 9.8 to 21.3%, and 5.7 to 17.6%, respectively. In upper-middle–income nations, NRDs are associated with slight decrease in impacts of 0.8–12.2%, 7.7–19.4%, and 7.2–18.6%. In poorer middle-income nations, impacts increase by 12.4–17.0%, 24.5–31.9%, and 8.8–14.8%. The reduced environmental impact in high-income countries is driven by reductions in calories (∼54% of effect) and a change in composition (∼46%). The increased environmental impacts of NRDs in low- and middle-income nations are associated with increased intake in animal products. Uniform adoption of NRDs across these nations would result in reductions of 0.19–0.53 Gt CO2 eq⋅a−1, 4.32–10.6 Gt PO3−4 eq⋅a−1, and 1.5–2.8 million km2, while providing the health cobenefits of adopting an NRD. As a small number of dietary guidelines are beginning to incorporate more general environmental concerns, we anticipate that this work will provide a standardized baseline for future work to optimize recommended diets further.
The study authors recommend that national recommended diet guidelines for poor countries be modified to reduce emphasis on increased meat consumption, instead emphasising increased consumption of nuts and fruits.
Results and Discussion
Characterization of Average and Recommended Diets. In general, NRDs are specific to the health challenges from diets found in that nation. For example, India focuses on increasing caloric and nutritional content (21), whereas the United States focuses on reducing caloric intake (22). Compared with average national diets, NRDs generally recommend a substantial reduction in sugars, oils, meat, and dairy (Fig. 1 and Figs. S2–S4). These reductions are largest in high-income nations, where fruit, vegetables, and nuts are generally recommended for replacement calories. These changes are very large and would require significant departures from current dietary patterns. It is likely that any shifts to these recommended diets would occur gradually. These general trends are similar for upper-middle–income nations but with less reduction in meat and several nations recommending replacement calories from dairy. India and Indonesia, both lower-middle–income nations, are the only nations with recommendations for increases in meat intake. This may be partly due to the relatively high prevalence of undernutrition and micronutrient deficiencies in these regions.
However, even in these cases the increase is small, and replacement calories from fruit, vegetables, and nuts are recommended, as in the case for high-income nations. In general, there is very little change in the consumption of fish in all nations, with high-income nations recommending a small reduction and middle-income nations recommending a moderate increase. Some eastern European nations have recommended diets showing very little change with respect to the average diet; this may be partially due to the fact that these guidelines have not been updated for some time and partly due to continuing concerns of undernutrition in some sectors (i.e., rural communities) of those societies (23, 24).
Further Opportunities in NRDs. The environmental impacts of NRDs vary widely among nations because their emphasis is driven by local dietary concerns (Fig. 2B and Fig. S2). Many middle-income nations have greater recommended meat intake than high-income nations, likely due to the relatively high prevalence of protein energy malnutrition and widespread micronutrient malnutrition, especially where large-scale food fortification programs have limited reach. These recommendations could be improved from an environmental perspective by advising the substitution of meat-based with plant-based proteins, such as legumes and nuts, as has been done in most high-income nations. Some nations recommend a reduction of red meat specifically or substitution with white meat for health reasons (31). Although this does align with environmental outcomes by reducing ruminant consumption, this still may lead to a relatively high (lean or white) meat intake, which has still disproportionate environmental impacts compared with other food types (32). Here we have focused on an isocaloric analysis whereby NRDs are altered such that the proportion of the different food categories matches that of the original NRD, but the overall caloric intake is scaled so that it matches that of the current average diet (Materials and Methods). An alternative way to harmonize the NRDs would be to scale the caloric intake not to a country-specific average but to the caloric intake recommended by global guidelines of ∼2,200 kcal⋅p−1⋅d−1 (33). National recommended diets average around that same value; thus, such an analysis would be very close to the analysis of the nonisocaloric NRD (Fig. S4).
The study authors don’t suggest how poor people could be discouraged from eating environmentally harmful meat proteins. No doubt the politicians who run poor countries will find a way, especially if access to UN environmental funding is contingent on achieving eco-friendly adjustments to national diets.
48 thoughts on “Study: Poor People Eating Properly would Accelerate Global Warming”
Poor people don’t eat meat in the developing world, for obvious reasons.
