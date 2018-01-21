Fake News and 2017 Near-Record Temperatures

Guest essay by Dale Leuck
“Fake news” is the process of misleading the public through an inaccurate or incomplete depiction of reality, either deliberately or unintentionally. Often the fake news involves the use of statistics, particularly graphic illustrations of complex processes, as discussed in a February 2017 Forbes article. Such has long been the case with the issue of “global warming”, as, for example, in a January 2018 New York Times article, in which the following graph was presented, showing a 1.2 degree Celsius increase in annual global surface temperature data since a “base” period of 1880-1899. The chart is deceptive both for what it contains, what it hides, and what it excludes. Thus, the New York Times article is fake news.
As NASA, GISS notes at the top of it’s webpage, the data are from “…current data files from NOAA GHCN v3 (meteorological stations), ERSST v5 (ocean areas), and SCAR (Antarctic stations),” where NOAA is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
First, for what the above chart contains. Kip Hansen, at “Watts Up With That” notes the Time’s doctoring of the NASA GISS data. The data, updated through December on January 17, are available in both text and csv formats, at the NASA, GISS website under the heading “Tables of Global and Hemispheric Monthly Means and Zonal Annual Means.” Clearly stated under that heading is that the data are “…deviations from the corresponding 1951-80 means. Nowhere on either the NASA, GISS or the NOAA websites are such data presented as deviations from 1880-1899. Kip Hansen explains why, and why the New York Times doctored the data:
“NASA never ever made a graph of global temperature anomaly with a base period of 1880-1899 — two decades, during which Global Average Temperature and its [nearly imaginary] anomaly are based on rough guess-work at best. The NASA standard is 1951-1980, the usual 30-year climatic period. The clever little eager-beavers at the Times have moved the zero point down to the 1880-1899 level thereby increasing the “anomaly” to nearly 1.2 °C.
Apparently, NASA’s official figures of “1.62 degrees Fahrenheit (0.90 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York” did not seem “hotter” enough, so they felt it necessary to sex-it-up.”
Ed Straker promptly (AT, January 19) identified “adjustments” in raw NOAA data that hide a reality of little or no temperature increases, since 1890, and, as well as periods of temperature declines, including from the late 1990s, until about very recently. The USHCN data, of which the below chart is comprised, is from the U.S. Historical Climatology Network, and quantify “…temperature changes in the contiguous United States,” which is to say that it excludes data from Alaska, Canada, and the entire rest of the world, including the oceans.
Moreover, the percentage of missing station data that is “fabricated” has been rising in recent years, reaching 42 percent in 2016, in an article on Tony Heller’s Real Climate Science website, with discussion starting at the sixth chart down. The remainder of the article is an esoteric discussion of NOAA’s defense of using such data. The important point is that only a small percentage of the public is even aware that data are adjusted at all. And if adjustments of such magnitude occur for the continental United States, how reliable are presented data for the rest of the world at representing temperatures? This is only one of many questions a blue-ribbon appointed congressional committee should investigate.
Annual data itself hides extremely important information. Charting the NASA, GISS monthly data, for example, from 2013 through December 2017 reveals 2016 to have been a record hot year entirely because of a very hot period the first four months early that year, a phenomenon that began in late-2015. Notice in the chart below that temperature anomalies the first four months of 2017 were significantly below those of 2016; that the June anomaly was below those of the previous four years; and anomalies from August through November were below those of 2016. So, nine of the twelve months of 2017 were below those of 2016; one month of 2017 was below those of the previous four years; and one month (September) was below that of three of the previous years (2013, 2014, 2016). One could argue that the real “anomaly” in this data is the aberration of a few months of hot temperatures in late-2015 and early-2016, as 2017 anomalies appear on the same downward trend begun in late-2016.