If with increasing prosperity they were to eat more meat, it would have an environmental impact – perhaps in clearing cattle pasture from forest, or certainly in the amount of arable crops diverted into animal feed (67% of US arable output goes into animal feed, according to some figures)
“Griff December 27, 2017 at 1:38 am
Poor people don’t eat meat in the developing world, for obvious reasons.”
Really? Been to Ethiopia, Kenya? I guess not…
You obviously don’t know much about raising livestock. Goat is the most eaten meat in the world, and all they need are tree/bush leaves/buds, weeds and grasses. Chickens can live on bugs, weeds and grasses.
America would do well to heed the recommendations too. Most obese, unhealthy citizens in the first world.
They’re not fat because they eat meat -they’re fat because they eat glucose, fructose, wheat, potato fried in fat, palm oil derivatives, corn, beer, and ordinary sugar, all too much. They’re also uneducated and often unemployed. All this piles up. If they’d eat meat and not only fat with sugar, they’d be healthier.
It all began by feeding low-quality Joules to slaves.It ended up to a weak food culture. An American meal is some deep-fried potatoes, cola, bun and some fatty acids in between. Go figure.
Ever hear of protein starvation? This is caused by eating only meat that has little fat content such as rabbit or moose.
Thats why Benedict Arnold lost Quebec..
https://www.livestrong.com/article/519284-what-is-protein-poisoning/
“Obesity” is akin to “interest” paid on a bank savings account.
Minimal deposits, …. minimal returns.
Feeding at the government trough is a cause of obesity.
“…these have impacts reaching or exceeding planetary boundaries”!!
Just what planet are these idiots on??
Their boundary condition is not that of a globe, I guess. It could be a diskworld(tm).
What you eat can impact Uranus. duh!
They are on the planet of religious ideology where all the greatest fundamentalists come from. Dietary catechism is one of their control devices and has been for millenia. ame old Same old.
Lucretius had these loons pretty well pinged over 2000 years ago.
Jesus did something about it. He threw them out of the temple.
Maybe they meant “intraplanetary boundaries”.
The British government and its greenie helpers have an interesting twist on this.
They think they can keep the poor skinny and save the planet at the same time.
They do this by their policy on (the vast) food wastage from producers. The idea is to bypass the needy, who might actually eat the stuff, but send all the food – much of which perfectly edible – to anaerobic digesters. In turn, the digesters power the property estates of the landowners – I mean, er, local communities – thereby precluding use of fossil fuels, and thus saving the planet! Starve the poor but save the world! Brilliant!
I just want to say a big thank you to the person on this site, who commented words to the effect of, “all this global warming pseudo science reminds me of the pseudo science of nutrition” — that comment got me interested in the people who are questioning the public health guidance, and so I got into Paleo, Primal, LCHF, and ten years later continue to feel better than ever. So thank you to whoever made than insightful comment, ten years ago, as you changed my life, and the lives of the people close to me.
I am glad that now, cardiologists and expert of all kinds, are working to change the public health advice for the better. This whole spirit of questioning and re-thinking, will hopefully continue to spread amongst the public. People are developing their critical thinking skills.
On that note, there are also some who question our assumptions about how and where we fit into the food chain. There is the “expensive tissue” hypothesis, which suggests we are not vegans, rather, we evolved eating meat and animal fats.
There is also Allan Savory, who I’m sure must have been featured here at one time or another, suggesting that most of the world’s lands cannot do agriculture, but many lands can do grazing, and if we used grazing the way nature does it, and ate meat fat the way we evolved to eat, we would minimise our footprint on the environment, simply by following the system, rather than subverting it. As one person put it, we are “the only animal clever enough to invent our own kinds of food, and stupid enough to eat them.”
Alan Savory was a genius. His demonstration of land use for grazing could increase the size of beef hers and help eliminate malnutrition. Thanks to Mugabe he left what was Rhodesia and the world watched whilst Zimbabwe starved.
That quote is silly. Nature doesn’t just magically give us everything we need. For thousands of years humans have eaten more “naturally” (whatever that means) and the result have been mass starvations and poverty. Only recently, when we have started modifying nature, we have managed to massively reduce starvation and poverty. Maybe nature intended that? She must have given the skills we have for a reason? I can just say that, because, surprise, nobody has actually spoken to this allmighty “Mother Nature” and asked what she intended us to be. Then again, I suspect that she doesn’t actually exist, and is just invention of us humans. Why are we so eager to invent and worship imaginary things like Gods and Mother Natures? Are we so afraid of doing things on our own? Then again just because we “evolved” or were “intended” to do something, doesn’t mean we should continue doing that. The real stupidity would do something that would compromise our well being.