Indeed, the graphical depiction of alternate facts, hidden by the main stream media such was the New York Times, supports such a more benign conclusion. The below chart depicts monthly anomalies, centered on the NASA, GISS 1951-1980 base period, but only from January 1998 through December 2017, a period some have argued, such as Sheldon Walker (January 17, 2018), has been a hiatus in global warming, and others that warming began again after 2012. While Walker uses an acceptable statistical technique to correct for what is known as “autocorrelation,” this is unnecessary to reach the conclusion of a hiatus if one only removes the “anomalous” data for the months of December 2015 through April 2016, above the red line. Intuitively, the anomalies for the succeeding months appear only marginally above the range of remaining values between January 1998 and November 2015 around the 1998 – 2017 average.
Aside from all of the above, the New York Times, other main stream media, and indeed many climate researchers themselves exclude exculpatory data in their quest to prove global warming. Surface temperatures have only been widely recorded since 1880, the year the NASS, GISS data set begins, and as noted earlier data for the earliest years are considered sufficiently unreliable that NASS, GISS uses an average calculated over 1951-1980 as its base for comparing anomalies. Also noted is the paucity of data from some stations in the continental United States, not to mention the rest of the world and a significant part of the globe that is not covered because there are no measurement stations. Moreover, the some-120 years dubiously reliable data is therefore not sufficient for drawing conclusions over geological time measured in terms of thousands of years.
A September 16, 2017 AT article discussed some of the above issues, starting with the need to show current temperatures setting records since at least early civilization. The 1990 United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published such a chart showing temperatures during the twentieth century below those of the medieval warm period. By the 2001 IPCC report, a “hockey stick” shape showed modern temperatures at a record, largely attributed to the work of Michael Mann and his use of proxy data, itself of dubious reliability, as well as data “adjustments of the sort summarized above, and recounted in the AT article.
With all of the complexity of the topic and potential costs of policies, there need to be more hearings, such as the one chaired by congressman Lamar Smith, of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. That hearing featured Judith Curry, John Cristy, Michael Mann, and Richard Pielke, all experts in the field. Appointment of a blue-ribbon commission would also seem advisable.
Dale Leuck retired from over 38 years of research and forecasting for the U.S. Dept of Agriculture in September 2017, having completed his Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics at the University of Tennessee in 1979. He has written some for “American Thinker”, a farm magazine, and to various senators and congressmen.
This article is a complete mishmash of Goddard-style nonsense. It starts out claiming that the NY Times has somehow “doctored” data by presenting it relative to the 1880-1899 average. There is nothing wrong with simply pointing out how much change there has been since that period. They don’t say it is a “base period”, they are simply plotting the difference. So then, having apparently completely run out of anything to say about the NYT report of global temperature, it revives ancient Goddard whinges about the obsolete USHCN, nothing to do with the 2017 global average. So we have this:
“Moreover, the percentage of missing station data that is “fabricated” has been rising in recent years, reaching 42 percent in 2016”
But NOAA stopped producing the USHCN average in 2014; they now use nClimDiv. The only fabricator is Goddard/Heller. He is reconstructing what he claims the USHCN average would have been, using his erroneous methods.
Then a whole lot of special pleading about how annual averages somehow don’t count, because some months are hotter than others, or something. And then saying there was really a hiatus, if you only remove a few months of 2015/6. How that changes the news about 2017 is not explained.
Climatology is defined as a 30-yr reference period. 1880-1899 isn’t climatology.
https://www.climate.gov/maps-data/primer/comparing-climate-and-weather
It’s fake news.
“1880-1899 isn’t climatology.”
They didn’t say it was. It is the average for the data of the 19th century, and they are making a comparison.
In fact the average anomaly 1880-1889 was -0.228°C and 1880-1909 was -0.261. So if you prefer that 30 year period, just move the x-axis up 0.033°C. But it is a different period.
NY Times headline…
CLIMATE
2017 Was One of the Hottest Years on Record. And That Was Without El Niño
Climatology is a 30-yr or longer reference period. No one uses 1880-1899 or 1880-1909 or 1870-1899 as a climatology reference period… Not NASA, not NOAA, not RSS, not UAH, not Hadley and not the UK Met Office.
The article is not a serious article about climate, climatology or anything relevant to climate change. It’s an intentional exaggeration of the significance of 2017’s status as the third warmest year “on record”… Therefore it’s fake news.
“just move the x-axis up 0.033°C”
Oops, down by that amount. Extending to 1909 actually increases the difference.
So moving the x-axis is OK, but turning an image of a graph sideways makes it fake.
You are being highly disingenuous as always , Nick.
“So moving the x-axis is OK”
You can do whatever you like, as long as you give your own justification, doing it in your own name, and don’t falsely claim that it is someone else’s graph.
” It’s an intentional exaggeration of the significance of 2017’s status”
It doesn’t exaggerate. As I noted, if you chose 1880-1909 as the reference, the numbers would be higher, not lower.
And it says nothing about 2017’s status as thrid warmest. Changing the reference point does not change difference between years.
The graph in the NY Times article is captioned “Source: NASA.” At no point in the article do they explain that they are using a different reference period or why they chose it or why they chose a non-climatology reference period and still claimed that their article was about climate.
It exaggerates it relative to the reference period used by NASA, NOAA, UAH, RSS, Hadley and the UK Met Office. They could have exaggerated it even more by using 1611-1640. The fact that they could have exaggerated more than they did, doesn’t acquit them of exaggeration.
The Stein graph as depicted was Stein’s graph.
In no way was the data changed at all.
You are too pig-headed to admit that fact.
If you turn a page sideways, it doesn’t change what the graph conveys, does it Nick.
Agree, I think it is actually more useful to show the difference relative to 1880 -1900 than to 1950 -1980. The talk about limiting the warming to 1.5 or 2.0 degrees Celsius refer to pre-industrial level, i.e. a level more equal to the former interval.
/Jan
A degree of HIGHLY BENEFICIAL warming out of the COLDEST period in the whole of the Holocene.
Thank goodness.!!
And you know full well that USHCN 2.5 exists. That has been shown to you.
The amount of missing data in 2014 was around 40%
You are being deliberately disingenuous again, aren’t you.
But I forget, you DON’T CARE about the quality of the data used , do you NIck… just so long as there is lots of it.
All the better if lots of it is marked “E” and has to be fabricated.
‘…There is nothing wrong with simply pointing out how much change there has been since that period. They don’t say it is a “base period”, they are simply plotting the difference…’
Plotting the change/difference with respect to “that period” makes it…ummm…the base period. Good Lord.
“Plotting the change/difference with respect to “that period” makes it…ummm…the base period.”
Actually, it doesn’t. The point of anomaly calculation is that before aggregating temperatures from different sites, you subtract some climate normal. It is conventionally an average of a 30 year base period. Then you get the average anomaly. With GISS it is always 1951-80.
But once you have an average anomaly, you can convert it to be relative to any desired reference period by just subtracting the appropriate average (strictly, by month). That doesn’t change the base period for the original anomaly calculation. And that has to be done first.
What Nick Stokes cannot deny is that the US temperature has been drastically altered to show much more warming than originally thought. That’s why he continually tries to throw in red herrings to draw attention away.
And why this obsession with using the Little Ice Age as the “norm”. Today’s climate is perfectly fine, so we should use, say, the last 30 yrs as a baseline. This would of course show just how cold it was in the 19thC
Not just US, but MOST places in the NH have had the 1940’s peak in ORIGINAL data, removed in the fabricated load of surface non-data.
The whole GISS temperature record IS A LIE !!!
It is FAKE from the very start.
And, Paul, as I have said on your excellent website, anomalous anomalies are useless lies easily doctored to show whatever is required.
Nick is a confirmed liar. Let him show plots of real , actually measured temperatures , both minimum and maximum from 1880 to 2017 ( no adjustments). Then we can see the terrible, life-threatening risk for real.