I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for it to sound like Gaia worship. Yes, I love technological progress. The argument about us say, having evolved bigger brains, and smaller guts, over 2 million years, whist eating meat, is really just meant to be a big clue about what our bodies are doing, or trying to do, when processing food. There are of course, yes, also novel things, like coffee, which are arguably beneficial, even if we were never exposed to coffee before. I certainly drink enough of the stuff. So it isn’t an ideology of “natural only”, whatever “natural” is supposed to mean.
Yes, it is true that some people do make it into an ideology of simplistic categories. I don’t mean that here. I guess a better analogy is to say that you design a wing to work with the laws of aerodynamics, not against them. Maybe we can invent better ways to work with our body’s functions and systems and likewise, the processes in the environment. We eat the ruminants, the ruminants eat the fat of their microbiome, their microbiome eats the grass, the grass converts the sunlight… and all that.
Right on the money, was about to write something similar but let yours words be mine. Just one thing, changed my life too.
Michael Mann = Ancel Keys. The Hockey Stick = The Seven Country Study. Al Gore = George McGovern. Climate Policy = The Food Pyramid. The similarities are scary.
My thought exactly. Ancel Keys was as much a scandal as Michael Mann or James Hansen.
How will Gore survive without his filet mignon?
Silly billy me, he’ll keep getting it….
This is eco-imperialism at its worst; indeed the term “ecofascism” would not seem too extreme. And the irony is that they are such exceedingly poor ecologists. They understand nothing about ecosystems.
But the good news is that we can feed people properly if we choose to and, if you believe there is some vague connection, improve the climate. What’s not to like unless you hate people?
Oh, just two minor things from the U.K. this morning – snow (remember, that stuff we aren’t supposed to have anymore) has shut down one of our major airports. And you’ll all be pleasantly disappointed I’m sure to learn that Hilary Clnton’s book has been discounted by more than half to try and unload copies.
Happy Christmas!
Where is that David Viner chap who calls himself a “climatologist” who said some ten years ago that,” Children in the UK will just no know what snow is in a few years…” Some reporter please find him and interview him – can’t wait for his weasel words!!
Well, climate change apparently causes more snow too, so he would probably just blame it again. I mean that was the reason given for record breaking snow in Scotland few years back. So whatever happens he can just claim that he’s still right.
I think he also said it would be a rare and exciting event…….. Why aren’t these prognosticators brought to account?
My only concern is usurping health recommendations to fulfill green goals instead of actually promoting health among the populace.
I will get Hillary’s book when it’s on the 25cent table next to Al Gore’s last book. I can always use kindling, but it has to be cheaper than just gathering sticks.
How does one convert the Inuits and the Mongolian sheep herders to a vegetarian diet?
Greenpeace could deface Machu Picchu and claim aboriginals are killing baby seals in a manner that makes the polar bear look vegetarian. I’m sure that would teach them a lesson.
In reality, where resources are scarce, one cow per mother that eats grass and produces milk and a calf a year, is progress that may be necessary to stop the population growth like it has in most of the world.
There is nothing wrong with beans either, but poor people need solutions they know, and that will work without stuff for that you need money to buy them.
the cow that eats grass, rather than the mother – silly me
Ya’ mean the Nazca Lines defacing?
Green Peace showed the world what they really are with that stunt.
https://news.vice.com/article/drone-footage-shows-extent-of-damage-from-greenpeace-stunt-at-nazca-lines
This is entirely consistent with the racist theories propounded by the Greens, to the effect that 300 million people who do not own a light bulb do not deserve access to reliable electrical energy because “they are only Indians.” The declared enemies of civilisation are first and foremost the enemies of the poor. Today’s poor and disadvantaged are essentially those unfortunates who have unfairly been denied access to modernity. The culprits include their own governments, caste systems, corrupt leaders, misguided traditions and deeply flawed religious beliefs. At a time when many of these victims have hope of escape into a bright new world along come the Greens and try to slam the door shut. A typical example is the wicked Earth Hour campaign promoted annually in Burma by WWF. Burmese on average enjoy one thirty-sixth of the electricity available to each Australian. WWF wants to deny them even that tiny slice of hope.
For those that believe in the radiant greenhouse gas caused by trace gases with LWIR absorption bands, The dominant so called greenhouse gas is H2O and reductions in CO2 emissions will have virtually no effect on the total greenhouse gases in the armosphere and along with that the radiant greenhouse effect.