He won’t do it, because its pointless showing something which trends almost completely horizontally.
jim is spot on. there is a reason anomalies are used and it ain’t to bring clarity to the debate.
“It starts out claiming that the NY Times has somehow “doctored” data “
The so-called data was “doctored” LONG before the NYT got hold of it and added their manic AGW propaganda twist to it.
It starts out claiming that the NY Times has somehow “doctored” data by presenting it relative to the 1880-1899 average. There is nothing wrong with simply pointing out how much change there has been since that period.
So why not set the baseline to 9,000 years ago, during the Holocene Maximum, for a much better view of our climate. Oh, of course they will not, because it was up to 2 degrees c warmer then….
Ralph
So why not set the baseline to 9,000 years ago, during the Holocene Maximum, for a much better view of our climate. Oh, of course they will not, because it was up to 2 degrees c warmer then….
Ralph
(not sure why the quote html did not work…)
[On the WordPress systems, you need to use blockquote and /blockquote (inside the angled brackets obviously). “Quote” and “endquote” are not recognized by themselves. .mod]
Yep, choose a period pretty much at the end of the COLDEST period in 10,000 years, everything is going to be warmer.
There are many examples of what has been done to past data, they openly admit to 0.5C increase in trend due to the official “adjustments”.
We have however seen much bigger changes than that to historic data, especially lowering peaks but also in raising some lows to “straighten out” the record to bring it more in line with the increase in CO2.
If you plot Raw Real values you get nothing like the current final output.
The record is full of abrupt increases and gradual decreases, anyone remember Zeke’s graph?
One of the reasons for adding the Sea SurfaceTemps to the Land Air Temps was to smooth the data, as the Sea temps barely move in comparison to the Land.
However they are going to have a problem soon as the Seas are also shedding heat at quite fast rate.
How can you justify combining Air and Water Temperatures
There is a lot of optimism on this website and a few others by many of those opposed to the disgraceful mis-leading of the general world public about the so-called global warming “crisis”. I really hope that excellent articles like this begin to impinge on the public understanding to expose the maladjustments, deceits and outright frauds committed by the alarmists. However, I see virtually no coverage of much of the recent unraveling of the false claims made by the alarmists in the general MSM, certainly not in the U.K. where the usual abuse and insults continue to be hurled at critics of eco-imperialism.
While the USA gives rise for hope while Trump is President, I am not so sure much progress is being made in Europe or elsewhere.
What more can be done while it is almost impossible to get virtually any sort of a balanced account in the broadcast and press media, let alone halting the sub-standard nonsense being taught in school textbooks and classes by frankly mostly complacent and uninformed teachers most of whom would never dream of challenging the consensus?
Too much money and power is invested in the green monster. We need a big stake to drive through its heart, but what that might be I cannot see.
“So, nine of the twelve months of 2017 were below those of 2016; one month of 2017 was below those of the previous four years; and one month (September) was below that of three of the previous years (2013, 2014, 2016). One could argue that the real “anomaly” in this data is the aberration of a few months of hot temperatures in late-2015 and early-2016, as 2017 anomalies appear on the same downward trend begun in late-2016.”
Here is a plot of the progression of the months of 2014-2017 in GISS. You can see various other indices here. The annual averages of each year are marked with horizontal lines in the appropriate color. You can see that only one month of 2017 dipped below the 2014 average. Now 2014 was a record warm year in its time.
And that data is is created from an ever dwindling number of global weather stations, with similarly dwindling coverage simultaneously, according to NASA, on it’s GISS page.
It is quite safe to suggest that the time may yet come when “global warming” will be verified by NASA by using just one or two strategically located thermometers.
Because that’s the direction we’re going in.
“Because that’s the direction we’re going in.”
No. We never had 5000+ stations reporting temperatures monthly, so that GISS can report by the middle of the next month. What your graph before about 1995 shows is a historical archive, including many stations that did not submit regulatr reports (but kept records). What it shows since is the data that GISS now uses, which is he set of stations that submit monthly CLIMAT data forms. And that has been fairly steady.
Strokes:
The average temperature is always increasing or decreasing.
You leftists use current trends to extrapolate 100 years into the future.
Yet another reason you are a fool.
A record year in its time, which is since the 1930s perhaps? The point of this piece is that by not telling us the whole story, the story is biased. When someone says that this is a record, it is pertinent to state how long the previous record was held. it helps us judge whether this is significant or not. Failing to mention that much of the Holocene is thought to have been warmer, based on the proxies, but with lower CO2 is not telling the audience an important part of the story.
Great use of the El Nino, and North Atlantic Blob, Nick
Now, we KNOW that the transient had NOTHING to do with human CO2.
No human cause behind that, is there.
And there was a LOT of energy released from the oceans to cause that spike.
What happens when you release energy from something ?
Have you seen the La Nina forming ?
4th chart down, should that be “Near Surface”, not “Sear Surface”?
Dale Luck
**The only fabricator is Goddard/Heller. He is reconstructing what he claims the USHCN average would have been, using his erroneous methods. **
Nick, can you be specific, as Willis says.
Can you tell us exactly what is wrong with the second and third charts above.
Are you saying that 42 percent of observations are not fill-ins?
Be specific, no mishmash.
“Can you tell us exactly what is wrong with the second and third charts above.”
The second chart has two basic problems;
1. He just takes an average of all stations. No area weighting. In particular, this greatly upweights East US,
2. There are not 1218 raw station readings, as he frequentsly complains. The average of raw stations that he quotes are an average of a different set of places than the 1218 adjusted.
“Are you saying that 42 percent of observations are not fill-ins?”
I am saying that NOAA has not published a USHCN average since 2014, so the question makes no sense. The only person who “filled in” since then is Heller.
HE has answered all those questions many time.
Denial is all you have left, Nick
Giss et al have actually altered MOST of the NH data to get rid of the 1940s peak.
Even you cannot continue to DENY that fact.
There was pretty close to 40% missing data in 2014 Do you DENY that as well?
You will try virtually any form of mis-direction, lie or denial to try to support your DYING AGW cult, won’t you Nick.
maybe a degree of HIGHLY BENEFICIAL WARMING out of the COLDEST period in 10,000 years.
Or are you going to continue to DENY that COLDEST of period even existed, and that before that the MWP and earlier was nearly all WARMER than now.
greatly upweights East US,…which gets consistent heat waves and cold fronts….so it doesn’t matter
Did I read correctly that NOAA and these other Government agencies have conspired to omit data from collection points to manipulate their graphs? That is criminal considering they advocate for more costly and oppressive Government regulations and more funding for their own studies to address these manufactured lies. These people need to be thrown in jail not sit on committees to get to the truth.
Nick-**But NOAA stopped producing the USHCN average in 2014;**
Does that mean there is no raw data? Or is NOAA just withholding data and Heller has found it?
“Does that mean there is no raw data?”
Here is what NOAA says on its
summary data page:
“NCDC builds its current operational contiguous U.S. (CONUS) temperature from a divisional dataset based on 5-km resolution gridded temperature data. This dataset, called nClimDiv, replaced the previous operational dataset, the U.S. Historical Climatology Network (USHCN), in March 2014. Compared to USHCN, nClimDiv uses a much larger set of stations—over 10,000—and a different computational approach known as climatologically aided interpolation, which helps address topographic variability.”
USCHN 2.5 still exists to present.. You have been shown that in the past. Why the DENIAL, Nick.
OK, so what USHCN average did NOAA publish in Jan 2015? And how many stations are they supposed to have “fabricated” in that month?
Why would NOAA need to publish an average…..the numbers are there…anyone can do the average
GHCN provides the station data that is fed into a gridding model which then interpolates or extrapolates to produce “data” where there is no data. The result is a fiction called nClimDiv..