But the reality is that the radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, on Earth, or anywhere else in the solar system. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is really zero.
Humans are omnivores and need a balanced diet which for some includes a variety of animal protien. The best way to decrease animal consumption by humans is to gradually reduce the human population.
These loonies have no idea of what goes on in most parts of Africa. I have lived and travelled all over Africa for the past 55 years – The reason why many indigenous people rely on meat for protein is because in many areas it is impossible to grow any type of western crops and vegetables besides a little bit of millet and rough cabbage – all rain dependent – yet goats/sheep/cattle and chickens can sustain themselves on the meagre ground cover whilst providing some protein. Despite this, the protein intake is extremely limited. Countries in Europe, the USA and Japan have over many generations, had high protein intake and thus it is not by chance that their brain power and intelligence exceed that of nations with low protein intakes. Most of Africa is being deforested not because of crops but to provide firewood which the greenies seem to ignore despite the C02 produced by burning wood and the C02 problems created by the removal of trees. This article clearly shows that the so-called “scientists” and “experts” are purely agenda driven with so-called ‘solutions’ based on some idea dreamed up in isolation and with no experience or understanding of the realities.
I love expert dietary advice. It led to the grains based food pyramid where Poptarts were considered healthy because they were low fat. It inspired the low fat processed food craze that replaced fat with carbs and salts and low an behold, people gained weight and Type II diabetes increased. Perhaps dietitians like doctors should take a “first, do no harm” approach to people first and their favorite political cause second.
They have got everything bas-ackwards
Warming and extra CO2 would help poor people eat properly.
The increase in crop yields around the world is testament to that.
All that needs to happen is to get the greedy, anti-progress, one-world, totalitarian socialists out of the way…
…. and get rid of their crony dictators in third world countries (most of the UN in other words)
…. and the whole world could be massively improved.
I think that shoddy humanoid Archbishop of Canterbury would find this “right on”. Time for a rendition of the CofE hymn ……… “the rich man in his castle, the poor man at his gate, God made them, high and lowly and lowly and ordered their estate ….,……,,
Strange, … no mention of Soylent Green by these fascists.
These one worlder UN tyrant control freaks want to stop everyone from eating meat and destroy the livestock industry. That’s why you see the number of attacks on the livestock industry growing.
If we decreased food waste, more people could be fed with the same amount of farming resources/effort.
If we were more intelligent about our food aid, countries would likely require less food aid. Say you are an African farmer, and your area has widespread crop failure. You still have managed to grow more food than you personally need, so you want to sell it. But the UN (or other agency) shows up with a bunch of “free” food (bought from Western countries, even if the neighboring country also has a food surplus). No one will buy your excess, and you are out money. So the next year, you only grow enough for your family, and uh oh, there is not enough food for all the people! Repeat.
As for meat, I have to wonder if there are actually more “potential” food animals than we realize. In some countries, the number of livestock one owns determines wealth. This sometimes has some rather negative environmental consequences, since the livestock may reach unsustainable (in the true sense) numbers. Even in such cases, owners may be hesitant to actually slaughter part of their herds/flocks, because then they are “poorer”. This raises the question: do people already have greater access to meat sources than is commonly believed?
Then there are the cows supposedly running around India…
Finally, FINALLY we now know the real cause of global warming is poor people.
We’ve been complaining about Al Gore flying around in his jet dumping mega tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, when all along the real reason was just under our noses.
This is just a toxic mixture of eco-fascism combined with pseudoscience. Whatever “environmental impacts” there are of food choices would be local ones and would tend to self-correct. It is also the height of hypocrisy for these eco-fascists to pretend to be concerned about the health of poor people when it is their idiotic Greenie ideas concerning CO2 which are a direct attack on wealth. The greatest threat to people’s health is in fact, poverty.
Didn’t I read this book in 1798?
Non-voluntary government, whether suggesting or mandating any sort of dietary regimen, reflects all of the other one-size-fits-all BS they use to control people. Add to that all of the “green” and vegan nonsense, and people have their work cut out for them to claim any liberty OR justice.
The ‘planet’ is a big thing, and has taken care of itself for millions, billions of years. People can’t actually harm the earth, nor “save” it either. But humans will only continue to exist where they are willing and able to learn and adapt – mostly as individuals, like any other species. Adapt or die.