It will come out very close to ClimDiv and USCRN because both ClimDiv and USCHN are adjusted to closely match USCRN
I know lack the mathematical understanding see it , but there is no way that 3 different measurement systems could match this precisely WITHOUT intentional adjustments.
“the numbers are there…anyone can do the average”
Yes, they can, well or badly. Heller does it badly. But the claim here is that NOAA is “fabricating” stations. That means interpolating missing station values in an average. How can they do that when they are not publishing an average?
Check out the amount of gray area on the map, and try to calculate the area it covers.
It’s the area NOT covered by any temperature apparatus.
No data. A bit of a grey area…
If you add the grey to the ocean you see the percentage of the earth with absolutely no temperature records. Of course the anomalous anomalies that show ‘warming’ predominate in those areas. Recently siberian Russia had ‘warming’ of MINUS 16C instead of MINUS 18C to compensate for the freezing temperatures in N America. Its generally ‘warming’ everywhere where you are very unlikely ever to be.
UAH shows what is happing in the NoPol region.
Its a mix of the remnants of the El Nino/Blob and the wonky jet steam.
Let me remind you of Zekes graph of Plotting Absolute Raw Values.
Now tell me if that looks anything like what we see today.
And USA.
Speaking about “missing data”
I recently downloaded some data from Bourke AWS (in NSW Australia)
Now the Bourke AWS used in BOM’s ACORN set, is actually a kludge of Bourke PO and Bourke Airport AWS.
Here is the graph of the missing data. AWS was in stalled in 1998
Quite funny if it was so sad. !! :-)
https://climateaudit.org/2017/11/18/reconciling-model-observation-reconciliations/
https://climateaudit.org/2017/11/18/reconciling-model-observation-reconciliations/boxplot_tas_matcru_20171118-2/
And if we add UAH, RSS onto the graph we get..
Even with the highly corrupted and mal-adjusted so-called temperature set, the massive transient of the El Nino/Blob only just reached the model mean.
If there is cooling over the next few years, as basically every indicator suggests, then it will make the models even more of a point of laughter and derision.
AndyG55 January 21, 2018 at 11:55 am
And if we add UAH, RSS onto the graph we get..
So why didn’t you do that instead of ‘cherry picking’ the versions of the data to fit your agenda?
RSSv4 is a know mal-adjustment to cow-tow to the climate agenda.
But you knew that, didn’t you.
know = known
I’m a weather illiterate, so I understand different temperature/weather/climate from day to night due to Earth rotation(24hours); different T/W/C during a year, due to e revolution around the Sun(365 days). So I wonder from what cosmological or local reasons 30 years are a good time to describe a cyclical T/W/C system?
Thirty years is a good period to use when you have a known cycle of approx. 60 years and want good propaganda.
Especially when you “keepers” of the data and can get rid of things like the large 1940s peak
“30 years are a good time to describe a cyclical T/W/C system”
They don’t describe any system. It’s just a reference point. You could use one year if you wanted. The main reason for using thirty years is to get the relativity between months right. If you took just one year and June was hot, you’d be wondering in future why Junes seemed cool. But after 30 years, there shouldn’t be big discrepancies. There isn’t that much difference between choosing 20, 30 or 40 years.
======
“But after 30 years, there shouldn’t be big discrepancies.”
yet after only a few years there are big discrepancies between models and reality.
“There isn’t that much difference between choosing 20, 30 or 40 years.”
It depends which period you choose, and you know that..
Are you displaying your mathematical ineptitude on purpose?
“If you took just one year and June was hot, you’d be wondering in future why Junes seemed cool”
If you took a period just out of the COLDEST period in 10,000 years as your reference, you would wonder why things had a +ve anomaly……If you were a mathematical cretin.
If you choose a period near the trough of a known cycle as your reference (then destroy the first part of the cycle by data manipulation)….. Then look specifically at a NATURAL transient peak near the peak of the natural cycle……..
…… well , you figure it out, Nick.
